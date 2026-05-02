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Investec Champions Cup

Leinster player ratings vs Toulon | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Ian Cameron Ian Cameron
at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Harry Byrne, left, and Andrew Porter of Leinster sit in the sinbin during the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster and RC Toulon at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
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4 Comments

Leinster player ratings: Leo Cullen’s men went into this one as favourites but not for a second was there a sense that three-time champions Toulon were making up the numbers.

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It was a nervy opening from both sides. Leinster survived a spell with 13 men and just about held firm against the RCT physical menace and pressure. It was scrappy with heavy refereeing and TMO involvement.

Leinster switched off late and allowed Toulon back into it before closing out a 29-25 win.

Here’s our Leinster player ratings:

1. Andrew Porter – 7.5
Back from injury and straight into the fire. Carried hard and made dents when others struggled against Toulon’s white wall. Burst through on 25 minutes to ignite a rare front-foot moment. Yellow card for a high shot stalled his momentum but up until then he had been one of Leinster’s most effective carriers.

VIDEO

Attack

150
Passes
167
109
Ball Carries
124
204m
Post Contact Metres
294m
2
Line Breaks
8

2. Dan Sheehan – 7
Busy as ever, popping up in wide channels and looking for involvements. Linked well in Leinster’s better attacking passages and got through a heavy workload before being replaced on 73 minutes.

3. Tom Clarkson – 8.5
Outstanding against Jean-Baptiste Gros. Leinster were under pressure on the shove but Clarkson kept delivering penalties and stability. One shaky scrum aside, this was a coming-of-age performance in a Champions Cup semi-final.

4. Joe McCarthy – 7.5
Produced a key strip in the first half that helped Leinster flip the field. Industrious and dominant at times against a gnarly Toulon pack, but played his part in a tight forward battle.

5. James Ryan – 7
Worked tirelessly and never stopped slugging away. Outmuscled at times by David Ribbans and Co. but still managed one huge contact and was unlucky to be held up over the line.

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6. Jack Conan – 8
A pumped-up performance. Crashed over early after a Van der Flier break to settle nerves and carried relentlessly in traffic. Limped off after a brutal shift having emptied the tank.

7. Josh van der Flier – 8
Took his try well on 32 minutes after slick Leinster handling. Constantly involved and smashed over from close range. A reliable presence before being replaced early in the second half.

8. Caelan Doris – 7
Up for the fight from minute one. Very poor early, which has affected his rating here, with a forward pass and an offside penalty but grew into it. His try on 66 minutes, set up by Gibson-Park, effectively sealed the game before Toulon’s late surge.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 7.5
Sharp in patches, including the assist for Doris and some intelligent kicking in behind. But three turnovers and one brainrot moment where he left a ruck without the ball summed up a slightly off evening by his standards. Still a central cog in the Leinster machine.

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10. Harry Byrne – 4.5
A horror opening 30 minutes. Missed a sitter early and his kicking from hand was really poor, including a dreadful sequence that cost Leinster 40 metres. Yellow card for offside compounded it. Improved slightly after the break, slotting a penalty and conversion, but never fully recovered control. A tough shift but ended brightly.

11. Rieko Ioane – 6
Leinster’s most dangerous attacking weapon in the first half. A constant threat with ball in hand and showed sharp footwork, including a near break that lifted the Aviva. Defensive frailties remained, missing five tackles and nearly gifting a 14-point swing.

12. Robbie Henshaw – NA
First Champions Cup start since January ended early after a huge collision with Mikheil Shioshvili. Stretchered off after 14 minutes.

13. Garry Ringrose – 6.5
A tale of two halves. Missed three tackles in a quiet opening period but responded brilliantly. Took his try from close range with authority and roared to the crowd. Involved heavily thereafter despite a couple of handling issues.

14. Tommy O’Brien – 7
Outstanding work rate. His hit on Tomas Albornoz set the tone defensively and he consistently probed the edges. Work off the ball was excellent throughout before being replaced on 67 minutes.

15. Hugo Keenan – 7
A composed outing. Not heavily tested aerially but kept everything tidy and linked nicely in attack. Popped up in support lines when needed and did his job efficiently.

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher – NA
Not on long enough to make a meaningful impact.

17. Jerry Cahir – 6.5
Got through his work after coming on late but with little time to influence proceedings significantly.

18. Rabah Slimani – 5
Facing his future club added intrigue but his contribution was limited after replacing Clarkson.

19. Alex Soroka – 7
Added real value off the bench, particularly around Leinster’s maul game. Helped steady things during a tense second half.

20. Scott Penny – 6.5
Very solid without standing out after replacing Van der Flier.

21. Luke McGrath – NA
Not used.

22. Sam Prendergast – 3.5
A tough cameo. Missed a tackle almost immediately and then another frankly pathetic one-on-one tackle attempt on Gael Drean that allowed Toulon back into the game late. This area of his game simply has to be addressed behind closed doors. There’s little evidence that it has been going off this performance.

23. Jamie Osborne – 6
Thrown in early after Henshaw’s injury and delivered an honest shift. Carried well and defended diligently without dominating.

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Comments

4 Comments
J
Jon 4 days ago

When Doris scored his try, did anyone else spot the attempted eye gouge on him by the Toulon 18?

u
unknown 4 days ago

Not sure it was that. Looked like hand landing on face but I didn't see replays, if it was close to it you'd expect the relays to focus on it

G
Ger Ronan 5 days ago

Can i ask who rated this???

B
BI 5 days ago

I wouldn’t pay much attention to it. I think RugbyPass benefits more from giving unusual ratings. It’s the norm for some of these websites who rely on clickbait stuff

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 27 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 42 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

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S
SB 1 hour ago
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Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

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SB 1 hour ago
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Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

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unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



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1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



...

2 Go to comments
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