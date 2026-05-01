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Challenge Cup

Henry Slade: 'I won’t say I wasn’t pissed off. I won’t say I wasn’t annoyed'

Henry Slade of England during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on March 03, 2026 in Bagshot, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
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Exeter Chiefs and England centre Henry Slade admitted to being frustrated at being left out of England’s Six Nations matchday squads, speaking candidly on For the Love of Rugby with Ben Youngs and Dan Cole.

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Henry Slade has admitted the 2025 Six Nations was a testing period after he failed to play a single minute for England, despite feeling he was performing well at club level in the Gallagher PREM.

“For the England team and personally, I feel like for the team and for myself it was probably frustrating and disappointing,” Slade said. “Results-wise, obviously not what we wanted. The way the performance finished in France was an incredible performance. I think we were unlucky not to come away with a win there and I think that’s a real positive to come out of the Six Nations.”

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The personal toll, however, was hard to ignore.

“But personally, I feel frustrated and disappointed really, not to play a single minute. I was a bit gutted. But that’s professional sport and you’ve got to deal with it. You’ve got to control what you can control, and that is for me how well I train each day and how well I play for Exeter now, to hopefully give myself another shot.”

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Slade did not pretend it was easy watching from the sidelines.

“Yeah, it was frustrating. I won’t say I wasn’t pissed off. I won’t say I wasn’t annoyed. Obviously, I think any player would be. Like you say, it’s difficult to feel like you’ve got that much experience and feel like you’re playing well, to then not get a shot even when things aren’t going quite well.”

Despite that frustration, the 30-year-old was clear about where responsibility lies.

“But I think you’ve just got to go with it. The coaches are doing what they think is best at the time and picking the team that they think is best prepared to win and you have to respect everything that they do because at the end of the day they’re in charge. I can’t do anything about it. All I can do is control what I can control, which is how well I’m training and how well I’m playing for Exeter.”

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The situation was compounded by the lack of game time during the international window.

“The frustrating thing is during the Six Nations, obviously if you’re not playing you’re not playing at Exeter either. It was a tricky period but I guess, like I said, that’s part of rugby. You get highs and lows. You’ve just got to roll with it, deal with it and do the best you can with each scenario really.”

Slade also lifted the lid on the competitive edge inside England camps, even for those outside the matchday 23.

“I think the challenge in training was really good throughout the whole Six Nations, whoever was in the starting 23 or the non-starters. It was always a really good contest in training. We were always encouraged as the non-23 to do as well as we can and prep the team the best we can by training as well as we can. I think that’s what happened.”

He added that freedom still existed within the preparation framework.

“Obviously, there are structures you want to try and stay within because you’re trying to play as the opposition to prep the team the best you can, but that’s not to say you can’t do things like get the ball to where the space is and do whatever you want to do. I think we had very healthy competition in training.”

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As one of the more senior figures in the squad, Slade explained how leadership responsibilities are now widely shared.

“I feel like there are quite a few experienced players in the team now. Even if they’re not that old in years, they’ve been around for a little while. I feel like the voices and the leadership are spread throughout the team pretty well. As a more senior player, there’s maybe an emphasis on some of us older boys to give a bit more and talk a little bit more, but I think that just comes with it. You boys know you’ve been at that stage of your career before.”

Still, the sense of frustration lingered.

“I think it’s just part of that part of your career, being able to help and speak. It was a frustrating time.”

Slade also described the selection process under England head coach Steve Borthwick.

“Steve grabs you to the side, asks you how your day’s been and then bam, you’re not playing,” joked Slade, before clarifying: “Steve will always pull you to the side individually, quietly, before he announces the team to the group and explain then and there why you’re not playing, or you can have a meeting later on with him.”

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1 Comment
C
CM 7 days ago

And there is the problem with players getting regularly picked and getting comfortable whilenot improving their game. Once again Slade slips off tackles frequently, has no speed, no footwork, no physicality,never seen him throw a dummy. Unfortunately he just ships the ball along the line. I could do that!

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FCM 26 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

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RW 41 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

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G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

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SB 1 hour ago
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Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

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SB 1 hour ago
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Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

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unknown 1 hour ago
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Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



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D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
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Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



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C
Cantab 2 hours ago
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M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

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Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
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Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



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RM 2 hours ago
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JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

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unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

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JW 3 hours ago
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Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

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JW 3 hours ago
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Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



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17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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