Fissler Confidential: Ardie Savea's Super choice, Bielle-Biarrey to sign for Nice

The Sharks have competition to sign veteran Wallabies fly-half James O’Connor when his one-year contract with Gallagher PREM outfit Leicester Tigers runs out at the end of the season.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Sharks made a move for O’Connor after missing out on Italian international Tommaso Allan, who is moving home to play for Zebre when his Perpignan contract expires, but they face a battle to sign O’Connor.
Both the Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs have spoken to O’Connor, but haven’t yet offered a contract, which still throws a spanner in JP Pietersen’s bid to take him to Durban this summer.
VIDEO
Former Tonga and Wallabies lock Adam Coleman has told RugbyPass that he is ready to finish his career in Bordeaux, where he has another year left to run on his contract.
6ft 8in lock Coleman, 35, who moved to the Top 14 big guns when London Irish went out of business three years ago after thinking that his career was over, says it has given him a new lease of life.
“If the opportunity came to finish my career here, I’d love that. Who knows what the future holds, but I’d love to finish here. My family is really settled, my kids are in school, and it’s just been a great move for me,” he told Fissler Confidential.
James is currently recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered against Cardiff in January, which cost him a place in the Six Nations, and the Western Mail claims he will play for Steve Tandy’s side if he is fit.
“I haven’t been told that. So that’s kind of news to me. I’m aware that Wales are interested in him, but I hadn’t had that conversation with Kane or his agent or Wales or England,” Baxter told RugbyPass this week.
Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Zac Lomax have both put distance between themselves and a move to the new NRL franchise, PNG Chiefs, despite both of their contracts ending in 2027.
The Chiefs enter the NRL in 2028, and neither appears ready to commit themselves, but Waratahs star Suaalii could become the next rugby star to sign with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We’re not really looking to create a rugby agency, if I’m honest. Yeah, listen, pass on my number, and when I’m there (in Australia). I’ll have a little coffee with him, you never know,” Hearn told the Australian media last week.
Racing 92 are once again poised to dip into the Australian transfer market for Wallabies Fiji-born flanker Seru Uru when his contract with the Queensland Reds ends later this year.
The Paris giants have held talks with Uru, 29, who has won two Test caps and has been playing second row for the Super Rugby Pacific outfit this season, and is in advanced discussions about a move to the French capital.
He is wanted to replace England under-20 international Junior Kpoku, who is set to stay in Toulon next season and would join up with former NRL superstar Joey Manu, whom the club are insisting is staying despite interest from rugby league.
Portugal tighthead Cody Thomas, who in March helped his adopted country win the Rugby Europe Championship, is set to stay in Grenoble for another season in the Pro D2.
Durban-born Thomas, 30, who can also play loosehead, was in the Sharks academy and has played his entire professional career in France, with Montpellier, Brive, Rouen and Grenoble for the last two seasons.
Thomas was a target for big-spending Nice-based Nissa Rugby, formerly Stade Niçois Rugby, who are bidding for promotion back to the Pro D2, but he has decided to stay in Grenoble for next season.
Saints boss Phil Dowson has been quiet in the transfer market, with only loosehead Lefty Zigiriadis and lock Josh Taylor arriving from the Champ Rugby big guns, Ealing Trailfinders, and winger Malik Faissa on his way from Zebre.
Fissler Confidential understands that Saints have got a back-three player coming into the club this summer after signing someone within the last couple of weeks.
The back row has scored six tries in 15 games in Japan’s Rugby League One, and could find himself without a club if Moana Pasifika are forced to close their doors at the end of this Super Rugby campaign.
His hometown club, the Hurricanes, where he played over 120 games, are believed to be interested in signing him, while the Blues have also been sniffing.
Exeter Chiefs have sent tighthead Ehren Painter to Cornish Pirates for a short-term loan in a bid to get him match practice ahead of the Gallagher PREM end-of-season run-in.
Painter, who has been out of action for 15 months, recently came back to action for a friendly with the Royal Navy, but Chiefs boss Rob Baxter says that he needs more minutes in his legs.
“Coming back from a long-term injury without some solid game-time to then go into a Gallagher PREM game or a European one, that would be tough,” he said.
The latest rounds of cuts at the publicly funded BBC are affecting the broadcaster’s coverage of the two major European games involving PREM clubs this weekend.
Sources tell Fissler Confidential that BBC Radio Bristol, who’ve covered every PREM/Euro game live this season, won’t be flying anyone out to Bordeaux for their clash with Bath but will take the 5 Live feed instead.
Meanhile, BBC Devon will be covering the Challenge Cup semi-final between Exeter Chiefs and Ulster with commentary off the tube from their base in Plymouth, 537 miles away from Belfast.
While talks continue over Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s future at Union Bordeaux-Bègles, his younger brother Samuel looks set for a move of his own.
The 21-year-old FC Grenoble centre, who can also cover wing and full-back, is expected to join Nissa Rugby next season, according to Le Dauphiné Libéré.
Samuel has made just three substitute appearances for Grenoble this season, last featuring on January 30, as Nice prepare to host a Nationale semi-final on May 9.
JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'
The 70-cap Springbok and Sharks head coach reflects on the challenges he's faced and bringing back the glory days to the Sharks
LONG READ
‘Sarries may be outsiders in Prem play-off race but it would be unwise to write them off’
Saracens may be seven points off fourth place with four games left, but their form and experience could yet take the race down to the wire.
LONG READ
‘Hurricanes may end up champions, but they might be the symbol of why Super Rugby needs a radical overhaul’
With clubs losing money, NZR must decide whether it’s ready to make a dramatic change to Super Rugby’s ownership structure.
Search
Clear
{{searchResults.tournament.n}}
{{searchResults.team.n}}
{{searchResults.player.n}}
{{item.l}}
Fixtures
Results
{{item.n}}
Team
{{item.n}}
{{item.t}}
{{item.h.n}}
{{item.d}}
{{item.hs}} - {{item.as}}
{{item.a.n}}
{{item.n}}
Tournament
RugbyPass.tv
{{item.n}}
{{item.cp.n}}
{{item.t}}
{{item.e.name}}
{{item.d}}
{{team.n}}
No team results for {{resultName()}}.
