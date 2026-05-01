Fineanganofo closes in on record as Hurricanes survive Crusaders fightback

Fehi Fineanganofo is just one try away from equalling the all-time Super Rugby record, with the former All Black Sevens flyer adding to his season tally on Friday, as the Hurricanes survived a Crusaders fightback to win 38-31 in Wellington.
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Fineanganofo stole the show in Super Round with a four-try haul against the ACT Brumbies and the Hurricanes flyer had carried try-scoring form into round 12. The Newcastle-bound 23-year-old has 15 tries this season, just one behind Joe Roff and Ben Lam’s record of 16.
Brave Blossoms captain Warner Dearns set the tone early, stealing a Crusaders lineout inside the opening few minutes. There was a bit of kick tennis from there, with the Hurricanes playing with their fair share of possession.
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But as both sides searched for the opening points, the Crusaders looked particularly threatening. The defending Super Rugby champions ended up breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute through utility backrower Leicester Fainga’anuku.
Crusaders coach Rob Penney dropped a selection bombshell before Super Round, naming All Blacks centre Fainga’anuku at openside. The 26-year-old scored a try against the NSW Waratahs and was retained in that role to face the Hurricanes.
Fletcher Newell had been denied by the Hurricanes’ defensive wall, 13 phases into a relentless Crusaders attack. But Fainga’anuku crashed over in the very next phase, before Taka Kemara capped off the red-hot start with the successful conversion.
Fainga’anuku was in the thick of the action throughout the first term, taking on the line midway through the half. But Hurricanes tighthead Pasilio Tosi got over the ball to win a pilfer penalty, which was another game-defining moment.
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Cam Roigard made metres after taking a quick tap, with the home side building multiple phases in the pursuit of bounce back points. Hurricanes openside Du’Plessis Kirifi effectively cancelled out the point-scoring effort of his opposite Fainga’anuku, powering over with a pick and drive.
Match Summary
1
Penalty Goals
1
5
Tries
4
5
Conversions
4
0
Drop Goals
0
143
Carries
130
8
Line Breaks
5
13
Turnovers Lost
15
6
Turnovers Won
8
The Crusaders had almost 60 per cent possession and were ahead in the territory battle during the first half hour, but the Hurricanes with half-time looming. Ruben Love slotted a penalty on the 30-minute mark, giving Wellingtonians more to cheer about at the cake tin.
But the Crusaders hit back with a long-range Kemara penalty soon after. It was a level ballgame once again, setting the stage for another all-time classic between the sides, before the Canes broke the game open.
Billy Proctor created something special from nothing, reeling in the loose ball before offloading to Peter Lakai. The loose forward stormed upfield before getting a pass off to winger Josh Moorby, who strolled away for the go-ahead points.
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But the Hurricanes weren’t done there. Roigard delivered a cut-out pass to backrower Braydon Iose along the left sideline, who put a kick ahead for the halfback to chase. The ball sat up for Roigard, who crossed for the Hurricanes’ second try in three minutes.
It had been 10-all with six minutes left in the half, but the Hurricanes ended up taking a 24-10 lead into the break. Roigard was recognised by the Sky Sport panel as one of the standouts during the opening 40.
The Crusaders looked to start the second half, just as they had the first, by scoring the first try of that 40-minute period. They were about three metres out from the line when Kirifi won a pilfer penalty in the 43rd minute, relieving the danger for the time being.
But a moment of individual brilliance from Noah Hotham brought the Crusaders back into the fight, with the No. 9 noticing an opportunity around the breakdown. Hotham picked up the ball at the base of the ruck, racing more than 25 metres to the house.
Former New Zealand U20s representative Raymond Tuputupu hit back for the Hurricanes less than 10 minutes later, before the Crusaders made it a one-score game through replacement first five-eighth Rivez Reihana.
Fineanganofo took another step closer to the all-time Super Rugby try-scorer record, with the former All Blacks Sevens setting himself up off a lineout. Fineanganofo made a half-break, got a pass off to Isaia Walker-Leawere, who sent the ball back to the unmarked winger.
The TMO checked the play for a potential forward pass but the try stood, with Fineanganofo now just one five-pointer off equalling Roff and Lam’s record. Love converted that effort, making it a 14-point game with about 15 remaining.
Dominic Gardner reduced the deficit by touching down under the sticks, with Reihana making the difference seven points with less than three to play. The Hurricanes walked back to halfway for the restart, before a grandstand finish at Hnry Stadium.
Springer flew down the left edge, but a wayward offload attempt bounced into the arms of a Hurricanes player. While the Crusaders regained possession almost immediately, the Hurricanes stood tall in defence when it mattered most.
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a intresting game with some questionable tries from both the hurricanes and crusaders
Fehi has to be selected by Rennie surely, they can’t play nice guy to keep his eligibility open (is he of Tongan heritage?). Proctor is just something special, love his involvements.
Both Crusader wings were good too, should have some promising careers, time has come to put McNichol to pasture and let these younger guys learn, same can be said for David unfortunately. He shows great fight still, but you can see him losing his touch out there, McLeod and LF need to be used there when they have more bodies back on the park. I certainly can’t see him being first choice next year so Penney should act sooner rather than later. That’s 3 options crossed out for next year, two are 12’s, does Jack Goodhue get re signed? Lester and MacDonald look to the pairing for next year, a bit green.
to repeat myself
No mention of the crusaders last try being somewhat dodgy? Just the Canes try which was ruled fine. Interesting reporting.
The one where Roigard knock the ball loose? What was dodgy about it.
kicking game was a good watch, another solid performance from Love
Yeah right, clearly one winner in it but I thought it really opened the game up too, at least the long range stuff. Also some good contestables but that not so good wipers kick..
The Canes played some great stuff but their vulnerability showed at times. If David Havili doesn’t kick it out after the ball was carried back into the 22, the game would’ve been really tight.
Or try that wiper kick, or Reihana does fluff his touch finder (can’t remember him ever having a Beaudy moment like that before).
But they seriously lack firepower with the licks of McNicholl at the back, will be dangerous with Fihaki or Jordan back their instead, even Reece.
I wouldn’t necessarily call it vulnerability, exhaustion more than anything. Too many big games in a row without a bye. Plus the Crusaders seem to finding their form now.