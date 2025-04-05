Northern Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Munster player ratings vs La Rochelle | 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup

Diarmuid Barron of Munster celebrates his side's third try, scored by Andrew Smith, right, during the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 match between La Rochelle and Munster at Stade Marcel Deflandre in La Rochelle, France. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Munster player ratings: Munster’s pulsating 25-24 victory over La Rochelle at Stade Marcel-Deflandre had it all: yellow cards, charge-down tries, nervy finales, and a drop-goal that might just earn Jack Crowley an even bigger contract off from the IRFU.

Here’s how we rated the Munster players on another famous day on the road for the province.

1. Jeremy Loughman – NA
Removed from play after just 12 minutes.

2. Diarmuid Barron – 7.5
Busy around the park and reliable at the set-piece. Handled the physicality La Rochelle brought to the breakdown and won an important penalty on 25 minutes after a dogged chase. Maybe not as eye-catching as some teammates, but never took a backward step.

3. Oli Jager – 8
Absolutely immense. Survived against a formidable La Rochelle front row and showed a real presence in the carry. His work rate gave Munster an extra edge in the tight exchanges, which proved crucial down the stretch.

4. Jean Kleyn – 7.5
Typically powerful in contact, whether carrying or tackling. Coughed up a couple of turnovers that broke Munster’s momentum, but overall, he played his role in locking down the lineout and offering grunt in tight.

5. Tadhg Beirne – 8
Class. Disrupted La Rochelle’s ball at the breakdown and was a constant nuisance. Stepped up in crucial moments to slow La Rochelle’s momentum. He conceded a couple of penalties, yes, but was exactly what was needed in pretty much every other facet of play.

6. Peter O’Mahony – 7
The captain didn’t grab the headlines this time, but his leadership was evident in the way Munster managed a pressurised finish. Contributed some key lineout takes and plenty of defensive graft, two dominant tackles helping turn the tide.

7. John Hodnett – 8
A dynamic presence in contact and a thorn in La Rochelle’s side at the breakdown. Drove the defensive line speed and linked well with the backs when opportunities arose. Showed again why he’s such a crucial link in Munster’s pack.

8. Gavin Coombes – 9
The standout forward. In addition to a strong all-around carrying game, he produced the key charge-down try that turned the tide in Munster’s favor. La Rochelle couldn’t contain his power around the fringes. A real statement performance.

9. Craig Casey – 8.5
Sparked Munster into life with a superbly finished try off a flowing move. Crisp service throughout, and his quick decisions kept La Rochelle guessing. A couple of minor errors, but more than made up for it with his overall dynamism.

10. Jack Crowley – 9
The hero when it counted. His calmly taken 69th-minute dropper gave Munster the breathing room they desperately needed late on. Yes, he conceded a few turnovers that put his side under pressure, but he responded in the best way possible. In contract talks and frankly, it’s time for Munster to break the bank for him.

11. Andrew Smith – 7.5
You might think a player who took a yellow card would be marked down, but Smith redeemed himself by touching down in the corner to secure a crucial lead once Munster had an extra man on the field. His early sin-bin led to La Rochelle’s first try, yet he didn’t let get to him.

12. Sean O’Brien – 7
Got through a ton of unseen defensive work in midfield. Cleaned rucks diligently, tackled hard, and supported the ball-carriers well. Made a nuisance of himself with ball in had.

13. Tom Farrell – 7.5
Neat distribution and a couple of important involvements in the build-up to Casey’s try. Defensively sound in a channel La Rochelle tried to exploit and the 107kg centre made Stade Rochelle’s defensive wall creak when he had the pill.

14. Calvin Nash – 8
Buzzing with energy every time he touched the ball. Showed good footwork to keep La Rochelle’s defense honest and contributed an important cover tackle. An attacking threat that stretched the home side’s back line.

15. Thaakir Abrahams – 7.5
First outing since December, and the only tell was maybe in defence, where he missed a few too many tackles for comfort. Was Munster’s best carrier with 68 metres.

