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Super Rugby Pacific

Reds vs Brumbies takes: Thomas pushes for Wallabies, McReight the MVP

Kalani Thomas of the Reds gets a kick away during the round 12 Super Rugby match between Queensland Reds and ACT Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium, on May 02, 2026, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
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The Queensland Reds have completed a Super Rugby Pacific regular season sweep over Australian rivals the ACT Brumbies, holding on for a crucial 30-21 win at Suncorp Stadium. Fraser McReight and Kalani Thomas were among the standouts for the Queenslanders.

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Lachlan Shaw opened the scoring for the Brumbies in just the third minute, but the Reds hit back almost immediately through Lukhan Salakaia-Loto. The Reds ended up taking a 10-point lead into the break after Thomas set up Josh Flook with a clever grubber kick.

Rob Valetini and David Feliuai helped the Brumbies take the lead during the second term, before Seru Uru swung the score back in the Reds’ favour. Playmakers Harry McLaughlin-Phillips and Ben Vaolavola were accurate off the kicking tee as the Queenslanders hung on for the win.

Match Summary

3
Penalty Goals
0
3
Tries
3
3
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
0
120
Carries
141
3
Line Breaks
3
11
Turnovers Lost
17
10
Turnovers Won
6

VIDEO

Kalani Thomas won’t be a one-Test Wallaby for much longer

Kalani Thomas made 15 appearances during the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, which led to other honours against the British & Irish Lions in July. The scrum-half suited up for the Reds against the tourists and was chosen in both the AUNZ XV and First Nations & Pasifika XV squads.

But that wasn’t all.

2025 was a breakout year for Thomas, who spoke last July about the “ultimate goal” of one day representing the Wallabies. The 24-year-old realised that dream against France during the Autumn Nations Series, coming on as a replacement at Stade de France.

Thomas is currently the most recent debutant in Wallabies history, with the team fielding multiple options at scrum-half during last year’s international campaign. Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan debuted for the Wallabies against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Jake Gordon has been considered the first-choice halfback for the Wallabies over the last two years, while the currently injured Tate McDermott and now retired Nic White have also featured for the national team under Joe Schmidt.

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But ahead of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, it seems quite unlikely that Thomas won’t play in more Tests for the Wallabies. Thomas was superb against the Brumbies, delivering a next-level kicking game and recording a couple of try assists.

Thomas dribbled a box kick into touch about one metre out from the Brumbies try line during the first half, which was the highlight from a fairly solid kicking performance. The No. 9 sent a grubber kick through for Josh Flook to score – similar to what the pair produced against the Lions.

When Thomas is in this type of form, there isn’t a better kicking scrum-half in Australian rugby. Lonergan and Gordon are shaping up as likely candidates for higher honours, and don’t forget about McDermott, but Thomas is an exciting talent selectors can’t ignore.

Australia’s MVP in Super Rugby is…

Fraser McReight.

The Reds captain is the most valuable player to an Australian side in Super Rugby Pacific. This has been the case for quite some time, yet it remains important and almost essential to mention this after Saturday’s Aussie derby.

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McReight set the tone early by getting over the ball to win a pilfer penalty in the minute. The flanker won another penalty at the breakdown in the 25th minute, as the Reds took their game to another level just before half-time.

The 27-year-old had a game-high 10 carries and was top three overall for total tackles with 10 at the break. No player had won more turnovers than McReight, who had finished the opening 40 with 100 per cent tackle accuracy.

McReight won another turnover during the second half. It was yet another standout performance from the star backrower, who makes the Reds a far better side each and every time he takes the field in Super Rugby Pacific.

Former Wallaby Jeremy Paul once suggested on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby that McReight was “the best seven in the world” on current form in October 2024. It was a fair point to make then and it would still be an appropriate take today.

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The big selection headache for the Wallabies

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has some tough decisions to make when picking the starting loose forwards trio to take on Ireland in Sydney this July, which will be the Wallabies’ first Test of the inaugural Nations Championship.

The Wallabies had three different blindside flanker suit up in each of the First XV’s during the Lions Series, with Rob Valetini missing the first and third Tests. Nick Champion de Crespigny debuted and ended up captaining the team later that season against Japan.

Tom Hooper was named the Player of the Match after the famous win over the British & Irish Lions in Sydney. The backrower is now plying his trade overseas in England with the Exeter Chiefs, along with Wallabies teammate Len Ikitau.

Fraser McReight and Carlo Tizzano are two reliable options at openside flanker, while Wallabies captain Harry Wilson is the incumbent at No. 8. But how the backrow shapes up during the first few Tests of the 2026 season remains to be seen.

