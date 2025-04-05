‘Always striving for greatness’: New Zealand crowned SVNS league winners

New Zealand’s quest to always strive “for greatness” on the HSBC SVNS Series has put them in good stead once again, with the women in black crowned league winners for the second season in a row at Singapore’s National Stadium.

After securing the league title at the very same venue 12 months ago, the New Zealanders have repeated their heroics after beating both China and Brazil by heavy margins on the first day at this season’s round-robin finale.

The Black Ferns Sevens have been the most consistent team this season. Other than second-place finishes in Dubai and Perth, the New Zealanders have been a class above with title-winning successes in Cape Town, Vancouver and Hong Kong China.

LA's Dignity Health Sports Park will host the World Championship and SVNS Series playoffs on May 3-4.

With 96 points on the standings to their country’s name, out of a possible 100 after five regular season events, the New Zealanders needed to win both matches on day one to make more history on the Women’s SVNS Series.

Michaela Brake led the way with a hat-trick as the Black Ferns Sevens did in style with a 48-nil demolition of Brazil on Saturday evening. Sarah Hirini, Stacy Waaka and Dhys Faleafaga also crossed for a try each, while vice-captain Risi Pouri-Lane contributed with a double.

“There’s definitely an element of relief but in a way that we’re so hard on ourselves to perform and to come out here in every tournament and put on a show for everybody and ourselves,” Pouri-Lane told RugbyPass.

“Everyone here, we work hard to be in those kind of moments so it is relief but also just an overwhelming sense of joy knowing that the whole squad that’s behind us that put us in a position to be here in those moments.

“For us, we’re our harshest critics. We always strive for more, we always want more, and we always thing that we haven’t actually reached our potential,” she added.

“There’s pros and cons to that because we’re so hard on ourselves but the pros to that is we’re always striving for greatness.

“I think it shows in our performances, we might come off with a 30-something-nil win but we’re always like, ‘Man, what if I’d done this’.

“We’ve got to celebrate those small wins and big wins being League Winners.”

The New Zealanders were visibly happy as they walked off the field, down the tunnel and away from the watchful eyes of fans, but there was also a look of determination on their faces with more silverware on the line on Sunday.

As the defending champions in Singapore, the Black Ferns Sevens will want to cap off their title-winning success in the league with another reason to celebrate before returning home. Then, Los Angeles’s Dignity Health Sports Park will host the winner-takes-all event on May 3-4.

New Zealand fell short at the World Championship in Madrid last May, with Australia playmaker Tia Hinds nailing a last-gasp conversion to deliver a dramatic comeback win in those semis, with Australia going on to take out the top prize as overall SVNS Series champions.

Pouri-Lane is set to miss that event in the City of Angels as five members of the talented Black Ferns Sevens squad turn their focus to 15s in a bid to play at this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

It’s understood Jorja Miller and Stacey Waaka, who will link up with the Black Ferns during World Rugby’s Pacific Four Series, will be available for the World Championship. Pouri-Lane remains confident that those selected can help lead New Zealand to SVNS Series glory.

“Obviously we didn’t get there last year in Madrid but we’ve got a lot of growth that’s been happening within this squad and I’m confident in whoever represents us, the Black Ferns Sevens jersey is going to do well,” Pouri-Lane reflected.

“There’re the best that they can be, do what they can to control what they can and the results will take car of themselves.”

