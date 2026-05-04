Olympian Dylan Pietsch latest Wallaby to re-sign with Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia and the Western Force have announced the re-signing of Dylan Pietsch, who has inked a new deal through until the end of 2028. This two-year contract extension follows the winger’s standout performance against the NSW Waratahs on Friday.
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Pietsch crossed for two tries against his former club, as the Force gave their playoff hopes a boost with a drought-breaking 20-17 win at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium. The 28-year-old finished an equal game-high 19 carries for a staggering 107 running metres.
The Force flyer is now on the cusp of a milestone appearance in Super Rugby, having played in 49 matches across stints with the two clubs. If named, Pietsch would bring up a half-century in a key Australian derby this weekend between the ACT Brumbies and the Force.
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That would be another celebrated moment for the Leeton Phantoms junior, who has enjoyed a fairly unique journey to the top. Pietsch started as a loose forward, but ended up shifting out wide and also became an Olympian.
Pietsch joined the sevens side as a 19-year-old during the 2026/17 HSBC SVNS Series, going on to play at the postponed 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Waratahs signed the rising star, who debuted at Super Rugby level the following year.
Coach Joe Schmidt named Pietsch to debut for the Wallabies in 2024 against Wales in Sydney, and the outside back has become a cornerstone of the squad since, scoring tries in memorable wins against the British & Irish Lions and the Springboks.
“I’m incredibly stoked to be staying with the Force and Australian Rugby for another two years,” Pietsch said.
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“Perth is home for my wife Ella and I, so it’s hard to imagine being anywhere else. I have so much belief in the direction of this club and where we are heading. Force and the fans have given me so much and I hope I can return the favour.
“Being in the position to represent my family, culture and country is something I take a lot of pride in, and it drives me to work as hard as I can to hopefully wear the gold jersey.”
Pietsch has scored four tries in three games for the Force, including the double away to the Tahs last time out. Before that, the winger crossed for one away to the Fijian Drua and another in the statement victory against the Crusaders in Perth.
The Force sit seven competition points out of the top six on the Super Rugby Pacific standings but will have a chance to move up this week With the Brumbies occupying sixth, this weekend’s derby is a season-defining matchup for both sides.
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“Dylan is a fantastic ambassador for our game and another example of the wider Australian rugby pathways producing Wallabies,” Rugby Australia’s Director of High Performance, Peter Horne, explained.
“His physicality for a winger is a point of difference and we look forward to watching him continue to work hard with the Western Force and grow his game.”
Force coach Simon Cron added: “We’re really happy to have Pietschy re-commit to the Club. We know he loves it at the Force.
“He’s constantly engaged with our group. He’s had a bit of a tough run of it with injury, so it’s great having him back on the park.
“As a player, he adds power and speed. He’s built a great combination with the guys we have on the wings, like Darby Lancaster and Zac Lomax.
“Pietschy is really close to a lot of boys in the squad too, so it’s important we keep as many of the guys here as possible for cohesion.
“He’s a great man. Him and his wife Ella love being here too. It’s important we keep driving him forward to give him his best opportunity at Wallabies level too.”
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Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Marquesas","location":"Marquesas","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Marquesas - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Midway","location":"Midway","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Midway - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Nauru","location":"Nauru","code":"NR","country":"Nauru","title":"Nauru"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Niue","location":"Niue","code":"NU","country":"Niue","title":"Niue"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Norfolk","location":"Norfolk","code":"NF","country":"Norfolk Island","title":"Norfolk Island"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Noumea","location":"Noumea","code":"NC","country":"New Caledonia","title":"Noumea - New Caledonia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pago_Pago","location":"PagoPago","code":"AS","country":"American Samoa","title":"Pago Pago - American Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Palau","location":"Palau","code":"PW","country":"Palau","title":"Palau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pitcairn","location":"Pitcairn","code":"PN","country":"Pitcairn","title":"Pitcairn"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pohnpei","location":"Pohnpei","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Pohnpei - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Port_Moresby","location":"PortMoresby","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Port Moresby - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Rarotonga","location":"Rarotonga","code":"CK","country":"Cook Islands","title":"Rarotonga - Cook Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Saipan","location":"Saipan","code":"MP","country":"Northern Mariana Islands","title":"Saipan - Northern Marinara Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tahiti","location":"Tahiti","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Tahiti - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tarawa","location":"Tarawa","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Tarawa - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tongatapu","location":"Tongatapu","code":"TO","country":"Tonga","title":"Tongatapu - Tonga"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wake","location":"Wake","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Wake - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wallis","location":"Wallis","code":"WF","country":"Wallis and Futuna Islands","title":"Wallis and Futuna Islands"},{"tz":"UTC","location":"UTC","code":"UTC","country":"","title":"UTC\/GMT"}]
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Good player, curious to see if he is a starter this year.