Valetini, who is a two-time John Eales Meadllist, made 10 appearances for the Wallabies during the 2025 campaign. The 27-year-old started at blindside flanker and at No. 8, and made several appearances off the pine as well.

But a lot of fan would have Valetini as the first name on the team sheet. ‘Bobby V’ made a game-high carries against the Queenslanders and burrowed over for an important try during early in the second half.

Valetini has been superb for the Brumbies this season and it’ll be very interesting to see if there’s a spot in the Wallabies run-on side for him. This performance would suggest there should be, but the importance of a world-class bench shouldn’t be undersold either.

HMP continues to step up

Tom Lynagh started all three matches for the Wallabies against the British & Irish Lions during the 2025 series, following an impressive campaign with the Reds. Lynagh is part of the Reds squad for this season, as is Wallabies fly-half Carter Gordon.

Gordon secured a high-profile return to rugby from the NRL ahead of the Spring Tour, signing with Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union. Flying Fijian Ben Vaolavola also put pen to paper with the Reds for the 2026 season.

Those three are established world-renowned options who could suit up in the No. 10 jersey for the Reds, but let’s not overlook how good Harry McLaughlin-Phillips has been. Australia A fly-half ‘HMP’ has featured in every Reds match this season.

McLaughlin-Phillips was selected in the First XV to face the Brumbies, and the former Australia U20 pivot continues to look increasingly more comfortable in that starting role. This was actually the playmaker’s first start for the Reds at Suncorp Stadium.

The 22-year-old kicked 12 points off the goal-kicking tee and helped lead the team around the park with composure. With the playoffs just around the corner, McLaughlin-Phillips is a big reason why the Reds sit as high as they do on the ladder.

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Comments

6 Comments
u
unknown 5 days ago

Pretty good summary .

Thomas is VG . So is Gordon , his defence is outstanding .

McReight is in great form , he has been for seven years .

Flook , Daugunu , Donaldson and Creighton all played well .

M
Mgreg 5 days ago

The WB backrow has to be Hooper at 6, Bobby V at 8 and Fraser/Carlo at 7. Starting Wilson and Bobby V doesn’t work as they both play wide and there isn’t enough breakdown pressure. Hooper also acts as 3rd line out option. This argument was settled last year IMO.

C
Cantab 5 days ago

It seems likely that both the the Brumbies & Reds will make the top 6 along with the Crusaders. All of those sides could still break into home playoff contention but can’t afford any more slip ups to do so. Some vital match ups lie ahead for all of them.

T
Two Cents 5 days ago

The Brumbies have become disappointing at the worst time and it is very possible that they will miss the finals entirely at this point, particularly if they keep playing the way they are.


Still giving away too many turnovers and not winning enough. They seem to be trying to depend on some late game individual brilliance to save them rather than trusting in the system and sustaining their performance for the full game.


I'm not sure why some people thought Feliuai’s performance should earn him a test recall. I thought the midfield combination he makes with Pritchard is soft and too often caught out of position.


Of course, it's a little unfair to be overly harsh on Pritchard as he is still relatively a kid playing against men so there's a lot for him to still develop both physically and in terms of skills and understanding, particularly in the centres where physical hardness and nous are critical to top line performance.


Lonergan and Meredith are not playing as dynamically as they were at the start of the season and that's leaving the team without any real direction or urgency in attack.


The forwards seem to have sat down a lot over the last 7 weeks and the intensity is just not there. They keep being slow to get to breakdowns and their general work rate around the field has been low.


Specifically, the front row has been unreliable at scrum time and in the lineouts and the engine room has been getting easily manhandled. And the loosies have not been delivering the urgency needed, especially when the Brumbies have had the ball in good field position. They're just not securing it at the breakdown.


The team needs a squad-wide reset because for some reason they're just not getting themselves into the game. It feels like a malaise has settled over the team and they just don't have any real inspiration to turn up.


The two losses to the Drua in particular stand out because they epitomise the Brumbies uncharacteristic tendency this season to be slow to work their way into matches and then switch off through the period just after halftime.


In some ways I hope that the Force do win next week because it would be a net positive for Australian rugby for the underperforming side to miss the finals whilst the in form side makes it.


They deserve their chance and I hope they're good enough to take it. And the Reds, who are uncharacteristically showing a level of mettle they previously lacked to close out these types of hard fought clashes, better keep playing the way they are.


It would be so disappointing just like previous years for them to make it through on the back of some truly impressive performances only to go out with a whimper in the finals.

S
SB 6 days ago

Lachie Shaw was elite at lineout time.

T
Two Cents 5 days ago

He is elite and is making up for Frost going missing but there still won't be a place for him in July. Not unless the Brumbies go on to win which they look about as far away from as Moana are.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 28 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 44 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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