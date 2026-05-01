Hurricanes vs Crusaders takes: Take a bow, Cory Jane, the champs are slipping

A seesaw second half kept the game in the balance until the final whistle, with a 76th-minute Dom Gardiner try bringing the Crusaders within seven points of a super point finish. No heroics could breach the Hurricanes’ defence, though, and the match finished with a scoreline of 38-31.
The result sees the Hurricanes return to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings, while the Crusaders secured a bonus point but are at risk of dropping two places to the sixth seed.
VIDEO
Here are some takeaways from the result.
Take a bow, Cory Jane
The Hurricanes’ defence is smothering teams in 2026, conceding just 17 points per game. That’s five points less than the next-best defence, the Chiefs.
The speed at which Billy Proctor is coming off the line to shut down the attack is making life very difficult for opposing midfielders, and the fact that no team has managed to exploit it with cross-field kicks is a testament to the defence coach’s nous and the backfield’s ability to cover space.
The Crusaders looked lost when trying to find their outside backs to attack space out wide, and you can only imagine that influenced David Havili’s bizarre choice to attempt a kick as the final hooter sounded.
The All Blacks XV defence coach’s stock has been rising throughout his time as an assistant coach with the Hurricanes, a role he took up in 2020.
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There were a few voices championing Jane’s credentials during the uncertainty of the All Blacks coaching saga, and should Tana Umaga struggle to deliver results, Jane could raise his hand as a worthy candidate for the job.
Attack
190
Passes
185
143
Ball Carries
130
321m
Post Contact Metres
334m
8
Line Breaks
5
The champs are slipping
As Crusaders head coach Rob Penney said after the match, this was always going to be a game of fine margins, and that’s usually where the Crusaders find a way to win.
On Friday night, down 14 with five minutes remaining, a Johnny McNicholl interception saw the visitors run 80 metres and force a five-metre scrum, from which Dom Gardiner scored after just one phase.
Super point was on the table, and some offloads in contact got the Crusaders back on the run, making their way into the Hurricanes’ half before a wayward offload ended the break.
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The Crusaders got one last chance to attack, but after their carries reached the halfway line, David Havili threw the game away with a poor cross-field kick that fell into the waiting arms of Ruben Love. It’s hard to imagine that one going down well in the review session.
The Crusaders have won eight of the last nine Super Rugby titles by making those winning moments count, by being the more clinical team in the game of fine margins, by showing patience and trusting their systems. In Wellington, Havili handed the Hurricanes the win on a silver platter; not a great way to celebrate your 150th game for the club.
The result leaves the Crusaders likely needing wins in each of their final three matches. While all three will be home games at the new One New Zealand Stadium, and potentially with reinforcements in the form of Scott Barrett, the upcoming opponents are the toughest on offer: the Blues, Chiefs, and Hurricanes.
Ethan Blackadder returned to action for the Crusaders on Friday evening after six weeks on the sideline with a calf issue and made an impression in the tight work. The flanker was hitting breakdowns with more accuracy, making his impacts count, while completing 15 tackles in his 50 minutes on the park.
Leicester Fainga’anuku had two breakdown steals in the first half, and was as eager as ever to get his hands on the ball, which resulted in a seventh-minute try. The much-discussed hybrid has been present at the breakdown in his new role, but hasn’t been asked to move all that many bodies, leaving the jury a little light on evidence when it comes to delivering a robust verdict.
Meanwhile, his opposite number, Du’Plessis Kirifi, had a busy night on both sides of the ball, leading his team in both tackles and carries, and also provided some strong finishing power for his side’s first points of the game.
There was no shortage of loose forward talent on display in Wellington, but the most impressive would have to be Christian Lio-Willie, who was a consistent source of go-forward and played with a physical edge that set the tone for his team. The Crusaders looked at their most dangerous when employing their big ball-runners in tight, and Lio-Willie led that charge.
JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'
The 70-cap Springbok and Sharks head coach reflects on the challenges he's faced and bringing back the glory days to the Sharks
LONG READ
‘Sarries may be outsiders in Prem play-off race but it would be unwise to write them off’
Saracens may be seven points off fourth place with four games left, but their form and experience could yet take the race down to the wire.
LONG READ
‘Hurricanes may end up champions, but they might be the symbol of why Super Rugby needs a radical overhaul’
With clubs losing money, NZR must decide whether it’s ready to make a dramatic change to Super Rugby’s ownership structure.
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Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Port_Moresby","location":"PortMoresby","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Port Moresby - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Rarotonga","location":"Rarotonga","code":"CK","country":"Cook Islands","title":"Rarotonga - Cook Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Saipan","location":"Saipan","code":"MP","country":"Northern Mariana Islands","title":"Saipan - Northern Marinara Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tahiti","location":"Tahiti","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Tahiti - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tarawa","location":"Tarawa","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Tarawa - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tongatapu","location":"Tongatapu","code":"TO","country":"Tonga","title":"Tongatapu - Tonga"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wake","location":"Wake","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Wake - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wallis","location":"Wallis","code":"WF","country":"Wallis and Futuna Islands","title":"Wallis and Futuna Islands"},{"tz":"UTC","location":"UTC","code":"UTC","country":"","title":"UTC\/GMT"}]
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Great comments re Ethan Blackadder he was in to everything on his return for the Crusaders after 5 weeks out. With and with out the ball. Jury is still out , but Leicester Fainga’anuku is going great at no7 , which is what you want.
Numia another good game and held his own against Newell who is top drawer Tosi and Tuputupu (23) strong on carries and Luaki at only 22 goes very well will wear black maybe sooner than later
Harkin played well again.
For me Havili shouldn't be in the All Blacks discussion and last night proved it. Like the way Love is developing his game, didn't overplay things and kept the Hurricanes going forward. Pleased for him and hope he is given the start against France. Shame Reihana isn't getting the starting gig for the Crusaders, as I rate him higher than Kemara.
Gotta agree with you Regards to Havilli, he gets carded alot too and as captain that was s real brain fart against the Csnes, at the time as a Canes supporter it was bewildering!
Beauden talked about his time coming last year, or was it his first season when he wasn’t a starter under Razor, and if he bows out now I don’t think theres any need to rush Love, 30 minutes a game as Dmacs understudy is more than enough.
I do like the way he’s trying to do things more, if it’s a conscious decision. We wouldn’t want him to be getting away from what has made him so good because he was unconsciously getting carried away with his success etc though.
Looks like Reihana is the one leaving at the end of the season to make way for Mounga doesn’t it.
I agree Rivez Reihana showed a lot of class when he came on. Try was a beauty. He may well and should start the next game.
Well done Hurricanes
Good game to watch- a few dodgey calls but they went both ways and deserved win for the Canes…from a one eyed Cantab
Yeah you can’t question the result, Saders chasing the game the whole time other than the start really.
Great game to watch and boi aren’t the Crusaders going to be hard to beat when Barrett and Jordan return.
Really enjoyed the kicking contest between the two young tens, hope they both can learn from that sort of duel.
Glad to see refs standing up for themselves again, after TMOs got told to but in more often and a few shockers came about as a result, and good performance all round from Doleman.
PS, Also had to laugh at Marshall thinking he knows what the rugby laws are, gold!
Doleman had an absolute shocker!!
You dead right on Jordan and Scooter add Fihaki to that I reckon too and Sevu the play Canes again before season end right?
I think Castle was bout to correct him kicking the ball in rucks but decided to flag it
Well done the Canes, they are looking the form team, their forward work is at a different level to previous seasons.
As for the Crusaders they were without Reese, Fihaki, Ennor and Jordan and it showed. Ditto Williams and Barrett up front. If any team wants to beat the Canes they will need to be at full strength.