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Women's Internationals

Sophie de Goede: 'I was back in purgatory. It’s been a long road'

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Canada's Sophie de Goede celebrates her World Rugby Women's Player of the Year award with team mates during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match between Canada and England at Twickenham Stadium on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)
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There was plenty of excitement as Rugby Canada announced a two-match series with England’s Red Roses in October. Maybe no one was more excited than Sophie de Goede.

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World Rugby’s Women’s 15s Player of the Year was front of centre as Rugby Rematch Tour [presented by Canadian Tire] matches in Toronto and Ottawa – which form part of the WXV Global Series – were confirmed this week. The fixtures mean that the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 finalists will be pitted against one another three times in 2026.

England will host the North Americans at Exeter’s Sandy Park in September, just a week shy of having beaten Kévin Rouet’s side in front of a world record crowd at Allianz Stadium the year prior. We have a best of three Test series on our hands.

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The first fixture, which takes place at BMO Field on Friday 16 October, is a fixture already circled firmly in players’ calendars. Canada’s Women have not played in the Greater Toronto Area since 2009. No Test match of any sort has been played at the venue since 2016 when Canada’s Men lost 20-18 to Italy in a mid-year international.

In the 24 hours after the announcement over 3,000 people registered interest in purchasing a ticket. There is hope that 20,000 people will attend the fixture in five months’ time and smash continental record attendance for a women’s rugby international.

“I think this can be genuinely game-changing for us moving on from the World Cup, to be able to have this calibre of fixtures at home in major cities,” De Goede told RugbyPass.

“To be able to come back to Toronto, there’s so many commercial opportunities here and so many more eyeballs that come when you play games in Toronto. It’s so accessible for people from all across Canada.

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“We should have a really good turnout. It’s just incredibly exciting to be able to come to Toronto. When we were announcing it there was such great energy grom the people in the city and great feedback online from people saying that they’re coming.”

Ottawa’s TD Place is a venue that has won the hearts of both Canada players and fans in the past year. The capital city was the venue of De Goede and her teammates’ send off for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

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Against the USA Women’s Eagles, the Canucks won 42-10 and set the current North American record for a standalone women’s rugby match as 11,453 filed into the stadium.

“There’s a real new openness to embracing rugby as a premiere sport and women’s rugby being one of our potential premiere national teams in Canada,” De Goede said.

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“The fact we’re getting that attention, those eyeballs, from people we might not have otherwise, is a real testament to the momentum we’ve created from the World Cup.

“That’s why it’s so great that we have these games in a major city like Toronto, because we can hopefully double down on that momentum and keep it going.”

The whistlestop press tour to announce these fixtures is, staggeringly, De Goede’s first time back in Canada since that departure for England. Immediately after the Women’s Rugby World Cup final the 26-year-old went on a holiday to Portugal and then returned to London to link up with her Premiership Women’s Rugby club, Saracens.

So far this season her season with the North Londoners has been disjointed. Before jetting off to Southern California for the start of the Pacific Four Series, she had only managed two league appearances. The first in Round 1. The second came from the bench in Round 16 right before the Spring break.

 

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Sat in an Ottawa hotel, twiddling her keycard, De Goede does not deny her frustration at missing such a long stretch of the season as her right knee, the same knee that bares the scars of her torn ACL from 2024, continued to be a hinderance.

“I came back to training with Sarries and then, all of a sudden, my knee just swelled up,” she explained. “We thought it was just some irritation from changing surface and changing in load.

“We drained it to play the Gloucester [Hartpury] game, but it still didn’t feel right. Leading into the Bristol game I needed to shut it down. Got some imaging and there was a cartilage defect. Some cartilage had torn off.

“I had to get surgery on that and then it’s been a slow process to get the strength back in my quad and keep the inflammation at bay. It’s been pretty frustrating to spend another six months out of the game after spending 13 months out of the game a short while ago.

“I almost felt like the World Cup was a fever dream of two months being able to play rugby. Then I was back in purgatory. It’s been a long road.”

The end of that long road to recovery seemingly ended with Saracens’ 54-0 win against Sale Sharks at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of March.

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Almost immediately after that game De Goede, and the rest of Canada’s England-based cohort, were on a flight to California. The Pacific Four Series waits for no one.

At the end of three weeks in the USA the Canadians were runners-up. Wins over the Eagles and Australia’s Wallaroos were undone by a 36-14 loss to New Zealand’s Black Ferns in Kansas City.

A repeat of the Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final the teams played out last September, Whitney Hansen’s side pulled away from the second half to impede Canada’s efforts.

“It was kind of an up and down tour for the team,” De Goede said. “We had four days in Sacramento before our Test against Australia. You hit your stride the more time you spend together. We really started finding our groove and connection by that week against the US.

“We played a little bit more like we had during the World Cup. For myself, coming back from injury, I wasn’t happy with how I played in the Australia game. The New Zealand game was pretty medium and then got better in the US game.”

One aspect in which De Goede was pleased was the blooding of new Canadian talent. Across three weekends Chloe Daniels, Aurora Bowie, Kiki Idowu, Sierra Gillus, Brooke Rempel, Corinne Frechette and Lizzie Gibson all made their Test debuts as a new Women’s Rugby World Cup cycle got into full swing.

 

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Now there is a period of rest for De Goede. Kind of. After helping with promotion of The Rugby Rematch Tour, the goal-kicking forward is viewing May as a training block ahead of PWR’s return.

Saracens have already secured a PWR home semi-final and want to end a league title trophy drought that has extended into its fourth season. Replacing Gloucester Hartpury as the undisputed champions of England will be no mean feat.

A fully fit Sophie de Goede has been known to add a game-changing, world-beating quality to teams. One that Saracens will want to draw every ounce of.

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Comments

5 Comments
p
proudmomma 4 days ago

Welcome back SDG !

C
Courtney20 5 days ago

It would be great if there are 20k tickets sold for the game in Toronto, I struggle to find any commercial activity for anything other than hockey and gridiron, MLS in some areas of the city. The stadium is the home of Toronto FC who average a gate of around 18k. The women team have a growing following probably now outstripping both the 7s team.


The Red Roses do indeed have a tough set of fixtures for the global series but it is what the sport needs, don’t expect a clean sweep

B
BC1812 6 days ago

Best of three v Canada? Does that mean the third game isn’t played after the Red Roses have won the first two?

C
Chris929 6 days ago

Im an England fan but that sort of arrogance does fans no favours. Not necessary. Better to show humility and grace.England will start losing games at some point-its a certainty to happen-no teams dominance in any sport ever lasts forever. The autumn fixture list is very tough- NZ and canada at home then 2 away games to canada. There is a very good chance an england loss will come in those games. France away in a couple of weeks with an almost 2nd string pack of forwards could easily be englands first loss in years. That game will be very tough to win against a full strength french pack. We will not over power france easily missing so many key forwards.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 29 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 44 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



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G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



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S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

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u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



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D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



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2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



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R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



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17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



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17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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