Gallagher Premiership

All 10 team selections for Gallagher Premiership round three

By Liam Heagney
Exeter and England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Things step up a notch this weekend in the Gallagher Premiership with Steve Borthwick having just named his 36-man squad for next week’s England training camp. There are just four weeks to go before the All Blacks arrive at Allianz Stadium on November 2, so players will be vying to impress.

An example is the Friday night match-up at Franklin’s Gardens when all eight of the Northampton players chosen for the international gathering, five backs and three forwards, will start against a visit Harlequins XV that includes four of its five Test-camp picks, Joe Marler being the missing link.

The Quins selection of Marcus Smith at full-back prevents England fans from witnessing a direct head-to-head clash at out-half with Fin Smith after both impressed at No10 in last weekend’s round two. However, that type of spicy positional contest is very much on the cards in Saturday when Bath’s Ben Spencer takes on Bristol’s Harry Randall.

Both players were capped on the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand and with uncertainty currently surrounding the fitness of Alex Mitchell for the November series, a riveting duel is expected at The Rec when the No9 Test underlings collide.

Another weekend highlight from an England squad perspective is Saracens hosting Exeter on Sunday. It’s six years since Alex Lozowski was last capped at Test level but he is now in Borthwick’s squad, Henry Slade’s injury opening up a midfield slot.

Gallagher Premiership

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Saracens
2
2
0
0
10
2
Bath
2
2
0
0
9
3
Bristol
2
1
1
0
7
4
Harlequins
2
1
1
0
6
5
Gloucester
2
1
1
0
6
6
Leicester
2
1
1
0
5
7
Northampton
2
1
1
0
4
8
Sale
2
1
1
0
4
9
Exeter Chiefs
2
0
2
0
2
10
Newcastle
2
0
2
0
0

The Londoners have six players involved with England on Monday and five start versus the Chiefs. Test skipper Jamie George is primed for his first start of the season having featured twice off the bench with Theo Dan, his club and country colleague and the starter in rounds one and two, now a replacement. Here are all 10 of the round three Gallagher Premiership teams:

FRIDAY
Northampton Saints vs Harlequins (cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, 7.45pm)Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

Northampton: 15. George Furbank (capt); 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Fraser Dingwall, 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Ollie Sleightholme; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Tom James; 1. Emmanuel Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison, 4. Chunya Munga, 5. Alex Coles, 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Tom Pearson, 8. Sam Graham. Reps: 16. Robbie Smith, 17. Tom West, 18. Luke Green, 19. Temo Mayanavanua, 20. Henry Pollock, 21. Archie McParland, 22. Tom Seabrook, 23. James Ramm.

Harlequins: 15. Marcus Smith; 14. Nick David, 13. Will Joseph, 12. Lennox Anyanwu, 11. Oscar Beard; 10. Jarrod Evans, 9. Danny Care; 1. Fin Baxter, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Titi Lamositele, 4. Irne Herbst, 5. Stephan Lewies, 6. Jack Kenningham, 7. Will Evans, 8. Chandler Cunningham-South. Reps: 16. Nathan Jibulu, 17. Jordan Els, 18. Simon Kerrod, 19. Dino Lamb, 20. James Chisholm, 21. Will Porter, 22. Bryn Bradley, 23. Cameron Anderson.

Sale Sharks vs Gloucester Rugby (Salford Community Stadium, 7.45pm)Live on discovery+

Sale: 15. Joe Carpenter; 14. Tom Roebuck, 13. Will Addison, 12. Sam Bedlow, 11. Arron Reed; 10. Rob du Preez, 9. Gus Warr; 1. Si McIntyre, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 4. Ben Bamber, 5. Josh Beaumont 6. Ernst van Rhyn, 7. Sam Dugdale, 8. Rouban Birch. Reps: 16. Ethan Caine, 17. Tumy Onasanya, 18. James Harper, 19. Tom Burrow, 20. Le Roux Roets, 21. Nye Thomas, 22. Tom Curtis, 23. Waisea Nayacalevu.

