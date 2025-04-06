‘Convert a few cricketers’: Henry Hutchison’s bold hope for India’s RPL

Three-time Olympian Henry Hutchison is hoping to help “convert a few cricketers to rugby” in India by taking part in a world-first sevens competition in June. Hutchison is one of 30 international marquee players for this year’s Rugby Premier League in Mumbai.

Rugby India unveiled thee RPL this week, with the new tournament set to “redefine the future” of the sport as the world’s first franchise-based sevens league. RPL will be held at Mumbai Football Arena from June 1 to June 15, 2025.

Major Indian cities will be represented with the Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and the Mumbai Dreams, the six city-based franchises for the inaugural season.

Hutchison joins a large pool of HSBC SVNS Series stars who have committed to the inaugural campaign. Retired greats Perry Bakker, Rosko Specman and Scott Curry join current players such as Luciano Gonzalez, Lucas Lacamp and Pol Pla in the 30-man group.

Maurice Longbottom and James Turner are the other two Australians who have put their names forward along with Hutchison. Australia’s co-captain has never been to India but can’t wait to take part in the groundbreaking tournament.

“Super exciting. I think there’s a real space for that in our sport. To have the World Series, when you’re representing your nation, to be the pinnacle, and then these ‘IPL’ leagues to run off in the off-season,” Hutchison told RugbyPass.

“Give a chance to players to play with opposition that you’ve played against for 10 years. TO rub shoulders with other shoulders will be great, but also taking rugby to India.

“Massive country, massive population, and hopefully we can convert a few cricketers to rugby and who knows, could be poking the bear.”

Athletes from Australia, Argentina, South Africa, Kenya, Great Britain, Spain, the USA, New Zealand, Fiji and Ireland have committed to the RPL. These SVNS Series headliners will be drafted into one of six teams that will play 34 matches over 15 days.



Additionally, 18 players from Germany, Hong Kong Chian and Canada will also be allocated into one of the franchises. 30 Indian players from an auction pool of 71 will also take to the field alongside and against some of the world’s best.

Rugby India have also recruited world-class coaches, with Mike Friday, Ben Gollings, DJ Forbes, Tomasi Cama, Paco Hernandez and Tim Walsh set to take charge as head coaches. World Rugby have ensured this competition will take place during a gap in the sevens calendar.

“This is a league that’s been six years in the making, but we wanted to do everything right. The first extraordinary development came thanks to World Rugby, who gave a 15-day window in which no international rugby sevens would be played anywhere in the world,” Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, said in a statement.

“This made the best global rugby players available to us. From there to be partnering with GMR Sports and creating the best conditions for both the international players as well as our Indian players; choosing some of the most intelligent, committed team owners and getting a top-class broadcast partner in JiaStar, it’s been a helluva ride.

“Rugby sevens is one of the most attractive television sports in modern history. Welcome, India and the world, to the Rugby Premier League.”

Full list of 30 marquee international players

Perry Baker – USA

Rosko Speckman – South Africa

Harry McNulty – Ireland

Terry Kennedy – Ireland

Patrick Odongo Okong’o – Kenya

Jordan Conroy – Ireland

Alex Davis – Great Britain

Lucas Lacamp – USA

Tone Ng Shiu – New Zealand – Olympian

Aaron Cummings – USA

Scott Curry – New Zealand

Lucian Gonzalez – Argentina

Santiago Mare – Argentina

Joaquim Pellandini – Argentina

Matteo Grazziano – Argentina

Mattias Osadczuk – Argentina

Akuila Rokolisoa – New Zealand

Alejandro Laforga – Spain

Pol Pla – Spain – Olympian

Manuel Moreno – Spain

Joseva Talacolo – Fiji

Iowane Teba – Fiji

Terio Veilawai -Fiji

Filipe Sauturaga – Fiji

Joji Nasova – Fiji

Regan Ware – New Zealand

Waisea Nacuqu – Fiji

Henry Hutchison – Australia

Maurice Longbottom – Australia

James Turner – Australia