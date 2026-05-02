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TOP 14

Four ex-England players among 10 biggest Top 14 and Pro D2 departures

Tom Curry of England talks to Courtney Lawes of England prior to the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between England and New Zealand All Blacks at the Allianz Stadium on November 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
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From cult heroes to unfinished business, the Top 14 and Pro D2 are waving goodbye to some familiar faces as a busy summer of exits reshapes the French rugby landscape.

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Courtney Lawes (CA Brive > Sale Sharks)
It only took a few months for CA Brive fans to fall in love with Courtney Lawes, with the former England captain making a clear impact on and off the field since joining the historic French club.

Lawes was a dominant figure for Brive across the last two Pro D2 seasons, not only for his ability to win ball back for his side (44 successful jackals), but also for his set-piece expertise.

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His physicality, conditioning and desire have not diminished in any way, looking if anything even more energetic since he left England in 2024, with Sale clinching one of the best deals of the year.

Despite the Pro D2 title evading both him and Brive, Lawes will forever be remembered as a club legend and will be dearly missed.

Lachlan Swinton (Union Bordeaux Bègles > No club)
What might have been for Lachlan Swinton had the flanker not been plagued by injuries since joining Union Bordeaux Bègles in 2024? The seven-cap Wallaby signed for the Girondins that year and made his debut in September.

While it took some time to return to his best form, Swinton looked strong in the early weeks of 2025, before it all came crashing down on February 23. Just three minutes into the game, he collapsed with a serious knee injury, effectively ending his season.

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<a href=
Waratahs Top 14″ width=”1020″ height=”565″ /> Lachlan Swinton of the Waratahs looks dejected after the final Rebels try during the round six Super Rugby Pacific match between NSW Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels at Allianz Stadium, on March 29, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

It took 13 months for him to make a comeback, returning against La Rochelle, and while he delivered a confident performance, UBB ultimately opted not to extend Swinton’s contract.

It is still unclear whether the powerful loose forward will remain in France, but it may be the right time for the Wallabies to make their move and offer a second chance to the former Waratahs forward.

Dan Robson (Section Paloise > Gloucester)
Four seasons after joining Section Paloise, England international Dan Robson has called time on his spell in the Top 14, with the scrum-half returning to Gloucester.

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Robson has been central to Pau’s gradual rise, injecting consistency and control week after week, helping the club qualify for the Investec Champions Cup for the first time in several years.

Four years and 86 appearances later, the scrum-half is approaching his final games in France, widely recognised as one of the Top 14’s leading players in his position.

Now 34, and 16 years on from his last stint at Kingsholm, Robson returns to a club eager for his influence as it looks to climb back into the spotlight.

Tommaso Allan (USA Perpignan > Zebre)
For the second time in his career, Tommaso Allan is leaving USA Perpignan, this time to join fellow URC side Zebre. The Italian utility back first turned professional in 2013, coming off the bench to score 11 points in USAP’s 19–16 defeat to Racing 92.

In 2016, he made his first exit from the Catalan club, spending five seasons with Benetton before two years in the Harlequins backline.

<a href=
Italy Allan Six Nations” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ /> Italy’s Tommaso Allan celebrates his recent try versus England (Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images)

Allan returned to Perpignan in 2023 and played a pivotal role in keeping the club out of Pro D2, contributing vital points in the 2024 and 2025 relegation play-offs.

Having recently celebrated his 34th birthday, Zebre could represent Allan’s final professional club, although a return to his beloved Perpignan can never be ruled out.

Rob Simmons (Clermont > No club)
The imposing Rob Simmons is one of several players departing Clermont at the end of the season. Signed from London Irish in the summer of 2023, the lock quickly established himself as a key figure in Christophe Urios’ side.

Across three seasons, Simmons has made close to 70 appearances for Clermont, starting roughly 80 per cent of them, underlining his importance to one of France’s most prestigious clubs.

With Clermont pushing for a place in the Top 14 play-offs, Simmons remains fully focused on helping the club lift the Bouclier de Brennus for the first time since 2017.

While there is still a chance he could remain in France, a return home also looks likely for the 109-cap Wallaby, who may yet bring his professional career to a close.

Tomas Francis (Provence > Sale Sharks)
Another Sale Sharks signing, another major loss for French rugby. Tomas Francis has worked tirelessly for Provence over the last three seasons, earning 40 caps since joining the club after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Despite a second campaign disrupted by injury, limiting him to just eight appearances, Francis still had plenty to offer, making a strong return to action in 2025.

His Pro D2 form caught the eye of Steve Tandy, who recalled the tighthead to Wales, where he made five appearances during the 2026 Six Nations.

Can Francis sign off by helping Provence finally claim the Pro D2 title?

Anzelo Tuitavuki (Colomiers > Dragons)
One of the most eye-catching signings ahead of the 2026/27 URC season, Anzelo Tuitavuki’s departure from Colomiers will be keenly felt after a prolific spell on the wing.

After stints with Hawke’s Bay and Moana Pasifika, Tuitavuki was snapped up by Colomiers, who saw a raw but devastating outside back ready to be unleashed.

In 31 Pro D2 appearances, the Tongan international crossed for 16 tries, imposing himself physically and striking fear into defences across France’s second tier.

While still unfamiliar to many, Tuitavuki is the real deal and an exciting prospect for the Dragons, who may have found themselves a genuine battering ram out wide.

Mako Vunipola (RC Vannes > Leicester Tigers)
Can Mako Vunipola join the small group of players to have won the Premiership, Premiership Rugby Cup, Investec Champions Cup and Pro D2? With RC Vannes flying, the England prop could be on the verge of adding another medal to an already glittering career.

The eldest of the Vunipola brothers joined Vannes to bolster the club during its historic first Top 14 campaign, and while silverware ultimately proved elusive, supporters quickly took to the front-rower.

Top 14
BATH, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 17: Maro Itoje of Saracens takes a photo of cousins Taulupe Faletau (L) of Bath and Mako Vunipola and Billy Vunipola (R) of Saracens after the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bath Rugby and Saracens at The Recreation Ground on October 17, 2021 in Bath, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

After close to 40 appearances in Brittany, Vunipola has become a dominant set-piece force, delivering scrum masterclass after scrum masterclass to the delight of the Vannes faithful.

Should Vannes reclaim the Pro D2 crown, Vunipola will depart having left a lasting impression on the club and its supporters.

Joe Marchant (Stade Français > Sale Sharks)
The third and final Sale Sharks arrival on this list, Joe Marchant leaves behind a significant gap in the Stade Français backline after two outstanding seasons in Paris.

Among the most-used players at the club during that period, the versatile back showcased remarkable adaptability. In 2023/24 he operated largely as a direct, gain-line centre, before evolving into one of Stade’s most effective finishers the following year, scoring six tries in 26 appearances.

This season, Marchant has continued in rich form across both wing and centre, causing persistent problems for opposition defences.

With Stade Français pushing for a Top 14 play-off spot, Marchant will be fully dialled in as he looks to sign off by bringing more joy to the Pink Army.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 25 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

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R
RW 41 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

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G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



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S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

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u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



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D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

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J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

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M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

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E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



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R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



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unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

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J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

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J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

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T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



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SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

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B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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