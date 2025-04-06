Top-table annihilation sends grim warning to rest of Japan Rugby League One

Defending Japan Rugby League One champions Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo sent a grim warning to the rivals for their throne by humiliating fifth-placed Kobelco Kobe Steelers 73-28 in an 11-try romp at Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium this afternoon.

Led by four tries from centre Yuto Mori, the table-toppers ran away with the game in the second half, after Kobe had held their rampant visitors to a 12-point advantage at the mid-point.

All Black backrower Shannon Frizell followed last week’s dizzying 10-minute hattrick with two second half tries in seven minutes, tying the tally of test teammate Richie Mo’unga, who crossed for his ninth try for the season.

Brave Lupus have been joined in the six-team playoffs by former champions Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo-Bay and Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights, with the 2022-23 winners through after today’s comfortable 42-14 win over Ricoh Black Rams Tokyo.

The damage was largely done in the first half, with Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx one of three try-scorers for the Spears, and while the Black Rams showed more resilience in the final 30 minutes, they were playing for consolation only by then.

The Wild Knights qualified yesterday after their ninth straight win over Toyota Verblitz, winning 55-17 following a second half red card against visiting backrower Kosei Miki for illegal head contact.

Verblitz were only behind by seven when Miki was dismissed and it took just a minute for the Wild Knights to capitalise against the 14 men, with Springbok Lood de Jager going over for the first of his two tries as the home side ran riot in the final quarter.

Wallaby winger Marika Koroibete also scored twice, while Toyota’s rugby league convert Joseph Manu again impressed, outjumping two defenders to score his 10th try of the season.

Wild Knights skipper Atsushu Sakate and Verblitz scrumhalf Kaito Shigeno both reached 100 games for their teams in the match, with the Panasonic hooker marking the occasion with the first try of the afternoon.

Japan Rugby League One Group Standings P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo 13 11 1 1 51 2 Saitama Wild Knights 13 10 2 1 50 3 Kubota Spears 13 10 2 1 48 4 Shizuoka BlueRevs 13 9 4 0 40 5 Kobelco Kobe Steelers 13 7 6 0 37 6 Yokohama Canon Eagles 13 5 8 0 26 7 Tokyo Sungoliath 13 5 6 2 26 8 Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars 13 5 8 0 22 9 BlackRams Tokyo 13 4 9 0 22 10 Toyota Verblitz 13 3 9 1 20 11 Mie Honda Heat 13 4 9 0 18 12 Urayasu D-Rocks 13 2 11 0 10 Conference A P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo 13 11 1 1 51 2 Shizuoka BlueRevs 13 9 4 0 40 3 Kobelco Kobe Steelers 13 7 6 0 37 4 Yokohama Canon Eagles 13 5 8 0 26 5 Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars 13 5 8 0 22 6 Urayasu D-Rocks 13 2 11 0 10 Conference B P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Saitama Wild Knights 13 10 2 1 50 2 Kubota Spears 13 10 2 1 48 3 Tokyo Sungoliath 13 5 6 2 26 4 BlackRams Tokyo 13 4 9 0 22 5 Toyota Verblitz 13 3 9 1 20 6 Mie Honda Heat 13 4 9 0 18

Fourth-placed Shizuoka BlueRevs moved closer to confirming their place in the post-season series after hammering Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sagamihara Dynaboars 38-8, with former rugby league man Valynce TeWhare producing a man-of-the-match performance, while skipper Kwagga Smith scored from a quickly taken tap penalty.

The Dynaboars had the misfortune to lose trump card Kurt-Lee Arendse after just six minutes to a leg injury sustained in the act of scoring a try that was later disallowed.

Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath moved into sixth after crushing Mie Honda Heat 60-31, with veteran Wallaby backrower Sean McMahon (two) and Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe scoring tries.

The bonus point win allowed them to climb above Yokohama Canon Eagles, who had reason to celebrate nonetheless after ending a four-game losing stretch with a 33-22 win over Urayasu D-Rocks, for whom Wallaby midfielder Samu Kerevi scored twice.