{{player.n}}
{{player.t}}
No player results for {{resultName()}}.
{{comp.n}}
No tournament results for {{resultName()}}.
{{game.h.n}}
{{game.d}}
{{game.hs}} - {{game.as}}
{{game.a.n}}
No {{resultsType == 0 ? "fixtures" : "results"}} for {{resultName()}}.
{{article.cp.n}}
{{article.t}}
{{article.e.name}}
{{article.d}}
No news results for {{resultName()}}.
{{item.n}}
No RPTV results for {{resultName()}}.
Popular
{{comp.n}}
Tournament
{{team.n}}
Team
{{player.n}}
{{player.t}}
Edition & Time Zone
{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Editions
{{item.title}}
Change Time Zone
{{item.title}}
[{"tz":"Africa\/Abidjan","location":"Abidjan","code":"CI","country":"Cate d'Ivoire","title":"Abidjan - Cote d'Ivoire"},{"tz":"Africa\/Accra","location":"Accra","code":"GH","country":"Ghana","title":"Accra - Ghana"},{"tz":"Africa\/Addis_Ababa","location":"AddisAbaba","code":"ET","country":"Ethiopia","title":"Addis Ababa - Ethiopia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Algiers","location":"Algiers","code":"DZ","country":"Algeria","title":"Algiers - Algeria"},{"tz":"Africa\/Asmara","location":"Asmara","code":"ER","country":"Eritrea","title":"Asmara - Eritrea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bamako","location":"Bamako","code":"ML","country":"Mali","title":"Bamako - Mali"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bangui","location":"Bangui","code":"CF","country":"Central African Republic","title":"Bangui - Central African Republic"},{"tz":"Africa\/Banjul","location":"Banjul","code":"GM","country":"Gambia","title":"Banjul - Gambia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bissau","location":"Bissau","code":"GW","country":"Guinea-Bissau","title":"Bissau - Guinea-Bissau"},{"tz":"Africa\/Blantyre","location":"Blantyre","code":"MW","country":"Malawi","title":"Blantyre - Malawi"},{"tz":"Africa\/Brazzaville","location":"Brazzaville","code":"CG","country":"Congo (Brazzaville)","title":"Brazzaville - The Republic of the Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bujumbura","location":"Bujumbura","code":"BI","country":"Burundi","title":"Bujumbura - Burundi"},{"tz":"Africa\/Cairo","location":"Cairo","code":"EG","country":"Egypt","title":"Cairo - Egypt"},{"tz":"Africa\/Casablanca","location":"Casablanca","code":"MA","country":"Morocco","title":"Casablanca - Morocco"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ceuta","location":"Ceuta","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Ceuta - Spain"},{"tz":"Africa\/Conakry","location":"Conakry","code":"GN","country":"Guinea","title":"Conakry - Guinea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Dakar","location":"Dakar","code":"SN","country":"Senegal","title":"Dakar - Senegal"},{"tz":"Africa\/Dar_es_Salaam","location":"DaresSalaam","code":"TZ","country":"Tanzania","title":"Dar es Salaam - Tanzania"},{"tz":"Africa\/Djibouti","location":"Djibouti","code":"DJ","country":"Djibouti","title":"Djibouti"},{"tz":"Africa\/Douala","location":"Douala","code":"CM","country":"Cameroon","title":"Douala - Cameroon"},{"tz":"Africa\/El_Aaiun","location":"ElAaiun","code":"EH","country":"Western Sahara","title":"El Aaiun - Western Sahara"},{"tz":"Africa\/Freetown","location":"Freetown","code":"SL","country":"Sierra Leone","title":"Freetown - Sierra Leone"},{"tz":"Africa\/Gaborone","location":"Gaborone","code":"BW","country":"Botswana","title":"Gaborone - Botswana"},{"tz":"Africa\/Harare","location":"Harare","code":"ZW","country":"Zimbabwe","title":"Harare - Zimbabwe"},{"tz":"Africa\/Johannesburg","location":"Johannesburg","code":"ZA","country":"South Africa","title":"Johannesburg - South Africa"},{"tz":"Africa\/Juba","location":"Juba","code":"SS","country":"South Sudan","title":"Juba - South Sudan"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kampala","location":"Kampala","code":"UG","country":"Uganda","title":"Kampala - Uganda"},{"tz":"Africa\/Khartoum","location":"Khartoum","code":"SD","country":"Sudan","title":"Khartoum - Sudan"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kigali","location":"Kigali","code":"RW","country":"Rwanda","title":"Kigali - Rwanda"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kinshasa","location":"Kinshasa","code":"CD","country":"Congo (Kinshasa)","title":"Kinshasa - The Democratic Republic of Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lagos","location":"Lagos","code":"NG","country":"Nigeria","title":"Lagos - Nigeria "},{"tz":"Africa\/Libreville","location":"Libreville","code":"GA","country":"Gabon","title":"Libreville - Gabon"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lome","location":"Lome","code":"TG","country":"Togo","title":"Lome - Togo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Luanda","location":"Luanda","code":"AO","country":"Angola","title":"Luanda - Angola"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lubumbashi","location":"Lubumbashi","code":"CD","country":"Congo (Kinshasa)","title":"Lubumbashi - The Democratic Republic of Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lusaka","location":"Lusaka","code":"ZM","country":"Zambia","title":"Lusaka - Zambia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Malabo","location":"Malabo","code":"GQ","country":"Equatorial Guinea","title":"Malabo - Equatorial Guinea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Maputo","location":"Maputo","code":"MZ","country":"Mozambique","title":"Maputo - Mozambique"},{"tz":"Africa\/Maseru","location":"Maseru","code":"LS","country":"Lesotho","title":"Maseru - Lesotho"},{"tz":"Africa\/Mbabane","location":"Mbabane","code":"SZ","country":"Swaziland","title":"Mbabane - Eswatini"},{"tz":"Africa\/Mogadishu","location":"Mogadishu","code":"SO","country":"Somalia","title":"Mogadishu - Somalia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Monrovia","location":"Monrovia","code":"LR","country":"Liberia","title":"Monrovia - Liberia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Nairobi","location":"Nairobi","code":"KE","country":"Kenya","title":"Nairobi - Kenya"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ndjamena","location":"Ndjamena","code":"TD","country":"Chad","title":"Ndjamena - Chad"},{"tz":"Africa\/Niamey","location":"Niamey","code":"NE","country":"Niger","title":"Niamey - Niger"},{"tz":"Africa\/Nouakchott","location":"Nouakchott","code":"MR","country":"Mauritania","title":"Nouakchott - Mauritania"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ouagadougou","location":"Ouagadougou","code":"BF","country":"Burkina Faso","title":"Ouagadougou - Burkina Faso"},{"tz":"Africa\/Porto-Novo","location":"Porto-Novo","code":"BJ","country":"Benin","title":"Porto-Novo - Benin"},{"tz":"Africa\/Sao_Tome","location":"SaoTome","code":"ST","country":"Sao Tome and Principe","title":"Sao Tome and Principe"},{"tz":"Africa\/Tripoli","location":"Tripoli","code":"LY","country":"Libya","title":"Tripoli - Libya"},{"tz":"Africa\/Tunis","location":"Tunis","code":"TN","country":"Tunisia","title":"Tunis - Tunisia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Windhoek","location":"Windhoek","code":"NA","country":"Namibia","title":"Windhoek - Namibia"},{"tz":"America\/Adak","location":"Adak","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Adak - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Anchorage","location":"Anchorage","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Anchorage - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Anguilla","location":"Anguilla","code":"AI","country":"Anguilla","title":"Anguilla"},{"tz":"America\/Antigua","location":"Antigua","code":"AG","country":"Antigua and Barbuda","title":"Antigua and Barbuda"},{"tz":"America\/Araguaina","location":"Araguaina","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Araguaina - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Buenos_Aires","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Buenos Aires - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Catamarca","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Catamarca - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Cordoba","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Cordoba - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Jujuy","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Jujuy - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/La_Rioja","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"La