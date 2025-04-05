Leicester Tigers player ratings vs Glasgow | 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup

Leicester Tigers player ratings: Leicester Tigers fell to the Glasgow Warriors 43-19 in a brusing encounter in Scotstoun that rapidly got away from them after a bright start.

Despite a flicker of life near the end – sparked by Solomone Kata’s try and Hanro Liebenberg’s late effort – it was very much a “too little, too late” story for the visitors.

Here’s how we rated the players:

1. Nicky Smith – 4

Struggled against Zander Fagerson in the scrum. Left the field on 56 minutes, but by then his rough day at the set-piece had already helped hand Glasgow the upper hand.

2. Finn Theobald-Thomas – 5

Similar to Smith, he was under the pump in the scrum and struggled to assert himself. A couple of decent lineout darts, but overshadowed by a rampant Glasgow pack.

3. Dan Cole – 5.5

Had more of a stabilizing effect than his front-row colleagues, yet the set-piece still creaked. Put in a few trademark tackles around the fringes, but couldn’t drag his pack into the contest. Some are suggesting on social media that he was on the receiving end of an eye-gouge.

4. Cameron Henderson – 5

Discipline was a serious issue. Yellow-carded at 42 minutes (verging on brainrot) for an offside infringement that killed any chance of a first-half fightback. A night to forget.

5. Harry Wells – 6

Worked hard in the tight exchanges and put his body on the line in defence. Didn’t do much wrong, but didn’t do enough to alter the game’s course.

6. Hanro Liebenberg – 7

Claimed a late try that briefly resurrected faint hopes of a comeback. He stayed busy throughout, securing ball at the breakdown, but his efforts were overshadowed by the mounting scoreboard pressure.

7. Emeka Ilione – 6

Maybe got away with what looked like a high shot, albeit on a falling Johnny Matthews. Showed a bit of spark in contact, but he and the rest of the back row struggled to contain Glasgow’s dynamic carriers.

8. Olly Cracknell – 7.5

Dotted down in the 3rd minute, giving Tigers an early – if short-lived – lead. Carried with his usual ferocity and didn’t shirk defensive duties. One of the few who can leave Scotstoun with head held high.

9. Jack van Poortvliet – 5.5

Guilty of some poor decisions and discipline errors that gifted Glasgow momentum and saw him sent to the sin-bin for a rest. Service was inconsistent, and the overall game management from scrum-half just never got going.

10. Handre Pollard – 6

A mixed bag. Helped set up Liebenberg’s try with a neat break on 66 minutes, but he also missed a tough early conversion and struggled to pull the strings behind a beaten pack.

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins – 5

Struggled to find space and didn’t see nearly enough ball. Chased kicks diligently, yet never truly threatened a watertight Glasgow defence.

12. Solomone Kata – 4

A broken turnstile in the Tigers’ midfield. Yes, he did well to smash over the whitewash at 56 minutes, but it’s a pity his tackling had all the stopping power of a flushable wet-wipe. Eight missed tackles is just not acceptable at this level.

13. Dan Kelly – 7

Had the assist for Kata’s try at 55 minutes with a lovely piece of distribution. One of the few creative sparks in midfield, though like the rest, starved of consistent front-foot ball.

14. Adam Radwan – 6

Showed flashes of his searing pace on the rare occasions Leicester moved the ball wide. Could have been more dangerous if given more opportunities.

15. Freddie Steward – 6

A patchy display from the usually reliable Steward. Good in patches with ball in hand but spilled a few balls and had some shaky moments under pressure. Not the commanding performance Leicester needed.

REPLACEMENTS – 6

Archie Van der Flier, Will Hurd, Charlie Clare, Tom Manz, Finn Carnduff, Ben Youngs, Jamie Shillcock — they tried to lift the tempo but it was too late to change the script.

23. Joseph Woodward – N/A

Not on long enough to make an impact.