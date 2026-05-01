'That’s the plan': Zac Lomax wants to be a Wallaby by July

Zac Lomax isn’t shying away from the possibility that his rugby union reinvention could carry him all the way into Wallabies gold as early as this July.
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Barely weeks into his Super Rugby Pacific career with the Western Force, the former State of Origin outside back has made it clear that becoming a dual-code international is firmly on his radar; including selection for the Wallabies in time for the inaugural Nations Championship.
Yet despite being fairly green in rugby union terms, Lomax has shone in Western Forces’ last two wins – over the Crusaders and now, the Waratahs.
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It suggests a Wallabies call-up might not be such a long shot.
“Yeah, massive,” Lomax said when asked about dual-code honours this year. “For me, that’s something you’d obviously be super proud of on a personal note.
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“But for me it’s always about testing myself and leaning on my competitiveness and my hard work. Whatever happens, happens. Ultimately you want to put yourself in situations where you’re testing yourself.”
At 26 and with an NRL career already behind him and international rugby now firmly on his horizon, Lomax is clearly looking to speed-run his development in the 15-man code.
“Coming over to union, I’ve got a whole heap to learn and that’s what fuels me and excites me,” he said. “I’ve got a lot to learn before I get there, but hopefully that’s the plan, for sure.”
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With the Wallabies set to assemble ahead of July Tests and the new Nations Championship format, Lomax knows opportunities can open quickly.
“I’d like to think it’s achievable,” he said. “Anything’s achievable if you’re willing to work hard and compete as best you can. For me, that’s the plan. I don’t want to be outworked.”
While the move to Perth has delivered lifestyle perks, the challenge has been about immersion rather than indulgence.
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“Yeah, it’s been so refreshing,” he said. “The lifestyle over there is unreal. I love going over there and being there, mate. The beach is unbelievable. But to be part of the group we’ve got at the Force, it’s unreal.
“The boys love going into training each day and hopefully we can finish the year off as strong as we can.”
Now outside of the NRL bubble, Lomax insists the fundamentals haven’t changed.
“I guess nothing really changes,” he said. “You’re still in a professional environment and you’re trying to be the best rugby union player you can.”
Where the shift has been most significant is on the field: not physically, but mentally.
“I think just understanding the plays,” Lomax said. “There’s so much set piece. In league my role was obviously pretty simple; just cart the ball forward the best I can.
“But over here it’s about understanding the game.”
That education has required Lomax to revisit a code he hasn’t played since junior school.
“I haven’t played union since I was 13, so it’s been a long time,” he said. “Just understanding the game from top to bottom. It’s exciting. I love it.”
The rugby union breakdown, as is often the case with league converts, has demanded particular attention.
“Around the breakdown as well – knowing when it’s a green light,” he said. “But I’m learning every day.
“I’ve finally been able to play one full game across the two games,” Lomax said. “So I hope I can build on that and find some consistency leading into the back end of the season.”
Lomax admits the early games have required constant recalibration.
“Yeah, it’s absolutely different,” he said. “There’s a lot more going on and things that aren’t familiar to me.
“For me it’s about putting yourself in uncomfortable situations and making the most of it,” he said. “I’m just trying to become the best rugby union player I can.
“Everyone at the Force has helped me do that. I’ve got a long way to go and that’s the exciting thing. I love learning as much as I can.”
Support within the Force environment has been critical.
“Mate, everyone [has helped],” Lomax said. “Bielsy’s [Kurtley Beale] been really good for me. Benny Donaldson’s been really good for me. Obviously, the coaching staff as well. From top to bottom I’m just like a sponge, trying to understand the game as much as I can. They’re helping me massively.”
If there was any temptation to believe his NRL pedigree might fast-track his union transition, Lomax is quick to dismiss it.
“I’d be lying if I told you I came over expecting it to be easy,” he said. “I pride myself on understanding the game and being a student of it.
“The confidence I hold is that I’ll work as hard as I possibly can to give myself every opportunity,” Lomax said. “That’s all I worry about.”
He believes many of his league habits align naturally with Test rugby demands.
“Everything I brought from league, I still bring,” he said. “I compete on everything. The rest comes off the back of that.”
Attention has followed Lomax from one code to the next, but he shows no signs of shrinking from it.
“You never get used to pressure, but it’s always there,” he said. “Coming from the code we’ve come from, it brings eyeballs.
“Good players learn to adapt and play under that pressure. You’ve just got to find a way.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “I enjoy putting yourself on that stage and trying to make yourself and your teammates better.”
Whether July arrives too soon for a Wallabies call-up remains to be seen, but Lomax’s intent is unmistakable.
“Like I’ve said a heap of times,” he said, “I’ve got a lot to learn. But that excites me.”
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Nah ?
Only in Australia would someone with his lack of experience and rugby knowledge be considered for the national team. Yes he’s a good athlete but he’s lost on the field not knowing where to be, his high ball catching is good but not great, his positioning in defence is off and he misses opportunities in attack because he hasn’t the experience or knowledge to see them. Give him 2 to 3 years and he might start being good enough but Australia has much better options than him
He’s actually adjusted quite well I think, needs to keep going in that direction.
He went well could see he made quick Ds too get over the ball when needed and body position was good think when turned the ball over at tackle he presented into his cleaner but jeez players with heaps of experience do that and he might not have won to many of kick contests but got himself into position to pretty well much every time and it required some pretty good takes from Tahs will make it some point this year I reckon and if WBs play Gordon he is a pretty handy off tee
He’d have to nail down quite a bit by then. Still holding the ball real League-like in several key areas.