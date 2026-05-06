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Women's Six Nations

Marlie Packer: 'I will support this team in whatever way I can'

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Marlie Packer of England acknowledges the fans after the Women's Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between England and Wales at Ashton Gate on April 25, 2026 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
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Marlie Packer has been a Red Roses stalwart since virtually the moment she made her England debut in 2008.

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Ahead of Round 4 of the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, the 36-year-old is the most capped [114] member of John Mitchell’s current England Red Roses squad.

She is also just one of three players from England’s 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup success alongside Alex Matthews and Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt.

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She is sixth most capped player for the Red Roses of all-time. Just one cap behind Tamara Taylor.

She is also in a try-for-try battle to the top of the England all-time try-scoring record. Current teammate Jess Breach edges ahead in joint-third with Emily Scarratt on 54 tries. Packer’s two tries against Wales last time out means she sits fifth overall with 53 efforts.

Her tenure and pedigree as a player are undeniable. And is also testament to a player that has evolved alongside the professionalisation of women’s rugby.

In the third fixture of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, Packer earned her first start of the tournament and put in a stunning 80 minute performance, crossed the whitewash twice and was awarded Player of the Match.

She was everywhere, looking for work and disrupting Wales at the ruck. Now with Sadia Kabeya’s still out with a shoulder injury picked up in Round 3 and Packer starting at openside flanker against Italy this weekend, this could be Packer’s tournament for the taking.

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Packer reflected on her Ashton Gate Stadium performance and where she’d like to see herself for the rest of the Championship. Particularly the competition’s Grand Slam finale against France on Sunday 17 May.

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“I’m still playing with a smile on my face,” Packer said. “I got Player of the Match which I think shows how much I’m enjoying it and how much I am putting my French foot forward to be the best openside flanker there is, not just within the Red Roses but within the world.

“Sadia Kabeya is an exceptional player and look we’ve got a great friendship, and we’re encouraging each other to bring the best out of each other. I just think, whoever he [Mitchell] gives the nod to, we support that and we empower each other to be the best players we can.

“I will support this team in whatever way I can, whether Mitch wants me to be a non-playing reserve, on the bench or a starter, I’ll play my role in do it to my best ability and make sure that every player is in the best possible place to put their best performance out for the Red Roses whoever it’s against, whatever tournament we’re in.”

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In a tournament that has seen several young debutants capped in a deepening injury crisis for the world champions, Packer’s full match performance was a brilliant reminder of the strength the Red Roses have; their senior players combined with its emerging talent.

This can be seen across the pack. 74-cap hooker Lark Atkin-Davies has missed this tournament due to pregnancy. Something you think would impact stability at the lineout and scrum.

Amy Cokayne, a player with 89 caps [the second highest in the squad] has unsurprisingly slid seamlessly into a high capacity front-row role. The Red Roses have not taken a step backwards and Cokayne got a try of her own against Wales. While also bringing her brand of joué link play.

Womens Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
England Women
3
3
0
0
15
2
France Women
3
3
0
0
15
3
Italy Women
3
1
2
0
6
4
Ireland Women
3
1
2
0
5
5
Scotland Women
3
1
2
0
4
6
Wales Women
3
0
3
0
2

Despite her successes, Packer noted the impact of each cap in the latter stages of her career.

“I think it actually adds a bit of nerves because the crowds are getting bigger, the expectations are getting more and more. And you know, when you played 113 test matches, your first 10 to 15, you’re nervous. You don’t know when you’re coming on, when you’re starting.

“The ones in between, you really enjoy and now at the latter end of my test career – like I do get a bit more nervous because it means so much – every training session, every time you’re out there with the girls – you don’t know when it’s going to be your last.

“You’re always wanting to make the most of every occasion and that’s exactly what I want to do and keep doing here.”

The potentially finality of the occasion is not lost on Packer. Change is occurring across all aspects of her life. Her fiancée and fellow Red Rose, Rosie Galligan, is another one of those players out of this tournament with pregnancy.

“We’re super excited,” Packer beamed. “We came out the back of the World Cup, we knew what our plans were going to be and the first couple of months, it was tough after the World Cup. The IVF is tough but we’re super happy where we’ve got.

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“Obviously lying to the girls for the first 12 weeks that Rosie’s got a shoulder injury was hard, but it is a really tough journey and people don’t understand what you go through to get to that 12 weeks and then it’s still not guaranteed.

“But we’re both over the moon. Rosie’s got aspirations to play for the Lions, to be in the next World Cup and I’ll be supporting her in whatever style, whatever fashion she wants me to but yeah we’re really excited.”

Curiously, Packer did not explicitly define her own aspirations for the Lions. The back row will be a staggering selection headache for any Lions coach given the task.

But her performance against Wales and her appointment as vice-captain for Saturday’s Round 4 clash with Italy suggests a senior player still in fine form.

It’s hard not to understate the rapid transformation of the elite women’s game over the 11 years between Packer’s two Women’s Rugby World Cup wins.

To remain at the top of the game for that long a period, be taking the starting shirt in a Women’s Rugby World Cup-winning side and putting in those kinds of performances reflects a huge amount of work and a player still very much in their prime.

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Perhaps the British & Irish Lions, with the historic significance of the inaugural tour in New Zealand, should take a leaf from John Mitchell’s playbook and look to an established senior player to provide stability to the team.

