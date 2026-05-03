All Black bolter candidate announces Japan move

The Hurricanes have announced that blindside flanker Devan Flanders will leave the club at season’s end to move to Japan.

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That move would rule him out of All Black contention, where he has been a popular pick as a bolter after a stellar season so far in 2026.

Flanders has been an all-round talent in the Hurricanes’ back row, helping the club lead the competition after twelve rounds.

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Since his debut in 2020 against the Stormers, Flanders has had 66 Super caps for the club.

He made the All Blacks XV squad in 2025, indicating that he was not far off from the highest level.

He will play out the Super Rugby season where the Hurricanes are chasing their second title since their maiden one in 2016.

“Wellington has become my second home, and I’ve truly appreciated the support from the community,” Flanders said in a statement.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time with the Canes, and the club is definitely in good hands moving forward.”

Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw acknowledged Flanders’ decision to head abroad and recognised his contribution to the club.

“Devan’s a true product of the region, played all his rugby for Hawke’s Bay and the Hurricanes, and has grown into an amazing man and a really good rugby player,” Laidlaw said.

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“He’s done an amazing job with the coaches this year. An example of that is in the defensive lineout, where he’s a real leader now in an area of the game that is important.

“We’re going to miss him for sure, but we wish him and Mariah all the best with his future career. We look forward to continuing to connect and welcoming him home and back into the club whenever he wants to be back, because he’s a true Hurricane.”