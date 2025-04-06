Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
26 - 22
FT
24 - 31
FT
21 - 14
FT
31 - 20
FT
30 - 23
FT
35 - 23
FT
37 - 46
FT
15 - 9
FT
42 - 41
FT
52 - 0
FT
13 - 19
FT
36 - 17
FT
43 - 20
FT
26 - 39
FT
34 - 28
FT
42 - 12
FT
WOMENS
47 - 29
FT
5 - 49
FT
WOMENS
18 - 20
FT
51 - 16
FT
40 - 43
FT
Today
09:00
Today
09:00
WOMENS
Today
11:30
Sevens

‘Convert a few cricketers’: Henry Hutchison’s bold hope for India’s RPL

By Finn Morton at National Stadium, Singapore
Henry Hutchison of Australia scores their try during the men's Cup quarter finals match between Australia and Great Britain in the HSBC Hong Kong Sevens at Kai Tak Stadium on March 29, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Edmund So/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Three-time Olympian Henry Hutchison is hoping to help “convert a few cricketers to rugby” in India by taking part in a world-first sevens competition in June. Hutchison is one of 30 international marquee players for this year’s Rugby Premier League in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rugby India unveiled thee RPL this week, with the new tournament set to “redefine the future” of the sport as the world’s first franchise-based sevens league. RPL will be held at Mumbai Football Arena from June 1 to June 15, 2025.

Major Indian cities will be represented with the Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and the Mumbai Dreams, the six city-based franchises for the inaugural season.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

LA’s Dignity Health Sports Park will host the World Championship and SVNS Series playoffs on May 3-4. Don’t miss out – buy your tickets HERE.

Hutchison joins a large pool of HSBC SVNS Series stars who have committed to the inaugural campaign. Retired greats Perry Bakker, Rosko Specman and Scott Curry join current players such as Luciano Gonzalez, Lucas Lacamp and Pol Pla in the 30-man group.

Maurice Longbottom and James Turner are the other two Australians who have put their names forward along with Hutchison. Australia’s co-captain has never been to India but can’t wait to take part in the groundbreaking tournament.

“Super exciting. I think there’s a real space for that in our sport. To have the World Series, when you’re representing your nation, to be the pinnacle, and then these ‘IPL’ leagues to run off in the off-season,” Hutchison told RugbyPass.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Give a chance to players to play with opposition that you’ve played against for 10 years. TO rub shoulders with other shoulders will be great, but also taking rugby to India.

“Massive country, massive population, and hopefully we can convert a few cricketers to rugby and who knows, could be poking the bear.”

Athletes from Australia, Argentina, South Africa, Kenya, Great Britain, Spain, the USA, New Zealand, Fiji and Ireland have committed to the RPL. These SVNS Series headliners will be drafted into one of six teams that will play 34 matches over 15 days.

Related

‘Redefine the future’: India unveils revolutionary Rugby Premier League

Rugby India has made a landmark announcement, with a new competition set to launch in June that will “redefine the future” of rugby sevens.

Read Now

Additionally, 18 players from Germany, Hong Kong Chian and Canada will also be allocated into one of the franchises. 30 Indian players from an auction pool of 71 will also take to the field alongside and against some of the world’s best.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rugby India have also recruited world-class coaches, with Mike Friday, Ben Gollings, DJ Forbes, Tomasi Cama, Paco Hernandez and Tim Walsh set to take charge as head coaches. World Rugby have ensured this competition will take place during a gap in the sevens calendar.

“This is a league that’s been six years in the making, but we wanted to do everything right. The first extraordinary development came thanks to World Rugby, who gave a 15-day window in which no international rugby sevens would be played anywhere in the world,” Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, said in a statement.

“This made the best global rugby players available to us. From there to be partnering with GMR Sports and creating the best conditions for both the international players as well  as our Indian players; choosing some of the most intelligent, committed team owners and getting a top-class broadcast partner in JiaStar, it’s been a helluva ride.

“Rugby sevens is one of the most attractive television sports in modern history. Welcome, India and the world, to the Rugby Premier League.”

Download the RugbyPass App to watch exclusive SVNS Series videos and catch up on the latest news you need to know. Download it from the App Store HERE or Google Play.

