Leicester exit Champions Cup with whimper as Glasgow march on Dublin

Sione Vailanu and Henco Venter both scored twice as Glasgow Warriors defeated Leicester Tigers 43-19 in their Investec Champions Cup round of 16 tie at Scotstoun.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Glasgow’s first ever home knockout tie in this competition and they marked it by scoring six tries to overwhelm their English visitors.

Warriors’ reward is a trip to Dublin next weekend for a last-eight tie against Leinster, who thrashed Harlequins earlier in the day.

Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France. Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France.

Leicester enjoyed the ideal start with a try within the opening three minutes.

Their driving maul seemed to have lost its momentum as it headed for the Glasgow line but there was a breakaway and Olly Cracknell was able to stretch for the line.

Attack 243 Passes 104 169 Ball Carries 85 460m Post Contact Metres 205m 9 Line Breaks 3

Warriors looked to respond immediately but Adam Hastings’ cross-kick pass proved too strong for Jamie Dobie on the wing.

Leicester were reduced to 14 players for the first time when Jack van Poortvliet was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

Glasgow quickly took advantage as they landed their first try of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Matthews’ line-out was overthrown but Hastings reacted quickly to flip the ball to Venter. The South African did the rest by powering across the line from 10 yards.

Only a brilliant last-gasp tackle from Dan Kelly then prevented George Horne from crossing but a second try was not far away.

It went the way of Vailanu, with the flanker breaking free from the back of the scrum to bulldoze his way over.

The TMO then had a look at head-on-head contact made by Emeka Ilione on Matthews but decided there was no foul play. Matthews never returned after failing his head injury assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Horne – PA

Leicester team-mate, Cameron Henderson, was not so fortunate and was shown a yellow card late in the first half for a penalty kicked through the posts by Hastings.

Warriors extended their lead with a third try early in the second half. Venter broke clear from the back of the scrum and, after he was stopped, Vailanu burst over from close range.

Glasgow then added two more tries in as many minutes to all but confirm the victory. The first was claimed by Hastings after Kyle Steyn had been stopped close to the line as he looked to score in the corner.

Horne got the second after more slick interplay allowed Kyle Rowe to burst through the middle before feeding the scrum-half on his shoulder to score.

Leicester looked beaten by this point but did get a second score of their own when Kata powered over after good play by his forwards before Hanro Liebenberg rumbled over from close range for their third.

Venter had the last word, though, by scoring Glasgow’s sixth try in the corner.