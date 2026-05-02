Four ex-England players among 10 biggest Top 14 and Pro D2 departures

From cult heroes to unfinished business, the Top 14 and Pro D2 are waving goodbye to some familiar faces as a busy summer of exits reshapes the French rugby landscape.

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Courtney Lawes (CA Brive > Sale Sharks)

It only took a few months for CA Brive fans to fall in love with Courtney Lawes, with the former England captain making a clear impact on and off the field since joining the historic French club.

Lawes was a dominant figure for Brive across the last two Pro D2 seasons, not only for his ability to win ball back for his side (44 successful jackals), but also for his set-piece expertise.

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His physicality, conditioning and desire have not diminished in any way, looking if anything even more energetic since he left England in 2024, with Sale clinching one of the best deals of the year.

Despite the Pro D2 title evading both him and Brive, Lawes will forever be remembered as a club legend and will be dearly missed.

Lachlan Swinton (Union Bordeaux Bègles > No club)

What might have been for Lachlan Swinton had the flanker not been plagued by injuries since joining Union Bordeaux Bègles in 2024? The seven-cap Wallaby signed for the Girondins that year and made his debut in September.

While it took some time to return to his best form, Swinton looked strong in the early weeks of 2025, before it all came crashing down on February 23. Just three minutes into the game, he collapsed with a serious knee injury, effectively ending his season.

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Waratahs Top 14″ width=”1020″ height=”565″ /> Lachlan Swinton of the Waratahs looks dejected after the final Rebels try during the round six Super Rugby Pacific match between NSW Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels at Allianz Stadium, on March 29, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

It took 13 months for him to make a comeback, returning against La Rochelle, and while he delivered a confident performance, UBB ultimately opted not to extend Swinton’s contract.

It is still unclear whether the powerful loose forward will remain in France, but it may be the right time for the Wallabies to make their move and offer a second chance to the former Waratahs forward.

Dan Robson (Section Paloise > Gloucester)

Four seasons after joining Section Paloise, England international Dan Robson has called time on his spell in the Top 14, with the scrum-half returning to Gloucester.

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Robson has been central to Pau’s gradual rise, injecting consistency and control week after week, helping the club qualify for the Investec Champions Cup for the first time in several years.

Four years and 86 appearances later, the scrum-half is approaching his final games in France, widely recognised as one of the Top 14’s leading players in his position.

Now 34, and 16 years on from his last stint at Kingsholm, Robson returns to a club eager for his influence as it looks to climb back into the spotlight.

Tommaso Allan (USA Perpignan > Zebre)

For the second time in his career, Tommaso Allan is leaving USA Perpignan, this time to join fellow URC side Zebre. The Italian utility back first turned professional in 2013, coming off the bench to score 11 points in USAP’s 19–16 defeat to Racing 92.

In 2016, he made his first exit from the Catalan club, spending five seasons with Benetton before two years in the Harlequins backline.

Italy Allan Six Nations” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ /> Italy’s Tommaso Allan celebrates his recent try versus England (Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images)

Allan returned to Perpignan in 2023 and played a pivotal role in keeping the club out of Pro D2, contributing vital points in the 2024 and 2025 relegation play-offs.

Having recently celebrated his 34th birthday, Zebre could represent Allan’s final professional club, although a return to his beloved Perpignan can never be ruled out.

Rob Simmons (Clermont > No club)

The imposing Rob Simmons is one of several players departing Clermont at the end of the season. Signed from London Irish in the summer of 2023, the lock quickly established himself as a key figure in Christophe Urios’ side.

Across three seasons, Simmons has made close to 70 appearances for Clermont, starting roughly 80 per cent of them, underlining his importance to one of France’s most prestigious clubs.

With Clermont pushing for a place in the Top 14 play-offs, Simmons remains fully focused on helping the club lift the Bouclier de Brennus for the first time since 2017.

While there is still a chance he could remain in France, a return home also looks likely for the 109-cap Wallaby, who may yet bring his professional career to a close.

Tomas Francis (Provence > Sale Sharks)

Another Sale Sharks signing, another major loss for French rugby. Tomas Francis has worked tirelessly for Provence over the last three seasons, earning 40 caps since joining the club after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Despite a second campaign disrupted by injury, limiting him to just eight appearances, Francis still had plenty to offer, making a strong return to action in 2025.

His Pro D2 form caught the eye of Steve Tandy, who recalled the tighthead to Wales, where he made five appearances during the 2026 Six Nations.

Can Francis sign off by helping Provence finally claim the Pro D2 title?

Anzelo Tuitavuki (Colomiers > Dragons)

One of the most eye-catching signings ahead of the 2026/27 URC season, Anzelo Tuitavuki’s departure from Colomiers will be keenly felt after a prolific spell on the wing.

After stints with Hawke’s Bay and Moana Pasifika, Tuitavuki was snapped up by Colomiers, who saw a raw but devastating outside back ready to be unleashed.

In 31 Pro D2 appearances, the Tongan international crossed for 16 tries, imposing himself physically and striking fear into defences across France’s second tier.

While still unfamiliar to many, Tuitavuki is the real deal and an exciting prospect for the Dragons, who may have found themselves a genuine battering ram out wide.

Mako Vunipola (RC Vannes > Leicester Tigers)

Can Mako Vunipola join the small group of players to have won the Premiership, Premiership Rugby Cup, Investec Champions Cup and Pro D2? With RC Vannes flying, the England prop could be on the verge of adding another medal to an already glittering career.

The eldest of the Vunipola brothers joined Vannes to bolster the club during its historic first Top 14 campaign, and while silverware ultimately proved elusive, supporters quickly took to the front-rower.

BATH, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 17: Maro Itoje of Saracens takes a photo of cousins Taulupe Faletau (L) of Bath and Mako Vunipola and Billy Vunipola (R) of Saracens after the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bath Rugby and Saracens at The Recreation Ground on October 17, 2021 in Bath, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

After close to 40 appearances in Brittany, Vunipola has become a dominant set-piece force, delivering scrum masterclass after scrum masterclass to the delight of the Vannes faithful.

Should Vannes reclaim the Pro D2 crown, Vunipola will depart having left a lasting impression on the club and its supporters.

Joe Marchant (Stade Français > Sale Sharks)

The third and final Sale Sharks arrival on this list, Joe Marchant leaves behind a significant gap in the Stade Français backline after two outstanding seasons in Paris.

Among the most-used players at the club during that period, the versatile back showcased remarkable adaptability. In 2023/24 he operated largely as a direct, gain-line centre, before evolving into one of Stade’s most effective finishers the following year, scoring six tries in 26 appearances.

This season, Marchant has continued in rich form across both wing and centre, causing persistent problems for opposition defences.

With Stade Français pushing for a Top 14 play-off spot, Marchant will be fully dialled in as he looks to sign off by bringing more joy to the Pink Army.