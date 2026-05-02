Clark Laidlaw admits Hurricanes were tested by ‘tactically smart’ Crusaders

Scotland-born Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw admits his side faced a number of challenges against the defending Super Rugby Pacific champions, the Crusaders, in Friday night’s victory in Wellington.
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All Blacks halfback Cameron Roigard impressed once again against the Christchurch-based franchise, while Fehi Fineanganofo continued his historic try-scoring season with a 65th-minute five-pointer.
Just a week after bringing up his 100th appearance for the Hurricanes, Du’Plessis Kirifi marked his return to Wellington with a try from close range, shortly after talk-of-the-town N0.7, Leicester Fainga’anuku, crossed in the eighth minute.
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Despite the high-scoring, thrilling, 38-31 victory, Laidlaw felt the Crusaders played “tactically smart”, forcing the home side to adjust their game plan.
“The Crusaders are no mugs. They’re not going to give you the game and just let us throw the ball to the edge and let us run, they are champions for a reason,” Laidlaw told media in Wellington post-match.
“I thought they were tactically smart, tonight. They played a game that tried to get territory and field position, which is a smart ploy. I thought the way we adjusted at halftime and got way more direct and tried to go through a bit more was encouraging.”
The 48-year-old former All Blacks Sevens coach explained how he’s happy that his side won in a different way to normal, although he’s not fully satisfied with their problem-solving.
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“Maybe we could find that solution slightly earlier in the game, but yeah teams are not just gonna give Fehi the ball, so I’m quite happy if he’s quiet because there was other opportunities through the middle.
“So it’s good for all of us to try and win in a different type of game.”
Five-Test All Black playmaker Ruben Love brought up his 50th Hurricanes appearance against the Crusaders, a milestone that didn’t come without its tough moments, after a serious injury kept him out of two campaigns in the early stages of his career.
“Yeah he made his debut early on, then had a horrific so brain injury took him out the game for two seasons. So yeah, there’ll be some lessons there for Ruben as a ten and driving the team, trying to problem solve on the run with the captains and other leaders in the team,” Laidlaw said, about Love.
“So yeah, he’s an outstanding player, he’s only going to get better because of his attitude, his professionalism. He’s an unbelievable professional every day. Turns up, he’s in there early, leaves late. So he’s only gonna get better because of his attitude.”
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Rob Penney’s Crusaders fought back towards the end of the round twelve contest, but Kirifi, the Hurricanes’ captain on the night, felt like they were in total control of the game.
“Yeah, we felt in control. That’s not to say they didn’t have their moments, or the momentum didn’t shift their way at all. I’m really pleased with how we shut the game out discipline wise,” Kirifi said.
“And there’s no need for us to up the tempo on how we were playing in that last 10 minutes, especially after they scored. You know, we’re a score ahead so let’s just keep it simple and shut the game down.
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What came out of this derby game is that the Crusaders were very much competitive with the Hurricanes and could easily have caused an upset. With the likes of Jordan & S Barrett available for the return match at the new ChCh stadium a reversal in fortunes between these two traditional rivals is very much on. It may well transpire that these teams meet in the final as well.
Hurricanes will have to treat that game as their bye (sorry if it was you I mentioned this to before), and they are notoriously bad for giving up there last game anyway. I wouldn’t expect any of these top players to play (for them).
A lot of kudos - justifiably - for Cam Roigard, but Love needs a few too. His one mistake was putting a tactically perfect kick a metre too long and out. The other guy who needs recognition is Xavier Numia. He’s always been brilliant on the carry and a great tackler, but his scrummaging was supposedly what was keeping him from higher honours. But on Friday night he clearly had the better of Newell, a top test tight-head, was awarded two penalties and consistently had his side of the scrum edging up. He has got to have put himself in the reckoning now - the ABs would benefit from his dynamic input, particularly late in the game off the bench.
both Roigard and Love kicked far too many aimless box kicks that did nothing but give away possession (I note that the coach seemed surprised by that; does he do no tactical planning, for goodness sake?) but obviously got the word to smarten up in the second half.
Love is great running with ball in hand, but every match he does something really average, like those passes in the Brumbies match and the inaccurate kicking against the Crus. We don’t need DMac 2.0 in the ABs, maybe he would be better at fb.
well the hurricanes were not the only one the referee was exposed as well