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Super Rugby Pacific

The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round twelve

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 15: Fraser McReight of the Reds celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the round five Super Rugby Pacific match between Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium, on March 15, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
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The 12th round of Super Rugby Pacific saw the Hurricanes and Blues consolidate their playoff credentials with victories to stay in the top four. The Hurricanes defeated the Crusaders 38-31 on Friday night in a game that came alive after a dreary first half hour. On Saturday, the Blues were too slick for Moana Pasifika, winning 45-19.

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The Reds climbed into fourth place by defeating the struggling Brumbies 30-21 in Brisbane. Fijian Drua beat the Highlanders for the first time 24-14 in Ba to keep their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Force continued their good form by outmuscling the Waratahs 20-17 in Sydney.

Who were the performers of the week in Round 12 of Super Rugby Pacific?  

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Cam Roigard (Hurricanes) – With 61 kicks in the first half, you might have thought you were watching AFL. When rugby broke out, it was no surprise that Cam Roigard again reigned supreme by scoring a try and helping set up two more.

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His quick tap penalty in the 20th minute led to Du’Plessis Kirifi crashing over for the Hurricanes’ first try.

With a minute left in the first half, Roigard spotted Braydon Iose in space on the short side. In one of the rare effective kicks, Iose executed a centre kick like 1950s All Black, Bill “Seguall” Clark, allowing Roigard to collect and score.

Thankfully, both teams were more committed to holding possession in the second half. The Hurricanes attacked directly through the middle of the rucks. In the 53rd minute, lively replacement hooker Raymond Tuputupu burst through off a Roigard pass.

When the All Black, who has won 20 of his last 24 matches with all teams, left the field in the 67th minute, the Hurricanes led comfortably 38-24. They then had a shaky finish, conceding a dubious try and scrambling after an interception.

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Leicester Fainga’anuku had another good game at openside flanker, scoring his 36th try in 66 appearances for the Crusaders. He also made 13 carries, 13 tackles, two turnovers, and a lineout catch, matching Hurricanes centurion Kirifi, who made 16 tackles, 11 carries, and scored a try.

The Hurricanes have won seven consecutive matches at Hnry Stadium with their last loss in Wellington to the Crusaders on April 11, 2025. The Hurricanes also set their highest home score against the Crusaders, surpassing the 37 they scored in 2004. In that game, winger Brent Ward and hooker Andrew Hore scored twice for the hosts while David Howell kicked a dozen points in a 17-point triumph. The Crusaders fielded 17 internationals in their roster.

Mac Grealy (Western Force) – The Force have won back-to-back games for the first time since edging Moana Pasifika 45-44 and the Brumbies 45-42 in February 2025.

Following their win against the Crusaders on April 17, the Force outmuscled the Waratahs in Sydney on Friday night for the first time since 2021.

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The manful Force pack paved the way again, winning abundant possession and executing a perfect 15/15 lineout.

The Waratahs made 285 tackles compared to the Force’s 147. Waratahs blindside Angus Scott-Young made 32 tackles alone.

The Force attack isn’t particularly enterprising, but in Mac Grealy they have a fullback of growing potency. Against the Waratahs, Grealy charged for a game-high 193 meters, including two clean breaks and delivered an offload among the best this year to create a second try for winger and former Waratahs flyer Dylan Pestich.

Grealy ranks in the top 20 of the competition for meters carried and defenders beaten. He represented Australia A in October 2025 and scored a try in a 71-7 thumping of Japan. Could Grealy join the Wallabies group of fullbacks from 2025 that included Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, and Max Jorgensen?

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Elia Canakaivata (Fijian Drua) – Milestone man Elia Canakaivata celebrated his 50th match for the Drua with a mammoth display against the Highlanders. He topped the tackle count with 14 and snaffled four turnovers. He was a cast anchor over the ruck, vital as the Highlanders created enough opportunities to win. Additionally, one of Canakaivata’s eight carries was a short drive over for a 47th-minute try, the last scoring act of the game.

Canakaivata joined Isoa Nasilasila, Samu Tawake, and Tevita Ikanivere as the fourth Drua player to achieve 50 matches. He has played in 19 of the Drua’s 23 all-time victories and scored 14 tries, three short of the record held by Iosefo Masi.

