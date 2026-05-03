Northern | US
34 - 31
FT
36 - 20
FT
21 - 31
FT
45 - 14
FT
19 - 13
FT
36 - 38
FT
28 - 44
FT
31 - 33
FT
26 - 47
FT
21 - 15
FT
40 - 17
FT
38 - 38
FT
43 - 17
FT
31 - 26
FT
17 - 50
FT
32 - 15
FT
54 - 19
FT
27 - 15
FT
33 - 61
FT
WOMENS
46 - 7
FT
41 - 17
FT
45 - 14
FT
38 - 40
FT
59 - 7
FT
59 - 17
FT
28 - 69
FT
WOMENS
26 - 41
FT
27 - 20
FT
31 - 7
FT
33 - 12
FT
WOMENS
15 - 24
FT
26 - 7
FT
27 - 51
FT
17 - 76
FT
35 - 12
FT
24 - 26
FT
International

Jeff Wilson pinpoints All Blacks’ biggest positional concern for 2026

Assistant Coach Jason Ryan talks to Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Asafo Aumua and Pasilio Tosi during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at NZCIS on July 02, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
Comments
14 Comments

Former All Black Jeff Wilson is worried about the depth in one particular position for Dave Rennie and his coaching staff, as we close in on the first squad in the new era.

Rennie and his coaching staff will select a squad after the Super Rugby Pacific final for Tests against France in Christchurch, Italy in Wellington, and Ireland in Auckland.

While much of the discussion has been about who will start in Rennie’s side at No.10, who the side’s captain will be, and what type of game plan they may employ, it’s one position in the forward pack that has Wilson most concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Tamaiti Williams nursing a serious back injury, the depth at loosehead prop is worrying Wilson, with only Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Ethan de Groot having played over 30 Tests for the All Blacks.

Tu’ungafasi has been in and out of the Blues squad in 2026, after missing the whole of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season through a serious neck injury.

VIDEO

Related

‘Overhyped’: Stephen Donald weighs in on Dave Rennie’s looming captaincy call

The former World Cup-winning All Black first-five explained that if you have an experienced No.10 with other leaders around the field, the captain doesn't matter as much.

Read Now

Chiefs loosehead Ollie Norris has also had his injury worries in recent times, and Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia is uncapped at Test level. Siale Lauaki has played for the All Blacks XV and could be an option for the future, while 25-year-old Blues prop Joshua Fusitu’a is currently on the sideline with a bicep injury.

Wilson explains that when the All Blacks head to South Africa for the Greatest Rivalry Tour, if they are without Williams, they will be under pressure due to the size and ability of the Springboks pack.

“It’s interesting how there was no love for loosehead prop there and I’m the one that put loosehead prop in that poll, because we are playing the Springboks four times in a row, four weeks in a row,” Wilson said on The Breakdown.

“So Tamaiti Williams, I think it’s unlikely we see him given all the challenges he’s going through, whether we’ll see him again in 2026 at the highest level, but I hope he gets himself right and gets healthy and we see the best of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve only got Ethan de Groot who’s played 40 Test matches. This is what you’re missing with Tamati Williams, but we’re not going to see that outside of him. You’ve got George Bower, who’s played 24 Test matches. Ollie Norris has played three, but there is no experience and depth in this position.

“Are you going to get back to Ofa Tu’ungafasi, highly unlikely, given he probably won’t be around next year, so we’ve got some challenges and if you are exposed at scrum time, at the highest level, at Test match rugby, it’s going to be a difficult season for the All Blacks, so I think for me, loosehead prop right now, is a little bit of a concern.”

Recommended

Aussie Super Rugby takes: Brumbies stuck in mud, Donaldson the best by a lot

OPINION

Former All Black Kieran Read lends a hand to Under 85s in Sri Lanka

Junior Boks win U20 Rugby Championship title with a game to spare

Argentina U20 topple New Zealand in famous victory as ill-discipline bites

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

42
2

Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

15
3

Fissler Confidential: Contract tabled for England star Tommy Freeman

4

Leinster player ratings vs Lions | 2025/26 URC

5
5

Leicester Tigers player ratings vs Northampton Saints | 2025/26 Gallagher PREM

1
6

Wales star injured as Gloucester beat Sale in front of Borthwick

7

Two Ireland internationals among 11 confirmed Connacht exits

2
8

Sale Sharks confirm Rob du Preez has played his last game for the club

2

Comments

14 Comments
K
KwAussie 6 days ago

While Wilson correctly identifies an issue, I’m comfortable there is enough talent to bring on players to fill this position. Might be a steep learning curve but that’s fine

