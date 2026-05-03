Northern | US
34 - 31
FT
36 - 20
FT
21 - 31
FT
Today
12:00
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
13:45
Today
13:45
Today
13:45
Today
14:00
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
04:35
Tomorrow
06:45
Tomorrow
07:30
Tomorrow
08:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
09:05
Tomorrow
09:35
Tomorrow
09:35
Tomorrow
09:35
Tomorrow
09:35
Tomorrow
10:15
WOMENS
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
12:30
WOMENS
Tomorrow
13:45
Tomorrow
13:45
Tomorrow
14:00
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
09:30
Sunday
14:05
TOP 14

Eight major France-based rugby players who have effectively become free agents

Perpignan's Australian wing Jordan Petaia is tackled during the French Top 14 rugby union match between USA Perpignan and Lyon OU at the Aime-Giral stadium in Perpignan, south-western France, on March 21, 2026. (Photo by Matthieu RONDEL / AFP via Getty Images)
Comments
7 Comments

The 2025/26 Top 14 season is approaching its conclusion, and with it comes a period of uncertainty for a number of players whose contracts are nearing their end.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have selected eight names still waiting for the phone to ring, including All Blacks, Wallabies and Welsh internationals who may be weighing up the next chapter of their careers.

Reece Hodge (Bayonne – contract runs until June 2026)
Reece Hodge’s spell at Bayonne appears to be drawing to a close, but the former Wallabies fullback’s next move remains unclear, having not played a single minute of rugby over the past two seasons.

VIDEO

Hodge joined the Basque club in 2023 amid high expectations from local supporters, who were eager to see one of the most versatile backs of the Super Rugby universe make his mark.

Unfortunately for both player and club, those expectations were never fulfilled, with the former Melbourne Rebels man featuring in just seven matches across three seasons, his absences largely explained by serious injury problems.

A future in France looks unlikely, with Japan or a return to Australia shaping as his best bets to revive his career.

Gareth Anscombe (Bayonne – contract runs until June 2026)
It appears Gareth Anscombe’s time in the south of France is nearing its end, with Bayonne yet to signal any intention of extending the fly-half’s stay beyond June 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the club already confirming that the Welsh international will depart, interest could emerge from France, the URC or England, although no concrete rumours have surfaced so far.

Gareth Anscombe
Gareth Anscombe of Wales looks dejected after the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between Wales and Ireland at Principality Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The former Ospreys and Gloucester No.10 struggled for opportunities at Aviron Bayonnais, starting just two matches from the six appearances he made.

Now 34, Anscombe remains more than capable of excelling in a side that places trust in his game management, even if the speed and dynamism of his younger years have faded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Whitelock (Section Paloise – contract runs until June 2026)
As a notable caveat, Luke Whitelock could yet extend his stay at Section Paloise, having built a life in Pau and established himself as one of the club’s most influential figures of the past decade.

Whitelock arrived in Pau in 2019, initially expecting a two-year stint before returning to New Zealand. Instead, those plans evolved into a seven-year stay, with the former All Black becoming central to the club’s revival and helping secure Champions Cup qualification for the first time in 20 years.

With Pau currently sitting second in the table, Whitelock is believed to be high on the club’s list of priorities, with a new deal potentially already under discussion.

Jonny Gray (USA Perpignan – loan ends June 2026)
Could Jonny Gray be set for a return to British shores, or is the towering Scottish lock preparing to extend his stay in France?

Gray was involved in one of the most unexpected moves of the season, joining USA Perpignan on loan from Union Bordeaux Begles in March as part of a swap deal involving fly-half Hugo Reus.

Signed by the Girondins from Exeter Chiefs in 2024, Gray helped UBB reach the Investec Champions Cup final, despite not featuring in the match itself.

Earlier this season, he was still being used by the Bordeaux coaching staff before the loan move to Perpignan, which runs until the end of June.

While expectations are that Gray will sign permanently with USAP once his UBB contract expires, nothing has been formally finalised.

Giorgi Javakhia (RC Toulon – contract runs until June 2026)
Giorgi Javakhia was added to Toulon’s roster last November, but current indications suggest his time at the club will end when his contract expires in June.

The 29-year-old lock, who began his professional career in 2015, has never played outside France and is therefore expected to remain in the Top 14 or move to a Pro D2 side with promotion ambitions.