He started playing rugby after the tragic loss of his father and older brother in a vehicle accident. He has been capped 19 times by Fiji, scoring five tries and achieving 13 wins. In 2025, he was named Fiji’s Players’ Player of the Year. He signed for the Sale Sharks in 2027.

Fullback Isikeli Rabitu returned from his concussion injury and thrived with two cracking tries until he was yellow-carded in the 61st minute. It was much better than the unusual lunacy of Ilaisa Droasese against the Chiefs last Sunday.

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Stephen Perofeta (Blues) – The Blues consigned Moana Pasifika to a 10th consecutive loss, wearing down a spirited outfit headed towards extension. Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu emerged as the biggest bully in the forward exchanges, well supported by fellow lock Sam Darry and Anton Segner.

In his first start since a 30-27 loss to the Brumbies on February 28, Stephen Perofeta provided a timely reminder of his talent. After being yellow-carded for the last ten minutes of that match, Perofeta didn’t return following a calf injury until last Saturday’s win against the Reds.

He got through 64 minutes in the Blues’ seventh win out of eight against Moana, scoring a try in the 58th minute after breaking the line a minute earlier. He played with poise and precision and kicked all five conversions.

Perofeta has only played 550 minutes of rugby in the past two seasons. When the Blues won Super Rugby in 2024, he started all 11 games he played, amassing 851 minutes on the field.

Moana hooker Mills Sanerivi had a huge match with two tries, 11 carries for 56 metres gained, and 22 tackles. His first try was a Paarl Boys’ High School lineout special.

Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds) – Another top-shelf performance by the Reds captain, who topped the tackles (21), carries (12), and offloads count. His defensive display was most responsible for stymying the Brumbies. He didn’t miss a tackle, conceded just one inconsequential penalty, and was a bigger thief at the breakdown than the “Postcard Bandit.”

McReight set the tone early with a trademark jackal. In the 25th minute, he repeated the dosage as the Reds gained momentum before halftime. He added another steal in the second half.

McReight, Highlanders loose forward TK Howden, and Moana Pasikifa lock Alan Craig, who made 32 tackles against the Blues, rank as the top three defenders in Super Rugby Pacific.

The Brumbies had won their last three matches in Brisbane. Now they have lost three games in a row against Australian opposition for the first time since July 2017 and March 2018. The Brumbies lost three competition games in a row for the first time since Round 13 to 15, 2022, and lost both matches in a season to the Reds for the first time since 2021.

The biggest compliment one can get is from their opposition. Blues flanker Anton Segner said about McReight last Saturday.

“His work around the breakdown is spectacular. He’s an expert in that part of the game. His work rate is huge. He’s always there, lurking. We spent much of the week finding ways to nullify his impact.”

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Comments

4 Comments
D
DC 5 days ago

does friday nights referee count in the hurricanes and crusaders as he performed and allowed tries the other referees might not have given

T
Two Cents 5 days ago

No. The referee doesn't count because both teams, just as every other team in the comp, know all of these referees very well so if they didn't adequately prepare to play under their stewardship then that's on them.


There's not a single referee in SR who is an unknown quantity. We have years of data to analyse about how they adjudicate which means there's literally no excuses for playing in a way that either draws their ire or allows them to impact the game significantly in any way.


I will use the team I follow, the Brumbies, as an example. In the second match of the season against the Drua, the Brumbies found themselves on the wrong side of Doleman’s whistle for most of the game, sometimes marginally and often harshly.


Does that mean that he was biased against the Brumbies in that game? Maybe. But the bigger question that I ask about my team following that defeat is that they knew exactly the kind of things that he looks for going in and the way he tries to control the flow of the game and yet they played in a way that guaranteed he would penalise them. Why?


Same again against the Canes under Williams. Both referees are very idiosyncratic in how they manage games and as long as you play in a manner that satisfies their inherent prejudices and biases towards certain decisions then you will nullify their impact. The same goes for every other referee.


Failing to prepare effectively for the referee is as detrimental to your performance as not doing your homework on your opposition. They're only a factor if you allow them to be a factor.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 29 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 45 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



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G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



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17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



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1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



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2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



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R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



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u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



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17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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