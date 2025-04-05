Munster player ratings vs La Rochelle | 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup

Munster player ratings: Munster’s pulsating 25-24 victory over La Rochelle at Stade Marcel-Deflandre had it all: yellow cards, charge-down tries, nervy finales, and a drop-goal that might just earn Jack Crowley an even bigger contract off from the IRFU.

Here’s how we rated the Munster players on another famous day on the road for the province.

1. Jeremy Loughman – NA

Removed from play after just 12 minutes.

2. Diarmuid Barron – 7.5

Busy around the park and reliable at the set-piece. Handled the physicality La Rochelle brought to the breakdown and won an important penalty on 25 minutes after a dogged chase. Maybe not as eye-catching as some teammates, but never took a backward step.

3. Oli Jager – 8

Absolutely immense. Survived against a formidable La Rochelle front row and showed a real presence in the carry. His work rate gave Munster an extra edge in the tight exchanges, which proved crucial down the stretch.

4. Jean Kleyn – 7.5

Typically powerful in contact, whether carrying or tackling. Coughed up a couple of turnovers that broke Munster’s momentum, but overall, he played his role in locking down the lineout and offering grunt in tight.

5. Tadhg Beirne – 8

Class. Disrupted La Rochelle’s ball at the breakdown and was a constant nuisance. Stepped up in crucial moments to slow La Rochelle’s momentum. He conceded a couple of penalties, yes, but was exactly what was needed in pretty much every other facet of play.

6. Peter O’Mahony – 7

The captain didn’t grab the headlines this time, but his leadership was evident in the way Munster managed a pressurised finish. Contributed some key lineout takes and plenty of defensive graft, two dominant tackles helping turn the tide.

7. John Hodnett – 8

A dynamic presence in contact and a thorn in La Rochelle’s side at the breakdown. Drove the defensive line speed and linked well with the backs when opportunities arose. Showed again why he’s such a crucial link in Munster’s pack.

8. Gavin Coombes – 9

The standout forward. In addition to a strong all-around carrying game, he produced the key charge-down try that turned the tide in Munster’s favor. La Rochelle couldn’t contain his power around the fringes. A real statement performance.

9. Craig Casey – 8.5

Sparked Munster into life with a superbly finished try off a flowing move. Crisp service throughout, and his quick decisions kept La Rochelle guessing. A couple of minor errors, but more than made up for it with his overall dynamism.

10. Jack Crowley – 9

The hero when it counted. His calmly taken 69th-minute dropper gave Munster the breathing room they desperately needed late on. Yes, he conceded a few turnovers that put his side under pressure, but he responded in the best way possible. In contract talks and frankly, it’s time for Munster to break the bank for him.

11. Andrew Smith – 7.5

You might think a player who took a yellow card would be marked down, but Smith redeemed himself by touching down in the corner to secure a crucial lead once Munster had an extra man on the field. His early sin-bin led to La Rochelle’s first try, yet he didn’t let get to him.

12. Sean O’Brien – 7

Got through a ton of unseen defensive work in midfield. Cleaned rucks diligently, tackled hard, and supported the ball-carriers well. Made a nuisance of himself with ball in had.

13. Tom Farrell – 7.5

Neat distribution and a couple of important involvements in the build-up to Casey’s try. Defensively sound in a channel La Rochelle tried to exploit and the 107kg centre made Stade Rochelle’s defensive wall creak when he had the pill.

14. Calvin Nash – 8

Buzzing with energy every time he touched the ball. Showed good footwork to keep La Rochelle’s defense honest and contributed an important cover tackle. An attacking threat that stretched the home side’s back line.

15. Thaakir Abrahams – 7.5

First outing since December, and the only tell was maybe in defence, where he missed a few too many tackles for comfort. Was Munster’s best carrier with 68 metres.

REPLACEMENTS

17. Josh Wycherley – 8

Despite coming on early, he made a seismic impact in the scrum. Showed impressive mobility around the field, offering strong carries and contributing to Munster’s physical dominance when it counted most.

Rest – 7.5 The rest contributed to Munster’s dogged second-half display. Conor Murray’s experience helped seal the narrow win in the dying moments; Stephen Archer and Fineen Wycherley brought physicality when called upon. Tom Ahern’s lineout steal was excellent.