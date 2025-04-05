Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

'I feel for the players': Jamie Joseph's reflection on falling short again

Sam Gilbert of the Highlanders gathers a loose ball during the round eight Super Rugby Pacific match between Western Force and Highlanders at HBF Park, on April 05, 2025, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Another close Super Rugby Pacific encounter for the Highlanders, another close defeat.

This time the close loss was in Perth where Jamie Joseph’s side led at halftime before a red card to Sean Withy and a yellow card to Jona Nareki invited the Force back into the game.

The round eight defeat for the Highlanders was their fourth straight loss, which all have been under a 10 point margin, showcasing the Highlanders inability to close out games in 2025.

Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph was clearly disappointed with the result, but admits he feels sorry for the players, who are putting in the effort to get back on track.

“I feel for the players, a lot of effort gets put into to each week. We have a very young team, I think our average age is about 22,” Joseph told media post-match in Perth.

“I guess that sort of manifests itself when pressure comes on and then compounds when we try and make up for things, and then we get yellow and red carded, and that’s that’s kind of the area that’s where we find ourselves in at different points of the game.”

Highlanders captain Timoci Tavatavanawai explained that he was happy with the way his team was defending in periods of the game, but he admits they lost the key moments.

“I was just trying to calm the boys down and just nail the job and we were happy with how, how we coped on defence,” Tavatavanawai said after the match at HBF Park in Perth.

“We didn’t allow any major mistakes, but we can, can’t really play with it, and means we need to capitalize on any mistakes.”

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
2
5
Tries
2
2
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
128
Carries
117
11
Line Breaks
4
12
Turnovers Lost
15
6
Turnovers Won
10

When asked about how he can keep his playing group’s confidence high, Tavatavanawai said it’s all about taking away the positives from each game.

“For us, we’re just gonna have to learn from the mistakes we’ve had, but we are going to focus on what’s next.

“Like Jamie (Joseph) said, it’s a young team, we’ve just got to keep the positives up so that we keep our players morale up, in a way that there are positive learnings around the field.”

Despite the loss, Joseph gives credit to the Force, who have a number of Wallabies at their disposal.

“They’ve got some pretty good players that are playing international footy, so playing international rugby, there’s a level of competitiveness that that you need to have.

“If you’ve got, 10 or 11, International players, I know it’s around that number they don’t lack confidence because they’ve been around.

“The tricky part for them, would be to put them all together and their coach has done an awesome job doing that.”

Comments

9 Comments
J
JW 6 days ago

Some great leadership quality from Big Jim, he facilitated for large parts then put the responsibility on himself at the end drive the team forward in the last desperate minutes. He also filled in for Withy extremely well, adding real strength to the maul.


The Force have been playing very well this year indeed, and their stars did make a couple of key players, the main factor though is definitely what I reported in the previous article “

Gotta say I’m really enjoying the Highlanders desperation in the last 10 minutes of games, maybe it’s just because theyre having to throw the kitchen sink at it again. Another massive effort to hold the opposition out just like in the Blues game. I’m sure the coach’s will be wanting a little more composure though as the play seems to far more hap hazard (really just the type of footy I like watching) than the picture they bring at the beggining of games.

Again though they don’t have the refs to thank for anything, being down a man twenty more minutes than they should have been. Most importantly they were without one of they best attackers (not counting Tangitau’s early change) for the final push, with Nareki’s bin.

Again, I can see where this team is trying to go, I hope they can get their this year as they certainly have the game to be a top four team if they click. They are munch of misfits when you look at it objectively though, they probably have the worst cohesion score of any SRP team. A few more wins, maybe a come from behind upset may be the best theey can hope to acheive this year.

“. Like Jim I thought the defence stood up strongly for large parts, but they may just have some structural issues, where it’s just not paying off. They had Lawaqa on the wing all day, allowed the Force to make a dozen linebreaks, why? Both there attack and defence look a bit too fancy for me, why? Common Joseph, the youngest team with the least cohesion/most new guys, it look overly complicated.


I hope it clicks. Manson in particular looked to be trying far too hard when he came on, what’s been said in his ear? Stick to you lane son and don’t make any mistakes, don’t lose the game for your team. Should be a comfortable win next week against Drua if they keep there heads up and come back stronger. Lasaqa might be best to come off the bench, would keep Jim at 12 but I’d like Tele’a to come back to the side, though TUJ hasn’t been bad and style might suit Drua more. Hopefully Renton or someone with some size is at 8 or 6, Lasaqa appears to be more an 8 actually, similar to Sititi and I wouldn’t mind if he was groomed behind him and Sotutu. Lennox I thought could make a good halfback but isn’t ready, I’d hope Arscott, Fakatava, or Pledger could return to the side. Other than Drua theyve got Cheifs twice, though the home game is the last of the round/season so potentially a gimme if the Chiefs repeat previous years tactics. The Crusaders and Moana at home are also very doable. Those four wins could see them crash into the top 6 still.

