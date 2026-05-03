Jeff Wilson pinpoints All Blacks’ biggest positional concern for 2026

While much of the discussion has been about who will start in Rennie’s side at No.10, who the side’s captain will be, and what type of game plan they may employ, it’s one position in the forward pack that has Wilson most concerned.
Wilson explains that when the All Blacks head to South Africa for the Greatest Rivalry Tour, if they are without Williams, they will be under pressure due to the size and ability of the Springboks pack.
“It’s interesting how there was no love for loosehead prop there and I’m the one that put loosehead prop in that poll, because we are playing the Springboks four times in a row, four weeks in a row,” Wilson said on The Breakdown.
“So Tamaiti Williams, I think it’s unlikely we see him given all the challenges he’s going through, whether we’ll see him again in 2026 at the highest level, but I hope he gets himself right and gets healthy and we see the best of him.
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“We’ve only got Ethan de Groot who’s played 40 Test matches. This is what you’re missing with Tamati Williams, but we’re not going to see that outside of him. You’ve got George Bower, who’s played 24 Test matches. Ollie Norris has played three, but there is no experience and depth in this position.
“Are you going to get back to Ofa Tu’ungafasi, highly unlikely, given he probably won’t be around next year, so we’ve got some challenges and if you are exposed at scrum time, at the highest level, at Test match rugby, it’s going to be a difficult season for the All Blacks, so I think for me, loosehead prop right now, is a little bit of a concern.”
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While Wilson correctly identifies an issue, I’m comfortable there is enough talent to bring on players to fill this position. Might be a steep learning curve but that’s fine
Provided De Groot stays fit for 60 mins they should squeeze through. It'll be good for developing more talent too
The over reliance on import from the Islands has managed to regress the All Blacks, their forwards are currently no match for those of Boks
Outstanding ignorance/Racsim regarding NZs demographics. Bravo
Your ignorance of the makeup of NZ population is outstanding. Thanks for putting up such an ignorant post and demonstrating how much you don’t know
New Zealand is a pacific county, and Auckland is the most populous Polynesian city in the South Pacific. They are kiwis not ‘imports from the islands’. Our forwards have for many years been blessed with Polynesian players, as have our backs. Many of them are all-time greats. There has been no regression, NZ has always been multi-racial.
that post shows a staggering ignorance on the demographic makeup of nz
Don’t quite know you mean by “import from the Islands”. Far as I know of our current props only Ofa was born in Tonga. But even if you are right and more hail from the Islands, if they have made the ABs, it’s because they are world class. Agree though the Boks are very well placed in the forwards - indeed Rassie will have a big time working out who to leave out. But de Groot, Bower and Numia have been pretty solid this year at loose-head, and Ofa is slowly improving and may peak at the right time. We have experienced hookers in Taylor, Taukei’aho and Aumua and good dynamic young ones in George Bell (who at 123kg is bigger than many props) and Tuputupu. Newell and Tosi have gone well this year too at tighthead, Newell settling in as the key starter and Tosi the key impact. Renata has bulked up and looking handy now. So, not the layers of top front rowers enjoyed by the Boks, but enough it seems to me to provide a good challenge come August.
100% we should be taking Ofa. 195cm, 130kg, 68 test matches. Good in contact, tackles hard. Experienced. Has propped both sides of the scrum at test level. Exactly who you want in the 23 against a team like the Boks. What is Jeff Wilson on about?
Maybe he has heard he is going overseas.
but others are coming through
This is going to be the toughest tour for the All Blacks in a long time. The Boks seem imperious and the All Blacks have a new unproven coach.