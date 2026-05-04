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International

Former All Black questions ‘copycatting’ approach amid All Blacks identity shift

Coach Scott Robertson of New Zealand talks with coach Rassie Erasmus of South Africa during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Eden Park on September 06, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
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36 Comments

Current Sky Sport commentator and analyst Stephen Donald has provided insight into what game plan a Dave Rennie-coached All Blacks team may employ, compared to Scott Robertson’s two years at the helm.

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Robertson left the head coaching role with the All Blacks on January 15, before Rennie was appointed as the former head honcho’s successor on March 4, 2026.

It’s now been over a month since the wider coaching group of Neil Barnes, Jason Ryan, Mike Blair, and Tana Umaga was announced, as the first squad naming of the new era approaches.

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When asked about how he thinks the All Blacks will play under Rennie and the wider coaching staff, Donald refers to Sir Steve Hansen’s quotes last week on the DSPN Podcast as an indicator to some shifts they may make.

“I think we’re going to have our own style again and not just be copycatting,” the commentator said on The Aftermatch with Kirst & Beav.

“We’ve got our coach settled now. We know exactly who’s going to be helping him and I think we generally know what sort of attitude and mindset the All Blacks are going to play with. And I think it’s going to be at a higher pace and a higher speed level.

“I saw some quotes from the great Sir Steve Hansen during the week, and he was talking about how South Africa is out there at the moment, but it doesn’t mean you have to copycat everything. And he was referring to things like the bench splits and the hybrid players and all this sort of thing.

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Related

'He's no dummy': Sir Steve Hansen on new All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie

Former All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen believes incoming head coach Dave Rennie's time at the Wallabies will prove invaluable in his new role. 

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“Like we all have our different strengths as nations. So I think last year and the year before, we probably fell into thinking that that’s how you win Test rugby, and probably went away from what our boys are so gifted and talented with.

“And I just think Dave Rennie, if he brings something back to this All Blacks team, it’ll be speed and it’ll be tempo, as far as style of play.

“So when you look at how the Hurricanes are going, how the Chiefs are playing, if you can mould that with a bit of that, I guess, real street-wise smarts from the Crusaders and their tough forward pack and obviously the Blues boys in the Highlanders. I think you’re going to get a fairly good 15.”

Donald, a former World Cup-winning All Black first-five, believes that the squad depth heading into the 2026 international calendar has put Rennie and his coaching staff in a great spot.

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“Yeah it’s interesting, isn’t it, because we’re starting to get to the serious part of Super Rugby Pacific, and there’s a lot of big derbies happening and the All Blacks list is long, but I think, all in all, I don’t think we’ve been in such a strong position for a long, long time,” Donald said on The Aftermatch.

“There’s always a debate at the moment, but the fact is, we’re not a bad position. We’re picking from quality and the emergence of Ruben love has added a fourth name, a genuine name, to the big three that we already have in Richie Mo’unga, Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie.

“Then the outsides again, Jordie Barrett will be locked in somewhere. I presume it’s going to be 12. So all in all, I think we’ve got so much depth that’s just sort of emerged on the back of Super Rugby in the previous campaigns with the All Blacks.”

“I think we’re in as good spot as I think anyone could have imagined. Really, I don’t see any glaring issues.”

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Comments

36 Comments
G
GM 4 days ago

Rennie still has to have the cattle to beat the Boks. Beaver reckons we have depth everywhere, but Jeff Wilson rightly pointed out how light we are at loose-head, given Tamaiti’s illness. What if Ethan De Groot got injured? And/or Ofa? Does anyone seriously fancy promising loose-heads like Numia, Norris or Lauaki going into a test against Du Toit and Loew? Bower hasn’t really stepped up in the past. Even if they change the eligibility rules, do we have any test quality loose-heads playing overseas? I can’t think of any. I bet Rennie’s got his fingers and toes crossed for De Groot’s survival.

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Blackmania 5 days ago

Let’s stop speculating about what Rennie will or won’t do. We’ll judge based on what we actually see — the results and the quality of play.