Full list of 30 marquee international players

Perry Baker – USA

Rosko Speckman – South Africa

Harry McNulty – Ireland

Terry Kennedy – Ireland

Patrick Odongo Okong’o – Kenya

Jordan Conroy – Ireland

Alex Davis – Great Britain

Lucas Lacamp – USA

Tone Ng Shiu – New Zealand – Olympian

Aaron Cummings – USA

Scott Curry – New Zealand

Lucian Gonzalez – Argentina

Santiago Mare – Argentina

Joaquim Pellandini – Argentina

Matteo Grazziano – Argentina

Mattias Osadczuk – Argentina

Akuila Rokolisoa – New Zealand

Alejandro Laforga – Spain

Pol Pla – Spain – Olympian

Manuel Moreno – Spain

Joseva Talacolo – Fiji

Iowane Teba – Fiji

Terio Veilawai -Fiji

Filipe Sauturaga – Fiji

Joji Nasova – Fiji

Regan Ware – New Zealand

Waisea Nacuqu – Fiji

Henry Hutchison – Australia

Maurice Longbottom – Australia

James Turner – Australia

Recommended

Los Pumas 7s rise again: Argentina clinch second straight SVNS league title

INTERVIEW

Maddison Levi makes history, league winners crowned in Singapore

INTERVIEW

‘Always striving for greatness’: New Zealand crowned SVNS league winners

INTERVIEW

‘Had to believe’: Kenya make first SVNS Series semi-final since 2018

INTERVIEW

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Saracens star's future up in air, Bok eyes Stormers exit

2

Player Comparisons: Ireland improve while Red Roses start slowly

3

Edinburgh herd Bulls out of Challenge Cup despite fightback

4

Newcastle DoR Steve Diamond cops ban over 'wholly unacceptable' comments

5

Gareth Anscombe returns as Gloucester makes 7 changes for Bath

6

WRU reveal how much they paid for Cardiff Rugby

7

'Caelan Doris... I’m not sure he gets in the Lions back row at the moment'

8

Frontrunner to replace Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt firms up as contender says 'No'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Will wounded Carbery come back to haunt former side Munster?

Discarded by Munster and Ireland, Joey Carbery is flourishing again with Bordeaux.

LONG READ

Despite the Croke Park horror show, Marcus Smith shouldn't be discounted from Lions conversation

Chris Robshaw believes the superstar England fly-half shouldn't be discarded on the whim of a Dublin shellacking

LONG READ

Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

The Queensland Reds are the outstanding Australian franchise so it would be a risk to move the entire coaching team to the Wallabies

Comments on RugbyPass

I
Icefarrow 44 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

Author has clearly never bothered to never read anything Wellington-related in the past year or so. If he had, he’d know why no one is showing up immediately.

2 Go to comments
L
LarkCliffford 48 minutes ago
What Lions omission Jonathan Davies is focused on

Morphohackcyberservices. com

Morphohack@cyberservices. com

My Bitcoin investment was frozen in an offshore account, leaving me unable to access or withdraw my funds. I had entrusted my life savings to a forex trader who managed the offshore investment, but when I attempted to withdraw my money, he suddenly became unresponsive.

Determined to recover what I had lost, I began searching for alternatives. A friend recommended Morphohack Cyber Service, praising their outstanding track record in cryptocurrency recovery.

Within 48 hours of reaching out, Morphohack’s team identified that my Bitcoin had been distributed across multiple wallets controlled by the scammer. Despite the complexity of the case, they pressed on with their investigation and ultimately succeeded in recovering the full amount. I was incredibly impressed by their skill, persistence, and professionalism.

Thanks to Morphohack, I regained access to my funds. I highly recommend their services to anyone affected by cryptocurrency scams or fraudulent investments.

Best

Lark Clifford

Ottawa, Canada

0 Go to comments
J
JW 56 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

When it comes down to those final moments we have to think ourselves unlucky not to get at least extra time in one of those games!


Yeah that was a shocker I would have given him red for that. Really interesting around the Blues, it simply appears that they have given up on their attempt to play more expansive rugby and are now just doing what they did last year. Scary, but they couldn’t knock over Saders doint that last year!

4 Go to comments
L
LarkCliffford 56 minutes ago
Aussie Super takes: Reds' title contenders, Jake Gordon elephant in the room

Morphohackcyberservices. com

Morphohack@cyberservices. com

My Bitcoin investment was frozen in an offshore account, leaving me unable to access or withdraw my funds. I had entrusted my life savings to a forex trader who managed the offshore investment, but when I attempted to withdraw my money, he suddenly became unresponsive.

Determined to recover what I had lost, I began searching for alternatives. A friend recommended Morphohack Cyber Service, praising their outstanding track record in cryptocurrency recovery.

