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Sevens

Teagan Levi returns to Gold Coast for NRL Women's stint

Australia's Teagan Levi scores a try during the women's pool B rugby sevens match between Australia and South Africa during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 28, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
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Rugby sevens star Teagan Levi will trade codes after it was announced she has signed for the Gold Coast Titans for the 2026 NRL Women’s season.

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The 22-year-old, who has won a gold medal for Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and at the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup, will join up with her hometown team after her commitments for Rugby Australia have finished this season.

Levi has been a member of the Australia sevens set-up since 2021 and has been a key player for Tim Walsh’s side alongside her older sister, Maddison.

VIDEO

On the HSBC SVNS Series and at the first HSBC SVNS World Championship event of the season in Hong Kong, Australia have been left frustrated by rivals, New Zealand.

Finalists in all six Series stops, the Black Ferns were winners on five occasions and in Hong Kong it was the Kiwis that came out on top of another last-two clash.

Brought up on the Gold Coast, Levi will get to represent her hometown whenever she lines up for Karyn Murphy’s team this season.

Teagan Levi, upon signing for the Titans, said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Titans under Murph. I want to test myself and keep growing as a person and a player and this opportunity allows me to step out of my comfort zone, which I can’t wait to do in front of my family and friends in my hometown.

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“Making the switch to league has always been on my mind but I wanted to make sure I was able to be all-in and giving 100 per cent to Murph and the rest of my Titans teammates.

“At the start, it looked like I may not have been able to do that juggling my Rugby Australia commitments, but after sitting down with Murph to discuss all the specific details, I am able to make it work and give my all to playing rugby league.

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“I’ve also never been able to represent the Gold Coast before, so to not just do that but be part of a team that creates history winning the first premiership for this region would be a privilege and really excites me. I’m really hungry to achieve that joining the Titans this year.”

In another world Levi could already be a hometown hero. In 2021 she was selected to the Gold Coast Suns in the first round of the AFL Women’s Draft before electing to pursue rugby sevens.

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There is also some rugby league pedigree in the family as her father, Jason, played for Manly in the 1990s.

In the past Australia Sevens stalwarts Charlotte Caslick, Dominique du Toit and Sharnie Smale have all spent time in NRLW before returning to SVNS Series action.

The 11-round 2026 NRLW season starts in early July, with the Gold Coast Titans hosting the Sydney Roosters in their season opener at Cbus Super Stadium.

Karyn Murphy, Gold Coast Titans head coach, said: “It’s a huge coup to have Teagan return to her hometown and join us for the 2026 season. She’s been on the world stage wearing the green and gold in significant tournaments the past few years and her big-game experience and exposure to high performance environments will be valuable for our upcoming campaign.

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“Already achieving significant individual accolades at such an early stage of her career, we’re excited about what Teagan can bring to our squad, and we’ll support her to continue developing all areas of her game.

“She’s extremely eager to learn and already has a great understanding of the game with rugby league in her DNA – following in her father’s footsteps after he played for Manly in the 90s. I’m looking forward to working with her in the pre-season ahead of Round 1.”

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BC1812 4 days ago

I assume this is a financial decision. If she wanted to develop her game she would stay with Union and help Australia, not go to one dimensional League

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Comments on RugbyPass

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PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 9 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

I still don’t believe NZR will enforce this. No way. They need him for SA. know it’s a ‘prep for the World Cup’ mission but still.

I don’t think NZ rugby can afford a losing tour, not with the amount of people turning more to rugby league.



...

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BH 31 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

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BH 33 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

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j
jh 34 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

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BH 35 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

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B 39 minutes ago
All Black Ardie Savea puts one over Springbok superstar

Points of difference…Malcom scored a try and Ardie kicked the ball out at full-time…

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Cantab 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

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Bazzallina 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

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Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

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MM 2 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

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BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

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Cantab 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

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BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

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B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

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BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



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Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

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BH 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 salvage late draw in dramatic clash with South Africa

Amazing achievement by the NZ team to draw with the mighty South Africans who had a big home advantage and a very boisterous crowd cheering them along. Could’ve beaten them had they kicked their goals.

Signs are looking great for NZ!!! Rotorua Boys High School are the world champs and then this. Nice work NZ.



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Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

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jh 3 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

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Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

42 Go to comments
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