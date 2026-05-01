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Nations Championship

'That’s the plan': Zac Lomax wants to be a Wallaby by July

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 01: Zac Lomax of the Force runs the ball during the round 12 Super Rugby match between NSW Waratahs and Western Force at Allianz Stadium, on May 01, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
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5 Comments

Zac Lomax isn’t shying away from the possibility that his rugby union reinvention could carry him all the way into Wallabies gold as early as this July.

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Barely weeks into his Super Rugby Pacific career with the Western Force, the former State of Origin outside back has made it clear that becoming a dual-code international is firmly on his radar; including selection for the Wallabies in time for the inaugural Nations Championship.

Yet despite being fairly green in rugby union terms, Lomax has shone in Western Forces’ last two wins – over the Crusaders and now, the Waratahs.

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It suggests a Wallabies call-up might not be such a long shot.

“Yeah, massive,” Lomax said when asked about dual-code honours this year. “For me, that’s something you’d obviously be super proud of on a personal note.

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“But for me it’s always about testing myself and leaning on my competitiveness and my hard work. Whatever happens, happens. Ultimately you want to put yourself in situations where you’re testing yourself.”

At 26 and with an NRL career already behind him and international rugby now firmly on his horizon, Lomax is clearly looking to speed-run his development in the 15-man code.

“Coming over to union, I’ve got a whole heap to learn and that’s what fuels me and excites me,” he said. “I’ve got a lot to learn before I get there, but hopefully that’s the plan, for sure.”

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With the Wallabies set to assemble ahead of July Tests and the new Nations Championship format, Lomax knows opportunities can open quickly.

“I’d like to think it’s achievable,” he said. “Anything’s achievable if you’re willing to work hard and compete as best you can. For me, that’s the plan. I don’t want to be outworked.”

Zac Lomax
Zac Lomax played a key role in NSW’s State of Origin series win in 2024, scoring 18 points including two tries in Game Two and kicking three out of three goals in the decider (Photo Matt King/Getty Images)

While the move to Perth has delivered lifestyle perks, the challenge has been about immersion rather than indulgence.

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“Yeah, it’s been so refreshing,” he said. “The lifestyle over there is unreal. I love going over there and being there, mate. The beach is unbelievable. But to be part of the group we’ve got at the Force, it’s unreal.

“The boys love going into training each day and hopefully we can finish the year off as strong as we can.”

Now outside of the NRL bubble, Lomax insists the fundamentals haven’t changed.

“I guess nothing really changes,” he said. “You’re still in a professional environment and you’re trying to be the best rugby union player you can.”

Where the shift has been most significant is on the field: not physically, but mentally.

“I think just understanding the plays,” Lomax said. “There’s so much set piece. In league my role was obviously pretty simple; just cart the ball forward the best I can.

“But over here it’s about understanding the game.”

That education has required Lomax to revisit a code he hasn’t played since junior school.

“I haven’t played union since I was 13, so it’s been a long time,” he said. “Just understanding the game from top to bottom. It’s exciting. I love it.”

The rugby union breakdown, as is often the case with league converts, has demanded particular attention.

“Around the breakdown as well – knowing when it’s a green light,” he said. “But I’m learning every day.

Zac Lomax
Zac Lomax roars after scoring a try – Getty

“I’ve finally been able to play one full game across the two games,” Lomax said. “So I hope I can build on that and find some consistency leading into the back end of the season.”

Lomax admits the early games have required constant recalibration.

“Yeah, it’s absolutely different,” he said. “There’s a lot more going on and things that aren’t familiar to me.

“For me it’s about putting yourself in uncomfortable situations and making the most of it,” he said. “I’m just trying to become the best rugby union player I can.

“Everyone at the Force has helped me do that. I’ve got a long way to go and that’s the exciting thing. I love learning as much as I can.”

Support within the Force environment has been critical.

“Mate, everyone [has helped],” Lomax said. “Bielsy’s [Kurtley Beale] been really good for me. Benny Donaldson’s been really good for me. Obviously, the coaching staff as well. From top to bottom I’m just like a sponge, trying to understand the game as much as I can. They’re helping me massively.”

If there was any temptation to believe his NRL pedigree might fast-track his union transition, Lomax is quick to dismiss it.

“I’d be lying if I told you I came over expecting it to be easy,” he said. “I pride myself on understanding the game and being a student of it.

“The confidence I hold is that I’ll work as hard as I possibly can to give myself every opportunity,” Lomax said. “That’s all I worry about.”

He believes many of his league habits align naturally with Test rugby demands.

“Everything I brought from league, I still bring,” he said. “I compete on everything. The rest comes off the back of that.”

Attention has followed Lomax from one code to the next, but he shows no signs of shrinking from it.

“You never get used to pressure, but it’s always there,” he said. “Coming from the code we’ve come from, it brings eyeballs.

“Good players learn to adapt and play under that pressure. You’ve just got to find a way.

“I enjoy it,” he said. “I enjoy putting yourself on that stage and trying to make yourself and your teammates better.”

Whether July arrives too soon for a Wallabies call-up remains to be seen, but Lomax’s intent is unmistakable.

“Like I’ve said a heap of times,” he said, “I’ve got a lot to learn. But that excites me.”

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Comments

5 Comments
u
unknown 6 days ago

Nah ?

K
KwAussie 6 days ago

Only in Australia would someone with his lack of experience and rugby knowledge be considered for the national team. Yes he’s a good athlete but he’s lost on the field not knowing where to be, his high ball catching is good but not great, his positioning in defence is off and he misses opportunities in attack because he hasn’t the experience or knowledge to see them. Give him 2 to 3 years and he might start being good enough but Australia has much better options than him

S
SB 6 days ago

He’s actually adjusted quite well I think, needs to keep going in that direction.

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

He went well could see he made quick Ds too get over the ball when needed and body position was good think when turned the ball over at tackle he presented into his cleaner but jeez players with heaps of experience do that and he might not have won to many of kick contests but got himself into position to pretty well much every time and it required some pretty good takes from Tahs will make it some point this year I reckon and if WBs play Gordon he is a pretty handy off tee

S
SouthernRuckby 6 days ago

He’d have to nail down quite a bit by then. Still holding the ball real League-like in several key areas.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 29 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 45 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



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17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



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17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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