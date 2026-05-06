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23:35

Frustrated Ealing in advanced talks to join URC

Ealing players run out for kick off during the RFU Championship match between Ealing Trailfinders and Caldy at the Tralifinders Sports Club, Vallis Way, West Ealing on January 13th 2024 in London (Photo by Tom Jenkins/Getty Images)
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35 Comments

Ealing Trailfinders are in advanced talks with the United Rugby Championship about joining the competition if the WRU are successful in cutting a region ahead of the 2027-2028 campaign.

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Ealing, who have won all 25 of their Champ Rugby games this season, have dominated English Rugby’s second tier since 2022 and are odds-on favourites to lift their fourth title in five years.

And despite not finishing outside the top two for the last decade, it is well documented that the door to the PREM has remained closed because their Vallis Way base doesn’t meet the RFU’s minimum standards criteria.

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Despite hosting the London Broncos game in rugby league’s Super League in the not-too-distant past, the RFU said that it didn’t meet the requirements around ground capacity and assurances over safety compliance.

And even though the minimum standards were tweaked in 2024 to allow clubs to reach the required capacity of 10,000 over the course of four seasons, Ealing still haven’t been able to comply. However, that is not a barrier as far as URC bosses are concerned.

The cost of a so-called P-share to join the Gallagher PREM, estimated at between £12m and £20m, is also seen as prohibitive to Ealing joining the top flight.

It is not the first time that a move to the URC has been mooted. Three years ago, they held talks about merging with the Ospreys, who, along with the Scarlets, are the two clubs most in danger of being axed at the end of next season.

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Even though the merger failed to materialise, the progressive competition comprising clubs from Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and South Africa has maintained an interest in expanding into London following the success of one-off games in the capital.

It was only a week ago that talk of London Irish reforming and joining either the URC or the Gallagher PREM again reared its head. Irish’s investors now include Kyle Jordan, the son of the late F1 legend Eddie, who was part of a consortium that bought the club in 2023.

While there’s a push in South Africa for the Cheetahs, who lost their place in the URC five years ago, to be reinstated, others would like to see the Georgian outfit Black Lion admitted.

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Comments

35 Comments
A
Andrew Steele 5 days ago

Biggest mistake Union ever made was pandering to the conceits of the big clubs and going fully professional. The game disappeared up its own backside and the social game was destroyed by the introduction of leagues and league-dictated fixture lists, particularly beyond 1st team level where the rugby calendar traditionally consisted of games and drinks with clubs and opponents you'd known for decades. And players could turn up with their boots for whoever was short. So many clubs suddenly lost older players who just wanted a social game and clubs running 4 or 5 teams started struggling to get a 2nd XV out. The outcome was the exclusion of the marginal clubs like Ealing and Bedford.

T
TheFiend 5 days ago

Back Lion better option

E
Ed the Duck 3 days ago

Not when you understand the country’s political trajectory!

J
JD 5 days ago

The owners could easily meet the minimum Prem standards if they wanted to. It’s all about their business model - I still believe the rumours that they don’t actually want to be in the Prem. Their attendance is surprisingly poor compared to other Champ teams so it just won’t work.

W
Wayneo 5 days ago

Time for the URC to start considering a 2nd division competition, maybe with promotion/relegation.


Just look at the demand. London Irish, Ealing Trailfinders, Cheetahs, Black Lion, Romania, Spain, Portugal and potentially another 3 clubs from South Africa just to start.

E
Ed the Duck 3 days ago

Nice idea but costly, to say the least…

J
JW 5 days ago

Just partner with the arab investors of R360 (hopefully that’s also not a thing anymore) and make them good enough to join proppa.

S
ScottishPuma 5 days ago

This is an absolute nonsense. Why does rugby have to be so backward? Grow the game, there’s a reason the sport is struggling. Black Lion are the obvious choice, or look at a team from Portugal or Spain if you're keen to keep matches in a similar time zone.

J
JW 5 days ago

If they have the money, no brainer, otherwise you need WR to step up like they did/should in SRP.

