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Super Rugby Pacific

Fineanganofo closes in on record as Hurricanes survive Crusaders fightback

Cam Roigard of the Hurricanes celebrates after scoring a try during the round 12 Super Rugby match between Hurricanes and Crusaders at Hnry Stadium, on May 01, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
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11 Comments

Fehi Fineanganofo is just one try away from equalling the all-time Super Rugby record, with the former All Black Sevens flyer adding to his season tally on Friday, as the Hurricanes survived a Crusaders fightback to win 38-31 in Wellington.

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Fineanganofo stole the show in Super Round with a four-try haul against the ACT Brumbies and the Hurricanes flyer had carried try-scoring form into round 12. The Newcastle-bound 23-year-old has 15 tries this season, just one behind Joe Roff and Ben Lam’s record of 16.

Brave Blossoms captain Warner Dearns set the tone early, stealing a Crusaders lineout inside the opening few minutes. There was a bit of kick tennis from there, with the Hurricanes playing with their fair share of possession.

VIDEO

But as both sides searched for the opening points, the Crusaders looked particularly threatening. The defending Super Rugby champions ended up breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute through utility backrower Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Crusaders coach Rob Penney dropped a selection bombshell before Super Round, naming All Blacks centre Fainga’anuku at openside. The 26-year-old scored a try against the NSW Waratahs and was retained in that role to face the Hurricanes.

Fletcher Newell had been denied by the Hurricanes’ defensive wall, 13 phases into a relentless Crusaders attack. But Fainga’anuku crashed over in the very next phase, before Taka Kemara capped off the red-hot start with the successful conversion.

Fainga’anuku was in the thick of the action throughout the first term, taking on the line midway through the half. But Hurricanes tighthead Pasilio Tosi got over the ball to win a pilfer penalty, which was another game-defining moment.

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Cam Roigard made metres after taking a quick tap, with the home side building multiple phases in the pursuit of bounce back points. Hurricanes openside Du’Plessis Kirifi effectively cancelled out the point-scoring effort of his opposite Fainga’anuku, powering over with a pick and drive.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
1
5
Tries
4
5
Conversions
4
0
Drop Goals
0
143
Carries
130
8
Line Breaks
5
13
Turnovers Lost
15
6
Turnovers Won
8

The Crusaders had almost 60 per cent possession and were ahead in the territory battle during the first half hour, but the Hurricanes with half-time looming. Ruben Love slotted a penalty on the 30-minute mark, giving Wellingtonians more to cheer about at the cake tin.

But the Crusaders hit back with a long-range Kemara penalty soon after. It was a level ballgame once again, setting the stage for another all-time classic between the sides, before the Canes broke the game open.

Billy Proctor created something special from nothing, reeling in the loose ball before offloading to Peter Lakai. The loose forward stormed upfield before getting a pass off to winger Josh Moorby, who strolled away for the go-ahead points.

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But the Hurricanes weren’t done there. Roigard delivered a cut-out pass to backrower Braydon Iose along the left sideline, who put a kick ahead for the halfback to chase. The ball sat up for Roigard, who crossed for the Hurricanes’ second try in three minutes.

It had been 10-all with six minutes left in the half, but the Hurricanes ended up taking a 24-10 lead into the break. Roigard was recognised by the Sky Sport panel as one of the standouts during the opening 40.

The Crusaders looked to start the second half, just as they had the first, by scoring the first try of that 40-minute period. They were about three metres out from the line when Kirifi won a pilfer penalty in the 43rd minute, relieving the danger for the time being.

But a moment of individual brilliance from Noah Hotham brought the Crusaders back into the fight, with the No. 9 noticing an opportunity around the breakdown. Hotham picked up the ball at the base of the ruck, racing more than 25 metres to the house.

Former New Zealand U20s representative Raymond Tuputupu hit back for the Hurricanes less than 10 minutes later, before the Crusaders made it a one-score game through replacement first five-eighth Rivez Reihana.

Fineanganofo took another step closer to the all-time Super Rugby try-scorer record, with the former All Blacks Sevens setting himself up off a lineout. Fineanganofo made a half-break, got a pass off to Isaia Walker-Leawere, who sent the ball back to the unmarked winger.

The TMO checked the play for a potential forward pass but the try stood, with Fineanganofo now just one five-pointer off equalling Roff and Lam’s record. Love converted that effort, making it a 14-point game with about 15 remaining.

Dominic Gardner reduced the deficit by touching down under the sticks, with Reihana making the difference seven points with less than three to play. The Hurricanes walked back to halfway for the restart, before a grandstand finish at Hnry Stadium.

Springer flew down the left edge, but a wayward offload attempt bounced into the arms of a Hurricanes player. While the Crusaders regained possession almost immediately, the Hurricanes stood tall in defence when it mattered most.

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Comments

11 Comments
D
DC 6 days ago

a intresting game with some questionable tries from both the hurricanes and crusaders

J
JW 6 days ago

Fehi has to be selected by Rennie surely, they can’t play nice guy to keep his eligibility open (is he of Tongan heritage?). Proctor is just something special, love his involvements.


Both Crusader wings were good too, should have some promising careers, time has come to put McNichol to pasture and let these younger guys learn, same can be said for David unfortunately. He shows great fight still, but you can see him losing his touch out there, McLeod and LF need to be used there when they have more bodies back on the park. I certainly can’t see him being first choice next year so Penney should act sooner rather than later. That’s 3 options crossed out for next year, two are 12’s, does Jack Goodhue get re signed? Lester and MacDonald look to the pairing for next year, a bit green.


to repeat myself

Great game to watch and boi aren’t the Crusaders going to be hard to beat when Barrett and Jordan return.

Really enjoyed the kicking contest between the two young tens, hope they both can learn from that sort of duel.

Glad to see refs standing up for themselves again, after TMOs got told to but in more often and a few shockers came about as a result, and good performance all round from Doleman.

S
SS 6 days ago

No mention of the crusaders last try being somewhat dodgy? Just the Canes try which was ruled fine. Interesting reporting.

J
JW 6 days ago

The one where Roigard knock the ball loose? What was dodgy about it.

H
Hurrifan 7 days ago

kicking game was a good watch, another solid performance from Love

J
JW 6 days ago

Yeah right, clearly one winner in it but I thought it really opened the game up too, at least the long range stuff. Also some good contestables but that not so good wipers kick..

S
SB 7 days ago

The Canes played some great stuff but their vulnerability showed at times. If David Havili doesn’t kick it out after the ball was carried back into the 22, the game would’ve been really tight.

J
JW 6 days ago

Or try that wiper kick, or Reihana does fluff his touch finder (can’t remember him ever having a Beaudy moment like that before).


But they seriously lack firepower with the licks of McNicholl at the back, will be dangerous with Fihaki or Jordan back their instead, even Reece.

I
Icefarrow 7 days ago

I wouldn’t necessarily call it vulnerability, exhaustion more than anything. Too many big games in a row without a bye. Plus the Crusaders seem to finding their form now.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 25 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 40 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



...

2 Go to comments
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