I don’t want to take another shot at Robertson… once again… yet again, but honestly, if some All Blacks supporters were happy with the level of play under Razor… well, to each their own (terrible) taste! That certainly wasn’t my case — far from it!


Look at the matches before Robertson, and even though it pains me to say it, under Foster with Schmidt it was better — and let’s not even talk about before that…


The All Blacks have only regressed under Foster and then Robertson.


And that “famous” win rate that Razor’s defenders keep throwing around — people who get carried away celebrating narrow home wins against a France C team at the end of the season, in July…


That mostly shows that expectations had dropped a lot.

c
cnw 5 days ago

Rather than copy cat, Razor was trying to remould the ABs based around a structured power game, building on the systematised rugby that was so successful at the Crusaders. We are all anticipating Rennie will embrace the brutal high paced expansive game that characterised his time with the Chiefs, a game that better fits NZ’s overall DNA. Hopefully Rennie will not totally deconstruct Razor’s systems, instead finding the blend of power, speed and intuition that Razor failed to achieve in his short tenure.

N
Nickers 5 days ago

I actually don’t think he did that. If he had they would have been more successful.

L
LondonAllBlack 5 days ago

I think we are on a trajectory of improvement with Rennie. Unfortunately, Razor didn’t have that vital international experience. I also think that Rennie has far better people around him. Gonna be an exciting year for All Black rugby.

W
Wayneo 5 days ago

Bless your optimistic heart. It takes a truly special kind of rugby intellectual to look at a man who won seven straight Super Rugby titles, a feat that literally broke the competition's parity, and conclude, yeah, but has he ever coached a rainy Tuesday night in Parma?


You’re right, Scott Robertson only had a 82% win rate with the Crusaders and turned them into a global blueprint for excellence. Dave Rennie, on the other hand, comes with a wealth of vital international experience from his time with the Wallabies where he achieved a stellar 38% win rate (the lowest for any Australia coach in the professional era). I guess losing consistently in different time zones is the vital experience Razor was missing.


It’s bold to claim Rennie has better people around him when Razor’s people included Jason Ryan the man currently tasked with teaching the All Blacks how to actually scrum again. But hey, if better people means a coaching staff that can expertly navigate a $19.5 million deficit and a slide in the world rankings, then Rennie is definitely winning that battle.


It’s definitely going to be exciting in the same way that watching a slow-motion car crash is exciting. While Razor’s All Blacks were busy copycatting South Africa (by, you know, trying to win), Rennie is promising speed and tempo. Because as we all know, running really fast while losing to Argentina is the true All Black Identity.

D
DC 5 days ago

well look who Dave Rennie has with him and look who Scott Robertson had look forward to the allblacks playing

S
SB 5 days ago

“I think we’re going to have our own style again and not just be copycatting”

So Razor’s team was copycatting?

W
Wayneo 5 days ago

Definitely copycatting them by trying to actually win games of rugby

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Comments on RugbyPass

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BH 26 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

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BH 29 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

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j
jh 29 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

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BH 30 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

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B 34 minutes ago
All Black Ardie Savea puts one over Springbok superstar

Points of difference…Malcom scored a try and Ardie kicked the ball out at full-time…

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C
Cantab 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

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Bazzallina 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

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Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

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MM 1 hour ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

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BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

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C
Cantab 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

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BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

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BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

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BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



...

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Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

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BH 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 salvage late draw in dramatic clash with South Africa

Amazing achievement by the NZ team to draw with the mighty South Africans who had a big home advantage and a very boisterous crowd cheering them along. Could’ve beaten them had they kicked their goals.

Signs are looking great for NZ!!! Rotorua Boys High School are the world champs and then this. Nice work NZ.



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Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

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jh 2 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

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Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

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H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'

JP has tons of potential. What he needs more than anything is for his senior players to play for him. He couldn’t be around a tougher collection of players to manage.

They need to take that pressure off the young man by playing to their fullest potential week in and week out.



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