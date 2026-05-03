All Black bolter candidate announces Japan move

Since his debut in 2020 against the Stormers, Flanders has had 66 Super caps for the club.
He made the All Blacks XV squad in 2025, indicating that he was not far off from the highest level.
He will play out the Super Rugby season where the Hurricanes are chasing their second title since their maiden one in 2016.
“Wellington has become my second home, and I’ve truly appreciated the support from the community,” Flanders said in a statement.
“I’ve loved every minute of my time with the Canes, and the club is definitely in good hands moving forward.”
Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw acknowledged Flanders’ decision to head abroad and recognised his contribution to the club.
“Devan’s a true product of the region, played all his rugby for Hawke’s Bay and the Hurricanes, and has grown into an amazing man and a really good rugby player,” Laidlaw said.
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“He’s done an amazing job with the coaches this year. An example of that is in the defensive lineout, where he’s a real leader now in an area of the game that is important.
“We’re going to miss him for sure, but we wish him and Mariah all the best with his future career. We look forward to continuing to connect and welcoming him home and back into the club whenever he wants to be back, because he’s a true Hurricane.”
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The 70-cap Springbok and Sharks head coach reflects on the challenges he's faced and bringing back the glory days to the Sharks
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‘Sarries may be outsiders in Prem play-off race but it would be unwise to write them off’
Saracens may be seven points off fourth place with four games left, but their form and experience could yet take the race down to the wire.
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They are haemorrhaging mid-tier players, and their juniors are being short changed and whacked, but it is their choice to spend at the top of pyramid.
Mutually exclusive concepts RugCs.
Or do you just mean literally short changed as in not paid the going rate
There may be a rethinking at the NZR if the ABs will be whacked in their 4 tests tour of SA
That goes without saying.
With Parker’s new contract, NZR likely couldn’t offer him anything near this Japanese contract.
its really sad as he is a good player for the hurricanes and hawkes bay and i think he would be very close to wearing an allblack jersey this year
What an indictment on the Hurricanes, that he refers to them as a Wellington team. They should be a LNI club and would probably have been a lot better of financially if they had ran like one.
Brain dead move.
Flanders could have been an All Black, but that wasn’t certain either… maybe he’d heard that he wouldn’t be selected. It’s another very good player leaving, from that well-known in-between age group… someone who has already had a taste of the lower selections, Māori, and the All Blacks XV.
Once again, it raises questions about NZR’s selection policy. This restriction of only selecting players who are playing in New Zealand doesn’t allow them to keep hold of them. One after another, they leave to earn three or four times more money overseas, mainly in Japan.
From a sporting point of view, Flanders had made a superb start to the season but seemed to slow down just a little over the past two or three matches. It was Lose who played against the Crusaders. There’s still depth for the All Blacks with Frizell returning, the emergence of Segner, not to mention players like Parker and Finau who probably deserve another look. Lose and Howden shouldn’t be ruled out either.
I’m not worried, but it’s still one very good player less.
I thought he had been a bit quiet lately too. Maybe he only signed the contract a month or so ago and has justlost the edge a wee bit as the pressure of the decision came off. Maybe not
If he wins a Super Rugby title for the Hurricanes l’ll give him a ride to the airport!
Might explain why he dipped (in form). hasn’t that just happened with another offshore signing recently? Or maybe I’m thinking of the reverse, and playing above previous levels.
There are several possible explanations here - One is that there hasn't been any comms to players on the AB radar. Maybe, they are going to open it up and select some offshore players who have played 4 or 5 domestic seasons?
I don’t see how NZ will be able to compete in the long term with their current eligibility rules.
These sorta guys have always gone overseas, nothings changed, apart from perhaps these players can’t string their offers out as long as they used to.
These are the players who left last year and have announced leaving at the end of this season (so 2025 and 2026 Super seasons):
Pouri Rakete-Stones
Dalton Papali'i
Sevu Reece
Hoskins Sotutu
Shaun Stevenson
Harry Plummer
Braydon Ennor
Fehi Fineanganofo
Etene Nanaï-Seturo
Dallas McLeod
Harry Plummer
Ricky Riccitelli
Shaun Stevenson
Sam Gilbert
Thomas Umaga-Jensen
Peter Umaga-Jensen
Mark Telea
Adrian Choat
Tom Christie
Zach Gallagher
Riley Higgins
Xavier Roe
Louie Chapman
Devan Flanders
NZ Rugby has, in effect, been asset-stripped, leaving Super Rugby NZ with Junior rugby players aged 20-23 who are gaining experience and are the next-gen ABs, along with a couple of senior pros and the current ABs.
That middle tier of players aged 25-28 is been stripped away - not healthy for the game, but when, according to the press, NZ Super players can generate a max of 250k in NZ, and they can triple that in a place like Japan - any surprise this is occurring?
Harry Plummer and Shaun Stevenson have left twice! 🤣
NZ super teams have pretty good age profiles at about 26. I think it’s 200k.
You’d have to really do something like a 2017 season to compare, at the moment your names mean nothing, though revenue next year is supposed to be down some 20m+, so that’s 8mil less theyre able to spend on players, so the excess here could add to that number.
Scary when you lay it out like that.
SR is a dead man walking in it’s current format with NZR’s central contracting system choking it to death.
Players like Fehi and Flanders should already have significant pay rises based on talent and performance. That’s how the rest of the rugby World values them - international clubs don’t wait to see if they have a black jersey.
As long as we keep paying the bulk of the cash to senior All Blacks and capping salaries to talented youngsters, the rising crop will keep leaving.
Time to disband SR, or privatise it. It’s not working under NZR’s guidance.
And let a few Barrett’s et all ply their trade in Japan. The enormous cost of keeping all the ageing stars in NZ is rotting the foundations of the system, with questionable benefit.
Good grief. Couldnt even wait for Rennies first squad announcement. This like Fingeangofo’s departure is seriously bad.
This very worrisome.
I don’t know if GS lists is exhaustive but I just went and looked at the 2017 season and there is the same number of departures in that single year as he listed.
Worrisome it is has always been, it’s hard not know if you are keeping the right ones or not.
An entire layer of young talent that have not yet made the ABs is being stripped away. Soon there won't be anyone left to step up if the selection policy doesn't change.
How would these players being available for NZ selection stop them from being stripped away?
Young talent? Have a look at GS’s list, they aren’t young, they are making way for the young.
Don’t worry, we’ll still have the Barrett family. Between the 3 of them, they probably earn enough to fund 12 or more salaries the size of Flander’s.
Could not agree more!