Rioja - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Mendoza","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Mendoza - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Rio_Gallegos","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Rio Gallegos - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Salta","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Salta - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/San_Juan","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"San Juan - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/San_Luis","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"San Luis - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Tucuman","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Tucuman - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Ushuaia","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Ushuaia - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Aruba","location":"Aruba","code":"AW","country":"Aruba","title":"Aruba"},{"tz":"America\/Asuncion","location":"Asuncion","code":"PY","country":"Paraguay","title":"Asuncion - Paraguay"},{"tz":"America\/Atikokan","location":"Atikokan","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Atikokan - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Bahia","location":"Bahia","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Bahia - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Bahia_Banderas","location":"BahiaBanderas","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Bahia Banderas - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Barbados","location":"Barbados","code":"BB","country":"Barbados","title":"Barbados"},{"tz":"America\/Belem","location":"Belem","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Belem - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Belize","location":"Belize","code":"BZ","country":"Belize","title":"Belize"},{"tz":"America\/Blanc-Sablon","location":"Blanc-Sablon","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Blanc-Sablon - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Boa_Vista","location":"BoaVista","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Boa Vista - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Bogota","location":"Bogota","code":"CO","country":"Colombia","title":"Bogota - Colombia"},{"tz":"America\/Boise","location":"Boise","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Boise - Idaho - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Cambridge_Bay","location":"CambridgeBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Cambridge Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Campo_Grande","location":"CampoGrande","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Campo Grande - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Cancun","location":"Cancun","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Cancun - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Caracas","location":"Caracas","code":"VE","country":"Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic)","title":"Caracas - Venezuela"},{"tz":"America\/Cayenne","location":"Cayenne","code":"GF","country":"French Guiana","title":"Cayenne - French Guiana"},{"tz":"America\/Cayman","location":"Cayman","code":"KY","country":"Cayman Islands","title":"Cayman Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Chicago","location":"Chicago","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Chicago - Illinois - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Chihuahua","location":"Chihuahua","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Chihuahua - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Ciudad_Juarez","location":"CiudadJuarez","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Ciudad Juarez - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Costa_Rica","location":"CostaRica","code":"CR","country":"Costa Rica","title":"Costa Rica"},{"tz":"America\/Creston","location":"Creston","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Creston - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Cuiaba","location":"Cuiaba","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Cuiaba - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Curacao","location":"Curacao","code":"CW","country":"","title":"Curacao"},{"tz":"America\/Danmarkshavn","location":"Danmarkshavn","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Danmarkshavn - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Dawson","location":"Dawson","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Dawson - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Dawson_Creek","location":"DawsonCreek","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Dawson Creek - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Denver","location":"Denver","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Denver - Colorado - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Detroit","location":"Detroit","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Detroit - Michigan - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Dominica","location":"Dominica","code":"DM","country":"Dominica","title":"Dominica"},{"tz":"America\/Edmonton","location":"Edmonton","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Edmonton - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Eirunepe","location":"Eirunepe","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Eirunepe - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/El_Salvador","location":"ElSalvador","code":"SV","country":"El Salvador","title":"El Salvador"},{"tz":"America\/Fort_Nelson","location":"FortNelson","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Fort Nelson - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Fortaleza","location":"Fortaleza","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Fortaleza - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Glace_Bay","location":"GlaceBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Glace Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Goose_Bay","location":"GooseBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Goose Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Grand_Turk","location":"GrandTurk","code":"TC","country":"Turks and Caicos Islands","title":"Grand Turk - Turks and Caicos Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Grenada","location":"Grenada","code":"GD","country":"Grenada","title":"Grenada"},{"tz":"America\/Guadeloupe","location":"Guadeloupe","code":"GP","country":"Guadeloupe","title":"Guadeloupe"},{"tz":"America\/Guatemala","location":"Guatemala","code":"GT","country":"Guatemala","title":"Guatemala"},{"tz":"America\/Guayaquil","location":"Guayaquil","code":"EC","country":"Ecuador","title":"Guayaquil - Ecuador"},{"tz":"America\/Guyana","location":"Guyana","code":"GY","country":"Guyana","title":"Guyana"},{"tz":"America\/Halifax","location":"Halifax","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Halifax - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Havana","location":"Havana","code":"CU","country":"Cuba","title":"Havana - Cuba"},{"tz":"America\/Hermosillo","location":"Hermosillo","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Hermosillo - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Indianapolis","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Indianapolis - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Knox","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Knox - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Marengo","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Marengo - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Petersburg","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Petersburg - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Tell_City","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Tell City - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Vevay","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Vevay - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Vincennes","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Vincennes - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Winamac","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Winamac - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Inuvik","location":"Inuvik","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Inuvik - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Iqaluit","location":"Iqaluit","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Iqaluit - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Jamaica","location":"Jamaica","code":"JM","country":"Jamaica","title":"Jamaica"},{"tz":"America\/Juneau","location":"Juneau","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Juneau - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kentucky\/Louisville","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Louisville - Kentucky - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kentucky\/Monticello","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Monticello - Kentucky - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kralendijk","location":"Kralendijk","code":"BQ","country":"","title":"Kralendijk - Bonaire"},{"tz":"America\/La_Paz","location":"LaPaz","code":"BO","country":"Bolivia","title":"La Paz - Bolivia"},{"tz":"America\/Lima","location":"Lima","code":"PE","country":"Peru","title":"Lima - Peru"},{"tz":"America\/Los_Angeles","location":"LosAngeles","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Los Angeles - California - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Lower_Princes","location":"LowerPrinces","code":"SX","country":"","title":"Lower Princes - Sint Maarten"},{"tz":"America\/Maceio","location":"Maceio","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Maceio - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Managua","location":"Managua","code":"NI","country":"Nicaragua","title":"Managua - Nicaragua"},{"tz":"America\/Manaus","location":"Manaus","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Manaus - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Marigot","location":"Marigot","code":"MF","country":"Saint-Martin (French part)","title":"Marigot - Saint-Martin"},{"tz":"America\/Martinique","location":"Martinique","code":"MQ","country":"Martinique","title":"Martinique"},{"tz":"America\/Matamoros","location":"Matamoros","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Matamoros - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Mazatlan","location":"Mazatlan","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Mazatlan - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Menominee","location":"Menominee","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Menominee - Wisconsin - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Merida","location":"Merida","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Merida - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Metlakatla","location":"Metlakatla","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Metlakatla - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Mexico_City","location":"MexicoCity","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Mexico City - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Miquelon","location":"Miquelon","code":"PM","country":"Saint Pierre and Miquelon","title":"Miquelon - Saint Pierre and Miquelon"},{"tz":"America\/Moncton","location":"Moncton","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Moncton - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Monterrey","location":"Monterrey","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Monterrey - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Montevideo","location":"Montevideo","code":"UY","country":"Uruguay","title":"Montevideo - Uruguay"},{"tz":"America\/Montserrat","location":"Montserrat","code":"MS","country":"Montserrat","title":"Montserrat"},{"tz":"America\/Nassau","location":"Nassau","code":"BS","country":"Bahamas","title":"Nassau - Bahamas"},{"tz":"America\/New_York","location":"NewYork","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"New York - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Nome","location":"Nome","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Nome - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Noronha","location":"Noronha","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Noronha - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/Beulah","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Beulah - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/Center","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Center - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/New_Salem","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"New Salem - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Nuuk","location":"Nuuk","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Nuuk - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Ojinaga","location":"Ojinaga","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Ojinaga - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Panama","location":"Panama","code":"PA","country":"Panama","title":"Panama"},{"tz":"America\/Paramaribo","location":"Paramaribo","code":"SR","country":"Suriname","title":"Paramaribo - Suriname"},{"tz":"America\/Phoenix","location":"Phoenix","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Phoenix - Arizona - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Port-au-Prince","location":"Port-au-Prince","code":"HT","country":"Haiti","title":"Port-au-Prince - Haiti"},{"tz":"America\/Port_of_Spain","location":"PortofSpain","code":"TT","country":"Trinidad and Tobago","title":"Port of Spain - Trinidad and Tobago"},{"tz":"America\/Porto_Velho","location":"PortoVelho","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Porto Velho - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Puerto_Rico","location":"PuertoRico","code":"PR","country":"Puerto Rico","title":"Puerto Rico"},{"tz":"America\/Punta_Arenas","location":"PuntaArenas","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Punta Arenas - Chile"},{"tz":"America\/Rankin_Inlet","location":"RankinInlet","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Rankin Inlet - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Recife","location":"Recife","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Recife - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Regina","location":"Regina","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Regina - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Resolute","location":"Resolute","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Resolute - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Rio_Branco","location":"RioBranco","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Rio Branco - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Santarem","location":"Santarem","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Santarem - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Santiago","location":"Santiago","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Santiago - Chile"},{"tz":"America\/Santo_Domingo","location":"SantoDomingo","code":"DO","country":"Dominican Republic","title":"Santo Domingo - Dominican Republic"},{"tz":"America\/Sao_Paulo","location":"SaoPaulo","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Sao Paulo - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Scoresbysund","location":"Scoresbysund","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Scoresbysund - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Sitka","location":"Sitka","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Sitka - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/St_Barthelemy","location":"StBarthelemy","code":"BL","country":"Saint-Barthelemy","title":"Saint Barthelemy"},{"tz":"America\/St_Johns","location":"StJohns","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"St Johns - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/St_Kitts","location":"StKitts","code":"KN","country":"Saint Kitts and Nevis","title":"Saint Kitts and Nevis"},{"tz":"America\/St_Lucia","location":"StLucia","code":"LC","country":"Saint Lucia","title":"Saint Lucia"},{"tz":"America\/St_Thomas","location":"StThomas","code":"VI","country":"Virgin Islands","title":"St Thomas - US Virgin Islands"},{"tz":"America\/St_Vincent","location":"StVincent","code":"VC","country":"Saint Vincent and Grenadines","title":"Saint Vincent and Grenadines"},{"tz":"America\/Swift_Current","location":"SwiftCurrent","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Swift Current - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Tegucigalpa","location":"Tegucigalpa","code":"HN","country":"Honduras","title":"Tegucigalpa - Honduras"},{"tz":"America\/Thule","location":"Thule","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Thule - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Tijuana","location":"Tijuana","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Tijuana - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Toronto","location":"Toronto","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Toronto - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Tortola","location":"Tortola","code":"VG","country":"British Virgin Islands","title":"Tortola - British Virgin Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Vancouver","location":"Vancouver","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Vancouver - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Whitehorse","location":"Whitehorse","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Whitehorse - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Winnipeg","location":"Winnipeg","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Winnipeg - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Yakutat","location":"Yakutat","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Yakutat - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Casey","location":"Casey","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Casey - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Davis","location":"Davis","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Davis - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/DumontDUrville","location":"DumontDUrville","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Dumont D'Urville - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Macquarie","location":"Macquarie","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Macquarie Island - Australia"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Mawson","location":"Mawson","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Mawson - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/McMurdo","location":"McMurdo","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"McMurdo - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Palmer","location":"Palmer","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Palmer - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Rothera","location":"Rothera","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Rothera - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Syowa","location":"Syowa","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Syowa - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Troll","location":"Troll","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Troll - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Vostok","location":"Vostok","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Vostok - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Arctic\/Longyearbyen","location":"Longyearbyen","code":"SJ","country":"Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands","title":"Longyearbyen - Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aden","location":"Aden","code":"YE","country":"Yemen","title":"Aden - Yemen"},{"tz":"Asia\/Almaty","location":"Almaty","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Almaty - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Amman","location":"Amman","code":"JO","country":"Jordan","title":"Amman - Jordan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Anadyr","location":"Anadyr","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Anadyr - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aqtau","location":"Aqtau","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Aqtau - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aqtobe","location":"Aqtobe","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Aqtobe - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ashgabat","location":"Ashgabat","code":"TM","country":"Turkmenistan","title":"Ashgabat - Turkmenistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Atyrau","location":"Atyrau","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Atyrau - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Baghdad","location":"Baghdad","code":"IQ","country":"Iraq","title":"Baghdad - Iraq"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bahrain","location":"Bahrain","code":"BH","country":"Bahrain","title":"Bahrain"},{"tz":"Asia\/Baku","location":"Baku","code":"AZ","country":"Azerbaijan","title":"Baku - Azerbaijan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bangkok","location":"Bangkok","code":"TH","country":"Thailand","title":"Bangkok - Thailand"},{"tz":"Asia\/Barnaul","location":"Barnaul","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Barnaul - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Beirut","location":"Beirut","code":"LB","country":"Lebanon","title":"Beirut - Lebanon"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bishkek","location":"Bishkek","code":"KG","country":"Kyrgyzstan","title":"Bishkek - Kyrgyzstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Brunei","location":"Brunei","code":"BN","country":"Brunei Darussalam","title":"Brunei Darussalam"},{"tz":"Asia\/Chita","location":"Chita","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Chita - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Choibalsan","location":"Choibalsan","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Choibalsan - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Colombo","location":"Colombo","code":"LK","country":"Sri Lanka","title":"Colombo - Sri Lanka"},{"tz":"Asia\/Damascus","location":"Damascus","code":"SY","country":"Syrian Arab Republic (Syria)","title":"Damascus - Syria"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dhaka","location":"Dhaka","code":"BD","country":"Bangladesh","title":"Dhaka - Bangladesh"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dili","location":"Dili","code":"TL","country":"Timor-Leste","title":"Dili - Timor-Leste"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dubai","location":"Dubai","code":"AE","country":"United Arab Emirates","title":"Dubai - United Arab Emirates"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dushanbe","location":"Dushanbe","code":"TJ","country":"Tajikistan","title":"Dushanbe - Tajikistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Famagusta","location":"Famagusta","code":"CY","country":"Cyprus","title":"Famagusta - Cyprus"},{"tz":"Asia\/Gaza","location":"Gaza","code":"PS","country":"Palestinian Territory","title":"Gaza - Palestinian Territory"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hebron","location":"Hebron","code":"PS","country":"Palestinian Territory","title":"Hebron - Palestinian Territory"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ho_Chi_Minh","location":"HoChiMinh","code":"VN","country":"Viet Nam","title":"Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hong_Kong","location":"HongKong","code":"HK","country":"Hong Kong","title":"Hong Kong China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hovd","location":"Hovd","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Hovd - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Irkutsk","location":"Irkutsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Irkutsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jakarta","location":"Jakarta","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Jakarta - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jayapura","location":"Jayapura","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Jayapura - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jerusalem","location":"Jerusalem","code":"IL","country":"Israel","title":"Jerusalem - Israel"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kabul","location":"Kabul","code":"AF","country":"Afghanistan","title":"Kabul - Afghanistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kamchatka","location":"Kamchatka","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kamchatka - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Karachi","location":"Karachi","code":"PK","country":"Pakistan","title":"Karachi - Pakistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kathmandu","location":"Kathmandu","code":"NP","country":"Nepal","title":"Kathmandu - Nepal"},{"tz":"Asia\/Khandyga","location":"Khandyga","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Khandyga - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kolkata","location":"Kolkata","code":"IN","country":"India","title":"Kolkata - India"},{"tz":"Asia\/Krasnoyarsk","location":"Krasnoyarsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Krasnoyarsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuala_Lumpur","location":"KualaLumpur","code":"MY","country":"Malaysia","title":"Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuching","location":"Kuching","code":"MY","country":"Malaysia","title":"Kuching - Malaysia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuwait","location":"Kuwait","code":"KW","country":"Kuwait","title":"Kuwait"},{"tz":"Asia\/Macau","location":"Macau","code":"MO","country":"Macau","title":"Macau"},{"tz":"Asia\/Magadan","location":"Magadan","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Magadan - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Makassar","location":"Makassar","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Makassar - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Manila","location":"Manila","code":"PH","country":"Philippines","title":"Manila - Philippines"},{"tz":"Asia\/Muscat","location":"Muscat","code":"OM","country":"Oman","title":"Muscat - Oman"},{"tz":"Asia\/Nicosia","location":"Nicosia","code":"CY","country":"Cyprus","title":"Nicosia - Cyprus"},{"tz":"Asia\/Novokuznetsk","location":"Novokuznetsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Novokuznetsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Novosibirsk","location":"Novosibirsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Novosibirsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Omsk","location":"Omsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Omsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Oral","location":"Oral","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Oral - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Phnom_Penh","location":"PhnomPenh","code":"KH","country":"Cambodia","title":"Phnom Penh - Cambodia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Pontianak","location":"Pontianak","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Pontianak - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Pyongyang","location":"Pyongyang","code":"KP","country":"Korea (North)","title":"Pyongyang - North Korea"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qatar","location":"Qatar","code":"QA","country":"Qatar","title":"Qatar"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qostanay","location":"Qostanay","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Qostanay - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qyzylorda","location":"Qyzylorda","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Qyzylorda - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Riyadh","location":"Riyadh","code":"SA","country":"Saudi Arabia","title":"Riyadh - Saudi Arabia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Sakhalin","location":"Sakhalin","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Sakhalin - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Samarkand","location":"Samarkand","code":"UZ","country":"Uzbekistan","title":"Samarkand - Uzbekistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Seoul","location":"Seoul","code":"KR","country":"Korea (South)","title":"Seoul - South Korea"},{"tz":"Asia\/Shanghai","location":"Shanghai","code":"CN","country":"China","title":"Shanghai - China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Singapore","location":"Singapore","code":"SG","country":"Singapore","title":"Singapore"},{"tz":"Asia\/Srednekolymsk","location":"Srednekolymsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Srednekolymsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Taipei","location":"Taipei","code":"TW","country":"Taiwan","title":"Taipei - Chinese Taipei"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tashkent","location":"Tashkent","code":"UZ","country":"Uzbekistan","title":"Tashkent - Uzbekistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tbilisi","location":"Tbilisi","code":"GE","country":"Georgia","title":"Tbilisi - Georgia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tehran","location":"Tehran","code":"IR","country":"Iran","title":"Tehran - Iran"},{"tz":"Asia\/Thimphu","location":"Thimphu","code":"BT","country":"Bhutan","title":"Thimphu - Bhutan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tokyo","location":"Tokyo","code":"JP","country":"Japan","title":"Tokyo - Japan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tomsk","location":"Tomsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Tomsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ulaanbaatar","location":"Ulaanbaatar","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Ulaanbaatar - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Urumqi","location":"Urumqi","code":"CN","country":"China","title":"Urumqi - China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ust-Nera","location":"Ust-Nera","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Ust-Nera - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Vientiane","location":"Vientiane","code":"LA","country":"Lao PDR","title":"Vientiane - Laos"},{"tz":"Asia\/Vladivostok","location":"Vladivostok","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Vladivostok - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yakutsk","location":"Yakutsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Yakutsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yangon","location":"Yangon","code":"MM","country":"Myanmar","title":"Yangon - Myanmar"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yekaterinburg","location":"Yekaterinburg","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Yekaterinburg - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yerevan","location":"Yerevan","code":"AM","country":"Armenia","title":"Yerevan - Armenia"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Azores","location":"Azores","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Azores - Portugal"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Bermuda","location":"Bermuda","code":"BM","country":"Bermuda","title":"Bermuda"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Canary","location":"Canary","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Canary Islands - Spain"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Cape_Verde","location":"CapeVerde","code":"CV","country":"Cape Verde","title":"Cape Verde"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Faroe","location":"Faroe","code":"FO","country":"Faroe Islands","title":"Faroe Islands"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Madeira","location":"Madeira","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Madeira - Portugal"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Reykjavik","location":"Reykjavik","code":"IS","country":"Iceland","title":"Reykjavik - Iceland"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/South_Georgia","location":"SouthGeorgia","code":"GS","country":"South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands","title":"South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/St_Helena","location":"StHelena","code":"SH","country":"Saint Helena","title":"Saint Helena"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Stanley","location":"Stanley","code":"FK","country":"Falkland Islands (Malvinas)","title":"Stanley - Falkland Islands"},{"tz":"Australia\/Adelaide","location":"Adelaide","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Adelaide - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Brisbane","location":"Brisbane","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Brisbane - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Broken_Hill","location":"BrokenHill","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Broken Hill - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Darwin","location":"Darwin","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Darwin - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Eucla","location":"Eucla","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Eucla - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Hobart","location":"Hobart","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Hobart - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Lindeman","location":"Lindeman","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Lindeman - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Lord_Howe","location":"LordHowe","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Lord Howe - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Melbourne","location":"Melbourne","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Melbourne - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Perth","location":"Perth","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Perth - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Sydney","location":"Sydney","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Sydney - Australia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Amsterdam","location":"Amsterdam","code":"NL","country":"Netherlands","title":"Amsterdam - Netherlands"},{"tz":"Europe\/Andorra","location":"Andorra","code":"AD","country":"Andorra","title":"Andorra"},{"tz":"Europe\/Astrakhan","location":"Astrakhan","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Astrakhan - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Athens","location":"Athens","code":"GR","country":"Greece","title":"Athens - Greece"},{"tz":"Europe\/Belgrade","location":"Belgrade","code":"RS","country":"Serbia","title":"Belgrade - Serbia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Berlin","location":"Berlin","code":"DE","country":"Germany","title":"Berlin - Germany"},{"tz":"Europe\/Bratislava","location":"Bratislava","code":"SK","country":"Slovakia","title":"Bratislava - Slovakia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Brussels","location":"Brussels","code":"BE","country":"Belgium","title":"Brussels - Belgium"},{"tz":"Europe\/Bucharest","location":"Bucharest","code":"RO","country":"Romania","title":"Bucharest - Romania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Budapest","location":"Budapest","code":"HU","country":"Hungary","title":"Budapest - Hungary"},{"tz":"Europe\/Busingen","location":"Busingen","code":"DE","country":"Germany","title":"Busingen - Germany"},{"tz":"Europe\/Chisinau","location":"Chisinau","code":"MD","country":"Moldova","title":"Chisinau - Moldova"},{"tz":"Europe\/Copenhagen","location":"Copenhagen","code":"DK","country":"Denmark","title":"Copenhagen - Denmark"},{"tz":"Europe\/Dublin","location":"Dublin","code":"IE","country":"Ireland","title":"Dublin - Ireland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Gibraltar","location":"Gibraltar","code":"GI","country":"Gibraltar","title":"Gibraltar"},{"tz":"Europe\/Guernsey","location":"Guernsey","code":"GG","country":"Guernsey","title":"Guernsey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Helsinki","location":"Helsinki","code":"FI","country":"Finland","title":"Helsinki - Finland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Isle_of_Man","location":"IsleofMan","code":"IM","country":"Isle of Man","title":"Isle of Man"},{"tz":"Europe\/Istanbul","location":"Istanbul","code":"TR","country":"Turkey","title":"Istanbul - Turkey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Jersey","location":"Jersey","code":"JE","country":"Jersey","title":"Jersey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kaliningrad","location":"Kaliningrad","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kaliningrad - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kirov","location":"Kirov","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kirov - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kyiv","location":"Kyiv","code":"UA","country":"Ukraine","title":"Kyiv - Ukraine"},{"tz":"Europe\/Lisbon","location":"Lisbon","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Lisbon - Portugal"},{"tz":"Europe\/Ljubljana","location":"Ljubljana","code":"SI","country":"Slovenia","title":"Ljubljana - Slovenia"},{"tz":"Europe\/London","location":"London","code":"GB","country":"United Kingdom","title":"London - United Kingdom"},{"tz":"Europe\/Luxembourg","location":"Luxembourg","code":"LU","country":"Luxembourg","title":"Luxembourg"},{"tz":"Europe\/Madrid","location":"Madrid","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Madrid - Spain"},{"tz":"Europe\/Malta","location":"Malta","code":"MT","country":"Malta","title":"Malta"},{"tz":"Europe\/Mariehamn","location":"Mariehamn","code":"AX","country":"Aland Islands","title":"Mariehamn - Aland Islands"},{"tz":"Europe\/Minsk","location":"Minsk","code":"BY","country":"Belarus","title":"Minsk - Belarus"},{"tz":"Europe\/Monaco","location":"Monaco","code":"MC","country":"Monaco","title":"Monaco"},{"tz":"Europe\/Moscow","location":"Moscow","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Moscow - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Oslo","location":"Oslo","code":"NO","country":"Norway","title":"Oslo - Norway"},{"tz":"Europe\/Paris","location":"Paris","code":"FR","country":"France","title":"Paris - France"},{"tz":"Europe\/Podgorica","location":"Podgorica","code":"ME","country":"Montenegro","title":"Podgorica - Montenegro"},{"tz":"Europe\/Prague","location":"Prague","code":"CZ","country":"Czech Republic","title":"Prague - Czech Republic"},{"tz":"Europe\/Riga","location":"Riga","code":"LV","country":"Latvia","title":"Riga - Latvia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Rome","location":"Rome","code":"IT","country":"Italy","title":"Rome - Italy"},{"tz":"Europe\/Samara","location":"Samara","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Samara - russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/San_Marino","location":"SanMarino","code":"SM","country":"San Marino","title":"San Marino"},{"tz":"Europe\/Sarajevo","location":"Sarajevo","code":"BA","country":"Bosnia and Herzegovina","title":"Sarajevo - Bosnia and Herzergovina"},{"tz":"Europe\/Saratov","location":"Saratov","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Saratov - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Simferopol","location":"Simferopol","code":"UA","country":"Ukraine","title":"Simferopol - Ukraine"},{"tz":"Europe\/Skopje","location":"Skopje","code":"MK","country":"Macedonia","title":"Skopje - Macedonia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Sofia","location":"Sofia","code":"BG","country":"Bulgaria","title":"Sofia - Bulgaria"},{"tz":"Europe\/Stockholm","location":"Stockholm","code":"SE","country":"Sweden","title":"Stockholm - Sweden"},{"tz":"Europe\/Tallinn","location":"Tallinn","code":"EE","country":"Estonia","title":"Tallinn - Estonia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Tirane","location":"Tirane","code":"AL","country":"Albania","title":"Tirana - Albania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Ulyanovsk","location":"Ulyanovsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Ulyanovsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vaduz","location":"Vaduz","code":"LI","country":"Liechtenstein","title":"Vaduz - Liechtenstein"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vatican","location":"Vatican","code":"VA","country":"Holy See (Vatican City State)","title":"Vatican City"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vienna","location":"Vienna","code":"AT","country":"Austria","title":"Vienna - Austria"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vilnius","location":"Vilnius","code":"LT","country":"Lithuania","title":"Vilnius - Lithuania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Volgograd","location":"Volgograd","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Volgograd - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Warsaw","location":"Warsaw","code":"PL","country":"Poland","title":"Warsaw - Poland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Zagreb","location":"Zagreb","code":"HR","country":"Croatia","title":"Zagreb - Croatia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Zurich","location":"Zurich","code":"CH","country":"Switzerland","title":"Zurich - Switzerland"},{"tz":"Indian\/Antananarivo","location":"Antananarivo","code":"MG","country":"Madagascar","title":"Antananarivo - Madagascar"},{"tz":"Indian\/Chagos","location":"Chagos","code":"IO","country":"British Indian Ocean Territory","title":"Chagos - British Indian Ocean Territory"},{"tz":"Indian\/Christmas","location":"Christmas","code":"CX","country":"Christmas Island","title":"Christmas