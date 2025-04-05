‘Redefine the future’: India unveils revolutionary Rugby Premier League

Rugby India has made a landmark announcement, with a new competition set to launch in June that will “redefine the future” of rugby sevens. Rugby Premier League (RPL) is the world’s first franchise-based rugby sevens league, with HSBC SVNS Series stars set to take part.

SVNS Series greats Perry Baker, Rosko Specman and Scott Curry will come out of retirement as they join a group of 30 world-class marquee international players. Argentina’s Luciano Gonzalez and Akuila Rokolisoa from the All Blacks Sevens are two of the current stars set to take part.

Athletes from nations including Argentina, South Africa, Kenya, Great Britain, Spain, USA, New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and Ireland have put their names forward. Some of the biggest names in rugby sevens will be drafted into one of six teams that will play 34 matches over 15 days.

Major Indian cities will be represented with Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bhubaneswar the six city-based franchises. The teams are Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers and the Mumbai Dreamers.

The tournament will be held at Mumbai Football Arena from June 1 to June 15, 2025.

With the support of World Rugby, this ground-breaking tournament will take place during a gap in the global rugby sevens calendar, which ensures the world’s best are able to participate alongside India’s finest rugby talent.

“This is a league that’s been six years in the making, but we wanted to do everything right. The first extraordinary development came thanks to World Rugby, who gave a 15-day window in which no international rugby sevens would be played anywhere in the world,” Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, said in a statement.

“This made the best global rugby players available to us. From there to be partnering with GMR Sports and creating the best conditions for both the international players as well as our Indian players; choosing some of the most intelligent, committed team owners and getting a top-class broadcast partner in JiaStar, it’s been a helluva ride.

“Rugby sevens is one of the most attractive television sports in modern history. Welcome, India and the world, to the Rugby Premier League.”

Rugby India have unveiled a star-studded list of marquee international players and coaches for RPL. Mike Friday, Ben Gollings, DJ Forbes, Tomasi Cama, Paco Hernandez and Tim Walsh will take charge of a team each as head coaches.

Two-time Olympians Baker, Specman, Curry, Gonzalez, Harry McNulty, Jordon Conroy have all committed themselves to the maiden season of RPL. There are other Olympic gold medallists, Rugby Sevens World Cup champions, and SVNS Series title-winners among the marquees.

Additionally, 18 players from Germany, Hong Kong China and Canada will be drafted into one of the six teams. 30 Indian players chosen from an auction pool of 71 will also play a part in this historic tournament alongside some of the world’s best sevens stars.

“The Rugby Premier League marks a pivotal moment in our mission to elevate rugby in India,” Satyam Trivedi, CEO of GMR Sports, explained. “By showcasing a vibrant mix of international and Indian talent, and with the unwavering support of our franchise owners, this league is poised to redefine the future of the sport.

“We believe that the RPI will not only captivate a wider audience but also provide Indian players with invaluable opportunities to compete alongside the world’s best, thereby raising the standard of rugby in our country.

“As rugby continues to grow as an Olympic sport, GMR Group is excited to contribute to its historic development in India.”

Sanjog Gupta, CEO-Sports at JioStar, added: “The Rugby Premier League in the fast-growing rugby sevens format offers the opportunity to attract new audience segment and also offer existing audiences a compelling, new proposition to develop an affiliation for.”

Full list of 30 marquee international players

Perry Baker – USA

Rosko Speckman – South Africa

Harry McNulty – Ireland

Terry Kennedy – Ireland

Patrick Odongo Okong’o – Kenya

Jordan Conroy – Ireland

Alex Davis – Great Britain

Lucas Lacamp – USA

Tone Ng Shiu – New Zealand – Olympian

Aaron Cummings – USA

Scott Curry – New Zealand

Lucian Gonzalez – Argentina

Santiago Mare – Argentina

Joaquim Pellandini – Argentina

Matteo Grazziano – Argentina

Mattias Osadczuk – Argentina

Akuila Rokolisoa – New Zealand

Alejandro Laforga – Spain

Pol Pla – Spain – Olympian

Manuel Moreno – Spain

Joseva Talacolo – Fiji

Iowane Teba – Fiji

Terio Veilawai -Fiji

Filipe Sauturaga – Fiji

Joji Nasova – Fiji

Regan Ware – New Zealand

Waisea Nacuqu – Fiji

Henry Hutchison – Australia

Maurice Longbottom – Australia

James Turner – Australia