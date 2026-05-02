'You'll get beat': Sir Steve Hansen on Springboks series against All Blacks

Having coached the All Blacks arguably during their most successful era, Hansen was confident they could be beaten due to his own experience being on top.
“Of course they can, everyone can get beaten,” Hansen told Martin Devlin’s DSPN podcast with a smile.
“I remember back when we were really successful, everyone was saying ‘oh they can’t be beaten’, we always knew we could be beaten.
“If you get comfortable, you’ll get beat, and if you make mistakes in your preparation, you’ll get beat.
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“Have they got a very good team at the moment? Yeah they have, but I think we do too.
“I think there are other countries out there that do too. You just have to make sure you get all your ingredients right when you are baking the cake.”
Since claiming the 2023 Rugby World Cup with a 12-11 win over the 14-man All Blacks, the Springboks have had their best period of success in the Rassie Erasmus/Jacques Nienaber era.
They’ve lost just four Test matches over 2024-25, compiling an impressive 85.7 per cent winning record and winning back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time.
The consensus narrative is that other nations, particularly New Zealand, need to copy South Africa’s operating model to catch up. Hansen disagreed.
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“What I’ve learnt coaching in Wales and Japan is that what works with New Zealanders, doesn’t always work with other people,” Hansen continued.
“How you coach in one country doesn’t mean you’ve got to coach like that. You’ve got different coaches, different backgrounds.
“What’s happening in South Africa, ok yes there are one or two things you could look at, and say ‘I’ll pinch that idea’, but that idea there may not suit us.
“I think that’s the art of being a good coach, working out what does suit your team and what doesn’t. I look forward to seeing the new coaching group, how the All Blacks are going to play with the talent we’ve got. We’ve got props that can scrum but they can also play rugby.
“When New Zealand teams have forwards that can do the hard yards, scrums, clean breakdowns, and the lineout stuff, we’ve always traditionally been a strong nation.”
JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'
The 70-cap Springbok and Sharks head coach reflects on the challenges he's faced and bringing back the glory days to the Sharks
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Saracens may be seven points off fourth place with four games left, but their form and experience could yet take the race down to the wire.
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With clubs losing money, NZR must decide whether it’s ready to make a dramatic change to Super Rugby’s ownership structure.
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Listened to Devlins YT interview and Hansen is always a bit of a dull speaker, only half paying attention but about the only topic worth reporting about on Rugby Pass was whether the ‘pathways’ are right at the moment or not.
Of course Hansen didn’t say anything specific about that, but it would have been an interesting topic to write about. Oh, and that he is another who mentioned that Springbok only won the final by one point and with very dubious officiating!
WHAT A LOAD OF UTTER BS😂😂 can’t believe is wasted 2min to “read” through this when all he does is quote Hansen.
Given the number of games and it is the All Blacks we should expect it to be close. Yes we will loose a game or two
I can’t believe Ben is still sore over losing games with 14 men. Can’t he (and the ABs) look to their u85kg team for inspiration? Having recently conquered Sri Lanka whilst sustaining 5 sin bins?
Not too mention South Africa’s own recent history winning games with 14 and sometimes 13 men on the field.
Evidently it can be done.
Steve Hansen (Captain Obvious) isn’t wrong - the boks certainly can be beat. Just like any team can be beat. Only one side has had a 100% win ratio in a given season in the last 13 years,
France.
And they were eventually beaten. And beaten many more times since that season by virtually all and sundry.
Not exactly rocket science.
What is interesting is that the Boks hold a "win" status over every major rival heading into the 2026 winter tests.
I wonder when last a team held such a status over every other top tiered team?
And I wonder if those teams were revered at all?
Here he comes! Benny boy - let the trolling begin…
Lol best Sir sticks to his day job in Japan
The ABs did not fire last year. Auckland was their best performance and that was a 7 out of 10 max. It was still a team in transition trying to work out how to play a structured power game. While I wanted to see where Razor could take that type of game, in reality, the fast paced brutal rugby that Rennie prefers suits the NZ DNA. And if the SR is any indicator, there are plenty of players for Rennie to chose from (though the front stocks are looking a bit thin). But three areas to fix will be key - the scrum and general forward intensity was poor to very poor last year - I cant recall a top 5 game where they dominated in the scrum, the ruck or offensive tackling. They were terribly passive in all three losses, especially Wellington. Ryan for all his early success has been disappointing as the forward coach. I am hoping the new Taranaki elder can bring back that intensity, aka mongrel. The ABs also need a play maker who can unlock the backline. BB is just not the right man. Third, and connected to the second, their open play and counterattack were really shite last year. Without big improvement in all three areas, the Boks will beat the ABs.
Yeah it will be interesting to see if Rennie perseveres with last years new age attack or goes back to something far more basic.
Personally I hate the out the back passes and think they’re stupid, just use better speed accuracy and timing that your opposition.
Not every team needs to play as sophisticatedly as Ireland imo.
Is Jordan a counter attacking fullback or a phase and set peice play fullback? I love peoples idea of him moving to center. that would be on par with your LF to 7 maneuver.
well lets wait and see what happens lookat razor robertsons record in southafrica
Sorry are you referring to his overall record or just trying to bring up tests?
The tests maybe not be too indicative but I certainly think the results could continue to be onesided (common belief is that randomness means you can’t win’em all) as these sorts of games are normally so tight there is not the normal fluctuation in performance you see from one off or two test series.
This concept is obviously going way back though, been 30 years since that theory was tested.
I think last years’ B&I Lions tour to Australia demonstrated that, regardless of perceived standing, it is actually unusual for one team to remain entirely dominant over another in a full Test series. Moreover, even though NZ had a disappointing season last year, they still have access to a strong depth of players and the capability to form multiple strong teams.
In order for the All Blacks to be successful in SA, they will need to establish more stability in their midfield selection, reconsider their loose forward ‘design’ (ie is it built for speed? Is the combination complimentary?), review their bench policy and, most pressingly, provide an answer to the power of the Springboks’ scrum.
Definitely a lot to do, but not insurmountable.
What we saw South Africa take time with last year was there tactical and mental approach with ball in hand, I think that’s the biggest area Rennie needs to be concerned with Another, it is what proved the difference (4th quarter) last year.
Four tests will be an awesome challenge alright, completely different to anything else (well ABs wont be going in quite as cold as Springbok, maybe even a better build up than a Lions team has if you can include July?).
Yes the likely NZ squad to SA will be much stronger than last year as new players are added, some non performers are discarded, some players return from overseas and injury/ over playing issues are resolved. Tactics will be reviewed and updated and the new coaching team will hopefully have the full confidence and support of the players. Hope so anyway !!!
Rennie does know how to beat SA thats for sure.