Island"},{"tz":"Indian\/Cocos","location":"Cocos","code":"CC","country":"Cocos (Keeling) Islands","title":"Cocos (Keeling) Islands"},{"tz":"Indian\/Comoro","location":"Comoro","code":"KM","country":"Comoros","title":"Comoros"},{"tz":"Indian\/Kerguelen","location":"Kerguelen","code":"TF","country":"French Southern Territories","title":"Kerguelen - French Southern Territories"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mahe","location":"Mahe","code":"SC","country":"Seychelles","title":"Mahe - Seychelles"},{"tz":"Indian\/Maldives","location":"Maldives","code":"MV","country":"Maldives","title":"Maldives"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mauritius","location":"Mauritius","code":"MU","country":"Mauritius","title":"Mauritius"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mayotte","location":"Mayotte","code":"YT","country":"Mayotte","title":"Mayotte"},{"tz":"Indian\/Reunion","location":"Reunion","code":"RE","country":"Reunion","title":"Reunion"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Apia","location":"Apia","code":"WS","country":"Samoa","title":"Apia - Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Auckland","location":"Auckland","code":"NZ","country":"New Zealand","title":"Auckland - New Zealand"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Bougainville","location":"Bougainville","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Bougainville - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Chatham","location":"Chatham","code":"NZ","country":"New Zealand","title":"Chatham Islands - New Zealand"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Chuuk","location":"Chuuk","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Chuuk - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Easter","location":"Easter","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Easter Island - Chile"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Efate","location":"Efate","code":"VU","country":"Vanuatu","title":"Efate - Vanuatu"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Fakaofo","location":"Fakaofo","code":"TK","country":"Tokelau","title":"Fakaofo - Tokelau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Fiji","location":"Fiji","code":"FJ","country":"Fiji","title":"Fiji"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Funafuti","location":"Funafuti","code":"TV","country":"Tuvalu","title":"Funafuti - Tuvalu"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Galapagos","location":"Galapagos","code":"EC","country":"Ecuador","title":"Galapagos Islands - Ecuador"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Gambier","location":"Gambier","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Gambier - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Guadalcanal","location":"Guadalcanal","code":"SB","country":"Solomon Islands","title":"Guadalcanal - Solomon Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Guam","location":"Guam","code":"GU","country":"Guam","title":"Guam"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Honolulu","location":"Honolulu","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Honolulu - Hawaii - United States of America"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kanton","location":"Kanton","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Kanton - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kiritimati","location":"Kiritimati","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Kiritimati - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kosrae","location":"Kosrae","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Kosrae - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kwajalein","location":"Kwajalein","code":"MH","country":"Marshall Islands","title":"Kwajalein - Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Majuro","location":"Majuro","code":"MH","country":"Marshall Islands","title":"Majuro - Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Marquesas","location":"Marquesas","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Marquesas - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Midway","location":"Midway","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Midway - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Nauru","location":"Nauru","code":"NR","country":"Nauru","title":"Nauru"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Niue","location":"Niue","code":"NU","country":"Niue","title":"Niue"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Norfolk","location":"Norfolk","code":"NF","country":"Norfolk Island","title":"Norfolk Island"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Noumea","location":"Noumea","code":"NC","country":"New Caledonia","title":"Noumea - New Caledonia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pago_Pago","location":"PagoPago","code":"AS","country":"American Samoa","title":"Pago Pago - American Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Palau","location":"Palau","code":"PW","country":"Palau","title":"Palau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pitcairn","location":"Pitcairn","code":"PN","country":"Pitcairn","title":"Pitcairn"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pohnpei","location":"Pohnpei","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Pohnpei - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Port_Moresby","location":"PortMoresby","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Port Moresby - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Rarotonga","location":"Rarotonga","code":"CK","country":"Cook Islands","title":"Rarotonga - Cook Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Saipan","location":"Saipan","code":"MP","country":"Northern Mariana Islands","title":"Saipan - Northern Marinara Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tahiti","location":"Tahiti","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Tahiti - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tarawa","location":"Tarawa","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Tarawa - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tongatapu","location":"Tongatapu","code":"TO","country":"Tonga","title":"Tongatapu - Tonga"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wake","location":"Wake","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Wake - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wallis","location":"Wallis","code":"WF","country":"Wallis and Futuna Islands","title":"Wallis and Futuna Islands"},{"tz":"UTC","location":"UTC","code":"UTC","country":"","title":"UTC\/GMT"}]
ADVERTISEMENT
All the Rugby. All the News. All in One Place. Your Inbox.
Sign up now
RugbyPass Newsletter
Get the latest rugby news and analysis with the RugbyPass newsletter
It's pronounced Nìce
The way the canes treated Ardie, I wouldn’t go to the canes and I’m a canes fan. Go for the big money overseas while you can then come back for the world cup
The way Ardie treated the Canes, I’d be surprised if they want him.
When MP played there for moana the stadium was half full. That isn't near a sell out. And if people go to watch a single player who turned his back on their team rather than go watch a very good team play very good rugby then they aren’t rugby fans.
The hurricanes wouldn't sign Julian and didn’t like the idea of Ardie playing every other season then leaving again and Ardie took it personally. Now we hear that last year he is burnt out and misses his family who have been based in Wellington while he plays in Auckland and Japan.
Tana came out and pretty much said the blues are enemy number 1 and have never wanted moana in the competition. It would be a strange turn of events if he ended up playing for them. Can’t see him playing in Europe and leaving his family in nz for yet another season away. Also can’t see him returning to the canes.
Treated him? Julian should've been dropped long before he was. If Ardie wants to get all butthurt over his brother, that’s on him. Plus, he already is on sabattical, and coming back next year, so what are you on about?
Adam Coleman is playing at Wallaby level.
Ardie can go to the Blues. We don’t need him anymore.
You nasty
True I had posted in another article that tonights lineup looked like a bright future for the Blues and only needed a signing like Ioane’s to top it off but that could easily be Savea’s instead.