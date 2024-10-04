All 10 team selections for Gallagher Premiership round three

Things step up a notch this weekend in the Gallagher Premiership with Steve Borthwick having just named his 36-man squad for next week’s England training camp. There are just four weeks to go before the All Blacks arrive at Allianz Stadium on November 2, so players will be vying to impress.

An example is the Friday night match-up at Franklin’s Gardens when all eight of the Northampton players chosen for the international gathering, five backs and three forwards, will start against a visit Harlequins XV that includes four of its five Test-camp picks, Joe Marler being the missing link.

The Quins selection of Marcus Smith at full-back prevents England fans from witnessing a direct head-to-head clash at out-half with Fin Smith after both impressed at No10 in last weekend’s round two. However, that type of spicy positional contest is very much on the cards in Saturday when Bath’s Ben Spencer takes on Bristol’s Harry Randall.

Both players were capped on the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand and with uncertainty currently surrounding the fitness of Alex Mitchell for the November series, a riveting duel is expected at The Rec when the No9 Test underlings collide.

Another weekend highlight from an England squad perspective is Saracens hosting Exeter on Sunday. It’s six years since Alex Lozowski was last capped at Test level but he is now in Borthwick’s squad, Henry Slade’s injury opening up a midfield slot.

Gallagher Premiership P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Saracens 2 2 0 0 10 2 Bath 2 2 0 0 9 3 Bristol 2 1 1 0 7 4 Harlequins 2 1 1 0 6 5 Gloucester 2 1 1 0 6 6 Leicester 2 1 1 0 5 7 Northampton 2 1 1 0 4 8 Sale 2 1 1 0 4 9 Exeter Chiefs 2 0 2 0 2 10 Newcastle 2 0 2 0 0

The Londoners have six players involved with England on Monday and five start versus the Chiefs. Test skipper Jamie George is primed for his first start of the season having featured twice off the bench with Theo Dan, his club and country colleague and the starter in rounds one and two, now a replacement. Here are all 10 of the round three Gallagher Premiership teams:

FRIDAY

Northampton Saints vs Harlequins (cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, 7.45pm) – Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

Northampton: 15. George Furbank (capt); 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Fraser Dingwall, 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Ollie Sleightholme; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Tom James; 1. Emmanuel Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison, 4. Chunya Munga, 5. Alex Coles, 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Tom Pearson, 8. Sam Graham. Reps: 16. Robbie Smith, 17. Tom West, 18. Luke Green, 19. Temo Mayanavanua, 20. Henry Pollock, 21. Archie McParland, 22. Tom Seabrook, 23. James Ramm.

Harlequins: 15. Marcus Smith; 14. Nick David, 13. Will Joseph, 12. Lennox Anyanwu, 11. Oscar Beard; 10. Jarrod Evans, 9. Danny Care; 1. Fin Baxter, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Titi Lamositele, 4. Irne Herbst, 5. Stephan Lewies, 6. Jack Kenningham, 7. Will Evans, 8. Chandler Cunningham-South. Reps: 16. Nathan Jibulu, 17. Jordan Els, 18. Simon Kerrod, 19. Dino Lamb, 20. James Chisholm, 21. Will Porter, 22. Bryn Bradley, 23. Cameron Anderson.

Sale Sharks vs Gloucester Rugby (Salford Community Stadium, 7.45pm) – Live on discovery+

Sale: 15. Joe Carpenter; 14. Tom Roebuck, 13. Will Addison, 12. Sam Bedlow, 11. Arron Reed; 10. Rob du Preez, 9. Gus Warr; 1. Si McIntyre, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 4. Ben Bamber, 5. Josh Beaumont 6. Ernst van Rhyn, 7. Sam Dugdale, 8. Rouban Birch. Reps: 16. Ethan Caine, 17. Tumy Onasanya, 18. James Harper, 19. Tom Burrow, 20. Le Roux Roets, 21. Nye Thomas, 22. Tom Curtis, 23. Waisea Nayacalevu.

