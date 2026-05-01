Northern | US
34 - 31
FT
36 - 20
FT
21 - 31
FT
Today
12:00
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
13:45
Today
13:45
Today
13:45
Today
14:00
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
04:35
Tomorrow
06:45
Tomorrow
07:30
Tomorrow
08:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
09:05
Tomorrow
09:35
Tomorrow
09:35
Tomorrow
09:35
Tomorrow
09:35
Tomorrow
10:15
WOMENS
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
12:30
WOMENS
Tomorrow
13:45
Tomorrow
13:45
Tomorrow
14:00
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
09:30
Sunday
14:05
Super Rugby Pacific

Waratahs vs Force takes: Pietsch and Grealy the big winners out of derby

Finn Morton Finn Morton
at Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Dylan Pietsch of the Force looks on during the round 12 Super Rugby match between NSW Waratahs and Western Force at Allianz Stadium, on May 01, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Comments
1 Comment

The Western Force have kept their Super Rugby Pacific playoff hopes alive with a hard-fought 20-17 win over the NSW Waratahs in Sydney, with winger Dylan Pietsch standing out with two tries in his return to Allianz Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Donaldson kicked an early penalty goal, with the Force leading 3-0 for more than 20 minutes. But the Waratahs did eventually hit back through Lawson Creighton, before Pietsch was able to effectively cancel out that effort with a try soon after.

It was 10-all at the break, setting up a crucial second half in the context of both teams’ seasons. Pietsch ran in for his second in the 51st minute, before another Donaldson penalty saw the Force race out to a 10-point advantage.

VIDEO

Folau Faingaa gave the Waratahs a fighting chance with a try in the dying stages, making it a one-score game with about five minutes left, but the Force did enough to hang on. Here are some takes form one of the two Australian derbies in round 12.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
2
2
Tries
2
2
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
103
Carries
210
1
Line Breaks
13
11
Turnovers Lost
21
9
Turnovers Won
3

The winger Wallabies cannot ignore

Dylan Pietsch sent a reminder to Wallabies selectors with this performance.

Pietsch starred for the Wallabies against the British & Irish Lions in Sydney and the Springboks in Johannesburg, before injury sidelined the winger. The 28-year-old would end up returning for Spring Tour matches against Japan and France.

Wing is probably the toughest positional group to call at the moment. If you were to ask five fans to name their Wallabies squad, it’s entirely possible they all rattle off at least slightly different lists in the outside backs.

Filipo Daugunu has been one of the best Australian players this season, Max Jorgensen started the campaign with three consecutive doubles, and then there’s Zac Lomax who just made a high-profile move across from the NRL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim ‘The Junkyard Dog’ Ryan, Paris Olympian Corey Toole, Brumbies stalwart Andy Muirhead, Waratahs flyer Harry Potter and more have also enjoyed good moments in 2026. But when the squad is named in a matter of months, Pietsch is the type of player who has to be there.

Pietsch famously played in the loose forwards as a schoolboy before later moving into the wings, and you can see that in the way he plays. The winger scored two tries against the Tahs, finishing with almost 20 carries for more than 100 metres.

Another big winner

Mac Grealy has been superb all season for the Force, starting in all eight appearances for the side so far this season. The 24-year-old has since been rewarded with a new deal, putting pen to paper on an extension through until 2028.

Grealy, who was a schoolboy sensation with the Downlands College First XV before debuting for the Queensland Reds, continues to knock at the door for higher honours. If you watch any Force game, very rarely is Grealy not one of the clear standouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fullback scored a couple of tries for the Reds against Wales before making the move west and has since earned representative honours. In a star-studded Australia A side, Grealy wore the No. 15 jersey and scored a try in a monstrous 71-7 win over a Japan XV last October.

But Grealy has gone to an all-new level this season. The Queenslander was sensational against the Reds last month in Brisbane, touching down a five-pointer and generally standing out during the upset victory.

