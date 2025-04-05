Sharks swing axe on Boks in much-changed Challenge Cup team for Lyon

The Hollywoodbets Sharks have reacted decisively to their recent United Rugby Championship setback, making wholesale changes for Sunday’s EPCR Challenge Cup knockout match against Lyon Olympique Universitaire at Stade Gerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach John Plumtree’s selection sees only two starting survivors from the side that took the field against Leinster: centre Andre Esterhuizen and wing Yaw Penxe.

Despite being the defending Challenge Cup champions, the Durban-based outfit arrives in France without the bulk of its Springbok contingent.

How will Toulouse play without Antoine Dupont? | RPTV Boks Office are back and previewing the upcoming Investec Champions Cup. Watch the full show now on RugbyPass TV. Watch now How will Toulouse play without Antoine Dupont? | RPTV Boks Office are back and previewing the upcoming Investec Champions Cup. Watch the full show now on RugbyPass TV.

Among the personnel changes, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Fez Mbatha and Ruan Dreyer form a reworked front row, replacing Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, and Vincent Koch.

Behind them, Jason Jenkins drops out, with Corne’ Rahl and Gerbrandt Grobler packing down in the second row. Jannes Potgieter, Tino Mavesere, and captain Nic Hatton now comprise the loose trio, meaning there is no place this week for Siya Kolisi, James Venter, or Vincent Tshituka.

Lyon Sharks All Stats and Data

In the half-backs, Bradley Davids starts at scrum-half in lieu of Jaden Hendrikse, with Siya Masuku taking over from Jordan Hendrikse at fly-half. Litelihle Bester and Hakeem Kunene come into the back three, alongside Penxe, at the expense of Makazole Mapimpi and Ethan Hooker.

Further changes in midfield see Francois Venter replace Jurenzo Julius at outside centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sharks have left out seven Springboks from last week’s starting side: Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Jason Jenkins, Siya Kolisi, Jaden Hendrikse, and Makazole Mapimpi.

Andre Esterhuizen, the sole remaining Test-capped regular from the previous XV, continues at inside centre.

“They’re your typical French side, their forwards are large units which will help them set-piece wise. They’re a strong scrumming team and they maul quite well.

“In summary, a transition game, French flair, we’ve got to deal with a strong set-piece and some individual brilliance from a couple of individuals that we’ll have to deal with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anybody who follows the French Top 14 sees that teams win at home, even teams who are struggling, they put great emphasis on winning at home,” Mongalo explains. “Every French team takes massive pride in how they perform at home; we’re away from home and can expect a passionate home crowd. We’re not unaware of what’s coming. Our prep will be about connecting and being mentally ready for what’s coming on Sunday evening.”

SHARKS:

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Ruan Dreyer

4. Corne’ Rahl

5. Gerbrandt Grobler

6. Tino Mavesere

7. Jannes Potgieter

8. Nic Hatton (c)

9. Bradley Davids

10. Siya Masuku

11. Litelihle Bester

12. Andre Esterhuizen

13. Francois Venter

14. Yaw Penxe

15. Hakeem Kunene

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Ethan Bester

17. Dian Bleuler

18. Mawande Madanda

19. Emile van Heerden

20. Bathobele Hlekani

21. Tiaan Fourie

22. Jean Smith

23. Jurenzo Julius