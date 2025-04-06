Kenya into first SVNS Final since 2018, will play Fiji for Singapore title

Kenya are through to their first Cup Final on the HSBC SVNS Series since the Hong Kong Sevens in 2018 after beating Spain 12-5 in a thrilling semi-final. The Shujaa are one win away from a fairytale finish at Singapore’s National Stadium, but a tough test awaits in the decider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina were crowned league winners on Saturday after topping their pool, but even they were no match for a red-hot Fijian side who ran away with a clinical 33-24 win. The Fijians won the first tournament of the season and are one win away from ending the round-robin on a high.

With the 12 teams spread across four pools instead of three in Singapore, this different format sparked plenty of drama on the opening day of play. Every match mattered with only the top-placed side in each group making it through directly to the semi-finals.

LA’s Dignity Health Sports Park will host the World Championship and SVNS Series playoffs on May 3-4. Don’t miss out – buy your tickets HERE.

Kenya knocked off Ireland 17-7 in their tournament opener on Saturday before punching their ticket to the final four with a thrilling 10-7 win over France. Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa nailed a clutch 16th minute penalty which saw Kenya record the three-point triumph.

Amaitsa spoke proudly after that match, but it was clear the Kenyans truly believed they could go even better. In a semi-final against SVNS Series heavyweights Spain, the Shujaa were all class as Patrick Odongo Okong’o stole the show with a decisive double.

Pola Pla scored a late five-pointer with about one minute left to play, but costly errors and ill discipline cost the Europeans in the end. Kenya hung on for a hard-fought 12-5 win, and the team’s passionate supporters were absolutely berserk at full-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Kenya’s first SVNS Series Final since 2018, not including the 2021 season which was disrupted by the COVID pandemic.

“I can say the boys are really excited. We’re young, we’re growing,” Odongo Okong’o.

“This is our first time with a podium finish [this season].

“We really appreciate the work the boys are doing and we’re ready to do the work and let’s see where the final takes us.

“We’re always determined to win… all the boys put in that hard work on the pitch.”

As the Kenyan players waited by the halfway life, just in front of their supporters, Argentina and Fiji made their way out onto the field for the second semi-final. This was a clash of two SVNS giants and the match certainly lived up to the hype.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcos Moneta helped Los Pumas Sevens get off to a perfect start with a try in the first minute, but it was practically all Fiji in the first half. Filipe Sauturaga, Sakiusa Siqila and George Bose scored one each, while Argentina hit back with an effort from Luciano Gonzalez.

Fiji led 19-12 at the half, and more tries from Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Kavekini Tanivanuakula saw them extend their advantage even more. Los Pumas Sevens struck back through Tomas Elizalde and Matteo Graziano but time just wasn’t on their side.

Argentina were awarded a penalty with about 15 seconds left to play, and they elected to go for the posts in a bid to make it a one-score game. But with that attempt missing the mark, the Fijians threw their hands up in triumph.

Fiji will face Kenya in a fascinating decider in Singapore.

In the women’s final, Australia will take on traditional foe New Zealand.

Download the RugbyPass App to watch exclusive SVNS Series videos and catch up on the latest news you need to know. Download it from the App Store HERE or Google Play.