S
SA 6 days ago

Question is, why would the RFU allow it?


World Rugby regulations insist on the host rugby board sanctioning any teams playing in their area joining other leagues so it’s only possible IF the RFU said yes.

L
Lofty 6 days ago

Interestingly would an RFU refusal be Restriction of Trading in British Law ?? If the RFU stop them bettering themselves thus increasing turnover then 1. Is that fair and 2. Would the RFU be outside the law ?

I for one hope it happens, and successfully, to show the Premiership and RFU what self serving k**bs they really are !!

D
DM 6 days ago

As long as the RFU themselves join the URC it would benefit them. With the PREM wanting to permanently get rid of promotion and relegation by replacing it with a franchise model that means the Champ sides have nowhere further to go. Ealing to the URC could in theory work as a fix for this.


Give them a few years to see how the crowds react to this new Anglo-Welsh shield in the URC and it could end up being the promotion and relegation fix for the Champ. It also gets the RFU’s foot in the door with having direct involvement/ownership unlike the PREM where they have very little.

J
JW 6 days ago

Why wouldn’t they?

S
SM 6 days ago

Well they could expand the league to 20 teams and play one round of matches eg: 19 matches per team if you include the travel to South Africa it should make the league more manageable with rest periods, if Wales drop one team then replace with 5 more teams eg: Black Lions (Georgia) ,Cheetahs (South Africa) , Jaguares and Pampas (Argentina) based in Spain and whoever fits the criteria

D
DM 6 days ago

I doubt an Argentina team would be added purely from a TV Timezone point of view. While the travel from Europe to South Africa is long the timezone compatibility for TV deals is very strong.


I also think they have a preference to keep the shield system as playing your local teams both home and away is significantly important for attendence revenue. Expanding to 20 and having to give that up I don’t think would be worth the trade for a risky rapid expansion for mostly developmental sides joining.

J
JW 6 days ago

Surely you would have a divisional format, you could go NFL style with just one cross over division each in a 14 game regular season, or dbl headers like SRP and 23 week if SA drop out of EPCR. Currently theres too many meaningless games though right (unless theres another idea to solve those).

U
Under The Tree 6 days ago

Would probably make more sense to expand to European based teams rather then Argentina. If you included 1 from Spain, Portugal, Georgia and big if Ealing / London Irish and Cheetahs. Then for shields it would make perfect sense for 5 South African teams, 4 Irish plus London team, 2 Scotish and 3 Welsh teams, rest of 2 Italian, Spanish, Portugese and Black Lions

T
TheFiend 6 days ago

Black Lion should rather join

D
DM 6 days ago

While that would be great for Black Lion it would not be as workable for the Welsh Shield. The WRU cutting to 3 teams means a much shorter travel distance to Ealing would be far easier and cheaper logistically.

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Comments on RugbyPass

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Carlos 5 minutes ago
'Strong opinions': Dave Rennie appoints Sir Graham Henry as All Blacks selector

2007 was QF.

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c
ck 20 minutes ago
Dave Rennie reveals scrapped All Blacks plan for Richie Mo'unga

😂😂awesome plan

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Bazzallina 46 minutes ago
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Nice JW there is wiggle room especially in regards to players like Brodie and Ardie and moving forward maybe even some others if they wear black I’m sure they still need to get paid but there would be significant cash being freed up for the others ?

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Bazzallina 56 minutes ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I am not totally against Joseph at 13 but one things for sure why he hadn’t been used at 15 and the wing more is a missed opportunity at the least my feels on his defensive mistakes often come out of being left out in the cold with not getting the ball and he gets anxious somewhere between looking for a big play and not wanting to make mistakes

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Bazzallina 1 hour ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Earlier in the season when Creighton was starting 10 first handful of games he had the most carries for Tahs with zero nil line breaks and a heap of handling errors what a waste of JAS and Jorgo hate picking on dudes

