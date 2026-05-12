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Women's Internationals

Why women’s rugby in Australia is entering its most important era yet

The Wallaroos huddle after their defeat during the Pacific Four Series & O'Reilly Cup match between Australia Wallaroos and New Zealand Black Ferns at Sunshine Coast Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
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4 Comments

When it comes to the world of integration between the short and long form versions of rugby, those who pull off the balance between the two – both on and off the field – have shown they can net results that are mutually beneficial.

For some nations like Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa, where rugby is the national sport, success in both forms has come easily, or is growing quickly with their women’s rugby programs. By comparison, the home nations are increasingly putting their eggs into the 15s format.

What a nation does with the sevens program is up to their discretion, but those who have fostered the best results from it have treated it not as an offshoot of the 15s program, but another pathway that players can climb to international representation.

With more and more nations transitioning to professional programs, it’s what makes what is going on in Australian women’s rugby right now so interesting.

After the success of the 2016 Rio Olympics, Rugby Australia went all in on developing a successful women’s sevens program. Now, ten years later, they are poised to do the same with 15s.

Having made commitments late last year to deliver a full-time women’s program in 2026, Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh maintained Australia was on course to do so when announcing the code’s record surplus last month.

“We’re very confident, we’re in the top three to four countries in the world in terms of our women’s 15s investment,” Waugh said.

“We still haven’t seen those results on the field come through and flow through, and so we’re in the market for a technical director.

“We’re well advanced as to what that structure looks like, but certainly our intent is to have a full-time Wallaroos program as we prepare through to 2029.”

The first part of that quote was particularly notable, as often, much of the discourse around Australian rugby is how the sport is doing in comparison to the likes of AFLW, NRLW and internationally.

However, when looking at the numbers in 15s rugby that are available publicly, the Wallaroos stack up surprisingly well, with the Sevens side among the best-paid female athletes in the country.

Under the most recent player agreement delivered in 2024, 45 players of national interest are contracted across three tiers, with the highest-paid players earning over AUD$72,000 a year, not including club payments from Super Rugby Women’s.

Those top-tier contracts are more than competitive against the NRLW, whose current collective bargaining agreement will see players earn AUD$50,000 in 2027, and fall in line with the AFLW, although their average salary is set to hit AUD$82,000 by 2027.

For reference, the highest-paid women’s team in the country are the Matildas, their collective bargaining agreement earning a base salary of AUD$120,000- $200,000 per year, with the Aussie Women’s Sevens top-tier players pulling in between AUD$100,000-$120,000 a year.

In international women’s rugby, the Wallaroos player agreement already betters the likes of similar transitional funding models in Ireland, Scotland, Italy, and Canada, the latter having to partly crowdfund their way to the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

True to Waugh’s comments, the current Australian model falls in line with the likes of New Zealand, with France and England leading the charge, each employing 32 players, with England’s top players earning over £63,000 ($118,000 AUD) a year.

Where Australian women’s rugby has issues, however, is at the level below the national sides, with Super Rugby Women’s players receiving a minimum AUD$4,000 from Rugby Australia, plus additional payments their clubs provide.

This drop off isn’t unusual by global standards, with England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby remuneration cap for clubs coming in at £220,000 a year (AUD$375,000), or around £5,000 (AUD$9,400) on average per player.

However, this is far below the likes of Super Rugby Aupiki or the A-League Women, who earn up to AUD$25,000 per season, or the Frances Elite 1 domestic league, which can see players earn up to €4,000 (AUD$6,500) a month.

Critically, these payments make the NRLW and AFLW much more attractive as domestic competitions – but the flip side is that those competitions are the peak of that sport, with AFL and international women’s rugby league not having the footprint international women’s rugby is developing.

It is this domestic focus that is set to be where Australian rugby will pivot its energy over the coming months, and with them being in the unique position that the Sevens program is not only significantly more developed, but has a culture of success that the 15s program can learn from.

While the Wallaroos played in the Pacific Four Series in April, off the field it was a big month for the 15s program, with a technical director to oversee the Wallaroos and sevens programs set to be named, and the women’s NextGen U19s and U16s sides announced, courtesy of funding from the Australian Rugby Foundation.

The governing body has confirmed the establishment of an investment fund to set up rugby in Australia in perpetuity, following in the footsteps of the success of the Australian Olympic Foundation, which was set up following the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

Then, there is the discussion around state and federal government funding, an option that will likely be on the table with the 2029 Rugby World Cup set to arrive on Australian shores.

This option has proven a particular success for the Matildas, with the side receiving a AUD$12 million high-performance grant in 2021 and a AUD$15 million grant to host the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, among other grants.

Such government programs proved pivotal in getting the Matildas off the ground, and helped generate success for NRLW and AFLW. With Australian women’s rugby, it’s the next logical step.

Such programs could be used to help transform Super Rugby Women’s, the NextGen Sevens and pathway 15s teams, filling out the women’s domestic rugby season for both programs.

