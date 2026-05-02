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Super Rugby Pacific

Clark Laidlaw admits Hurricanes were tested by ‘tactically smart’ Crusaders

Noah Hotham of the Crusaders kicks the ball through during the round 12 Super Rugby match between Hurricanes and Crusaders at Hnry Stadium, on May 01, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
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8 Comments

Scotland-born Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw admits his side faced a number of challenges against the defending Super Rugby Pacific champions, the Crusaders, in Friday night’s victory in Wellington.

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All Blacks halfback Cameron Roigard impressed once again against the Christchurch-based franchise, while Fehi Fineanganofo continued his historic try-scoring season with a 65th-minute five-pointer.

Just a week after bringing up his 100th appearance for the Hurricanes, Du’Plessis Kirifi marked his return to Wellington with a try from close range, shortly after talk-of-the-town N0.7, Leicester Fainga’anuku, crossed in the eighth minute.

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Despite the high-scoring, thrilling, 38-31 victory, Laidlaw felt the Crusaders played “tactically smart”, forcing the home side to adjust their game plan.

“The Crusaders are no mugs. They’re not going to give you the game and just let us throw the ball to the edge and let us run, they are champions for a reason,” Laidlaw told media in Wellington post-match.

“I thought they were tactically smart, tonight. They played a game that tried to get territory and field position, which is a smart ploy. I thought the way we adjusted at halftime and got way more direct and tried to go through a bit more was encouraging.”

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The 48-year-old former All Blacks Sevens coach explained how he’s happy that his side won in a different way to normal, although he’s not fully satisfied with their problem-solving.

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“Maybe we could find that solution slightly earlier in the game, but yeah teams are not just gonna give Fehi the ball, so I’m quite happy if he’s quiet because there was other opportunities through the middle.

“So it’s good for all of us to try and win in a different type of game.”

Five-Test All Black playmaker Ruben Love brought up his 50th Hurricanes appearance against the Crusaders, a milestone that didn’t come without its tough moments, after a serious injury kept him out of two campaigns in the early stages of his career.

“Yeah he made his debut early on, then had a horrific so brain injury took him out the game for two seasons. So yeah, there’ll be some lessons there for Ruben as a ten and driving the team, trying to problem solve on the run with the captains and other leaders in the team,” Laidlaw said, about Love.

“So yeah, he’s an outstanding player, he’s only going to get better because of his attitude, his professionalism. He’s an unbelievable professional every day. Turns up, he’s in there early, leaves late. So he’s only gonna get better because of his attitude.”

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Rob Penney’s Crusaders fought back towards the end of the round twelve contest, but Kirifi, the Hurricanes’ captain on the night, felt like they were in total control of the game.

“Yeah, we felt in control. That’s not to say they didn’t have their moments, or the momentum didn’t shift their way at all. I’m really pleased with how we shut the game out discipline wise,” Kirifi said.

“And there’s no need for us to up the tempo on how we were playing in that last 10 minutes, especially after they scored. You know, we’re a score ahead so let’s just keep it simple and shut the game down.

“I’d say we’re always in control.”

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Comments

8 Comments
C
Cantab 5 days ago

What came out of this derby game is that the Crusaders were very much competitive with the Hurricanes and could easily have caused an upset. With the likes of Jordan & S Barrett available for the return match at the new ChCh stadium a reversal in fortunes between these two traditional rivals is very much on. It may well transpire that these teams meet in the final as well.

J
JW 3 days ago

Hurricanes will have to treat that game as their bye (sorry if it was you I mentioned this to before), and they are notoriously bad for giving up there last game anyway. I wouldn’t expect any of these top players to play (for them).

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GM 5 days ago

A lot of kudos - justifiably - for Cam Roigard, but Love needs a few too. His one mistake was putting a tactically perfect kick a metre too long and out. The other guy who needs recognition is Xavier Numia. He’s always been brilliant on the carry and a great tackler, but his scrummaging was supposedly what was keeping him from higher honours. But on Friday night he clearly had the better of Newell, a top test tight-head, was awarded two penalties and consistently had his side of the scrum edging up. He has got to have put himself in the reckoning now - the ABs would benefit from his dynamic input, particularly late in the game off the bench.

d
d 5 days ago

both Roigard and Love kicked far too many aimless box kicks that did nothing but give away possession (I note that the coach seemed surprised by that; does he do no tactical planning, for goodness sake?) but obviously got the word to smarten up in the second half.


Love is great running with ball in hand, but every match he does something really average, like those passes in the Brumbies match and the inaccurate kicking against the Crus. We don’t need DMac 2.0 in the ABs, maybe he would be better at fb.

D
DC 5 days ago

well the hurricanes were not the only one the referee was exposed as well

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 23 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 38 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



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G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



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S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

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u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



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D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



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C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

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M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



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R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



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u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

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J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



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S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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