Why NZR's Ineos settlement may be the most important victory they'll enjoy this year

It’s unlikely there will be a more important victory this year than the one New Zealand Rugby secured in reaching a financial settlement with UK petrochemical magnate, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
The man who was once the richest in Britain, and who is knee-deep in trying to turn around Manchester United having made a near 30 per cent investment in the club, decided in January this year to unilaterally end a six-year sponsorship agreement with the All Blacks three years early.
Ratcliffe’s company Ineos, refused to pay the first instalment of the sponsorship for 2025 – believed to be worth around NZ$20m – and then told NZR that it was terminating the agreement.
And just like that, the $60m NZR was forecasting it would be taking from Ineos over the next three years disappeared. It was a huge blow – an enormous amount of money to suddenly lose.
The consequences of Ineos’ walking away in the manner it did, would have been felt all over the rugby landscape, but it would be particularly damaging to NZR’s quest to retain its best players.
Under the terms of the agreement the players have with their employer, 36.5 per cent of all commercial income is ring-fenced in what is known as the Player Payment Pool. This is the pot from which salaries are drawn.
Without the Ineos money, the PPP would have $7m less over the next three years and the consequences of that would have been significant when it is considered that the best players in New Zealand are typically paid about $1m per season.
It’s already an almost impossible battle for NZR to keep its players from going to Japan where they can earn twice as much for half the commitment, and so there was extreme nervousness about the damage Ratcliffe’s decision was going to cause in terms of its impact on the All Blacks.
NZR took the decision to fight and adopted an unexpectedly hardline approach of lodging a motion to sue Ineos at the High Court in Wellington.
It’s possibly true that Ratcliffe gambled that NZR, a notoriously conservative organisation which is fiercely protective of the All Blacks brand, would not have wanted to endure the adverse publicity of a court case and public fight with a sponsor, and would have simply rolled over without a fight.
Sir Jim even took to talking in the media about the hard times his business was experiencing, telling the Telegraph: “I’m afraid life’s tough in trading in Europe, whether we like it or not,” Ratcliffe said. “I know it’s easy to just carry on, but I’m afraid life’s tough in the outside world in trading.”
“Europe is a tough place for business at the moment. It’s not just for us — it’s for everybody in the car industry as well as the chemical industry.
“Really they’re pretty much the two biggest industries in Europe. Cars and chemicals are both about a trillion [euros in value], but they’re both having a tough time. At the moment, Ineos is the only chemical company in Europe that’s still building.”
NZR was taking a risk – not only did it no longer have the guarantee of Ineos’ $20m per annum, it would also have the unknown cost of legal fees, that could stretch into the millions depending how long the action lasted.
But it was a risk it had to take as the consequences of not having that money were going to be catastrophic and the hardline approach worked.
Ratcliffe, having previously hinted that he would fight the case all the way through the courts, suddenly backed down this week and agreed to make a financial payment to NZR to bring the matter to a close and avoid the legal action.
In a statement, NZR said: “New Zealand Rugby and Ineos can confirm that a settlement has been reached between the two parties.
“Whilst the details remain confidential, both organisations are satisfied with the outcome and acknowledge a desire to now move forward.”
The settlement means NZR can now bank what it would have banked had Ineos stayed on, and it gives it at least a year to find a replacement sponsor.
It was a statement that NZR chief executive Mark Robinson added to when he spoke to media shortly after and said: “We think it’s a good outcome and have been working hard at this for a period of time. We’re pleased to have it resolved and tidied up.”
The importance of resolving it can’t be overstated. Firstly, there is the precedent it has set. By standing up to a billionaire who tried to exit a valid contract with no due process, NZR has delivered a strong message to potential commercial backers that a deal is a deal and that anyone sponsoring the All Blacks will be made to pay what they agreed.
But more importantly, the settlement – which is believed to have been around $25m (one full year, plus an additional compensation) – has plugged the significant hole in NZR’s accounts.
The value of having that money is that it can now make better, long-term offers to its key players, as it can now forecast with more certainty and confidence about how much will be available to pay them.
NZR has its long-established superstars – the likes of all three Barrett brothers (Beauden, Scott and Jordie), Ardie Savea, Cam Roigard, Will Jordan and Rieko Ioane – locked in until the World Cup.
But now that it has retrieved the Ineos money, it has begun the process of targeting those such as Tyrel Lomax (currently signed until 2026), Patrick Tuipulotu (2025), Tupou Vai’I (2025), Wallace Sititi (2025), Anton Lienert-Brown (2026) and Mark Tele’a (2025), to get them contracted through to 2029.
