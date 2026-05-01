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Sevens

The triumphant return of First Nations & Pasifika at the Hong Kong 10s

First Nations & Pasifika t the Hong Kong 10s. Picture supplied by Rugby Australia.
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When the Hong Kong 10s sides were unveiled for the 2026 competition ahead of the Sevens, the naming of an Australian side turned a lot of heads: First Nations & Pasifika.

However, come the end of the tournament, the side walked away with the Plate Title and a huge amount of groundswell support from across the world, and Rugby Australia’s First Nations Rugby Manager, Matthew Sonter, is excited about what the future holds for the representative side.

Since returning from a big week of action in Hong Kong, Sonter’s phone has been buzzing non-stop from both people in the Aboriginal and Pacific communities, as well as rugby people interested in the strong players in the side.

It was a stark contrast to nearly 12 months ago, when the First Nations & Pasifika XV stepped out onto the field for the first time, nearly taking down the British & Irish Lions.

From that fixture has come a spark of interest that Hong Kong has now turned into a fire: to have a representative side that forms a key part of Rugby Australia’s high-performance pathway program.

“Watching the Melbourne game, selecting this [HK 10s] squad to bring it to life, it has been a really, really smart engagement tool,” Sonter told RugbyPass.

“You could see that the boys were playing for more than the jersey. They were playing for their families, for all their cultures, but they were also playing [to] keep this jersey alive.

“To be on the world stage playing teams like BB [Bordeaux Begles 10s], full of French Top 14 players, it was really exciting to test a lot of talent we have in our systems and expose a lot of our First Nations and Pasifika kids playing in our club competitions, giving those guys a shot at international football, we’re really thankful.

“To be able to engage players that want to wear the jersey, want to represent their families, but also want to represent RA, that was probably the biggest takeaway from Hong Kong.”

The 2025 squad, led by Toutai Kefu, Tana Umaga, Glen Ella and Simon Raiwalui, saw huge success with the camp with players coming together and sharing culture across a week of training, and learning about the similarities between many cultures.

This heartbeat was continued by Ella, who coached the 10s squad in Hong Kong, with Sonter looking for opportunities to continue the program beyond the Lions tour.

“In Melbourne, there was a lot of respect shown by our Pacific brothers towards our First Nations culture,” Sonter said.

“Learning and wanting to identify our strengths and our cultural connection to our Country first, then there was the chance to explore everybody’s cultural values, see where the similarities were, but then where the differences were and learn [about them].

“Little things like the constellations and the stars, how the Polynesians use them to sail the seas. We didn’t leave our continent; we were landlocked, but we used them to travel the land. There’s similar stories.

“Our Pacific brothers, their many cultural values in respect for family and things like that, allowed us to get really connected.

“It was like this moment in history, Glen and Simon and I [thought] there’s gonna be another chance for us to utilise this vehicle: the joy that First Nations & Pasifika and Rugby Australia have brought to our communities, it’s a real gift.”

The Hong Kong side included one player from the original squad, Jarrah McLeod, but also boasted six Australian Sevens players, along with Chace Oates also featuring, his brother Kye having featured in the side last year.

Across the week in Fragrant Harbour, Sonter noted how many Australian expats came out to support the side, no matter their background, with the Australian Women’s and Men’s sides also coming out and showing support.

In fact, the program proved even more valuable on the ground, with Ethan McFarland called into the national men’s side as injury cover at short notice.

With results already promising, Sonter believes the representative side could prove a great platform for First Nations and Pasifika players to shine, and serve as another valuable tool to strengthen the Wallabies and Wallaroos, as well as the Sevens sides.

“That’s the value that having this beast inside Rugby Australia adds,” Sonter explains.

“We’re identifying talent and giving it the chance to play at that next level, even partnering them with our [Super Rugby] franchises and our sevens programs.

“There’s no mistake the gold jersey is the one we all want to wear, it’s the one we wake up and dream of [wearing], but the First Nations & Pasifika is a perfect stepping stone for a lot of kids, where they can shine.”

Sonter is excited by what the future of the program can hold, with several players also taking part in the Coral Coast Sevens in Fiji earlier this year, finishing in fifth, the best result an Australian side has managed so far in the competition.

Interest has also grown from former players, with Ella, Raiwalui and Kefu also being joined by Lloyd Walker and Willie Ofahengaue as individuals set to play major parts in keeping the concept going.

With the Rugby World Cup set to arrive on Australian shores in 2027, plenty of opportunities could loom for a representative First Nations & Pasifika XV to be included in a touring format or for potential warm-up games, similar to the Maori All Blacks in New Zealand.

Opportunities could also continue for the side to become a malleable concept, also continuing in the 10s format or sevens rugby.

Then, there is the rapid pace of development of the women’s game, with several players, including Mackenzie Davis, letting Sonter know of their openness to be involved in a women’s representative First Nations & Pasifika side.

For Sonter, it’s the right sort of problems to have, as the fire of interest around the side continues to grow both inside and outside Rugby Australia.

“We’re extremely grateful that Rugby Australia is allowing us to put in another wheel to the cog of development,” Sonter says.

“I’d love that in 10 years time it could be viewed and revered the same way as the Maori All Blacks are, and help Australia play a major role in making sure rugby in the Pacific is strong.

“Something relevant with First Nations & Pasifika at this time is that value in representing the jersey, representing all of our cultures and our families, but there’s an element [that] we’re also representing Australia and instilling that pride in it.

“We’re really working hard at trying to increase the number of First Nations players in our systems, in our Super franchises. We’ve had a lot of success.

“12 months ago, we had one male and one female player in the Sevens. This year, we’ve got three females in the extended squad, and we’ve got about six men.

“You look at Canberra and the Brumbies: Andy Muirhead, Jarrah McLeod, Kye Oates. They’re outstanding footballers, outstanding human beings.

“It’s a really, really exciting time for people like me who have got to engage and spark our next wave of talent.”

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 30 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 45 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

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G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

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SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

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SB 1 hour ago
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Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

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unknown 1 hour ago
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Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



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D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
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Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



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R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
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JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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