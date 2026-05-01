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Women's Six Nations

'I can't really put it into words': Jodie Verghese's rise to Red Roses contention

Jodie Verghese trains with England U21 Women (Photo credit: RFU Collection via Georgia Upton)
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When Jodie Verghese describes her 2025/26 season as a “whirlwind”, the 23-year-old has hit the nail on the head.

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Coming into this season the lock forward was relatively inexperienced. During her time studying at Loughborough University, Verghese found herself constantly playing catch-up after an ACL injury kept her off the pitch for two years.

Instead of graduating to Loughborough Lightning‘s senior side the majority of her rugby came in BUCS Super Rugby. There she thrived and capped her time in the East Midlands with an England Students debut against the UK Armed Forces last August.

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Having relocated back to her native Essex, Verghese reached out to Saracens’ Director of Women’s Rugby, Alex Austerberry. She was invited down to preseason. This is one of those situations where you ultimately say; the rest is history.

A strong PWR Cup campaign was followed by her full Premiership Women’s Rugby debut before the winter beak against Exeter Chiefs. Four more appearances have followed.

Form not only got the lock onto the England pathway with LJ Lewis’ Under-21 squad as one of several overage players, but she was even named in John Mitchell’s Red Roses squad for the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

“It’s been crazy,” Verghese told RugbyPass. “If you had asked me a year ago whether I’d be where I am now, I definitely wouldn’t have even dreamt of it. It’s been a whirlwind.

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“I left Loughborough University in August and was looking for a team local to where I live. Saracens was always up there. I’ve always had so much respect for Saracens. I’ve always wanted to play with them. So, I thought, why not give it a chance?

“There have been so many milestones. I couldn’t really choose one. Just training with the Red Roses has got to be the biggest moment for me. I did not expect it at all. Just to play alongside some world-class players. It’s just insane.”

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Upon confirming that Verghese was part of his squad for this year’s Women’s Six Nations, John Mitchell said that the 23-year-old had “so much potential”. Pretty high praise from the reigning World Rugby Coach of the Year.

The England boss even praised Verghese’s athleticism. That natural athletic ability is what helped the lock gain county honours for Essex and even have involvement with Netball Superleague’s London Pulse before she settled solely on rugby.

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Right now, that decision is paying off. Verghese admits that the past few months have seen her constantly change the goals of what is achievable in her rugby career.

One such example is her league debut in PWR. A mainstay of the North Londoners successful Cup campaign at the start of the season, she was told the night before Saracens’ clash with Exeter last December that she was making her league debut.

Coming off the bench she helped the club to a 24-12 win in the frosty South West and top spot at Christmas.

“I remember just before the game, Marlie Packer, Zoe Harrison and Jess Breach came up, tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘you’ve got this, just give it your all’,” Verghese recalled.

 

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“I initially wasn’t on that team sheet. I was just an NPR [non-playing reserve]. I didn’t get to process it too much. Which for me was actually quite good. I wasn’t too nervous. I was just given an opportunity and had to make the most of it.”

Since returning from the winter break Verghese has made four more PWR appearances. She is yet to experience defeat in the English top-flight.

It was not long before that afternoon in Devon that the 23-year-old got to experience her first Women’s Pathway Positional Camp in October. The adjustment from Under-20s to Under-21s means that a select number of players up to the age of 23 can be selected for age grade rugby.

This change has been made to provide players with even more time to hone their skills before graduating to senior international rugby. In the case of Verghese, you could even see it as time borrowed back from those 24 months on the touchline nursing her knee back to full strength.

This weekend Verghese will win her second England U21 Women cap as they welcome Ireland to Coventry’s Nick Newbold Stadium. A fortnight ago, the side started their Six Nations Women’s U21 Series with a 51-12 win over Scotland at Edinburgh Rugby’s Hive Stadium.

Earlier this week the 23-year-old was released from the Red Roses’ training squad along with Trailfinders Women duo Annabel Meta and Hayley Jones, while Carmela Morrall and Haidee Head were asked to remain at Pennyhill Park during the fallow week.

 

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During her series of late Autumn and Winter camps with the U21 Women Verghese clearly impressed. All this while working as a project manager in the pharmaceutical industry.

It was her full-time work that meant news of a senior England call-up had to be imparted early. Albeit not exactly in those words.

“I got a few little hints from LJ, our 21s coach, to be ready for some potential things that might affect my schedule – that I might want to make sure work are okay with taking some time away for rugby commitments,” Verghese smiled.

“I got that all sorted and then got a call from Charlie Hayter [Head of Women’s Performance], who let me know that I was potentially in the Six Nations squad. I had to wait a couple of weeks and then found out I made the training squad. Which was incredible.

“I can’t really put it into words. I’ve always, in my head to give me confidence, said ‘one day I’ll make it into a Red Roses squad’. But to actually get that call and it be a thing is… yeah, I can’t put it into words.”

It is clear that in a short space of time Verghese’s attitude to rugby, and possibly life, has changed markedly. Where before she may have been timid, the lock is now bold. That shift has taken time.

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“Around the end of my first year at university I was like, ‘people are actually seeing the potential here, maybe I need to start believing in myself a bit more’,” she said.

“From there I’ve always wanted to achieve the best. The ultimate goal was becoming a Red Rose from that point onwards.

“That’s definitely something I’ve learned through rugby. You don’t want to sound cocky, but it is good to set those goals because they make you deliver your best performance.”

There is a brilliant unpredictability to Verghese’s Spring. Much like her season so far.

This week she will be with England’s U21s. Next week a return to the Red Roses camp is on the cards ahead of their trip to Parma to take on Italy in Round 4 of the Women’s Six Nations.

With England’s current issues in the second row, you also think that Verghese is not too far from a maiden Test cap. Although, even after her meteoric rise, the second row is not getting ahead of herself.

“I want to deliver a good performance at the weekend,” Verghese said. “I’ve got to think of each week at a time. Then it really allows you to just focus on the present, focus on what we’ve got right in front of us.

“As soon as that game is done… I don’t know. Presumably I’ll be in Red Roses camp. If that is the case, then I’m back with world class players in a pillar role [squad player]. Mitch makes a big point that pillars are just as important as the starting squad – so how can I be the best pillar I can?

“Give the best opposition to the starting Roses so that they’re prepared for their next game. Each week I’ll set new goals.”

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 26 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 42 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



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17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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