The Australian Federal Government has already committed AUD$60 million over the next seven years in support of 2027 and 2029, plus an AUD$14.2 million Pacific partnership to develop rugby in the Pacific Islands, with the NSW Government chipping in AUD$10 million to the NSW post-RWC Legacy program.

Should funding be announced at the time that Rugby Australia completes integration between its two women’s programs, it changes the entire make-up of the sport’s prospects.

But, even if this all comes together, the reality is Australia will have a short runway to 2028 and 2029.

Even if the Super Rugby Women’s season is expanded, even if alignment comes together for Sevens and 15s pathways, at the end of the day, the results on the field will determine how far Australia gets, both at the 2028 LA Olympics and the 2029 Rugby World Cup.

It sets the next few months up as arguably the most critical so far in the history of Australian women’s rugby – and it’s a case study many around the world will likely be watching.

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Comments

4 Comments
H
Hugh_96 4 days ago

Hope Andy Friend gets the technical director job, assuming he wants it. He has experience with 7s & 15s, plus overseas experience. He knows the Aussie 7s program plus coached Brums womens 15s.

As for how RA will manage the overall women’s program I’m more hopeful than confident. And can we please not use the Matildas as an example, FA started investing years ago. A proper run to a World Cup is 7years . If RA start now they are looking to 2033 not 2029.

T
Two Cents 4 days ago

This years Pac4 was about as embarrassing as you can get for the former number 3 side in the world.


I honestly believe that the match with Fijiana was only organized to be a sort of confidence boost before playing against the current number 2 and 3 ranked sides in the world who they've never beaten.


What should have been little more than a warm up actually revealed some alarming insights into the backsliding mindset of the Wallaroos.


While they got the scores they needed, for the amount of dominance they enjoyed in possession and field position they were woefully inaccurate and wasteful when they had the ball and the few passages they were defending Fijiana exposed them all over the place.


Their set piece was worryingly unreliable and their breakdown work was poor. Even just the overall intensity felt like it was lacking. And all these deficiencies were ruthlessly exploited by the Canucks, Americans and BFs.


The Aussies had literally no answers and looked like a side at the end of a long gruelling and disappointing season rather than one just beginning where there should still be plenty of belief and optimism and there shouldn't be even the slightest hint of fatigue.


It does not bode at all well for the SR season that's about to start nor for the internationals when they recommence in August.

J
JT 5 days ago

My trust in RA is very low

B
BC1812 5 days ago

Happy to see that the Wallaroos are being funded better. Even so judging by recent results they are unlikely to be competitive with the big four by 2029. Canada did not have to crowd fund to participate in the RWC 2025. They crowdfunded for extra money to pay for the additional resources they thought they needed to win. It worked against the Black Ferns.

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Comments on RugbyPass

P
POHM 12 minutes ago
South Africa's Junior Boks well placed to continue their dominance on the world stage

And you are to arrogant and ignorant, how do you know it’s not performance enhancing, your a mouth with no substance.

13 Go to comments
K
KwAussie 17 minutes ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Tahs’ flyhalf options grow, Force rise built on defence

There’s no doubt n my mind that the Reds lost because they made so many changes that, as you say,changed the way they played. The main trouble with the Reds is that they lack depth at lock and 6 so they can’t really compensate for players away. Brumbies have been disappointing with their performances that also speaks to a lack of depth and cohesion. The real question though is “Will the Tahs go back to the failed performances of their stars, or stick with the good performances of their newbies?”

2 Go to comments
S
SS 19 minutes ago
Blues vs Hurricanes takes: A clear number one, Beauden-ball hurting Blues

I was really worried when Roigard got injured but Enari has really shown how good he is. Thought he played a great game on Saturday, fast and accurate

50 Go to comments
u
unknown 23 minutes ago
What to do with Beauden Barrett as Blues hit post-championship free fall

Absolutely agree, the Blues have plenty of talent coming through the ranks, just not in the positions mentioned, the halves specifically, which kinda makes the rest pointless. Not saying he's the answer, but couldn't figure out why they let Cashmore go, very similar to Plummer, that backline just needs a competent facilitator. Some better depth at hooker would be nice too, I don't count any of the current options as none of them can be relied on at line out time

1 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 30 minutes ago
Jeff Wilson: 'He will change the way the All Blacks play'

McKenzie is not a good enough traditional 10 to be a successful test 10. At best McKenzie is the 15 in a 10/15 dual playmaker set up (unsure if he’s even up to test level as a starting test 15 – probably best as a utility). McKenzie has been given many opportunities at 10, especially in 2024. But he couldn’t quite adjust his game enough.

 



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1 Go to comments
M
Mike 1 hour ago
'He’s putting his hand up to grab that starting No.8 jersey for England'

A retrograde step, if true. Alex Dombrandt brings great skills and go forward when he has some space and the game opens up, which it certainly did on Saturday. Sadly, he has been found wanting at international level already, because test footie is rarely “loose” and is more likely to be the proverbial arm wrestle. One of the (several) issues for England in the 6N was the lack of a big ball carrier in the tight exchanges, in the absence of Tom Willis, and if anybody thinks AD is a like for like replacement, then I have a bridge to sell you. The apparent return to form and fitness of George Martin at tight head lock, and Ollie Chessum probably moving to 6, might change the equation, but I still think there are better options than AD to create a balanced back row to the England scrum. Sorry Alex.

