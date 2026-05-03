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Super Rugby Pacific

All Black bolter candidate announces Japan move

Devan Flanders of the Hurricanes arrives prior to the round four Super Rugby match between NSW Waratahs and Hurricanes at Allianz Stadium, on March 06, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)
Comments
38 Comments

The Hurricanes have announced that blindside flanker Devan Flanders will leave the club at season’s end to move to Japan.

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That move would rule him out of All Black contention, where he has been a popular pick as a bolter after a stellar season so far in 2026.

Flanders has been an all-round talent in the Hurricanes’ back row, helping the club lead the competition after twelve rounds.

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Since his debut in 2020 against the Stormers, Flanders has had 66 Super caps for the club.

He made the All Blacks XV squad in 2025, indicating that he was not far off from the highest level.

He will play out the Super Rugby season where the Hurricanes are chasing their second title since their maiden one in 2016.

Wellington has become my second home, and I’ve truly appreciated the support from the community,” Flanders said in a statement.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time with the Canes, and the club is definitely in good hands moving forward.”

Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw acknowledged Flanders’ decision to head abroad and recognised his contribution to the club.

“Devan’s a true product of the region, played all his rugby for Hawke’s Bay and the Hurricanes, and has grown into an amazing man and a really good rugby player,” Laidlaw said.

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“He’s done an amazing job with the coaches this year. An example of that is in the defensive lineout, where he’s a real leader now in an area of the game that is important.

“We’re going to miss him for sure, but we wish him and Mariah all the best with his future career. We look forward to continuing to connect and welcoming him home and back into the club whenever he wants to be back, because he’s a true Hurricane.”

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Comments

38 Comments
R
RugCs 6 days ago

They are haemorrhaging mid-tier players, and their juniors are being short changed and whacked, but it is their choice to spend at the top of pyramid.

J
JW 5 days ago

Mutually exclusive concepts RugCs.


Or do you just mean literally short changed as in not paid the going rate

A
Ayre123 None 6 days ago

There may be a rethinking at the NZR if the ABs will be whacked in their 4 tests tour of SA

J
JW 5 days ago

That goes without saying.

S
SB 6 days ago

With Parker’s new contract, NZR likely couldn’t offer him anything near this Japanese contract.

D
DC 6 days ago

its really sad as he is a good player for the hurricanes and hawkes bay and i think he would be very close to wearing an allblack jersey this year

J
JW 6 days ago

What an indictment on the Hurricanes, that he refers to them as a Wellington team. They should be a LNI club and would probably have been a lot better of financially if they had ran like one.

I
Icefarrow 6 days ago

Brain dead move.

B
Blackmania 6 days ago

Flanders could have been an All Black, but that wasn’t certain either… maybe he’d heard that he wouldn’t be selected. It’s another very good player leaving, from that well-known in-between age group… someone who has already had a taste of the lower selections, Māori, and the All Blacks XV.


Once again, it raises questions about NZR’s selection policy. This restriction of only selecting players who are playing in New Zealand doesn’t allow them to keep hold of them. One after another, they leave to earn three or four times more money overseas, mainly in Japan.


From a sporting point of view, Flanders had made a superb start to the season but seemed to slow down just a little over the past two or three matches. It was Lose who played against the Crusaders. There’s still depth for the All Blacks with Frizell returning, the emergence of Segner, not to mention players like Parker and Finau who probably deserve another look. Lose and Howden shouldn’t be ruled out either.


I’m not worried, but it’s still one very good player less.

J
Jordon 6 days ago

I thought he had been a bit quiet lately too. Maybe he only signed the contract a month or so ago and has justlost the edge a wee bit as the pressure of the decision came off. Maybe not

K
Karlos G 6 days ago

If he wins a Super Rugby title for the Hurricanes l’ll give him a ride to the airport!

J
JW 6 days ago

Might explain why he dipped (in form). hasn’t that just happened with another offshore signing recently? Or maybe I’m thinking of the reverse, and playing above previous levels.

G
Graeme Hayward 6 days ago

There are several possible explanations here - One is that there hasn't been any comms to players on the AB radar. Maybe, they are going to open it up and select some offshore players who have played 4 or 5 domestic seasons?

I don’t see how NZ will be able to compete in the long term with their current eligibility rules.