Within 48 hours of reaching out, Morphohack’s team identified that my Bitcoin had been distributed across multiple wallets controlled by the scammer. Despite the complexity of the case, they pressed on with their investigation and ultimately succeeded in recovering the full amount. I was incredibly impressed by their skill, persistence, and professionalism.

Thanks to Morphohack, I regained access to my funds. I highly recommend their services to anyone affected by cryptocurrency scams or fraudulent investments.

Best

Lark Clifford

Ottawa, Canada

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

Yes. It would have been an injustice had the 2 yellow cards resulted in the Canes getting out of jail. It amazed me that Love wasn’t yellow carded for his late and dangerous tackle on Jordan also. Blues were better this week but let’s see how they go against the Crusaders thos week as that will be s true litmus test for them

4 Go to comments
D
Daithi16 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Actually, I would give Barrett a 9.5

Rreviewing the match again yesterday, counted 14 tackles and missed None.

Thats a 9.5 for me.

As I said Prendergast, will be found out, once he is going backwards.

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

What a dumb article. Clearly not going to happen.

2 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Did Jordie Barrett play a 9/10 game? Yes or No

7 Go to comments
M
MD 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

Two things were evident about this weekend’s ruby.The more money the team has the more successful it is and that Farrell is still a twat and a liability for any team he plays for.Seriously though as was shown by Saracens,if you spend more money you get more success.The supporters of these mega teams care not a jot that they have bought success and probably don’t recognise the fact,and I can’t blame them.I watched far too much rugby over the last few days and I enjoyed the challenge cup far more than the so called major competition.Because there was actual competition.There is no answer other than one that the top teams would never agree to.

5 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Italy player ratings vs France | 2025 Six Nations

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

4 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Crusaders prepare for 'dangerous in all elements' Chiefs game-breaker

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

9 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Don't get out over your skis on the Highlanders

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

4 Go to comments
G
Graham VF 2 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

He hasn’t engaged with me for ages. Small mercies 🙏

49 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

It would be good to spell Rob Valetini correctly.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

NSW were doing a good early shunt in the lineout maul in the weekend too, but Chiefs shut that down next entry by holding the lifted a tad longer. Good abrasive effort by NSW though, what weve seen at home from them all year right from the Landers game.

49 Go to comments
D
DC 4 hours ago
England star injured as Northampton book trip to Dublin with win over Castres

Can someone explain why Leinster play all their knockout games at home?

1 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

No, its 39 trophies divided by 16 seasons (one of which is current and ongoing). The maths really isn’t as hard as you’re making out!


An average of 2.44 trophies per season is very impressive. As I’ve said repeatedly he’s a very impressive manager. He was more impressive at the start of his career though, as all the stats you have highlighted show.


It’s unclear at this point whether you’re just being dense on purpose. Do you understand - at least in principle - that winning more trophies per year is a more impressive feat than winning fewer trophies per year?

184 Go to comments
d
d 5 hours ago
‘His own harshest critic’: Chiefs coach on ‘rockstar’ McKenzie after loss

If DMac really was “his own harshest critic” one would think we would see a gradual improvement in his tactical kicking, which, unlike his excellent placekicking, has stayed mediocre.


Meanwhile BB seems to have rediscovered his skills in that area, IMO firmly cementing his grip on the AB #10 spot. DMac seems destined for the backup role, for when BB has an off day.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 6 hours ago
Waratahs vs Chiefs: McKenzie needs to be No.10, James O’Connor is right

Right out of character for Dmac to be so poor but no doubt he will bounce back

18 Go to comments
B
Brad Harding 6 hours ago
Fijian Drua’s winless start: Coach Glen Jackson reacts to another loss

I'm Brad Harding from Florida, and I would like to share my story of how Supreme Peregrine Recovery saved my life. I put my savings into cryptocurrencies, kept my wallets secure, and never gave them to anyone. I received a message instructing me to use the mail to access my blockchain wallet. Unaware that I had granted the scammers access to my wallet, I signed in without giving it any thought. I was left in a really poor position and spent a few months in the ICU after my wallet was completely erased in a matter of hours. As I was recovering in the hospital, I heard other people testify about how Supreme Peregrine Recovery had assisted them in moving past their loss. After I get in touch with them and tell them the whole scenario, they quickly gathered all the information they required and started working to get my lost currency back. I had no hope that they would return my money, so when I opened a startling message on my phone, I discovered that it contained the entire sum of my lost cryptocurrency savings plus interest that had accrued over time. I was transformed from a melancholy man into a contented father and brother. Get all of your cryptocurrency-related problems fixed at once by getting in touch with them right now.

info(@)supremeperegrinerecovery(.)com

1 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle
Search