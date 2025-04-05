Harlequins player ratings vs Leinster | 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup

Harlequins player ratings: It would be easy to assume Harlequins played dreadfully in this 62-0 thrashing in Croke Park, but it was more a case of being utterly outclassed by their opposition.

We rate the Harlewquins players:

Fin Baxter – 7

Gave opposite number Rabbah Slimani a torrid time in the opening exchanges, making his presence felt at scrum time. His physicality stood out, even if Quins’ pack couldn’t maintain that early dominance as the points began to rack up against them.

Jack Walker – 5

Part of a forward unit that started with a bang. Solid enough in the set piece, but he didn’t manage to impose himself with ball in hand. Faded as Leinster gained the ascendancy.

Titi Lamositele – 6

Scrummed well enough – it was near 50:50 with Andrew Porter – but the all-round performance didn’t shine once Leinster got on top. Needed more of an impact around the park.

Possession 3% 21% 46% 31% 12% 40% 36% 12% 74% Possession Last 10 min 26% 54% Possession 46%

Joe Launchbury – 5

Showed glimpses of aggression early on. However, once the game slipped away, he struggled to stem Leinster’s relentless momentum.

Chandler Cunningham-South – 5

Got stuck in initially but couldn’t maintain the intensity. Fell off a tackle or two and never really threatened the gain line when Quins were behind on the scoreboard.

Jack Kenningham – 6

Carried with guts, even if he didn’t always make huge yards against Leinster’s physically imposing back row. Continued to put his body on the line and was one of Quins’ better forwards.

Will Evans – 5

A relatively quiet showing. Didn’t get much joy in the breakdown battle. Subbed early and watched on as his side lost their grip on the contest.

Alex Dombrandt – 6

Quins’ standout forward, at least initially. Broke tackles almost at will and was the only real source of consistent go-forward. His offloads and meters made gave Quins hope – fleeting as that was, before he faded rapidly.

9. Will Porter – 5

Departed for an HIA in the 27th minute and didn’t return. Showed a decent tempo but didn’t have time to make a telling impact.

10. Marcus Smith – 6

Began brightly, threatening the line and showing that trademark sparkle. However, Leinster’s suffocating rush defence increasingly pinned him down. Some shaky tackling but still a cut above many around him.

11. Nick David – 5

Found himself starved of decent ball and struggled to get into the game. Hard to fault his work rate, but the scoreboard kept ticking against Quins.

12. Ben Waghorn – 4

Conceded a penalty but did give Leinster moments of pause in open play. Unfortunately, those flashes were overshadowed by Quins’ fading defensive effort and gave away far too many turnovers.

Defence 109 Tackles Made 152 28 Tackles Missed 25 80% Tackle Completion % 86%

13. Oscar Beard – 5.5

Beard’s day was typified by missed tackles and little joy in attack. Looked game early on but was part of a midfield that got smothered by Leinster’s press and fold defence.

14. Tyrone Green – 7.5

Absolutely electric at times. His pace and footwork tormented Leinster’s defence, and he was one of the hardest Quins players to bring down. A bright light in an otherwise dim performance, even if he lost the ball more times then he might have liked.

15. Leigh Halfpenny – 4

The sight of him falling off a one-on-one tackle on Josh van der Flier summed a tough afternoon for the Welsh veteran. Zero question marks remain over whether his best days are behind him. Safe under the high ball, but not the force he once was.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Sam Riley – 5

17. Wyn Jones – 5

18. Simon Kerrod – 5

19. Irne Herbst – 5

20. George Hammond – 5

21. Danny Care – 6.5

The rugby OAP brought some composure when he came on but couldn’t reverse the tide alone.

22. Jamie Benson – 4

Deservedly carded for a cynical trip on Jordie Barrett. That moment summed up his day. Offered little else as Leinster ran away with it.

23. Luke Northmore – 4

Had a rollercoaster cameo, repeatedly coming on and off, then added insult to injury by shipping a yellow card that resulted in a penalty try. A tough day at the office.