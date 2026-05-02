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Investec Champions Cup

Toulon player ratings vs Leinster | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Jérémy Sinzelle of RC Toulon, centre, and teammates react during the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster and RC Toulon at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
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Toulon player ratings: Toulon just fell short of reaching their first Investec Champions Cup final in over a decade on Saturday, losing 29-25 to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium despite a late flurry.

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The hosts looked as though they were cruising towards the final, but two late tries created a tense finale. Then again, Toulon did not help themselves in the opening 70 minutes, leaving too big a task late on. Here’s how the players rated:

15 Melvyn Jaminet – 7
Always looking to spread the ball and counter from deep, but that did put his side in some tense and pressured scenarios. Joined the line perfectly, switching the direction of the attack, in Setariki Tuicuvu’s opening try for Toulon. Did that often as he tried to unlock the rush defence and a late break left every Leinster fan holding their breath. Kicked very reliably save for an early long effort from his own half.

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14 Gael Dréan – 7
A mazy run saw him run straight into Joe McCarthy early on and have the ball ripped form his clutches, putting Toulon in danger. Looked dangerous when he embarked on some winding runs, but he was largely starved of the ball due to the hosts’ defence. He only needed the one chance late on to step off his wing after taking a cross-kick and score to create a very nervous end for Leinster.

13 Juan Ignacio Brex – 6
Played the ball so perilously close to the line at times that it did force mistakes from his team-mates. Saw more success with his carries as Leinster appeared to tire.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
2
4
Tries
3
3
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
109
Carries
124
2
Line Breaks
8
9
Turnovers Lost
12
4
Turnovers Won
0

12 Jérémy Sinzelle – 5
Played an integral part in Toulon’s opening try, shipping the ball to Tuicuvu under pressure. A high tackle on Garry Ringrose was indicative of the way the Top 14 outfit needlessly shipped penalties. Largely suffocated by Leinster.

11 Setariki Tuicuvu – 6
Unwisely opted not to take the mark when receiving a cross-kick, and consequently gifted Leinster a lineout deep in Toulon’s half after he was dragged into touch. Leinster scored a try soon after from a situation that could easily have been avoided. Responded by smartly scoring in the corner a few minutes later.

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10 Tomás Albornoz – 6
Sent a hospital pass from Jaminet in the opening exchanges, and Tommy O’Brien and his right shoulder ensured maximum damage. Bounced back from that though, and it didn’t deter him. Looked threatening carrying himself, but perhaps didn’t bring players around him into the game as well as he could have, largely down to the pressure Leinster put him under.

9 Ben White – 6
Changed the direction of play for Toulon’s first, something he does better than most No.9s out there. The Scot was keen to play, but any time he dithered on the ball as he looked to snipe himself only allowed Leinster’s oppressive defence to turn the screw.

1 Jean-Baptiste Gros – 4.5
Penalised for collapsing the first scrum of the match, but bailed out by a poor kick by Harry Byrne. Was on the wrong side of the whistle again in the second half, as Toulon’s scrum proved to be a real weakness. Eventually won a penalty at the scrum after 55 minutes, which salvaged some pride before leaving the field on the hour.

2 Teddy Baubigny – 4
A passive tackle welcomed Jack Conan over the line for the opening try of the match, but Leinster were playing with such speed that it was tough for any Toulon defenders to get set. His yellow card early in the second half for a high tackle was costly, and ultimately fatal. Lineout functioned immaculately while he was on the field.

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3 Kyle Sinckler – 4
Offside as he scrambled to stop Jamison Gibson-Park scoring – although it turned out to be a knock on. His distribution was always tidy, but he didn’t get the upper hand in the scrum, and was penalised twice in the first half, painfully at one stage when Toulon were scrummaging against seven players with Andrew Porter sin-binned. Didn’t improve after the break, and was penalised again by Luke Pearce before 50 minutes had elapsed, and was subbed off not long after.

4 Corentin Mezou – 5
Quietly efficient is the kindest way to describe his display, but anonymous is another, slightly harsher word. No standout figures either side of the ball.

5 David Ribbans – 6
Played a nice enforcer role around the fringes in defence, hitting hard time and time again. A match-leading two dominant tackles shows that, but he also had double figures in both carries and tackles.

6 Junior Kpoku – 5
Far from ideal start conceding a penalty just seconds into the match as he took out Jamison-Park after a ruck. Didn’t really get going in his 55 minutes on the field, which also saw him taken off while Baubigny was sin-binned.

7 Charles Ollivon – 7
Chased bombs all afternoon, and had his share of success in the air, in what proved to be a routine Toulon turned to a lot. Toulon may not have been on top, but it was relentless from one of the leading players in the world currently, finishing the match with the most tackles for his side (15).

8 Mikheili Shioshvili – 6
Knocked Robbie Henshaw out with a bulldozing carry through the heart of the Leinster defence in his first meaningful carry of the match. Carried with a lot of ferocity, and put in 14 tackles in his 55-minute spell – the most in the match at that stage.

Replacements
16 Gianmarco Lucchesi – 5
17 Daniel Brennan – 5
18 Beka Gigashvili – 7
19 Matthias Halagahu – 5
20 Zach Mercer – 6
21 Baptiste Serin – 7
22 Esteban Abadie- 7
23 Mathis Ferté – 5

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Comments

1 Comment
S
SB 5 days ago

Serin far higher than a 7. White probably a 5. Dréan didn’t get the ball enough to be a 7. Albornoz probably an 8 with what he had to deal with.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 30 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 45 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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