A
Alex 6 days ago

Provided De Groot stays fit for 60 mins they should squeeze through. It'll be good for developing more talent too

A
Ayre123 None 6 days ago

The over reliance on import from the Islands has managed to regress the All Blacks, their forwards are currently no match for those of Boks

K
Koro Teeps 5 days ago

Outstanding ignorance/Racsim regarding NZs demographics. Bravo

K
KwAussie 6 days ago

Your ignorance of the makeup of NZ population is outstanding. Thanks for putting up such an ignorant post and demonstrating how much you don’t know

C
ColinK 6 days ago

New Zealand is a pacific county, and Auckland is the most populous Polynesian city in the South Pacific. They are kiwis not ‘imports from the islands’. Our forwards have for many years been blessed with Polynesian players, as have our backs. Many of them are all-time greats. There has been no regression, NZ has always been multi-racial.

J
Jmann 6 days ago

that post shows a staggering ignorance on the demographic makeup of nz

c
cnw 6 days ago

Don’t quite know you mean by “import from the Islands”. Far as I know of our current props only Ofa was born in Tonga. But even if you are right and more hail from the Islands, if they have made the ABs, it’s because they are world class. Agree though the Boks are very well placed in the forwards - indeed Rassie will have a big time working out who to leave out. But de Groot, Bower and Numia have been pretty solid this year at loose-head, and Ofa is slowly improving and may peak at the right time. We have experienced hookers in Taylor, Taukei’aho and Aumua and good dynamic young ones in George Bell (who at 123kg is bigger than many props) and Tuputupu. Newell and Tosi have gone well this year too at tighthead, Newell settling in as the key starter and Tosi the key impact. Renata has bulked up and looking handy now. So, not the layers of top front rowers enjoyed by the Boks, but enough it seems to me to provide a good challenge come August.

K
Koro Teeps 6 days ago

100% we should be taking Ofa. 195cm, 130kg, 68 test matches. Good in contact, tackles hard. Experienced. Has propped both sides of the scrum at test level. Exactly who you want in the 23 against a team like the Boks. What is Jeff Wilson on about?

S
SB 6 days ago

Maybe he has heard he is going overseas.

D
DC 6 days ago

but others are coming through

R
Rugby3 6 days ago

This is going to be the toughest tour for the All Blacks in a long time. The Boks seem imperious and the All Blacks have a new unproven coach.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

With criticism is some quarters about an ageing squad, Andy Farrell has a plethora of young talent to blood onto the Test stage

4
LONG READ

JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'

The 70-cap Springbok and Sharks head coach reflects on the challenges he's faced and bringing back the glory days to the Sharks

2
LONG READ

‘Sarries may be outsiders in Prem play-off race but it would be unwise to write them off’

Saracens may be seven points off fourth place with four games left, but their form and experience could yet take the race down to the wire.

2

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BH 27 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

21 Go to comments
B
BH 30 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

21 Go to comments
j
jh 30 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

41 Go to comments
B
BH 32 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

21 Go to comments
B
B 35 minutes ago
All Black Ardie Savea puts one over Springbok superstar

Points of difference…Malcom scored a try and Ardie kicked the ball out at full-time…

1 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

10 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

10 Go to comments
L
Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

15 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

41 Go to comments
B
BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

15 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

10 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

15 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

41 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



...

41 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

4 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 salvage late draw in dramatic clash with South Africa

Amazing achievement by the NZ team to draw with the mighty South Africans who had a big home advantage and a very boisterous crowd cheering them along. Could’ve beaten them had they kicked their goals.

Signs are looking great for NZ!!! Rotorua Boys High School are the world champs and then this. Nice work NZ.



...

9 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

10 Go to comments
j
jh 3 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

41 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

41 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'

JP has tons of potential. What he needs more than anything is for his senior players to play for him. He couldn’t be around a tougher collection of players to manage.

They need to take that pressure off the young man by playing to their fullest potential week in and week out.



...

2 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT
Copied to clipboard

Share Article close