Perhaps, if Packer’s form continues, she is putting her hand up for a spot on that team too?

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Comments

1 Comment
B
BC1812 6 days ago

She has been and continues to be a fantastic player for the Red Roses. I thought she would retire after the WC but I was wrong. She still has more to offer and the desire to do so. 2029 WC? Stranger things have happened. Not sure I would bet against her.

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Carlos 7 minutes ago
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2007 was QF.

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ck 22 minutes ago
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😂😂awesome plan

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Bazzallina 48 minutes ago
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Nice JW there is wiggle room especially in regards to players like Brodie and Ardie and moving forward maybe even some others if they wear black I’m sure they still need to get paid but there would be significant cash being freed up for the others ?

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Bazzallina 58 minutes ago
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I am not totally against Joseph at 13 but one things for sure why he hadn’t been used at 15 and the wing more is a missed opportunity at the least my feels on his defensive mistakes often come out of being left out in the cold with not getting the ball and he gets anxious somewhere between looking for a big play and not wanting to make mistakes

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Bazzallina 1 hour ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Earlier in the season when Creighton was starting 10 first handful of games he had the most carries for Tahs with zero nil line breaks and a heap of handling errors what a waste of JAS and Jorgo hate picking on dudes

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
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its a big place to cut your teeth… instead of paying for 10 odd springboks, they could cut a few and bring in a cracker of coach from abroad, under whom JP could learn…

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cnw 1 hour ago
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Yes - the important point is that there is additional mass / energy available to the forwards given the brutal demands in the set piece and rucks. The way LF plays he is what I call a polymorph - he can morph between 7 - 10 - 8 - 13 - 11 - 6 depending on what is in front of him as he did against the Blues. But he can also play the “traditional” hybrid role in terms of where he is formally positioned within the team unit.

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CV 2 hours ago
‘Hurricanes may end up champions, but they might be the symbol of why Super Rugby needs a radical overhaul’

The only rugby nation that understands commerce in sports is France. Their comp is the best because clubs are privately run, get a piece of the (huge) TV-revenue cake and so on. The clubs pay for and develop players. Their marketing is excellent too. The league runs for a full season meaning 13 home games in the Top 14 and 15 in the ProD2, before playoffs en not counting the 2 home games Top14 teams always play in Europe. They run the Top 14 like the NRL or EPL. Clubs rule because that’s what every successful sport does.

Bordeaux sold out every home game over the last two seasons. That’s 30 x 35000.. over a million fans through the gates. La Rochelle sold out over the last 10 (TEN) seasons in their 19000 seat stadium. NZR can only dream of those numbers for the ABs.



...

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DP 2 hours ago
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What?! No Bok players?! How can this be!?

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Jonty McGrath 2 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

Oh, come on, it’s not rocket science. NZ and the Boks have developed a fear of Ireland because they have upset the cozy, traditional apple cart by becoming a serious threat to the two previously dominant sides in the world.

Ireland became ‘upstarts’ and they didn’t like it.



...

3 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I always knew Thorn should have had an 11 on his back

124 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

No doubt NB and the younger Pritchard at Reds probably indicates that has already started he was outstanding at the global youth 7s tournament and there was some really good players at that one hopefully he stays injury free for u20s

124 Go to comments
G
Guest 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I am afraid so, just heard CD mention it on the ESPN podcast too :(

124 Go to comments
S
SouthernRuckby 3 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

It’s always funny seeing Irish players talk up this non-existent “rivalry” with NZ. A rivalry is two-sided, aint no one here thinking about you. Australia and South Africa though…

3 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Why start NB? SBW found his place as the best impact 12 in the world. JS has all the credentials to be a world class impact player.

124 Go to comments
N
NJ 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie reveals scrapped All Blacks plan for Richie Mo'unga

Bloody farce.

8 Go to comments
P
Paul Ennis 3 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

Either would be great. I don't see any of the Murphy's coming back to Leinster though. There was a collective “let's get out of here” 2 years ago and when there was talk of Ben going to Munster, Leinster never seemed to come into the equation. Connacht and Ulster have much to offer right players right now (I am sure Munster will eventually get their sh1t together) so I really hope both qualify for Europe next week. There are 8 to 10 players at each province who need to be playing at the highest level next year to help push Ireland on to another level

16 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Maybe sacrilege and cliche in the same breath - but isn’t JS the perfect impact player. He can cover 13-15, but more importantly has an attacking X factor that could unleash from min 60. His point of difference is not grinding out immaculate defensive displays but liquifying defensive screens. If anything the impact role allows their very competent centres like Flook (who looks like a modern Conrad Smith to me) and Ikitau to play their role, while also enabling them to use the other hugely talented back three resource they have too as starters.

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D
DP 3 hours ago
Why France's potential next head coach looked to South Africa for inspiration

Saffas helping French teams win titles. Nothing new here..

3 Go to comments
G
GS 3 hours ago
New NZR CEO addresses growing Super Rugby Pacific player exodus

Answering a bit hard for this one is it?

Ah, no, however unlike you I have a life and responsbilties to attend to and can’t live on a rugby website apparantly having to answer questions that are demanded of me.



...

60 Go to comments
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