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Super Rugby Pacific

Fissler Confidential: Ardie Savea's Super choice, Bielle-Biarrey to sign for Nice

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: New Zealand's Ardie Savea during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between England and New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on November 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)
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17 Comments

The Sharks have competition to sign veteran Wallabies fly-half James O’Connor when his one-year contract with Gallagher PREM outfit Leicester Tigers runs out at the end of the season.

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The Sharks made a move for O’Connor after missing out on Italian international Tommaso Allan, who is moving home to play for Zebre when his Perpignan contract expires, but they face a battle to sign O’Connor.

Both the Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs have spoken to O’Connor, but haven’t yet offered a contract, which still throws a spanner in JP Pietersen’s bid to take him to Durban this summer.

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Former Tonga and Wallabies lock Adam Coleman has told RugbyPass that he is ready to finish his career in Bordeaux, where he has another year left to run on his contract.

6ft 8in lock Coleman, 35, who moved to the Top 14 big guns when London Irish went out of business three years ago after thinking that his career was over, says it has given him a new lease of life.

“If the opportunity came to finish my career here, I’d love that. Who knows what the future holds, but I’d love to finish here. My family is really settled, my kids are in school, and it’s just been a great move for me,” he told Fissler Confidential.

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter admits that he is in the dark about reports that former England under-20 back row Kane James could play Test rugby for Wales in the Nations Championship that launches this summer.

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James is currently recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered against Cardiff in January, which cost him a place in the Six Nations, and the Western Mail claims he will play for Steve Tandy’s side if he is fit.

“I haven’t been told that. So that’s kind of news to me. I’m aware that Wales are interested in him, but I hadn’t had that conversation with Kane or his agent or Wales or England,” Baxter told RugbyPass this week.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Zac Lomax have both put distance between themselves and a move to the new NRL franchise, PNG Chiefs, despite both of their contracts ending in 2027.

The Chiefs enter the NRL in 2028, and neither appears ready to commit themselves, but Waratahs star Suaalii could become the next rugby star to sign with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency.

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“We’re not really looking to create a rugby agency, if I’m honest. Yeah, listen, pass on my number, and when I’m there (in Australia). I’ll have a little coffee with him, you never know,” Hearn told the Australian media last week.

Racing 92 are once again poised to dip into the Australian transfer market for Wallabies Fiji-born flanker Seru Uru when his contract with the Queensland Reds ends later this year.

The Paris giants have held talks with Uru, 29, who has won two Test caps and has been playing second row for the Super Rugby Pacific outfit this season, and is in advanced discussions about a move to the French capital.

He is wanted to replace England under-20 international Junior Kpoku, who is set to stay in Toulon next season and would join up with former NRL superstar Joey Manu, whom the club are insisting is staying despite interest from rugby league.

Portugal tighthead Cody Thomas, who in March helped his adopted country win the Rugby Europe Championship, is set to stay in Grenoble for another season in the Pro D2.

Durban-born Thomas, 30, who can also play loosehead, was in the Sharks academy and has played his entire professional career in France, with Montpellier, Brive, Rouen and Grenoble for the last two seasons.

Thomas was a target for big-spending Nice-based Nissa Rugby, formerly Stade Niçois Rugby, who are bidding for promotion back to the Pro D2, but he has decided to stay in Grenoble for next season.

Northampton Saints are understood to have launched a late-season bid to sign a tighthead for next season after losing Elliot Millar-Mills to Newcastle Red Bulls and Trevor Davidson undergoing a knee operation.

Saints boss Phil Dowson has been quiet in the transfer market, with only loosehead Lefty Zigiriadis and lock Josh Taylor arriving from the Champ Rugby big guns, Ealing Trailfinders, and winger Malik Faissa on his way from Zebre.

Fissler Confidential understands that Saints have got a back-three player coming into the club this summer after signing someone within the last couple of weeks.

The Hurricanes and Blues are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign up former All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea when his sabbatical with Kobelco Kobe Steelers ends later this month.

The back row has scored six tries in 15 games in Japan’s Rugby League One, and could find himself without a club if Moana Pasifika are forced to close their doors at the end of this Super Rugby campaign.

His hometown club, the Hurricanes, where he played over 120 games, are believed to be interested in signing him, while the Blues have also been sniffing.

Exeter Chiefs have sent tighthead Ehren Painter to Cornish Pirates for a short-term loan in a bid to get him match practice ahead of the Gallagher PREM end-of-season run-in.

Painter, who has been out of action for 15 months, recently came back to action for a friendly with the Royal Navy, but Chiefs boss Rob Baxter says that he needs more minutes in his legs.

“Coming back from a long-term injury without some solid game-time to then go into a Gallagher PREM game or a European one, that would be tough,” he said.

The latest rounds of cuts at the publicly funded BBC are affecting the broadcaster’s coverage of the two major European games involving PREM clubs this weekend.

Sources tell Fissler Confidential that BBC Radio Bristol, who’ve covered every PREM/Euro game live this season, won’t be flying anyone out to Bordeaux for their clash with Bath but will take the 5 Live feed instead.

Meanhile, BBC Devon will be covering the Challenge Cup semi-final between Exeter Chiefs and Ulster with commentary off the tube from their base in Plymouth, 537 miles away from Belfast.

While talks continue over Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s future at Union Bordeaux-Bègles, his younger brother Samuel looks set for a move of his own.

The 21-year-old FC Grenoble centre, who can also cover wing and full-back, is expected to join Nissa Rugby next season, according to Le Dauphiné Libéré.

Samuel has made just three substitute appearances for Grenoble this season, last featuring on January 30, as Nice prepare to host a Nationale semi-final on May 9.

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Comments

17 Comments
A
Atlas 6 days ago

It's pronounced Nìce

R
Roger Smith 6 days ago

The way the canes treated Ardie, I wouldn’t go to the canes and I’m a canes fan. Go for the big money overseas while you can then come back for the world cup

O
Over the sideline 5 days ago

The way Ardie treated the Canes, I’d be surprised if they want him.

J
Jordon 5 days ago

When MP played there for moana the stadium was half full. That isn't near a sell out. And if people go to watch a single player who turned his back on their team rather than go watch a very good team play very good rugby then they aren’t rugby fans.


The hurricanes wouldn't sign Julian and didn’t like the idea of Ardie playing every other season then leaving again and Ardie took it personally. Now we hear that last year he is burnt out and misses his family who have been based in Wellington while he plays in Auckland and Japan.


Tana came out and pretty much said the blues are enemy number 1 and have never wanted moana in the competition. It would be a strange turn of events if he ended up playing for them. Can’t see him playing in Europe and leaving his family in nz for yet another season away. Also can’t see him returning to the canes.

I
Icefarrow 6 days ago

Treated him? Julian should've been dropped long before he was. If Ardie wants to get all butthurt over his brother, that’s on him. Plus, he already is on sabattical, and coming back next year, so what are you on about?

S
SB 6 days ago

Adam Coleman is playing at Wallaby level.

I
Icefarrow 6 days ago

Ardie can go to the Blues. We don’t need him anymore.

N
NxxTX 5 days ago

You nasty

J
JW 6 days ago

True I had posted in another article that tonights lineup looked like a bright future for the Blues and only needed a signing like Ioane’s to top it off but that could easily be Savea’s instead.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 25 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 40 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



...

2 Go to comments
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