REPLACEMENTS 

17. Josh Wycherley – 8
Despite coming on early, he made a seismic impact in the scrum. Showed impressive mobility around the field, offering strong carries and contributing to Munster’s physical dominance when it counted most.

Rest – 7.5 The rest contributed to Munster’s dogged second-half display. Conor Murray’s experience helped seal the narrow win in the dying moments; Stephen Archer and Fineen Wycherley brought physicality when called upon. Tom Ahern’s lineout steal was excellent.

Comments

0 Comments
I
Icefarrow 47 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

Author has clearly never bothered to never read anything Wellington-related in the past year or so. If he had, he’d know why no one is showing up immediately.

2 Go to comments
L
0 Go to comments
J
JW 59 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

When it comes down to those final moments we have to think ourselves unlucky not to get at least extra time in one of those games!


Yeah that was a shocker I would have given him red for that. Really interesting around the Blues, it simply appears that they have given up on their attempt to play more expansive rugby and are now just doing what they did last year. Scary, but they couldn’t knock over Saders doint that last year!

4 Go to comments
L
2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

Yes. It would have been an injustice had the 2 yellow cards resulted in the Canes getting out of jail. It amazed me that Love wasn’t yellow carded for his late and dangerous tackle on Jordan also. Blues were better this week but let’s see how they go against the Crusaders thos week as that will be s true litmus test for them

4 Go to comments
D
Daithi16 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Actually, I would give Barrett a 9.5

Rreviewing the match again yesterday, counted 14 tackles and missed None.

Thats a 9.5 for me.

As I said Prendergast, will be found out, once he is going backwards.

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

What a dumb article. Clearly not going to happen.

2 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Did Jordie Barrett play a 9/10 game? Yes or No

7 Go to comments
M
MD 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

Two things were evident about this weekend’s ruby.The more money the team has the more successful it is and that Farrell is still a twat and a liability for any team he plays for.Seriously though as was shown by Saracens,if you spend more money you get more success.The supporters of these mega teams care not a jot that they have bought success and probably don’t recognise the fact,and I can’t blame them.I watched far too much rugby over the last few days and I enjoyed the challenge cup far more than the so called major competition.Because there was actual competition.There is no answer other than one that the top teams would never agree to.

5 Go to comments
T
G
Graham VF 2 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

He hasn’t engaged with me for ages. Small mercies 🙏

49 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

It would be good to spell Rob Valetini correctly.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

NSW were doing a good early shunt in the lineout maul in the weekend too, but Chiefs shut that down next entry by holding the lifted a tad longer. Good abrasive effort by NSW though, what weve seen at home from them all year right from the Landers game.

49 Go to comments
D
DC 4 hours ago
England star injured as Northampton book trip to Dublin with win over Castres

Can someone explain why Leinster play all their knockout games at home?

1 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

No, its 39 trophies divided by 16 seasons (one of which is current and ongoing). The maths really isn’t as hard as you’re making out!


An average of 2.44 trophies per season is very impressive. As I’ve said repeatedly he’s a very impressive manager. He was more impressive at the start of his career though, as all the stats you have highlighted show.


It’s unclear at this point whether you’re just being dense on purpose. Do you understand - at least in principle - that winning more trophies per year is a more impressive feat than winning fewer trophies per year?

184 Go to comments
d
d 5 hours ago
‘His own harshest critic’: Chiefs coach on ‘rockstar’ McKenzie after loss

If DMac really was “his own harshest critic” one would think we would see a gradual improvement in his tactical kicking, which, unlike his excellent placekicking, has stayed mediocre.


Meanwhile BB seems to have rediscovered his skills in that area, IMO firmly cementing his grip on the AB #10 spot. DMac seems destined for the backup role, for when BB has an off day.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 6 hours ago
Waratahs vs Chiefs: McKenzie needs to be No.10, James O’Connor is right

Right out of character for Dmac to be so poor but no doubt he will bounce back

18 Go to comments
B
