Leo Cullen: 'I don’t think anyone was predicting that scoreline'

Leinster captain Caelan Doris said his team wanted to “bring intensity to everything they did” after demolishing Investec Champions Cup opponents Harlequins 62-0 at Croke Park.

The four-time tournament winners cruised into this season’s quarter-finals, with a home tie awaiting them on Friday.

Quins had no answer in any area of the game, and at one stage were reduced to 13 players after Luke Northmore and Jamie Benson received yellow cards in quick succession.

“It was a very enjoyable game,” Doris told Premier Sports.

“There has been good excitement around the place, and we really wanted to get back to playing top-level rugby at our best, and we showed that at times today.

“We talked about being ruthless throughout because we have seen what Quins are capable of. Even if you get a bit of a lead on them, they can come back.

“We wanted to bring intensity to everything we did. We have a quick turnaround (to the quarter-final), but the lads will come in excited on Monday and turn the page pretty quickly.”

Leinster were beaten in the last three Champions Cup finals, and they are once again building ominously at the competition’s business end, with Quins being effortlessly brushed aside.

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell looked on as Leinster established control through first-half tries for fly-half Sam Prendergast, lock Joe McCarthy and wing Jamie Osborne, while Prendergast added two conversions.

And the second period proved an even greater tale of dominance as flanker Josh van der Flier, centre Garry Ringrose and hooker Dan Sheehan added further touchdowns, with Prendergast kicking another conversion.

Leinster were also awarded a penalty try before Ross Byrne converted his own score and wing James Lowe crossed twice during the final three minutes, with Byrne converting the second.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen added: “The most important thing is that we are through to the next round because that is all it is about when it comes to knockout games.

“I don’t think anyone was predicting that scoreline. The momentum was with us in the second half, and the bench guys were coming on and adding plenty.”

Van der Flier delivered a particularly eye-catching display in front of Farrell, and Cullen said: “He was outstanding.

“Some of his carrying, especially, and he was turning up everywhere in wide channels with some really good distribution at different stages. He was one of lots of guys who went well.”