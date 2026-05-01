Waratahs vs Force takes: Pietsch and Grealy the big winners out of derby

The Western Force have kept their Super Rugby Pacific playoff hopes alive with a hard-fought 20-17 win over the NSW Waratahs in Sydney, with winger Dylan Pietsch standing out with two tries in his return to Allianz Stadium.

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Ben Donaldson kicked an early penalty goal, with the Force leading 3-0 for more than 20 minutes. But the Waratahs did eventually hit back through Lawson Creighton, before Pietsch was able to effectively cancel out that effort with a try soon after.

It was 10-all at the break, setting up a crucial second half in the context of both teams’ seasons. Pietsch ran in for his second in the 51st minute, before another Donaldson penalty saw the Force race out to a 10-point advantage.

VIDEO

Folau Faingaa gave the Waratahs a fighting chance with a try in the dying stages, making it a one-score game with about five minutes left, but the Force did enough to hang on. Here are some takes form one of the two Australian derbies in round 12.



Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 2 2 Tries 2 2 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 103 Carries 210 1 Line Breaks 13 11 Turnovers Lost 21 9 Turnovers Won 3

The winger Wallabies cannot ignore

Dylan Pietsch sent a reminder to Wallabies selectors with this performance.

Pietsch starred for the Wallabies against the British & Irish Lions in Sydney and the Springboks in Johannesburg, before injury sidelined the winger. The 28-year-old would end up returning for Spring Tour matches against Japan and France.

Wing is probably the toughest positional group to call at the moment. If you were to ask five fans to name their Wallabies squad, it’s entirely possible they all rattle off at least slightly different lists in the outside backs.

Filipo Daugunu has been one of the best Australian players this season, Max Jorgensen started the campaign with three consecutive doubles, and then there’s Zac Lomax who just made a high-profile move across from the NRL.

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Tim ‘The Junkyard Dog’ Ryan, Paris Olympian Corey Toole, Brumbies stalwart Andy Muirhead, Waratahs flyer Harry Potter and more have also enjoyed good moments in 2026. But when the squad is named in a matter of months, Pietsch is the type of player who has to be there.

Pietsch famously played in the loose forwards as a schoolboy before later moving into the wings, and you can see that in the way he plays. The winger scored two tries against the Tahs, finishing with almost 20 carries for more than 100 metres.

Another big winner

Mac Grealy has been superb all season for the Force, starting in all eight appearances for the side so far this season. The 24-year-old has since been rewarded with a new deal, putting pen to paper on an extension through until 2028.

Grealy, who was a schoolboy sensation with the Downlands College First XV before debuting for the Queensland Reds, continues to knock at the door for higher honours. If you watch any Force game, very rarely is Grealy not one of the clear standouts.

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The fullback scored a couple of tries for the Reds against Wales before making the move west and has since earned representative honours. In a star-studded Australia A side, Grealy wore the No. 15 jersey and scored a try in a monstrous 71-7 win over a Japan XV last October.

But Grealy has gone to an all-new level this season. The Queenslander was sensational against the Reds last month in Brisbane, touching down a five-pointer and generally standing out during the upset victory.

Grealy in the midst of a purple patch, and the outside back’s performance on Friday continues to live up to that level. Dylan Pietsch and Nick Champion de Crespigny were the only players who recorded more carries than Grealy.

Pietsch had the second-most carry meters across 70 minutes with 97, while Grealy was well in front with more than 135. Grealy was heavily involved all night, marking another impressive effort from the No. 15 who is enjoying a career-best run.

On current form, there might not be a better fullback in Australia.



Zac Lomax’s quiet night

This match was built up as a heavyweight bout between two Australian rivals desperate for a win, headlined by a clash between former State of Origin teammates Zac Lomax and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii as the obvious main event.

Lomax debuted for the Force last month away to the Fijian Drua before being named to start a Super Rugby Pacific match for the first time against defending champions the Crusaders, with the 26-year-old scoring a try during an impressive 80-minute shift.

Both Lomax and Suaalii were named for this round 12 showdown, setting the stage for a clash between the former NRL stars. Lomax worked hard to get involved, but the right winger was rarely rewarded during a fairly uneventful contest.

The six-time NSW Blues representative knocked the ball on with his first carry, with Suaalii among those coming across in defence. Force fly-half Ben Donaldson tried to get Lomax involved more, with the visitors running some switch plays and set-piece moves.

Lomax went one from four in high ball contests, with Max Jorgensen rising highest to claim a free kick during the first half. The code-hopper slipped off Lawson Creighton in the red zone soon after, with the Waratahs playmaker crossing for a key score.

But there are positives to take out of this performance.

Lomax ran for 30 hard-earned metres (fourth overall), remaining busy during the second term with a couple of carries inside the first five minutes. There’s a reason Lomax was shown on the big screens more than anyone else – at least that’s how it seemed.

Fans can continue to debate the potential makeup of the Wallabies, and whether Lomax should feature in that squad, but the reality is it’s still too early to tell for sure. There were good signs on Friday, but a fair overall rating would be closer to a six or seven out of 10.