Over the past six months, Javakhia has featured in 11 matches for Toulon, contributing to the club’s qualification for the Investec Champions Cup knockout stages with appearances off the bench against the Bulls, Scarlets and Stormers.

With Georgia preparing for the inaugural Nations Cup, Javakhia’s next move could play a key role in strengthening the Lelos pack at international level.

Jordan Petaia (USA Perpignan – contract runs until June 2026)
Jordan Petaia’s return to rugby union has been a complicated one, with the Australian featuring in only 10 of Perpignan’s 29 matches so far and the club president already confirming his departure.

After a brief flirtation with the NFL, Petaia returned to a sport he knows well and was expected to be a game-changer for a side laser-focused on avoiding relegation.

However, across those 10 appearances, the former Wallabies fullback failed to score a try and managed just over 100 running metres, leaving supporters underwhelmed.

Could a return to Australia be on the cards, or will the English Premiership offer him a chance to prove he can still perform at Test-match level?

Madosh Tambwe (Montpellier – contract runs until June 2026)
Where Madosh Tambwe’s future lies remains an open question as his contract ticks towards its June expiry. The Congolese winger joined Union Bordeaux Begles in 2022 and proved a potent weapon, scoring 19 tries across the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

Madosh Tambwe
Luke McGrath of Leinster is tackled by Madosh Tambwe of the Bulls (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

With the rise of Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Tambwe slipped down the pecking order and was loaned to Montpellier, where he added six more tries while attempting to earn a permanent deal.

However, Montpellier returned him to UBB in February, and the outside back has featured sparingly since, an unwanted situation for a player entering what should be the prime years of his career.

Could Tambwe look towards a move back to the Bulls, or is there still another chapter to be written in the Top 14?

Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – contract runs until June 2026)
With June fast approaching, Will Rowlands could prove an intriguing option for any side looking to add height and authority to their engine room, with the Welsh lock potentially set to leave Racing 92.

Rowlands joined the Parisian club in 2023 and delivered strong performances when called upon, his lineout and breakdown skills proving valuable for a side in constant pursuit of silverware.

rugby Will Rowlands
Racing92’s English lock Will Rowlands attempts to break away during the French Top14 rugby union match between Racing 92 and RC Vannes at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris on February 15, 2025. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

While trophies have eluded Racing in recent seasons, Rowlands remains one of the most respected figures in the squad, despite featuring in only around 30 per cent of the club’s matches this campaign.

Having already stepped away from Test rugby, an extension in Paris cannot be ruled out, particularly with Racing yet to recruit additional locks or utility forwards.

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'It's pretty ruthless': George Skivington lifts lid on Gloucester contract talks

2

Sharks select 'an interesting name' at fly-half as Siya Kolisi bids farewell

1
3

Harlequins break silence on Ngani Laumape rumours

1
4

Ex-Wallaby Scott Sio has URC move confirmed

3
5

Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

3
6

West Country return could be on the cards for Luke Cowan-Dickie

1
7

Rob Baxter makes his position clear ahead of huge day for Exeter

8

Springbok Jan Serfontein retires with immediate effect

6

Comments

7 Comments
A
Ayre123 None 4 days ago

“Could Tambwe look towards a move back to the Bulls”?

So Madosh can return to to the Bulls camp at will?

P
Paul Ennis 4 days ago

What is happening with Joey Carberry? Also out of contract in June and rumoured to return to Leinster - but nothing announced yet!

T
TheNotoriousFig 4 days ago

I thought. He was connected to either Connacht or Ulster?

J
J Marc 4 days ago

Injuried…

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'

The 70-cap Springbok and Sharks head coach reflects on the challenges he's faced and bringing back the glory days to the Sharks

1
LONG READ

‘Sarries may be outsiders in Prem play-off race but it would be unwise to write them off’

Saracens may be seven points off fourth place with four games left, but their form and experience could yet take the race down to the wire.

LONG READ

‘Hurricanes may end up champions, but they might be the symbol of why Super Rugby needs a radical overhaul’

With clubs losing money, NZR must decide whether it’s ready to make a dramatic change to Super Rugby’s ownership structure.

78

Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 24 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 39 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



...

2 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT
Copied to clipboard

Share Article close