J
JW 6 days ago

These sorta guys have always gone overseas, nothings changed, apart from perhaps these players can’t string their offers out as long as they used to.

G
GS 6 days ago

These are the players who left last year and have announced leaving at the end of this season (so 2025 and 2026 Super seasons):

Pouri Rakete-Stones

Dalton Papali'i

Sevu Reece

Hoskins Sotutu 

Shaun Stevenson

Harry Plummer

Braydon Ennor

Fehi Fineanganofo

Etene Nanaï-Seturo

Dallas McLeod

Harry Plummer

Ricky Riccitelli

Shaun Stevenson

Sam Gilbert

Thomas Umaga-Jensen

Peter Umaga-Jensen

Mark Telea

Adrian Choat

Tom Christie

Zach Gallagher

Riley Higgins 

Xavier Roe 

Louie Chapman

Devan Flanders


NZ Rugby has, in effect, been asset-stripped, leaving Super Rugby NZ with Junior rugby players aged 20-23 who are gaining experience and are the next-gen ABs, along with a couple of senior pros and the current ABs.


That middle tier of players aged 25-28 is been stripped away - not healthy for the game, but when, according to the press, NZ Super players can generate a max of 250k in NZ, and they can triple that in a place like Japan - any surprise this is occurring?

K
Karlos G 6 days ago

Harry Plummer and Shaun Stevenson have left twice! 🤣

J
JW 6 days ago

NZ super teams have pretty good age profiles at about 26. I think it’s 200k.


You’d have to really do something like a 2017 season to compare, at the moment your names mean nothing, though revenue next year is supposed to be down some 20m+, so that’s 8mil less theyre able to spend on players, so the excess here could add to that number.

j
johnz 6 days ago

Scary when you lay it out like that.


SR is a dead man walking in it’s current format with NZR’s central contracting system choking it to death.


Players like Fehi and Flanders should already have significant pay rises based on talent and performance. That’s how the rest of the rugby World values them - international clubs don’t wait to see if they have a black jersey.


As long as we keep paying the bulk of the cash to senior All Blacks and capping salaries to talented youngsters, the rising crop will keep leaving.


Time to disband SR, or privatise it. It’s not working under NZR’s guidance.


And let a few Barrett’s et all ply their trade in Japan. The enormous cost of keeping all the ageing stars in NZ is rotting the foundations of the system, with questionable benefit.

A
Andrew Nichols 6 days ago

Good grief. Couldnt even wait for Rennies first squad announcement. This like Fingeangofo’s departure is seriously bad.

L
LondonAllBlack 6 days ago

This very worrisome.

J
JW 6 days ago

I don’t know if GS lists is exhaustive but I just went and looked at the 2017 season and there is the same number of departures in that single year as he listed.


Worrisome it is has always been, it’s hard not know if you are keeping the right ones or not.

T
Tk 6 days ago

An entire layer of young talent that have not yet made the ABs is being stripped away. Soon there won't be anyone left to step up if the selection policy doesn't change.

N
Nickers 6 days ago

How would these players being available for NZ selection stop them from being stripped away?

J
JW 6 days ago

Young talent? Have a look at GS’s list, they aren’t young, they are making way for the young.

j
johnz 6 days ago

Don’t worry, we’ll still have the Barrett family. Between the 3 of them, they probably earn enough to fund 12 or more salaries the size of Flander’s.

L
LondonAllBlack 6 days ago

Could not agree more!

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BH 23 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

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BH 26 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

21 Go to comments
j
jh 26 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

41 Go to comments
B
BH 28 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

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B 32 minutes ago
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Cantab 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

10 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

10 Go to comments
L
Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

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M
MM 1 hour ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

41 Go to comments
B
BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

15 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

10 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

15 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

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B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



...

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M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

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B
BH 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 salvage late draw in dramatic clash with South Africa

Amazing achievement by the NZ team to draw with the mighty South Africans who had a big home advantage and a very boisterous crowd cheering them along. Could’ve beaten them had they kicked their goals.

Signs are looking great for NZ!!! Rotorua Boys High School are the world champs and then this. Nice work NZ.



...

9 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

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j
jh 2 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

41 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

41 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'

JP has tons of potential. What he needs more than anything is for his senior players to play for him. He couldn’t be around a tougher collection of players to manage.

They need to take that pressure off the young man by playing to their fullest potential week in and week out.



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2 Go to comments
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