Grealy in the midst of a purple patch, and the outside back’s performance on Friday continues to live up to that level. Dylan Pietsch and Nick Champion de Crespigny were the only players who recorded more carries than Grealy.

Pietsch had the second-most carry meters across 70 minutes with 97, while Grealy was well in front with more than 135. Grealy was heavily involved all night, marking another impressive effort from the No. 15 who is enjoying a career-best run.

On current form, there might not be a better fullback in Australia.

Related

Hurricanes vs Crusaders takes: Take a bow, Cory Jane, the champs are slipping

The Hurricanes and Crusaders collided in Wellington to kick off round 12 of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, and it was the hosts who emerged with the slight majority of the 69 points scored in the game.

Read Now

Zac Lomax’s quiet night

This match was built up as a heavyweight bout between two Australian rivals desperate for a win, headlined by a clash between former State of Origin teammates Zac Lomax and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii as the obvious main event.

Lomax debuted for the Force last month away to the Fijian Drua before being named to start a Super Rugby Pacific match for the first time against defending champions the Crusaders, with the 26-year-old scoring a try during an impressive 80-minute shift.

Both Lomax and Suaalii were named for this round 12 showdown, setting the stage for a clash between the former NRL stars. Lomax worked hard to get involved, but the right winger was rarely rewarded during a fairly uneventful contest.

The six-time NSW Blues representative knocked the ball on with his first carry, with Suaalii among those coming across in defence. Force fly-half Ben Donaldson tried to get Lomax involved more, with the visitors running some switch plays and set-piece moves.

Lomax went one from four in high ball contests, with Max Jorgensen rising highest to claim a free kick during the first half. The code-hopper slipped off Lawson Creighton in the red zone soon after, with the Waratahs playmaker crossing for a key score.

But there are positives to take out of this performance.

Lomax ran for 30 hard-earned metres (fourth overall), remaining busy during the second term with a couple of carries inside the first five minutes. There’s a reason Lomax was shown on the big screens more than anyone else – at least that’s how it seemed.

Fans can continue to debate the potential makeup of the Wallabies, and whether Lomax should feature in that squad, but the reality is it’s still too early to tell for sure. There were good signs on Friday, but a fair overall rating would be closer to a six or seven out of 10.

Recommended

Ben Spencer declared fit to lead Bath on historic day for Tom Dunn

Haashim Pead exclusive: 'I want to start my own foundation like Siya Kolisi'

FEATURED

Pop star Meghan Trainor makes 'game-changing' investment in US competition

Hurricanes vs Crusaders takes: Take a bow, Cory Jane, the champs are slipping

OPINION

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'It's pretty ruthless': George Skivington lifts lid on Gloucester contract talks

2

Sharks select 'an interesting name' at fly-half as Siya Kolisi bids farewell

1
3

Harlequins break silence on Ngani Laumape rumours

1
4

Ex-Wallaby Scott Sio has URC move confirmed

3
5

Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

3
6

West Country return could be on the cards for Luke Cowan-Dickie

1
7

Rob Baxter makes his position clear ahead of huge day for Exeter

8

Springbok Jan Serfontein retires with immediate effect

6

Comments

1 Comment
S
SB 6 days ago

Donaldson continued to make a case to start for the Wallabies at 10.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'

The 70-cap Springbok and Sharks head coach reflects on the challenges he's faced and bringing back the glory days to the Sharks

1
LONG READ

‘Sarries may be outsiders in Prem play-off race but it would be unwise to write them off’

Saracens may be seven points off fourth place with four games left, but their form and experience could yet take the race down to the wire.

LONG READ

‘Hurricanes may end up champions, but they might be the symbol of why Super Rugby needs a radical overhaul’

With clubs losing money, NZR must decide whether it’s ready to make a dramatic change to Super Rugby’s ownership structure.

78

Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 31 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 46 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



...

2 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT
Copied to clipboard

Share Article close