Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
ADVERTISEMENT

Rugby News

The Sharks are rolling out the heavy hitters for the arrival of Ulster to the Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

Ian Cameron
Ian Cameron
20 Oct, 5:54

Griquas have managed to lure one of the Cheetahs’ biggest diamonds to Kimberley. Griquas coach Pieter Bergh confirmed on Thursda…

Jan De Koning
Jan De Koning
20 Oct, 5:38

Wasps CEO Stephen Vaughan has explained the staggering nine-figure level of debt that left the Gallagher Premiership club in need …

Liam Heagney
Liam Heagney
20 Oct, 4:15

Mark Evans, the new Swire Shipping Fijian Drua chief executive, is planning to change the face of rugby in Fiji by staging six mat…

Chris Jones
Chris Jones
20 Oct, 3:56
RUGBYPASS+
FREE READ

Many TV audiences think the role of a post-match reporter is a cinch, but for those who have done the job, it has moments of unadu…

Graham Simmons
Graham Simmons
20 Oct, 3:28
INTERVIEW

As Wales prepare to take on Australia in their final pool match at the Rugby World Cup, former England player Carys Williams-Morri…

Lucy Lomax
Lucy Lomax
20 Oct, 2:22

Scotland have made one change to the starting line-up ahead of this weekend’s final Rugby World Cup Pool A fixture against hosts…

Lucy Lomax
Lucy Lomax
20 Oct, 1:24
OPINION

Most would pick the England test as the toughest of this tour, and it will be tough, but Scotland is the less fancied opponent tha…

Ben Smith
Ben Smith
20 Oct, 1:20

Mark Nawaqanitawase hopes to bring an Israel Folau-like X-factor to the Wallabies after being summonsed from holidays.

AAP
AAP
20 Oct, 0:46

There are four changes and two positional swaps in the Wales Women side named to face Australia in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday…

PA
PA
19 Oct, 21:19

Wallaroos head coach Jay Tregonning has named his side for Australia’s final Rugby World Cup pool match against Wales, this Satu…

AAP
AAP
19 Oct, 21:00

Wales boss Wayne Pivac believes that New Zealand's blistering finish to the Rugby Championship makes them a "dangerous animal".

AAP
AAP
19 Oct, 20:32

In just her second start for the Black Ferns, halfback Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu will lead the side against Scotland.

Sam Smith
Sam Smith
19 Oct, 18:28

The Chiefs have announced the re-signing of 23-year-old Etene Nanai-Seturo for the 2023 Super Rugby Season.

Sam Smith
Sam Smith
19 Oct, 16:44

Former Wallabies' flanker Jack Dempsey has switched rugby nations and is now in line to make his Test debut for Scotland.

AAP
AAP
19 Oct, 16:35

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has insisted that disciplinary issues played no part in his selection snubs for Finn Russell a…

PA
PA
19 Oct, 15:08

Gregor Townsend’s decision to leave Finn Russell out of the Scotland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series has been a hot…

Liam Heagney
Liam Heagney
19 Oct, 14:34

Out-of-work England international Curtis Langdon has become the 14th Worcester player to quickly find a new club after the cash-st…

Liam Heagney
Liam Heagney
19 Oct, 13:21

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has reacted magnanimously to the decision on Monday by Eddie Jones not to recall the fit-again Henry Slade …

Liam Heagney
Liam Heagney
19 Oct, 12:54

Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell has been left out of the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series while Jamie Ritchie takes ov…

PA
PA
19 Oct, 11:27
OPINION

The selection of so many young, unproven Crusaders in the All Blacks XV raises the question whether New Zealand Rugby should inves…

Tom Vinicombe
Tom Vinicombe
19 Oct, 10:16

Andy Farrell has named six uncapped players in his 37-man Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series which begins with a…

Kim Ekin
Kim Ekin
19 Oct, 9:35

Eddie Jones has added an away date in Ireland to the World Cup 2023 build-up he has planned for his England squad next year. It is…

Liam Heagney
Liam Heagney
19 Oct, 9:21
RUGBYPASS+
ANALYSIS

The Premiership is going from strength to strength on the field but things are a different story off the park.

Nick Bishop
Nick Bishop
19 Oct, 8:56

London Irish boss Declan Kidney has shed more light on last week’s sudden departure of Curtis Rona, the former Wallabies midfiel…

Liam Heagney
Liam Heagney
19 Oct, 8:47

Bristol have written an open letter explaining to fans that cancelled home matches this season will cost the club potentially up t…

Liam Heagney
Liam Heagney
19 Oct, 7:56

A potential All Black of the future has inked a new deal with the Crusaders which will see him remain in Christchurch for the next…

Sam Smith
Sam Smith
19 Oct, 7:45

Bath have expressed delight with a Supreme Court ruling that clears the way for the long-awaited redevelopment of the Gallagher Pr…

Kim Ekin
Kim Ekin
19 Oct, 7:07

Rassie Erasmus has returned to the Springboks media spotlight with aplomb, even taking a pop at England boss Eddie Jones amid repo…

Liam Heagney
Liam Heagney
19 Oct, 6:46

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has launched a stinging rebuke of people who believe that the financially stricken Wasps and Worcester shou…

Liam Heagney
Liam Heagney
19 Oct, 5:58

Sale boss Alex Sanderson has explained that their over-cautious management of the fitness of Manu Tuilagi was the reason why he wa…

Liam Heagney
Liam Heagney
19 Oct, 4:34

Wales boss Wayne Pivac will remind his squad of the national team’s values after Cardiff took action against some of their playe…

PA
PA
19 Oct, 4:04

Michael Hooper could be set for a surprise return in Australia's spring tour-opening Test against Scotland.

AAP
AAP
19 Oct, 2:19
OPINION

Sometimes, and perhaps more often than we could have dared dream –when Japanese teams dive into the pool of a World Cup, a sort …

Claire Thomas
Claire Thomas
19 Oct, 1:23

The Wallabies are carrying a World Cup-type mindset into a gruelling spring tour of Europe that Dave Rennie's men hope proves a tu…

AAP
AAP
19 Oct, 0:04

Springbok legend Jean de Villiers believes the flyhalf position is a “big red flag” for the Springboks ahead of their Tests in…

Warren Fortune
Warren Fortune
18 Oct, 21:14
Search

RUGBY WORLD CUP
NEW ZEALAND 2021 Live scores, stats, latest stories & more!