All of these players, plus the likes of Tamaiti Williams, Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Asafa Aumua, Fabian Holland, Peter Lakai, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Cortez Ratima and Quinn Tupaea are going to be the emerging stars at the tail end of this World Cup cycle, and the senior crew by the time the Lions arrive.
Damian McKenzie, who was also coming off contract at the end of this year, was the first of the key names NZR wanted to lock in, to make that commitment, when he signed a four-year contract extension this week that is believed to be worth around $1m a year.
It’s a major signing for NZR as the 29-year-old is a key part of All Blacks coach Scott Robertson’s plans.
Last year wasn’t an easy one for McKenzie, as he started the season as Robertson’s preferred No 10, but midway through the Rugby Championship, the coach lost faith and opted to start picking Beauden Barrett.
McKenzie, though, suggested that he’s had clarity from Robertson about where he sits in the pecking order and what role the All Blacks coach has in mind for him over the next three years.
“Nothing’s guaranteed,” McKenzie said. “I obviously got a great opportunity last year in the All Blacks, but just because I’ve signed for four more years doesn’t mean the spot’s there for me just to fall into,” he said.
“I know the work that it takes to get into that position. And there’s plenty of areas in my game that need work and areas that I continue to try and improve on.”
And with McKenzie now secured, the expectation is that other targeted players will announce in the next weeks and months that they are too making long-term commitments to New Zealand.
From being in danger of seeing an exodus, it’s not drawing too long a bow to say that if the All Blacks win the 2027 World Cup and follow it up with a series win over the British and Irish Lions, NZR’s victory over Sir Jim will have played a major part.
In a recent interview with the Rugby Direct podcast, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson – who obviously had a heads up that the Ineos situation was near resolution – suggested that there were more major signings in the pipeline.
“We’re in great shape,” he said. “We’ve got a great group of loyal All Blacks and Super players who want to be All Blacks and young kids playing in our country who want that opportunity.”
Billionaires do not lose. Ratcliffe is thinking that he saved himself 2/3 of future payments which is a win in his book. The ball is with NZR to find someone that will match or better the previous deal, and in today’s world of protectionism that is unlikely to happen.
Forget Ineos.
How much money did NZR burn on trying to negotiate Richie Mo’unga out of his Japanese contract due to NZR’s own freakin’ rules??
Flights, hotels…. All because of a rule they could change themselves for free?
That’s what? Maybe 15-30K that would have changed the life of a local club or comp forever.
Think about how much NZR would lose if the All Blacks were allowed to be selected from overseas. Next to no one would voluntarily stay in SRP since overseas contracts are so lucrative. Then the quality of SRP drops, and nobody bothers to watch it anymore because its rubbish. Finally, they get a sh!te new TV contract since viewership is down, which prevents them from signing any players to play for the ABs, and boom, the All Blacks are now at the beck and call of overseas clubs and unions.
Where are you getting this 15-30k number from? Who’s to say its not been just phone calls? Come on man, use your brain. At most they spent 5k in negotiation, which is chump change to an organistation like NZR.
Even with the rule, they’d still want him back.
If your point is that it is time to allow All Blacks with 50 or more test caps to play in Japan where they can make big money paid by Japanese corporations instead of by NZR, play fewer club matches in a less physical league to preserve their aging bodies, and still be available for the entire test season. then I agree with you.
This would also allow NZR to use the money to play higher wages to new All Blacks playing in Super Rugby encouraging them to stay in NZ longer and pursue the 50 All Black caps dream longer.
Any day Sir Jim gets his arse served to him on a plate is a good day.
I’ve never seen why this is such a big deal.
Because all I’ve ever seen is stupid comments like this. Why on earth would you think they can’t just get another $60 million somewhere else? What idiot thinks they’re just going to continue through that period with no sponsor?
The rest of the article is also typical garbage, they only relevant information, being left till the end, is the payment of %25 million, that gives NZR a chance to come out ahead right? Hook up a sponsor in the next few months and it’s rolling on like nothing happened. Who didn’t expect it to play out like this? Lets hope they can get an even better deal now that the prosperity of the game is looking even better, both off the field and on the field.
The proof of that particular pudding will be there for all to see! The dynamics behind Ratcliffe’s decision just got a whole lot more challenging from yesterday…
I agree it’s likely that they would get sponsorship - maybe even more sponsorship. The risk is to cashflow.. having the required amount of money on hand when it is needed. Player contracting is not a business I am familiar with; but I assume that there is some timing sensitivity around when these players get re-signed.. if there wasn’t available cash for a few months it puts NZR in a weaker position when competing for these players. Does that sound reasonable?
Agree with you that the all black brand is worth more than apparently valued by INEOS. Would hope that NZR get a much better deal going forward.
Would like to see the sponsors brand removed from the jersey as well.