C
Cantab 6 days ago

Sadly Highlanders don’t appear to have the depth in players to compete with the teams that do despite some brave efforts. Can’t see the making the top 6

J
JW 6 days ago

I can easily see them beating the Saders at home. 4 wins outa 6 is definitely not outa the equation with some of their key players returning. I’m sure Renton will be an edge, JRK could return as the form fullback if they’re lucky, Robinson has been superb, especially with his kicking, but maybe more accustomed back at fullback when Millar comes back. TUJ has been given an opportunity to fight for his jersey now that he’s fit, but he still is probably behind Tele’a and Jim in terms of contributions. Nareki is back now, really depends on how much work the tight five can put in. Felt the Force caught them out on the weekend with the driven maul, they’d probably been expected to be put under pressure scrumagging.

C
Chiefs Mana 6 days ago

Agree - young and exciting team, their time will come.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

I
Icefarrow 45 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

Author has clearly never bothered to never read anything Wellington-related in the past year or so. If he had, he’d know why no one is showing up immediately.

2 Go to comments
L
J
JW 57 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

When it comes down to those final moments we have to think ourselves unlucky not to get at least extra time in one of those games!


Yeah that was a shocker I would have given him red for that. Really interesting around the Blues, it simply appears that they have given up on their attempt to play more expansive rugby and are now just doing what they did last year. Scary, but they couldn’t knock over Saders doint that last year!

4 Go to comments
L
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

Yes. It would have been an injustice had the 2 yellow cards resulted in the Canes getting out of jail. It amazed me that Love wasn’t yellow carded for his late and dangerous tackle on Jordan also. Blues were better this week but let’s see how they go against the Crusaders thos week as that will be s true litmus test for them

4 Go to comments
D
Daithi16 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Actually, I would give Barrett a 9.5

Rreviewing the match again yesterday, counted 14 tackles and missed None.

Thats a 9.5 for me.

As I said Prendergast, will be found out, once he is going backwards.

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

What a dumb article. Clearly not going to happen.

2 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Did Jordie Barrett play a 9/10 game? Yes or No

7 Go to comments
M
MD 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

Two things were evident about this weekend’s ruby.The more money the team has the more successful it is and that Farrell is still a twat and a liability for any team he plays for.Seriously though as was shown by Saracens,if you spend more money you get more success.The supporters of these mega teams care not a jot that they have bought success and probably don’t recognise the fact,and I can’t blame them.I watched far too much rugby over the last few days and I enjoyed the challenge cup far more than the so called major competition.Because there was actual competition.There is no answer other than one that the top teams would never agree to.

5 Go to comments
T
G
Graham VF 2 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

He hasn’t engaged with me for ages. Small mercies 🙏

49 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

It would be good to spell Rob Valetini correctly.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

NSW were doing a good early shunt in the lineout maul in the weekend too, but Chiefs shut that down next entry by holding the lifted a tad longer. Good abrasive effort by NSW though, what weve seen at home from them all year right from the Landers game.

49 Go to comments
D
DC 4 hours ago
England star injured as Northampton book trip to Dublin with win over Castres

Can someone explain why Leinster play all their knockout games at home?

1 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

No, its 39 trophies divided by 16 seasons (one of which is current and ongoing). The maths really isn’t as hard as you’re making out!


An average of 2.44 trophies per season is very impressive. As I’ve said repeatedly he’s a very impressive manager. He was more impressive at the start of his career though, as all the stats you have highlighted show.


It’s unclear at this point whether you’re just being dense on purpose. Do you understand - at least in principle - that winning more trophies per year is a more impressive feat than winning fewer trophies per year?

184 Go to comments
d
d 5 hours ago
‘His own harshest critic’: Chiefs coach on ‘rockstar’ McKenzie after loss

If DMac really was “his own harshest critic” one would think we would see a gradual improvement in his tactical kicking, which, unlike his excellent placekicking, has stayed mediocre.


Meanwhile BB seems to have rediscovered his skills in that area, IMO firmly cementing his grip on the AB #10 spot. DMac seems destined for the backup role, for when BB has an off day.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 6 hours ago
Waratahs vs Chiefs: McKenzie needs to be No.10, James O’Connor is right

Right out of character for Dmac to be so poor but no doubt he will bounce back

18 Go to comments
B
