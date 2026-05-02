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International

'You'll get beat': Sir Steve Hansen on Springboks series against All Blacks

Jordie Barrett of New Zealand collides with Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Eden Park on September 06, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
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17 Comments

Sir Steve Hansen has no doubt that the Springboks can be beaten in South Africa by the All Blacks on the upcoming Greatest Rivalry tour.

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The All Blacks play three Tests in South Africa, two of which are in Johannesburg, before a fourth in Baltimore, USA.

The Springboks have won five of the last six, including two against 14 men with the All Blacks copping red cards in the first half.

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Having coached the All Blacks arguably during their most successful era, Hansen was confident they could be beaten due to his own experience being on top.

“Of course they can, everyone can get beaten,” Hansen told Martin Devlin’s DSPN podcast with a smile.

“I remember back when we were really successful, everyone was saying ‘oh they can’t be beaten’, we always knew we could be beaten.

“If you get comfortable, you’ll get beat, and if you make mistakes in your preparation, you’ll get beat.

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“Have they got a very good team at the moment? Yeah they have, but I think we do too.

“I think there are other countries out there that do too. You just have to make sure you get all your ingredients right when you are baking the cake.”

Since claiming the 2023 Rugby World Cup with a 12-11 win over the 14-man All Blacks, the Springboks have had their best period of success in the Rassie Erasmus/Jacques Nienaber era.

They’ve lost just four Test matches over 2024-25, compiling an impressive 85.7 per cent winning record and winning back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time.

The consensus narrative is that other nations, particularly New Zealand, need to copy South Africa’s operating model to catch up. Hansen disagreed.

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“What I’ve learnt coaching in Wales and Japan is that what works with New Zealanders, doesn’t always work with other people,” Hansen continued.

“How you coach in one country doesn’t mean you’ve got to coach like that. You’ve got different coaches, different backgrounds.

“What’s happening in South Africa, ok yes there are one or two things you could look at, and say ‘I’ll pinch that idea’, but that idea there may not suit us.

“I think that’s the art of being a good coach, working out what does suit your team and what doesn’t. I look forward to seeing the new coaching group, how the All Blacks are going to play with the talent we’ve got. We’ve got props that can scrum but they can also play rugby.

“When New Zealand teams have forwards that can do the hard yards, scrums, clean breakdowns, and the lineout stuff, we’ve always traditionally been a strong nation.”

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Comments

17 Comments
J
JW 3 days ago

Listened to Devlins YT interview and Hansen is always a bit of a dull speaker, only half paying attention but about the only topic worth reporting about on Rugby Pass was whether the ‘pathways’ are right at the moment or not.


Of course Hansen didn’t say anything specific about that, but it would have been an interesting topic to write about. Oh, and that he is another who mentioned that Springbok only won the final by one point and with very dubious officiating!

J
Jacque 4 days ago

WHAT A LOAD OF UTTER BS😂😂 can’t believe is wasted 2min to “read” through this when all he does is quote Hansen.

C
CH 4 days ago

Given the number of games and it is the All Blacks we should expect it to be close. Yes we will loose a game or two

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Hammer Head 4 days ago

I can’t believe Ben is still sore over losing games with 14 men. Can’t he (and the ABs) look to their u85kg team for inspiration? Having recently conquered Sri Lanka whilst sustaining 5 sin bins?


Not too mention South Africa’s own recent history winning games with 14 and sometimes 13 men on the field.


Evidently it can be done.


Steve Hansen (Captain Obvious) isn’t wrong - the boks certainly can be beat. Just like any team can be beat. Only one side has had a 100% win ratio in a given season in the last 13 years,


France.


And they were eventually beaten. And beaten many more times since that season by virtually all and sundry.


Not exactly rocket science.


What is interesting is that the Boks hold a "win" status over every major rival heading into the 2026 winter tests.


I wonder when last a team held such a status over every other top tiered team?


And I wonder if those teams were revered at all?

D
DP 4 days ago

Here he comes! Benny boy - let the trolling begin…

P
PB 4 days ago

Lol best Sir sticks to his day job in Japan

c
cnw 5 days ago

The ABs did not fire last year. Auckland was their best performance and that was a 7 out of 10 max. It was still a team in transition trying to work out how to play a structured power game. While I wanted to see where Razor could take that type of game, in reality, the fast paced brutal rugby that Rennie prefers suits the NZ DNA. And if the SR is any indicator, there are plenty of players for Rennie to chose from (though the front stocks are looking a bit thin). But three areas to fix will be key - the scrum and general forward intensity was poor to very poor last year - I cant recall a top 5 game where they dominated in the scrum, the ruck or offensive tackling. They were terribly passive in all three losses, especially Wellington. Ryan for all his early success has been disappointing as the forward coach. I am hoping the new Taranaki elder can bring back that intensity, aka mongrel. The ABs also need a play maker who can unlock the backline. BB is just not the right man. Third, and connected to the second, their open play and counterattack were really shite last year. Without big improvement in all three areas, the Boks will beat the ABs.

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JW 4 days ago

Yeah it will be interesting to see if Rennie perseveres with last years new age attack or goes back to something far more basic.


Personally I hate the out the back passes and think they’re stupid, just use better speed accuracy and timing that your opposition.


Not every team needs to play as sophisticatedly as Ireland imo.


Is Jordan a counter attacking fullback or a phase and set peice play fullback? I love peoples idea of him moving to center. that would be on par with your LF to 7 maneuver.

D
DC 5 days ago

well lets wait and see what happens lookat razor robertsons record in southafrica

J
JW 3 days ago

Sorry are you referring to his overall record or just trying to bring up tests?


The tests maybe not be too indicative but I certainly think the results could continue to be onesided (common belief is that randomness means you can’t win’em all) as these sorts of games are normally so tight there is not the normal fluctuation in performance you see from one off or two test series.


This concept is obviously going way back though, been 30 years since that theory was tested.

A
Another 5 days ago

I think last years’ B&I Lions tour to Australia demonstrated that, regardless of perceived standing, it is actually unusual for one team to remain entirely dominant over another in a full Test series. Moreover, even though NZ had a disappointing season last year, they still have access to a strong depth of players and the capability to form multiple strong teams.


In order for the All Blacks to be successful in SA, they will need to establish more stability in their midfield selection, reconsider their loose forward ‘design’ (ie is it built for speed? Is the combination complimentary?), review their bench policy and, most pressingly, provide an answer to the power of the Springboks’ scrum.


Definitely a lot to do, but not insurmountable.

J
JW 5 days ago

What we saw South Africa take time with last year was there tactical and mental approach with ball in hand, I think that’s the biggest area Rennie needs to be concerned with Another, it is what proved the difference (4th quarter) last year.


Four tests will be an awesome challenge alright, completely different to anything else (well ABs wont be going in quite as cold as Springbok, maybe even a better build up than a Lions team has if you can include July?).

C
Cantab 5 days ago

Yes the likely NZ squad to SA will be much stronger than last year as new players are added, some non performers are discarded, some players return from overseas and injury/ over playing issues are resolved. Tactics will be reviewed and updated and the new coaching team will hopefully have the full confidence and support of the players. Hope so anyway !!!

O
Over the sideline 5 days ago

Rennie does know how to beat SA thats for sure.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 31 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

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R
RW 47 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

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G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



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17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



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D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

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M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

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E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

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R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



...

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u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



...

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S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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