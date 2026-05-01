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Super Rugby Pacific

Hurricanes vs Crusaders takes: Take a bow, Cory Jane, the champs are slipping

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 01: Ruben Love of the Hurricanes makes a break during the round 12 Super Rugby match between Hurricanes and Crusaders at Hnry Stadium, on May 01, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
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24 Comments

The Hurricanes and Crusaders collided in Wellington to kick off round 12 of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, and it was the hosts who emerged with the slight majority of the 69 points scored in the game.

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A seesaw second half kept the game in the balance until the final whistle, with a 76th-minute Dom Gardiner try bringing the Crusaders within seven points of a super point finish. No heroics could breach the Hurricanes’ defence, though, and the match finished with a scoreline of 38-31.

The result sees the Hurricanes return to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings, while the Crusaders secured a bonus point but are at risk of dropping two places to the sixth seed.

VIDEO

Here are some takeaways from the result.

Take a bow, Cory Jane

The Hurricanes’ defence is smothering teams in 2026, conceding just 17 points per game. That’s five points less than the next-best defence, the Chiefs.

The speed at which Billy Proctor is coming off the line to shut down the attack is making life very difficult for opposing midfielders, and the fact that no team has managed to exploit it with cross-field kicks is a testament to the defence coach’s nous and the backfield’s ability to cover space.

The Crusaders looked lost when trying to find their outside backs to attack space out wide, and you can only imagine that influenced David Havili’s bizarre choice to attempt a kick as the final hooter sounded.

The All Blacks XV defence coach’s stock has been rising throughout his time as an assistant coach with the Hurricanes, a role he took up in 2020.

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There were a few voices championing Jane’s credentials during the uncertainty of the All Blacks coaching saga, and should Tana Umaga struggle to deliver results, Jane could raise his hand as a worthy candidate for the job.

Attack

190
Passes
185
143
Ball Carries
130
321m
Post Contact Metres
334m
8
Line Breaks
5

The champs are slipping 

As Crusaders head coach Rob Penney said after the match, this was always going to be a game of fine margins, and that’s usually where the Crusaders find a way to win.

On Friday night, down 14 with five minutes remaining, a Johnny McNicholl interception saw the visitors run 80 metres and force a five-metre scrum, from which Dom Gardiner scored after just one phase.

Super point was on the table, and some offloads in contact got the Crusaders back on the run, making their way into the Hurricanes’ half before a wayward offload ended the break.

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The Crusaders got one last chance to attack, but after their carries reached the halfway line, David Havili threw the game away with a poor cross-field kick that fell into the waiting arms of Ruben Love. It’s hard to imagine that one going down well in the review session.

The Crusaders have won eight of the last nine Super Rugby titles by making those winning moments count, by being the more clinical team in the game of fine margins, by showing patience and trusting their systems. In Wellington, Havili handed the Hurricanes the win on a silver platter; not a great way to celebrate your 150th game for the club.

The result leaves the Crusaders likely needing wins in each of their final three matches. While all three will be home games at the new One New Zealand Stadium, and potentially with reinforcements in the form of Scott Barrett, the upcoming opponents are the toughest on offer: the Blues, Chiefs, and Hurricanes.

Related

Super Rugby Pacific schedule strength: Who has the toughest run home?

There are five rounds of Super Rugby Pacific remaining, and technically, no team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

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Loose forward of the day

Ethan Blackadder returned to action for the Crusaders on Friday evening after six weeks on the sideline with a calf issue and made an impression in the tight work. The flanker was hitting breakdowns with more accuracy, making his impacts count, while completing 15 tackles in his 50 minutes on the park.

Leicester Fainga’anuku had two breakdown steals in the first half, and was as eager as ever to get his hands on the ball, which resulted in a seventh-minute try. The much-discussed hybrid has been present at the breakdown in his new role, but hasn’t been asked to move all that many bodies, leaving the jury a little light on evidence when it comes to delivering a robust verdict.

Meanwhile, his opposite number, Du’Plessis Kirifi, had a busy night on both sides of the ball, leading his team in both tackles and carries, and also provided some strong finishing power for his side’s first points of the game.

There was no shortage of loose forward talent on display in Wellington, but the most impressive would have to be Christian Lio-Willie, who was a consistent source of go-forward and played with a physical edge that set the tone for his team. The Crusaders looked at their most dangerous when employing their big ball-runners in tight, and Lio-Willie led that charge.

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Comments

24 Comments
G
GP 5 days ago

Great comments re Ethan Blackadder he was in to everything on his return for the Crusaders after 5 weeks out. With and with out the ball. Jury is still out , but Leicester Fainga’anuku is going great at no7 , which is what you want.

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

Numia another good game and held his own against Newell who is top drawer Tosi and Tuputupu (23) strong on carries and Luaki at only 22 goes very well will wear black maybe sooner than later

S
SB 6 days ago

Harkin played well again.

M
MikeM 6 days ago

For me Havili shouldn't be in the All Blacks discussion and last night proved it. Like the way Love is developing his game, didn't overplay things and kept the Hurricanes going forward. Pleased for him and hope he is given the start against France. Shame Reihana isn't getting the starting gig for the Crusaders, as I rate him higher than Kemara.

K
Karlos G 5 days ago

Gotta agree with you Regards to Havilli, he gets carded alot too and as captain that was s real brain fart against the Csnes, at the time as a Canes supporter it was bewildering!

J
JW 5 days ago

Beauden talked about his time coming last year, or was it his first season when he wasn’t a starter under Razor, and if he bows out now I don’t think theres any need to rush Love, 30 minutes a game as Dmacs understudy is more than enough.


I do like the way he’s trying to do things more, if it’s a conscious decision. We wouldn’t want him to be getting away from what has made him so good because he was unconsciously getting carried away with his success etc though.


Looks like Reihana is the one leaving at the end of the season to make way for Mounga doesn’t it.

G
GP 5 days ago

I agree Rivez Reihana showed a lot of class when he came on. Try was a beauty. He may well and should start the next game.

C
Carpet Monkey 6 days ago

Well done Hurricanes

Good game to watch- a few dodgey calls but they went both ways and deserved win for the Canes…from a one eyed Cantab

J
JW 6 days ago

Yeah you can’t question the result, Saders chasing the game the whole time other than the start really.

J
JW 6 days ago

Great game to watch and boi aren’t the Crusaders going to be hard to beat when Barrett and Jordan return.


Really enjoyed the kicking contest between the two young tens, hope they both can learn from that sort of duel.


Glad to see refs standing up for themselves again, after TMOs got told to but in more often and a few shockers came about as a result, and good performance all round from Doleman.


PS, Also had to laugh at Marshall thinking he knows what the rugby laws are, gold!

M
MM 6 days ago

Doleman had an absolute shocker!!

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

You dead right on Jordan and Scooter add Fihaki to that I reckon too and Sevu the play Canes again before season end right?

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

I think Castle was bout to correct him kicking the ball in rucks but decided to flag it

N
NJ 6 days ago

Well done the Canes, they are looking the form team, their forward work is at a different level to previous seasons.


As for the Crusaders they were without Reese, Fihaki, Ennor and Jordan and it showed. Ditto Williams and Barrett up front. If any team wants to beat the Canes they will need to be at full strength.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 26 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 41 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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