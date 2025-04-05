‘Had to believe’: Kenya make first SVNS Series semi-final since 2018

Kenya are through to their first semi-final on the HSBC SVNS Series in seven years after beating both Ireland and France at Singapore’s National Stadium on Saturday. The Shujaa hadn’t made the final four since the Hong Kong Sevens in 2018, where they went one further by qualifying for the Cup Final.

With the SVNS Series taking on a different format in Singapore by spreading all 12 teams across four pools instead of three, only the top-ranked side in each group would stay in the title race, while the others were left to battle it out in ranking playoffs.

Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa scored Kenya’s first try of the tournament in the second minute of their clash with Ireland, which was the first men’s match of the weekend. Kevin Wekesa and Patrick Odongo Okong’o also crossed for five-pointers as the Kenyans won 17-7 over the Irish.

That made the equation quite simple for the Kenyans, who needed to beat last season’s Series champions France in their other Pool B match. The Shujaa would’ve been considered underdogs, but they were never going to shy away from the challenge.

“We never had an option,” Amaitsa would later say after beating France 10-7 in a dramatic clash in front of some passionate Kenyan fans at the Singaporean venue. With a 16th minute penalty goal from Amaitsa, Kenya had done enough to make their first SVNS semi since 2018.

“First, we had a scrum on the 22… when they were penalised, I just thought about the three points,” Amaitsa told RugbyPass.

“For us as Kenya, the boys, we just had to keep pushing, no matter how we went to the playoffs.

“We just had to prove that we are Kenya.”

Vincent Onyala opened the scoring for the Kenyans, with that effort converted by eventual team hero Amaitsa in the fourth minute. The scores wouldn’t change throughout the rest of the first term as the Kenyans took a 7-nil lead into the half-time huddle.

France hit back through Joe Quere Karaba with a much-needed score in the ninth minute, and while the match appeared destined for extra-time as the match went on, Kenya gave it everything right up until the full-time whistle and it paid off.

After France were penalised, Amaitsa stepped up without hesitation to take a shot at goal. The No. 10 struck the ball sweetly, and send it flying through the uprights – a moment which sent those passionate Kenyan fans into a frenzy.

“Throught the Challenger (Series) we always thought that we were the best so coming to the HSBC (HSBC SVNS), our first season, we just had to prove that we can be here,” Amaitsa reflected.

“For Vancouver and the other circuits, we performed poorly but we just had to believe then come back strong.

“Our goal coming into Singapore was being number nine (on the standings) because all the other teams below us don’t have enough points to reach us.

“When we go to the changing room after Ireland, we just had to defeat France, we never had an option because we had to play our best and the results came.”