Gloucester: 15. George Barton; 14. Christian Wade, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Seb Atkinson, 11. Max Llewellyn; 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams (capt); 1. Val Rapava Ruskin, 2. Seb Blake, 3. Afolabi Fasogbon, 4. Freddie Clarke, 5. Arthur Clark, 6. Jack Clement, 7. Harry Taylor, 8. Zach Mercer. Reps: 16. Jack Singleton, 17. Mayco Vivas, 18. Ciaran Knight, 19. Matias Alemanno, 20. Ruan Ackermann, 21. Albert Tuisue, 22. Caolan Englefield, 23. Charlie Atkinson.

SATURDAY

Bath vs Bristol Bears (The Rec, 3.05pm) – Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

Bath: 15. Sam Harris; 14. Tom de Glanville, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Will Butt, 11. Ruaridh McConnochie; 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (capt); 1. Beno Obano, 2. Niall Annett, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Quinn Roux, 5. Charlie Ewels, 6. Ted Hill, 7. Guy Pepper, 8. Miles Reid. Reps: 16. Tom Dunn, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Will Stuart, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Sam Underhill, 21. Louis Schreuder, 22. Cameron Redpath, 23. Jaco Coetzee.

Bristol: 15. Max Malins; 14. Gabriel Ibitoye, 13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12. James Williams, 11. Rich Lane; 10. AJ MacGinty, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Gabriel Oghre, 3. Max Lahiff, 4. James Dun, 5. Joe Batley, 6. Steven Luatua, 7. Santiago Grondona, 8. Fitz Harding (capt). Reps: 16. Will Capon, 17. Jake Woolmore, 18. George Kloska, 19. Joe Owen, 20. Benjamin Grondona, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Joe Jenkins, 23. Jack Bates.

Newcastle Falcons vs Leicester Tigers (Kingston Park, 5.30pm) – Live on TNT Sports 1

Newcastle: 15. Elliott Obatoyinbo; 14. Ben Redshaw, 13. Connor Doherty, 12. Sammy Arnold, 11. Ben Stevenson; 10. Ethan Grayson, 9. Sam Stuart; 1. Adam Brocklebank, 2. Jamie Blamire, 3. Richard Palframan, 4. John Hawkins, 5. Kiran McDonald, 6. Philip van der Walt, 7. Tom Gordon, 8. Callum Chick (capt). Reps: 16. Ollie Fletcher, 17. Luan de Bruin, 18. Murray McCallum, 19. Pedro Rubiolo, 20. Freddie Lockwood, 21. Joe Davis, 22. Oli Spencer, 23. Louis Brown.

Leicester: 15. Freddie Steward; 14. Anthony Watson, 13. Izaia Perese, 12. Joseph Woodward, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Jamie Shillcock, 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Nicky Smith, 2. Charlie Clare, 3. Will Hurd, 4. George Martin, 5. Ollie Chessum (capt), 6. Hanro Liebenberg, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Kyle Hatherell. Reps: 16. Archie Vanes, 17. James Cronin, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Harry Wells, 20. Emeka Ilione, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Ben Volavola, 23. Will Wand.

SUNDAY

Saracens vs Exeter Chiefs (StoneX Stadium, 3pm) – Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

Saracens: 15. Elliot Daly; 14. Tobias Elliott, 13. Alex Lozowski, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Rotimi Segun; 10. Fergus Burke, 9. Ivan van Zyl (capt); 1. Rhys Carre, 2. Jamie George, 3. Marco Riccioni, 4. Nick Isiekwe, 5. Hugh Tizard, 6. Theo McFarland, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Tom Willis. Reps: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Eroni Mawi, 18. Ollie Hoskins, 19. Andy Onyeama-Christie, 20. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21. Toby Knight, 22. Charlie Bracken, 23. Alex Goode.

Exeter: 15. Josh Hodge; 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13. Olly Woodburn, 12. Joe Hawkins, 11. Ben Hammersley; 10. Will Haydon-Wood, 9. Sam Maunder; 1. Will Goodrick-Clarke, 2. Jack Yeandle (capt), 3. Marcus Street, 4. Jack Dunne, 5. Christ Tshiunza, 6. Ethan Roots, 7. Richard Capstick, 8. Greg Fisilau. Reps: 16. Jack Innard, 17. Kwenzo Blose, 18. Josh Iosefa-Scott, 19. Rusi Tuima, 20. Martin Moloney, 21. Tom Cairns, 22. Harvey Skinner, 23. Will Rigg.