Gloucester: 15. George Barton; 14. Christian Wade, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Seb Atkinson, 11. Max Llewellyn; 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams (capt); 1. Val Rapava Ruskin, 2. Seb Blake, 3. Afolabi Fasogbon, 4. Freddie Clarke, 5. Arthur Clark, 6. Jack Clement, 7. Harry Taylor, 8. Zach Mercer. Reps: 16. Jack Singleton, 17. Mayco Vivas, 18. Ciaran Knight, 19. Matias Alemanno, 20. Ruan Ackermann, 21. Albert Tuisue, 22. Caolan Englefield, 23. Charlie Atkinson.

SATURDAY
Bath vs Bristol Bears (The Rec, 3.05pm) Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

Bath: 15. Sam Harris; 14. Tom de Glanville, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Will Butt, 11. Ruaridh McConnochie; 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (capt); 1. Beno Obano, 2. Niall Annett, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Quinn Roux, 5. Charlie Ewels, 6. Ted Hill, 7. Guy Pepper, 8. Miles Reid. Reps: 16. Tom Dunn, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Will Stuart, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Sam Underhill, 21. Louis Schreuder, 22. Cameron Redpath, 23. Jaco Coetzee.

Bristol: 15. Max Malins; 14. Gabriel Ibitoye, 13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12. James Williams, 11. Rich Lane; 10. AJ MacGinty, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Gabriel Oghre, 3. Max Lahiff, 4. James Dun, 5. Joe Batley, 6. Steven Luatua, 7. Santiago Grondona, 8. Fitz Harding (capt). Reps: 16. Will Capon, 17. Jake Woolmore, 18. George Kloska, 19. Joe Owen, 20. Benjamin Grondona, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Joe Jenkins, 23. Jack Bates.

Newcastle Falcons vs Leicester Tigers  (Kingston Park, 5.30pm) Live on TNT Sports 1

Newcastle: 15. Elliott Obatoyinbo; 14. Ben Redshaw, 13. Connor Doherty, 12. Sammy Arnold, 11. Ben Stevenson; 10. Ethan Grayson, 9. Sam Stuart; 1. Adam Brocklebank, 2. Jamie Blamire, 3. Richard Palframan, 4. John Hawkins, 5. Kiran McDonald, 6. Philip van der Walt, 7. Tom Gordon, 8. Callum Chick (capt). Reps: 16. Ollie Fletcher, 17. Luan de Bruin, 18. Murray McCallum, 19. Pedro Rubiolo, 20. Freddie Lockwood, 21. Joe Davis, 22. Oli Spencer, 23. Louis Brown.

Leicester: 15. Freddie Steward; 14. Anthony Watson, 13. Izaia Perese, 12. Joseph Woodward, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Jamie Shillcock, 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Nicky Smith, 2. Charlie Clare, 3. Will Hurd, 4. George Martin, 5. Ollie Chessum (capt), 6. Hanro Liebenberg, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Kyle Hatherell. Reps: 16. Archie Vanes, 17. James Cronin, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Harry Wells, 20. Emeka Ilione, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Ben Volavola, 23. Will Wand.

SUNDAY
Saracens vs Exeter Chiefs (StoneX Stadium, 3pm) Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

Saracens: 15. Elliot Daly; 14. Tobias Elliott, 13. Alex Lozowski, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Rotimi Segun; 10. Fergus Burke, 9. Ivan van Zyl (capt); 1. Rhys Carre, 2. Jamie George, 3. Marco Riccioni, 4. Nick Isiekwe, 5. Hugh Tizard, 6. Theo McFarland, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Tom Willis. Reps: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Eroni Mawi, 18. Ollie Hoskins, 19. Andy Onyeama-Christie, 20. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21. Toby Knight, 22. Charlie Bracken, 23. Alex Goode.

Exeter: 15. Josh Hodge; 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13. Olly Woodburn, 12. Joe Hawkins, 11. Ben Hammersley; 10. Will Haydon-Wood, 9. Sam Maunder; 1. Will Goodrick-Clarke, 2. Jack Yeandle (capt), 3. Marcus Street, 4. Jack Dunne, 5. Christ Tshiunza, 6. Ethan Roots, 7. Richard Capstick, 8. Greg Fisilau. Reps: 16. Jack Innard, 17. Kwenzo Blose, 18. Josh Iosefa-Scott, 19. Rusi Tuima, 20. Martin Moloney, 21. Tom Cairns, 22. Harvey Skinner, 23. Will Rigg.

