The brutal barbs levelled at Danny Wilson and Harlequins amid Dublin 'humiliation'

Fans have let rip on social media in light of Harlequins’ thrashing at the hands of Leinster in their 62-0 Investec Champions Cups defeat in Croke Park.

Danny Wilson’s side were totally outplayed at GAA headquarters, other than a bright opening ten minutes.

Leinster routed the visitors. Sam Prendergast, Joe McCarthy, Jamie Osborne, Josh van der Flier, Garry Ringrose, Dan Sheehan, a penalty try, Ross Byrne, and two late James Lowe tries sealed what felt like a ritual hammering by the end.

Harlequins failed to threaten as Leinster marched on into the quarter-finals, keeping their title hopes firmly alive in dominant style.

The nature of the defeat has left many fans and critics blasting the Londoners on social media.

“An absolute humiliation for Harlequins at the hands of Leinster at Croke Park. 10 tries conceded. No points scored. Danny Wilson’s side embarrassed in Dublin. Bar the first 10 minutes, this was no contest at all,” wrote Daily Mail journalist Alex Bywater.

“Crushing win, in what looked more like a training run than a knock out match,” wrote Rugby Inside Line. “Quins completely aimless. You really have to think that Danny Wilson’s time must be running out at this stage.”

One fan cheekily joked: “I don’t see the problem we’ve done the double on Sarries,” while many others made the point that Wilson had been very critical of Saracens for fielding an understrength team in their defeat in Lyon, only for Harlequins to capitulate in Dublin in such an unseemly fashion.

“Feeble performance by Harlequins. They were pedestrian and appeared to have no will or belief. Credit to Leinster,” while another fan suggest the English swim home: “Quins were woeful and should be made to swim home. Completely lacking in tactical awareness or commitment. A proper thumping.”

Many took aim at Wilson for the performance, some even calling for him to step down.

“Danny Wilson is inept. His Glasgow side had no idea of how to play with any pride or commitment. Fast forward a couple of years and Warriors win the URC. No coincidence.”

Another fan wrote: “Danny Wilson out. Wins against Sarries don’t wipe clean the entire campaign. Young players leaving. Signing players who are long past it. Quins needs a rebuild.”

Some felt sorry for the West London side, suggesting that the sheer clout of Leinster and their budget makes it’s a difficult task for a side like Harlequins.

“Sad to see, but really you’re playing a Test side whilst operating within a much stricter salary cap, very little you could have done. Onwards and upwards.”