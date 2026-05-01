‘Happened pretty quick’: Why Bayley Kuenzle is leaving Force for Glasgow

Bayley Kuenzle missed out on a gap year and hasn’t travelled much abroad, but the utility back has embraced the chance to see more of the world by signing a two-year deal with powerhouse URC outfit the Glasgow Warriors.

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Future Wallabies backrower Fraser McReight and British & Irish Lions outside back Mack Hansen featured in the Australia U20 squad for the 2018 World Rugby U20s Championship in France, with Southern Districts product Kuenzle also named.

Australia were beaten by Wales 21-26 and New Zealand 18-27 during pool play, but managed to secure a fifth-place finish overall with a 41-15 win over Argentina on June 17. Hansen touched down for the Aussies in the one-sided victory.

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“That was unreal, but no, I haven’t done much travelling really,” Kuenzle told RugbyPass, reflecting on that tournament and the appeal of more European travel. Glasgow announced on Wednesday that Kuenzle had signed on, bolstering a roster that’s currently second on the URC standings.

Kuenzle has made starts in the outside backs and midfield, offering invaluable versatility across a 20-game stint with the ACT Brumbies and 45-matches for the Western Force. But a new chapter awaits the former Australia A representative in Scotstoun.

“It happened pretty quick. I got the offer and obviously had to weigh up my options. I would’ve loved to stay in Perth but I thought it was a good opportunity for me to travel and to explore something new,” Kuenzle told RugbyPass at Allianz Stadium on Friday.

“I’ve been at the Force for five years now and it was a great opportunity to see the world and play in a different comp, and obviously they play a lot of rugby over there in that European stuff which would be an awesome opportunity for me. I’m looking forward to it.”

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Kuenzle is the latest Super Rugby Pacific player to sign with a Scottish side, with two prospects out of New Zealand inking deals with Edinburgh. Crusaders scrum-half Louie Chapman and Hurricanes centre Riley Higgins have both signed on from next season.



Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 2 2 Tries 2 2 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 103 Carries 210 1 Line Breaks 13 11 Turnovers Lost 21 9 Turnovers Won 3

But unlike Kuenzle, those two are eligible to represent Scotland ahead of the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia. Kuenzle doesn’t have any Scottish heritage so won’t be wearing navy blue at the showpiece event next year, but as a fun fact, he does have Swiss citizenship.

“I saw that too. I think those boys are Scottish qualified so that’s obviously appealing for those boys to get over,” Kuenzle said.

“Looking at players that go over there, they succeed so I’m looking forward to that and hopefully I get a good opportunity.”

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Kuenzle was brought on as an impact player as the Force held on for a season-defining 20-17 win over the NSW Waratahs on Friday. It’s kept the Force in the playoff race, but it doesn’t get any easier as they look to repeat history in the capital.

The Force defied the odds last season, claiming a thrilling three-point victory over the Brumbies in the capital. That was the Force’s first win in Canberra since 2011, ending a 14-year drought that had spanned more than 5,000 days.

Before a three-game stretch back at home to round out the regular season, the Force will face Aussie rivals the Tahs and the Brumbies in back-to-back weeks. It’s given Sydney-born Kuenzle the chance to return to Canberra, having spent a few seasons with the Brums.

“Massive win. It’s unfortunate that they got the bonus point in the end though,” he reflected.

“We fought hard, same as the Crusaders the [fortnight] before. We defended really well at the end obviously in the end we got the ball back.

“Big confidence boost for us. Obviously coming in over here, our away record hasn’t been too great. To get the win in Allianz was huge for us.”