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New NZR CEO addresses growing Super Rugby Pacific player exodus

its a big place to cut your teeth… instead of paying for 10 odd springboks, they could cut a few and bring in a cracker of coach from abroad, under whom JP could learn…

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cnw 1 hour ago
All Blacks coach weighs in on Leicester Fainga'anuku's flanker switch

Yes - the important point is that there is additional mass / energy available to the forwards given the brutal demands in the set piece and rucks. The way LF plays he is what I call a polymorph - he can morph between 7 - 10 - 8 - 13 - 11 - 6 depending on what is in front of him as he did against the Blues. But he can also play the “traditional” hybrid role in terms of where he is formally positioned within the team unit.

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CV 1 hour ago
‘Hurricanes may end up champions, but they might be the symbol of why Super Rugby needs a radical overhaul’

The only rugby nation that understands commerce in sports is France. Their comp is the best because clubs are privately run, get a piece of the (huge) TV-revenue cake and so on. The clubs pay for and develop players. Their marketing is excellent too. The league runs for a full season meaning 13 home games in the Top 14 and 15 in the ProD2, before playoffs en not counting the 2 home games Top14 teams always play in Europe. They run the Top 14 like the NRL or EPL. Clubs rule because that’s what every successful sport does.

Bordeaux sold out every home game over the last two seasons. That’s 30 x 35000.. over a million fans through the gates. La Rochelle sold out over the last 10 (TEN) seasons in their 19000 seat stadium. NZR can only dream of those numbers for the ABs.



...

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DP 2 hours ago
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What?! No Bok players?! How can this be!?

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Jonty McGrath 2 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

Oh, come on, it’s not rocket science. NZ and the Boks have developed a fear of Ireland because they have upset the cozy, traditional apple cart by becoming a serious threat to the two previously dominant sides in the world.

Ireland became ‘upstarts’ and they didn’t like it.



...

3 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I always knew Thorn should have had an 11 on his back

124 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

No doubt NB and the younger Pritchard at Reds probably indicates that has already started he was outstanding at the global youth 7s tournament and there was some really good players at that one hopefully he stays injury free for u20s

124 Go to comments
G
Guest 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I am afraid so, just heard CD mention it on the ESPN podcast too :(

124 Go to comments
S
SouthernRuckby 3 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

It’s always funny seeing Irish players talk up this non-existent “rivalry” with NZ. A rivalry is two-sided, aint no one here thinking about you. Australia and South Africa though…

3 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Why start NB? SBW found his place as the best impact 12 in the world. JS has all the credentials to be a world class impact player.

124 Go to comments
N
NJ 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie reveals scrapped All Blacks plan for Richie Mo'unga

Bloody farce.

8 Go to comments
P
Paul Ennis 3 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

Either would be great. I don't see any of the Murphy's coming back to Leinster though. There was a collective “let's get out of here” 2 years ago and when there was talk of Ben going to Munster, Leinster never seemed to come into the equation. Connacht and Ulster have much to offer right players right now (I am sure Munster will eventually get their sh1t together) so I really hope both qualify for Europe next week. There are 8 to 10 players at each province who need to be playing at the highest level next year to help push Ireland on to another level

16 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Maybe sacrilege and cliche in the same breath - but isn’t JS the perfect impact player. He can cover 13-15, but more importantly has an attacking X factor that could unleash from min 60. His point of difference is not grinding out immaculate defensive displays but liquifying defensive screens. If anything the impact role allows their very competent centres like Flook (who looks like a modern Conrad Smith to me) and Ikitau to play their role, while also enabling them to use the other hugely talented back three resource they have too as starters.

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DP 3 hours ago
Why France's potential next head coach looked to South Africa for inspiration

Saffas helping French teams win titles. Nothing new here..

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GS 3 hours ago
New NZR CEO addresses growing Super Rugby Pacific player exodus

Answering a bit hard for this one is it?

Ah, no, however unlike you I have a life and responsbilties to attend to and can’t live on a rugby website apparantly having to answer questions that are demanded of me.



...

60 Go to comments
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