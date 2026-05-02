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Super Rugby Pacific

Drua give playoff hopes a boost with first-ever win over Highlanders

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens of the Highlanders with the ball during the round 12 Super Rugby match between Fijian Drua and Highlanders at Four R Stadium, on May 02, 2026, in Nadi, Fiji. (Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images)
Comments
6 Comments

The Fijian Drua have beaten the Highlanders for the first time in Super Rugby Pacific, claiming an important 24-14 as the playoff race heats up. With this result, the Drua have moved up to eighth on the ladder and are equal with the Highlanders on competition points.

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It took the Highlanders 20 seconds to get their hands on the ball, with Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens linking up with Cam Millar to clean up a Drua clearance kick. The visitors dominated the possession battle during the opening five minutes, but it didn’t lead to points.

Jonah Lowe was brough down by scrum-half Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, before the Highlanders spread the ball from one sideline to the other. Jona Nareki got his first touch of the match along the left sideline, but the Drua scrambled well.

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That set the tone for practically the first 10 minutes, as the Highlanders unleashed wave after wave of attacking pressure. But Tuidraki Samusamuvodre changed the game by picking off a pass, running from inside one 22 to the other with an intercept.

There was a messy fight for possession at the breakdown after Samusamuvodre was brought to ground, but the Drua did enough to retain the ball. They spread the ball wide to Frank Lomani on the wing, who set up France international Virimi Vakatawa for his maiden try in Drua colours.

The Highlanders looked to hit back almost immediately in the 13th minute, as they built up phases inside the Drua 22. But the hosts secured a turnover on their own try line, before Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula kicked the ball about 20 meters downfield.

But the Highlanders appeared confident and played with momentum, getting themselves back into a point-scoring possession. Lowe pulled off a superb diving finish near the right sideline to dot down for the bounce back score.

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Cam Millar slotted the difficult conversion attempt to bring the teams level at 7-all, but the Drua gave their fans in Ba plenty to cheer about soon after. Isikeli Rabitu bumped off Nareki en route to the try line in the 24th minute.

With the half-time break looming, the Highlanders kicked downfield for a late bid to score some go-ahead points. Armstrong-Ravula was penalised at the breakdown inside the Drua’s 22, seeing the men from Dunedin kick for the corner.

The Highlanders maul was utterly dominant. Veveni Lasaqa reaped the rewards of a rampaging rolling maul, crashing over for the five-pointer inside the last five minutes of the half. Millar stepped up and converted the try, giving the Highlanders a 14-12 half-time lead.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
4
Tries
2
2
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
119
Carries
107
8
Line Breaks
4
16
Turnovers Lost
28
16
Turnovers Won
8

To start the second term, Fines-Leleiwasa and Armstrong-Ravula helped spread the ball right, with some gaps opening up in the Highlanders defence. Rabitu broke through the line and beat the covering tackle attempt from Lowe.

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Milestone man Elia Canakaivata added to the Drua’s advantage with a significant score about five minutes later. Armstrong-Ravula added the extras, as the Fijians raced out to a commanding 10-point lead with 30 to play.

Rabitu’s eventual afternoon continued, with the outside back shown a yellow card in the 61st minute. That was the next major moment in this contest, as the Highlanders looked to make the most of their one-man advantage.

The Highlanders came close to scoring a couple of times, but the Drua continued to scramble well, nearing a drought-breaking win in this matchup. But in the end the Drua did enough, denying the Highlanders a losing bonus point in Ba.

In the final play of the match, the Drua were inches away from securing a winning bonus point, but a knock-on just shy of the line prevented them from moving ahead of the Highlanders on the ladder.

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Comments

6 Comments
C
Cantab 5 days ago

Realistically the Drua & Highlanders are out of contention for the 6 play off positions. The teams currently in the top 6 are likely to remain there with only the final order of the sides to be determined as they jockey for position.

S
SB 6 days ago

The Highlanders are not a composed team and their inability to do the simple things really hurts them.


The Drua will be happy with that win, disappointed not to get the bonus at the end but they took more of their opportunities.

B
Bazzallina 5 days ago

An they kick far to much imo JRK is a good player no doubt but needs to put away the boot on grubbers and chip kicks Ali also felt that last scrum rock solid before oranges just behind 10 meter line middleish of the paddock up 14-12 surely a team that’s looking to win the match is having a dig from there but Landers pass it 10 back an kick it out dead got to be more aggressive

O
Otagoman II 6 days ago

This game is right up there for one of the worst Highlanders performance of the last few years and there are plenty of candidates. Drua were only marginally better. JJ’s approach is not working. Time to clean out in the coaching box and make inquiries if Mark Brown (Otago coach) can be persuaded to helm them.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 25 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 40 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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