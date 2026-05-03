Eight major France-based rugby players who have effectively become free agents

The 2025/26 Top 14 season is approaching its conclusion, and with it comes a period of uncertainty for a number of players whose contracts are nearing their end.
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We have selected eight names still waiting for the phone to ring, including All Blacks, Wallabies and Welsh internationals who may be weighing up the next chapter of their careers.
Reece Hodge (Bayonne – contract runs until June 2026) Reece Hodge’s spell at Bayonne appears to be drawing to a close, but the former Wallabies fullback’s next move remains unclear, having not played a single minute of rugby over the past two seasons.
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Hodge joined the Basque club in 2023 amid high expectations from local supporters, who were eager to see one of the most versatile backs of the Super Rugby universe make his mark.
Unfortunately for both player and club, those expectations were never fulfilled, with the former Melbourne Rebels man featuring in just seven matches across three seasons, his absences largely explained by serious injury problems.
A future in France looks unlikely, with Japan or a return to Australia shaping as his best bets to revive his career.
Gareth Anscombe (Bayonne – contract runs until June 2026) It appears Gareth Anscombe’s time in the south of France is nearing its end, with Bayonne yet to signal any intention of extending the fly-half’s stay beyond June 2026.
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With the club already confirming that the Welsh international will depart, interest could emerge from France, the URC or England, although no concrete rumours have surfaced so far.
The former Ospreys and Gloucester No.10 struggled for opportunities at Aviron Bayonnais, starting just two matches from the six appearances he made.
Now 34, Anscombe remains more than capable of excelling in a side that places trust in his game management, even if the speed and dynamism of his younger years have faded.
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Luke Whitelock (Section Paloise – contract runs until June 2026) As a notable caveat, Luke Whitelock could yet extend his stay at Section Paloise, having built a life in Pau and established himself as one of the club’s most influential figures of the past decade.
Whitelock arrived in Pau in 2019, initially expecting a two-year stint before returning to New Zealand. Instead, those plans evolved into a seven-year stay, with the former All Black becoming central to the club’s revival and helping secure Champions Cup qualification for the first time in 20 years.
With Pau currently sitting second in the table, Whitelock is believed to be high on the club’s list of priorities, with a new deal potentially already under discussion.
Jonny Gray (USA Perpignan – loan ends June 2026) Could Jonny Gray be set for a return to British shores, or is the towering Scottish lock preparing to extend his stay in France?
Gray was involved in one of the most unexpected moves of the season, joining USA Perpignan on loan from Union Bordeaux Begles in March as part of a swap deal involving fly-half Hugo Reus.
Earlier this season, he was still being used by the Bordeaux coaching staff before the loan move to Perpignan, which runs until the end of June.
While expectations are that Gray will sign permanently with USAP once his UBB contract expires, nothing has been formally finalised.
Giorgi Javakhia (RC Toulon – contract runs until June 2026) Giorgi Javakhia was added to Toulon’s roster last November, but current indications suggest his time at the club will end when his contract expires in June.
The 29-year-old lock, who began his professional career in 2015, has never played outside France and is therefore expected to remain in the Top 14 or move to a Pro D2 side with promotion ambitions.
Over the past six months, Javakhia has featured in 11 matches for Toulon, contributing to the club’s qualification for the Investec Champions Cup knockout stages with appearances off the bench against the Bulls, Scarlets and Stormers.
With Georgia preparing for the inaugural Nations Cup, Javakhia’s next move could play a key role in strengthening the Lelos pack at international level.
Jordan Petaia (USA Perpignan – contract runs until June 2026) Jordan Petaia’s return to rugby union has been a complicated one, with the Australian featuring in only 10 of Perpignan’s 29 matches so far and the club president already confirming his departure.
After a brief flirtation with the NFL, Petaia returned to a sport he knows well and was expected to be a game-changer for a side laser-focused on avoiding relegation.
However, across those 10 appearances, the former Wallabies fullback failed to score a try and managed just over 100 running metres, leaving supporters underwhelmed.
Could a return to Australia be on the cards, or will the English Premiership offer him a chance to prove he can still perform at Test-match level?
Madosh Tambwe (Montpellier – contract runs until June 2026) Where Madosh Tambwe’s future lies remains an open question as his contract ticks towards its June expiry. The Congolese winger joined Union Bordeaux Begles in 2022 and proved a potent weapon, scoring 19 tries across the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.
With the rise of Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Tambwe slipped down the pecking order and was loaned to Montpellier, where he added six more tries while attempting to earn a permanent deal.
However, Montpellier returned him to UBB in February, and the outside back has featured sparingly since, an unwanted situation for a player entering what should be the prime years of his career.
Could Tambwe look towards a move back to the Bulls, or is there still another chapter to be written in the Top 14?
Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – contract runs until June 2026) With June fast approaching, Will Rowlands could prove an intriguing option for any side looking to add height and authority to their engine room, with the Welsh lock potentially set to leave Racing 92.
Rowlands joined the Parisian club in 2023 and delivered strong performances when called upon, his lineout and breakdown skills proving valuable for a side in constant pursuit of silverware.
While trophies have eluded Racing in recent seasons, Rowlands remains one of the most respected figures in the squad, despite featuring in only around 30 per cent of the club’s matches this campaign.
Having already stepped away from Test rugby, an extension in Paris cannot be ruled out, particularly with Racing yet to recruit additional locks or utility forwards.
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“Could Tambwe look towards a move back to the Bulls”?
So Madosh can return to to the Bulls camp at will?
What is happening with Joey Carberry? Also out of contract in June and rumoured to return to Leinster - but nothing announced yet!
I thought. He was connected to either Connacht or Ulster?
Injuried…