Toulon player ratings vs Leinster | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Toulon player ratings: Toulon just fell short of reaching their first Investec Champions Cup final in over a decade on Saturday, losing 29-25 to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium despite a late flurry.
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The hosts looked as though they were cruising towards the final, but two late tries created a tense finale. Then again, Toulon did not help themselves in the opening 70 minutes, leaving too big a task late on. Here’s how the players rated:
15 Melvyn Jaminet – 7 Always looking to spread the ball and counter from deep, but that did put his side in some tense and pressured scenarios. Joined the line perfectly, switching the direction of the attack, in Setariki Tuicuvu’s opening try for Toulon. Did that often as he tried to unlock the rush defence and a late break left every Leinster fan holding their breath. Kicked very reliably save for an early long effort from his own half.
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14 Gael Dréan – 7 A mazy run saw him run straight into Joe McCarthy early on and have the ball ripped form his clutches, putting Toulon in danger. Looked dangerous when he embarked on some winding runs, but he was largely starved of the ball due to the hosts’ defence. He only needed the one chance late on to step off his wing after taking a cross-kick and score to create a very nervous end for Leinster.
13 Juan Ignacio Brex – 6 Played the ball so perilously close to the line at times that it did force mistakes from his team-mates. Saw more success with his carries as Leinster appeared to tire.
Match Summary
1
Penalty Goals
2
4
Tries
3
3
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
109
Carries
124
2
Line Breaks
8
9
Turnovers Lost
12
4
Turnovers Won
0
12 Jérémy Sinzelle – 5 Played an integral part in Toulon’s opening try, shipping the ball to Tuicuvu under pressure. A high tackle on Garry Ringrose was indicative of the way the Top 14 outfit needlessly shipped penalties. Largely suffocated by Leinster.
11 Setariki Tuicuvu – 6 Unwisely opted not to take the mark when receiving a cross-kick, and consequently gifted Leinster a lineout deep in Toulon’s half after he was dragged into touch. Leinster scored a try soon after from a situation that could easily have been avoided. Responded by smartly scoring in the corner a few minutes later.
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10 Tomás Albornoz – 6 Sent a hospital pass from Jaminet in the opening exchanges, and Tommy O’Brien and his right shoulder ensured maximum damage. Bounced back from that though, and it didn’t deter him. Looked threatening carrying himself, but perhaps didn’t bring players around him into the game as well as he could have, largely down to the pressure Leinster put him under.
9 Ben White – 6 Changed the direction of play for Toulon’s first, something he does better than most No.9s out there. The Scot was keen to play, but any time he dithered on the ball as he looked to snipe himself only allowed Leinster’s oppressive defence to turn the screw.
1 Jean-Baptiste Gros – 4.5 Penalised for collapsing the first scrum of the match, but bailed out by a poor kick by Harry Byrne. Was on the wrong side of the whistle again in the second half, as Toulon’s scrum proved to be a real weakness. Eventually won a penalty at the scrum after 55 minutes, which salvaged some pride before leaving the field on the hour.
2 Teddy Baubigny – 4 A passive tackle welcomed Jack Conan over the line for the opening try of the match, but Leinster were playing with such speed that it was tough for any Toulon defenders to get set. His yellow card early in the second half for a high tackle was costly, and ultimately fatal. Lineout functioned immaculately while he was on the field.
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3 Kyle Sinckler – 4 Offside as he scrambled to stop Jamison Gibson-Park scoring – although it turned out to be a knock on. His distribution was always tidy, but he didn’t get the upper hand in the scrum, and was penalised twice in the first half, painfully at one stage when Toulon were scrummaging against seven players with Andrew Porter sin-binned. Didn’t improve after the break, and was penalised again by Luke Pearce before 50 minutes had elapsed, and was subbed off not long after.
4 Corentin Mezou – 5 Quietly efficient is the kindest way to describe his display, but anonymous is another, slightly harsher word. No standout figures either side of the ball.
5 David Ribbans – 6 Played a nice enforcer role around the fringes in defence, hitting hard time and time again. A match-leading two dominant tackles shows that, but he also had double figures in both carries and tackles.
6 Junior Kpoku – 5 Far from ideal start conceding a penalty just seconds into the match as he took out Jamison-Park after a ruck. Didn’t really get going in his 55 minutes on the field, which also saw him taken off while Baubigny was sin-binned.
7 Charles Ollivon – 7 Chased bombs all afternoon, and had his share of success in the air, in what proved to be a routine Toulon turned to a lot. Toulon may not have been on top, but it was relentless from one of the leading players in the world currently, finishing the match with the most tackles for his side (15).
8 Mikheili Shioshvili – 6 Knocked Robbie Henshaw out with a bulldozing carry through the heart of the Leinster defence in his first meaningful carry of the match. Carried with a lot of ferocity, and put in 14 tackles in his 55-minute spell – the most in the match at that stage.
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Serin far higher than a 7. White probably a 5. Dréan didn’t get the ball enough to be a 7. Albornoz probably an 8 with what he had to deal with.