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

LONG READ

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

The Springboks have brought unity, innovation and relentless excellence to our rugby planet.

LONG READ

'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

The former Scotland centre turned schools coach is taking a holistic approach to developing young players.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 9 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

Now we’re just scraping the barrell.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 24 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Do you remember Gerald Bosch JD? He was prob the other way around - he was the white bread!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I'd agree with that Graham. I always felt the nature of the comp suited NZ and Aussie better than SA.


You can see when the SA players and coaches come to Wales. They're happy, and it's not just becuse they are winning all the time, cos they are not.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 32 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

That's not depowering though, it's just a time-saver.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Proper tours on the comeback trail!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It may be touch and go whether Ardie makes it to the WC in 2027 L. On balance I'd say prob not. On the other hand Razor will not want to replace both Cane and Ardie at the same time if he can help it.

296 Go to comments
D
DC 59 minutes ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hardly a cricket score.

2 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Wellington Lions beat up Hawkes' Bay Magpies today by a cricket score in a rugby match! 46-28 Any more tomorrow?

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
‘Open the borders’: Why Wallabies need to select more overseas-based players

Honestly, lots. I would hate to think about many debutants they have been through over say the last dozen years. Always seems to be like rotating doors from this side of the fence.


Like I have said though, they obviously had visions for where they wanted the game to be in Australia and I do think the law helps facilitate that, and also in it's own way does also give some benefit to the Wallabies as well. I'd also imagine it is not cheap to bring large groups of players back, with having to compensate wages fully during periods of club rugby, as well as your local players still? But who knows, maybe if they have had to manage their funds differently they might have done a better job at it.

10 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Australia XV set for blockbuster two-match tour of United Kingdom

So weird that NZ are going it alone in the first week as the sole attraction, and that Aus are making their season an extra week longer. Think I do recall the Scotland(?) game being outside the wonder. Wonder if they pull in a few into the main squad for the last two of their games then.

4 Go to comments
m
mh 3 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Campes is living in the past rugby has moved on.with rush defence and the physicality the current wallabies would slaughter the 91 wallabies

2 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I very much think NZ should do the same thing, if just to know where they're at. I believe the second (officially) team of a country has just as much right to tell the clubs they want a player than the first team does. Debatable if players are interested when say for this two EOY games coming up during the start of their season.


I think there is lots of potential for rugby here locally, for the players to really want to come back (or treat an aussie or NZ teams offer equally with European) we just first need to find a model that really capitalizes on it first.

296 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Now who here among us is reticent!


Haha, were is the fun in that, my 'mistake' I didn't get you're meaning. I'm starting to have the same reservations towards Razor. I would have found somewhere for Albornoz in that team just to see him using his fend!

296 Go to comments
L
Locke 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick, what do you think about Ardie having a mortgage on the 8 jersey?

I haven't been impressed with his form this season, he's looked slow and undynamic. Sititi would be a better option at 8 in my opinion.

I also think the ABs a missing a trick in not having a bigger 6, it served Ireland well in the second Bok game. Scott would be my preference.

296 Go to comments
H
HG 5 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Australia should get an Australian coach. That seemed to work wonders with Eddie Jones last year 🤔

2 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick can still set the tone for them though.


Would love to have access to his data he collects!

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Permissible in a court of law!


How did you think Noah grew? Do you reckon his involvements went up as the comp went on?

296 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 5 hours ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

Darry was only just over 100kg when he joined the Blues, but seems to have got ahead of Lord because he dont break anywhere near as much. Honestly, I dont know why AB selectors bother with fragile players. Crusaders have more than a few, particularly in forwards, which is a bit of an issue.

35 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 5 hours ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

So Blues for Higgins, with Lam only one nationally rated. Or Highlanders, with no one rated. I's be looking Blues if I was him.

35 Go to comments
P
PM 7 hours ago
Harlequins vs Northampton | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Fin Smith is growing game by game

1 Go to comments