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unknown 1 hour ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Tahs’ flyhalf options grow, Force rise built on defence

It doesn’t matter for Australian sides , the Reds and the Brumbies are looking to finish fourth .

The Reds will then play the Blues . One they could win or lose and get a second chance .



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2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Wallace Sititi acknowledges ‘tough’ 18 months after statement Chiefs win

I guess it shows just how much better South Africa were in 2024 as well, they had a fairly poor 2025.

28 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
South Africa's Junior Boks well placed to continue their dominance on the world stage

Good luck to the Junior Boks. Don’t forget to pack those drugs boys…………..

13 Go to comments
G
GL 2 hours ago
'We don't do that': NZR rule out buying out Fehi Fineanganofo's contract

NZR is still living in the 1960s…wake TF up

20 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Vern Cotter on Blues rookie: 'I think Dave Rennie was probably looking at him'

Yea man, NZR have often said they do not want to rush kids, they want to give them the opportunities in life that you often hear pro athletes saying they never got a chance to experience (doing normal young adult stuff), but I think they can still do that better. Find a better balance.

The education is an important aspect imo, and I’ve said it a lot on here, they should partner with the Universities. Give kids a good reason to stay in school first if they consider a pro career, and allow them to follow that path while going to uni (so many gifted players have to make a choice between rugby and being a doctor etc). I think you’ll practically double the amount of school leavers playing rugby (I know they have club sides already, but I’m talking an all Uni league of u23s etc), and with the kind of strategy I mention above with Baz, you can now have two pathways to pro rugby. Plus the Uni’s invest a lot of money in facilities and coachs already. Look how many Graham Henry’s there are today, practically no coach is coming from the Headmaster side of things. I think the US model is pretty crazy at times, but it would also be really good to have a academic person also able to follow that path from teacher and rugby coach through to lecturers.



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J
JW 2 hours ago
Vern Cotter on Blues rookie: 'I think Dave Rennie was probably looking at him'

Me too man. It’s tough to not try and hold onto tradition, and it’s tough to want clubs and their communities to depart from tradtion at the same time.First

First I’d like to see what this development level the SR teams have is like. Then I’d like something that takes a SR regions clubs out of their normal league (while also still having some participation in it) and requires them to step up a little (like how you describe), take in more youngsters like the SR teams have on their rosters.



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14 Go to comments
T
The Answer 2 hours ago
Ex-All Black captain Read takes aim at NZR over Mo'unga situation

If I weren’t a fan of the AB v Bok rivalry, I wouldn’t comment on it, unlike you. 14.8k comments and still clueless. Wow.

61 Go to comments
B
BM 2 hours ago
Ex-All Black captain Read takes aim at NZR over Mo'unga situation

Where has Commonsence gone. Without Commonsense you cannot be a Leader.

61 Go to comments
s
smartalec 2 hours ago
'We don't do that': NZR rule out buying out Fehi Fineanganofo's contract

While I don’t think they have ever bought out a players contract, they have done it for coaches. NZR bought out Brad Mooars contract with Scarlets in 2019. So there is a little bit of a precendent for that.

20 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
SA Rugby address rumours of European exit in statement

Yes, and SA already do that too. So if theyre talking about doing something else, logically it would have to different to what you’re describing.

For instance, they would send the semi pro Currie Cup teams to play in steed of the URC squad?



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17 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Ex-All Black captain Read takes aim at NZR over Mo'unga situation

2027.

Same. I’m OK with him returning immediately and being used in the easier July games. But this warped idea that he needs to go to SA is stupid. We can throw him in against a rough France, and if he goes somewhat OK probably still be able to use him to beat Ireland etc, and then he might be getting upto speed enough to even play against South Africa and actually add something.



...

61 Go to comments
T
The Answer 3 hours ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

Out of the four, Parker probably has the most upside, but he hasn’t done this Super season enough to earn a starting spot. Realistically, all of these positions are still up for grabs. I’d roll with Aride, Lakai and Kirifi. Blackadder, if healthy, and Parker off the bench.

I’d bring Rieko back. Jordie’s role at the Hurricanes has evolved, and he now looks far more focused on creating opportunities for the centre outside him. Under Foster and Razor, Jordie was too often used as a straight-line battering ram, which achieved little beyond compressing the field and limiting everyone outside him.



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T
TM 3 hours ago
SA Rugby confirm 2026 Toyota Challenge with 4 nations represented

Where can one purchase the tickets?

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Ex-All Black captain Read takes aim at NZR over Mo'unga situation

Black and White you mean, yes, I like to draw a line. There will be no line if you do not reward loyalty.

Is that Black and White enough for your one eye?



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61 Go to comments
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