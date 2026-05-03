Former All Black Kieran Read lends a hand to Under 85s in Sri Lanka

The New Zealand Under 85kg team got a welcome boost on their tour of Sri Lanka this week, with former All Black captain Kieran Read dropping by to lend a hand at training.
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Temperatures this week have been around 30 degrees with 100 percent humidity, with the 127-test veteran and two-time World Cup winner saying that team will “want to build” on their tough 27-16 win in the opening match against the Sri Lankan test side.
“It’s awesome to see, man. These guys get to represent their country, wear a silver fern on their chest and it’s cool to have them over here to play good rugby,” said Read.
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The New Zealand side was selected from the National Under 85kg Club Cup competition last year, with the squad entirely amateur and taking time off work and studies to make the trip. Read had some straightforward advice for them, drawn from many years of travel in a team environment.
“Don’t take it for granted, enjoy it, because for a lot of these guys it’s a once in a lifetime experience. Respect what it is, but also go out there and give it your all for everyone you’re representing.”
Despite having retired seven years ago, Read’s status proved to be undiminished among local fans. He was the star attraction at a $5000-per table speaking event in Colombo earlier in the week, which drew a crowd that included Sri Lankan cricket icons Aravinda da Silva and Chaminda Vaas.
Jarred Percival knocked over two penalties to give New Zealand a 13-7 lead heading into the break, also by that stage it was clear that the scrum dominance the home side had enjoyed in the first game was no longer a factor.
While he has enjoyed being part of the Under 85kg set up this week, who have one of his former team mates John Afoa as assistant coach, Read was happy to admit he doesn’t miss playing test rugby.
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“I’m glad I’m not playing, (the physicality) is pretty full on. While that’s nice for the crowd, I’m happy to be out of it. But I think the game is in a pretty good way, it just comes down to how we showcase it.”
Read joined the team in conducting skills sessions for local school children, with flanker Josh Purdon saying that “it was a real thrill”.
“It wasn’t that long ago I saw Reado and he signed my Canterbury jersey, so it’s pretty cool for it to come full circle a bit. He’s a wealth of knowledge and it’s been great picking his brain.”
While the New Zealanders have all been selected from the National Under 85kg Club Cup competition last year, the Sri Lankans fielded an open weight, full strength side. That disparity meant that the home side favoured a direct, physical approach that leaned heavily on set piece dominance.
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“We had a good review session…we know where we need to improve for the weekend,” said Purdon.
That’s meant that this week the team has focused on making sure the game is played at their pace, however they will have to contend with a raucous crowd at Kandy’s Nitawalla Rugby Stadium. Read is looking forward to enjoying one of the most unique experiences in world rugby when he attends the match, and also the benefits it will bring for club rugby back in New Zealand.
“With 85s, looking around you wouldn’t know who’s a prop and who’s a winger,” he said.
“That’s intriguing, to see how they operate there…85s is the type of game, with the weight restriction, that keeps people in the game and that’s what we need in New Zealand.”
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Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Marquesas","location":"Marquesas","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Marquesas - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Midway","location":"Midway","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Midway - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Nauru","location":"Nauru","code":"NR","country":"Nauru","title":"Nauru"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Niue","location":"Niue","code":"NU","country":"Niue","title":"Niue"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Norfolk","location":"Norfolk","code":"NF","country":"Norfolk Island","title":"Norfolk Island"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Noumea","location":"Noumea","code":"NC","country":"New Caledonia","title":"Noumea - New Caledonia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pago_Pago","location":"PagoPago","code":"AS","country":"American Samoa","title":"Pago Pago - American Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Palau","location":"Palau","code":"PW","country":"Palau","title":"Palau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pitcairn","location":"Pitcairn","code":"PN","country":"Pitcairn","title":"Pitcairn"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pohnpei","location":"Pohnpei","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Pohnpei - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Port_Moresby","location":"PortMoresby","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Port Moresby - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Rarotonga","location":"Rarotonga","code":"CK","country":"Cook Islands","title":"Rarotonga - Cook Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Saipan","location":"Saipan","code":"MP","country":"Northern Mariana Islands","title":"Saipan - Northern Marinara Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tahiti","location":"Tahiti","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Tahiti - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tarawa","location":"Tarawa","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Tarawa - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tongatapu","location":"Tongatapu","code":"TO","country":"Tonga","title":"Tongatapu - Tonga"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wake","location":"Wake","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Wake - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wallis","location":"Wallis","code":"WF","country":"Wallis and Futuna Islands","title":"Wallis and Futuna Islands"},{"tz":"UTC","location":"UTC","code":"UTC","country":"","title":"UTC\/GMT"}]
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Great to see the NZRU sticking with the under 85kg team.