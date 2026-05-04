Former All Black questions ‘copycatting’ approach amid All Blacks identity shift

Current Sky Sport commentator and analyst Stephen Donald has provided insight into what game plan a Dave Rennie-coached All Blacks team may employ, compared to Scott Robertson’s two years at the helm.
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Robertson left the head coaching role with the All Blacks on January 15, before Rennie was appointed as the former head honcho’s successor on March 4, 2026.
It’s now been over a month since the wider coaching group of Neil Barnes, Jason Ryan, Mike Blair, and Tana Umaga was announced, as the first squad naming of the new era approaches.
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When asked about how he thinks the All Blacks will play under Rennie and the wider coaching staff, Donald refers to Sir Steve Hansen’s quotes last week on the DSPN Podcast as an indicator to some shifts they may make.
“I think we’re going to have our own style again and not just be copycatting,” the commentator said on The Aftermatch with Kirst & Beav.
“We’ve got our coach settled now. We know exactly who’s going to be helping him and I think we generally know what sort of attitude and mindset the All Blacks are going to play with. And I think it’s going to be at a higher pace and a higher speed level.
“I saw some quotes from the great Sir Steve Hansen during the week, and he was talking about how South Africa is out there at the moment, but it doesn’t mean you have to copycat everything. And he was referring to things like the bench splits and the hybrid players and all this sort of thing.
“Like we all have our different strengths as nations. So I think last year and the year before, we probably fell into thinking that that’s how you win Test rugby, and probably went away from what our boys are so gifted and talented with.
“And I just think Dave Rennie, if he brings something back to this All Blacks team, it’ll be speed and it’ll be tempo, as far as style of play.
“So when you look at how the Hurricanes are going, how the Chiefs are playing, if you can mould that with a bit of that, I guess, real street-wise smarts from the Crusaders and their tough forward pack and obviously the Blues boys in the Highlanders. I think you’re going to get a fairly good 15.”
Donald, a former World Cup-winning All Black first-five, believes that the squad depth heading into the 2026 international calendar has put Rennie and his coaching staff in a great spot.
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“Yeah it’s interesting, isn’t it, because we’re starting to get to the serious part of Super Rugby Pacific, and there’s a lot of big derbies happening and the All Blacks list is long, but I think, all in all, I don’t think we’ve been in such a strong position for a long, long time,” Donald said on The Aftermatch.
“There’s always a debate at the moment, but the fact is, we’re not a bad position. We’re picking from quality and the emergence of Ruben love has added a fourth name, a genuine name, to the big three that we already have in Richie Mo’unga, Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie.
“Then the outsides again, Jordie Barrett will be locked in somewhere. I presume it’s going to be 12. So all in all, I think we’ve got so much depth that’s just sort of emerged on the back of Super Rugby in the previous campaigns with the All Blacks.”
“I think we’re in as good spot as I think anyone could have imagined. Really, I don’t see any glaring issues.”
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Rennie still has to have the cattle to beat the Boks. Beaver reckons we have depth everywhere, but Jeff Wilson rightly pointed out how light we are at loose-head, given Tamaiti’s illness. What if Ethan De Groot got injured? And/or Ofa? Does anyone seriously fancy promising loose-heads like Numia, Norris or Lauaki going into a test against Du Toit and Loew? Bower hasn’t really stepped up in the past. Even if they change the eligibility rules, do we have any test quality loose-heads playing overseas? I can’t think of any. I bet Rennie’s got his fingers and toes crossed for De Groot’s survival.
Let’s stop speculating about what Rennie will or won’t do. We’ll judge based on what we actually see — the results and the quality of play.
I don’t want to take another shot at Robertson… once again… yet again, but honestly, if some All Blacks supporters were happy with the level of play under Razor… well, to each their own (terrible) taste! That certainly wasn’t my case — far from it!
Look at the matches before Robertson, and even though it pains me to say it, under Foster with Schmidt it was better — and let’s not even talk about before that…
The All Blacks have only regressed under Foster and then Robertson.
And that “famous” win rate that Razor’s defenders keep throwing around — people who get carried away celebrating narrow home wins against a France C team at the end of the season, in July…
That mostly shows that expectations had dropped a lot.
Rather than copy cat, Razor was trying to remould the ABs based around a structured power game, building on the systematised rugby that was so successful at the Crusaders. We are all anticipating Rennie will embrace the brutal high paced expansive game that characterised his time with the Chiefs, a game that better fits NZ’s overall DNA. Hopefully Rennie will not totally deconstruct Razor’s systems, instead finding the blend of power, speed and intuition that Razor failed to achieve in his short tenure.
I actually don’t think he did that. If he had they would have been more successful.
I think we are on a trajectory of improvement with Rennie. Unfortunately, Razor didn’t have that vital international experience. I also think that Rennie has far better people around him. Gonna be an exciting year for All Black rugby.
Bless your optimistic heart. It takes a truly special kind of rugby intellectual to look at a man who won seven straight Super Rugby titles, a feat that literally broke the competition's parity, and conclude, yeah, but has he ever coached a rainy Tuesday night in Parma?
You’re right, Scott Robertson only had a 82% win rate with the Crusaders and turned them into a global blueprint for excellence. Dave Rennie, on the other hand, comes with a wealth of vital international experience from his time with the Wallabies where he achieved a stellar 38% win rate (the lowest for any Australia coach in the professional era). I guess losing consistently in different time zones is the vital experience Razor was missing.
It’s bold to claim Rennie has better people around him when Razor’s people included Jason Ryan the man currently tasked with teaching the All Blacks how to actually scrum again. But hey, if better people means a coaching staff that can expertly navigate a $19.5 million deficit and a slide in the world rankings, then Rennie is definitely winning that battle.
It’s definitely going to be exciting in the same way that watching a slow-motion car crash is exciting. While Razor’s All Blacks were busy copycatting South Africa (by, you know, trying to win), Rennie is promising speed and tempo. Because as we all know, running really fast while losing to Argentina is the true All Black Identity.
well look who Dave Rennie has with him and look who Scott Robertson had look forward to the allblacks playing
So Razor’s team was copycatting?
Definitely copycatting them by trying to actually win games of rugby