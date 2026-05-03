Northern | US
34 - 31
FT
36 - 20
FT
21 - 31
FT
45 - 14
FT
19 - 13
FT
36 - 38
FT
28 - 44
FT
31 - 33
FT
26 - 47
FT
21 - 15
FT
40 - 17
FT
38 - 38
FT
43 - 17
FT
31 - 26
FT
17 - 50
FT
32 - 15
FT
54 - 19
FT
27 - 15
FT
33 - 61
FT
WOMENS
46 - 7
FT
41 - 17
FT
45 - 14
FT
38 - 40
FT
59 - 7
FT
59 - 17
FT
28 - 69
FT
WOMENS
26 - 41
FT
27 - 20
FT
31 - 7
FT
33 - 12
FT
WOMENS
15 - 24
FT
26 - 7
FT
27 - 51
FT
17 - 76
FT
35 - 12
FT
24 - 26
FT
Investec Champions Cup

Bath player ratings vs Union Bordeaux Bègles | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Bath's Scottish fly-half Finn Russell reacts during the European Champions Cup semi-final rugby union match between Union Bordeaux Belges (UBB) and Bath Rugby at the Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on May 3, 2026. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
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5 Comments

Bath Rugby’s long wait for European glory will continue after a 38 – 26 Investec Champions Cup semi final defeat to Union Bordeaux Bègles, falling short in what was their first appearance at this stage of the competition in 20 years.

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Chasing a first title since the 1997/98 season, Bath made the worst possible start as Marko Gazzotti crossed inside two minutes. They responded immediately through Will Muir, who finished from a cross field kick to level the scores, but Louis Bielle-Biarrey restored the hosts’ advantage with a well worked score out wide.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Bordeaux
38 - 26
Full-time
Bath
All Stats and Data

Muir struck again with an acrobatic finish in the corner to keep Bath within touching distance, but Bordeaux seized control before the break. Maxime Lucu finished a sharp attacking move under the posts and added a late penalty to give the hosts a 24 – 12 lead at half time.

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Bath mounted a strong response after the interval, building sustained pressure inside the Bordeaux 22 before Louie Hennessey powered over, with Finn Russell converting to cut the deficit to five and set up a tense final quarter.

However, key moments slipped away. A dropped pass with the line open and a turnover penalty just metres out halted Bath’s momentum at critical times. Bordeaux then took control through their forward pack, with Gaëtan Barlot initially denied before Charlie Ewels was sent to the sin bin for a maul infringement.

From the resulting pressure, Ben Tameifuna powered over to extend the lead, before Temo Matiu added a late score to seal the result.

Despite a late push, Bath could not find another breakthrough as Bordeaux booked their place in the final, leaving the Premiership side to reflect on a missed opportunity to reach a first showpiece in a generation.

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Here is how the Bath players rated.

1. Beno Obano – 7.5
Got on top of Carlu Sadie at scrum time in what was an impressive show of force that gave Bath a key foothold in the contest. Obano was one of Bath’s top performers during his 53 minutes on the pitch with 11 carries, several of which were hugely influential in the build up to Bath’s tries.

2. Tom Dunn – 6
Not quite as impactful as he would’ve hoped, the hooker certainly went looking for work during his 44 minutes on the pitch. Getting through 7 carries, 5 tackles (1 dominant) and generally hitting his markers at line-out time despite plenty of pressure from the UBB jumpers was a decent return.

3. Thomas du Toit – 8.5
Matis Perchaud was not the first loosehead that du Toit has taken to the cleaners and he won’t be the last. Staring down a contender for the Springbok number three shirt in Sadie, Thomas The Tank lay down a marker in every facet of play. Playing 73 minutes and topping the carry charts with 17 to go with his 9 tackles was a monster effort from the front rower.

4. Quinn Roux – 4
Did the bulk of his work around the breakdown but was quiet away from this facet of play. Carrying twice and making 9 tackles but importantly missing 4 was not quite what his side needed from him against one of the most physical packs in the competition.

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5. Charlie Ewels – 6
Ultra physical in particular at maul time where both sides had their moments. Unfortunately for all of his good work, Ewels would eventually push beyond the limits to be shown a yellow card in the 66th minute. This would prove costly with Bordeaux capitalising two minutes later for what proved to be the score that put the result beyond doubt.

6. Josh Bayliss – 6
Dominated the line-out and got through a bundle of carries. However, it was Bayliss’s subtle handling skills that was important to his side’s ability to find gaps in the UBB defence.

7. Guy Pepper – 5
Industrious but uncharacteristically inaccurate. Getting bounced by Yoram Moefana early was a moment the backrow would want to have back but more pressing was his concession of two first half penalties. The second of which ensured that UBB added three points on the stroke of half time. Still for his errors, Pepper was at the forefront of several promising Bath attacks and was dominant defensively topping the tackle charts of his side before his departure in the 53rd minute.

8. Alfie Barbeary – 7
Bath’s all action eighth man could not have done more for his side in terms of workrate. Copping a high shot in the 24th minute, Barbeary came within a whisker of scoring his side’s second try only to be held up. Kicking on from here, he would top the carry and tackle charts for his side before being replaced in the 53rd minute.

9. Ben Spencer – 7.5
Built on the platform laid by his halfback partner with a kick pass that capitalised on UBB’s stretched defence to find Will Muir unmarked for Bath’s first try. Despite being under duress at the breakdown with UBB going particularly hard in this area, Spencer generally delivered clean ball. Tactically, his box kicking was central to the pressure Bath were able to exert with Muir in particular taking full advantage of the hang time.

10. Finn Russell – 5.5
Set in motion the wheels that led to his side’s first try with a pinpoint kick pass to Henry Arundell. Across the board, Russell generally took the right option in attack even when his side weren’t getting forward progress. Defensively it was a mixed bag for the normally solid operator making 12 tackles but crucially missing 8. From the kicking tee, his first two conversions were mightily challenging from the left hand touchline with one rebounding over and the other going just wide.

11. Will Muir – 8
Utterly harassed the UBB fringe defence, first with a perfect grab from Ben Spencer’s kick pass to get Bath up and running. His second try of the first half will be immortalised in highlight packages given just how spectacular it was. Racing around the edge of the Bordeaux defence, Muir shrugged off Maxime Lucu to dive in the corner keeping his foot an inch above the line. Away from the headline grabbing moments, Muir dominated the aerial exchanges and covered the back field well. Defensively he shut down attacks that came down his channel in particular in a one-on-one with Cameron Woki in the 65th minute. Unfortunately his day came to a premature end with what appeared to be an arm injury.

12. Ollie Lawrence – 6.5
Didn’t quite have the big impact moment that he is known for but there can be doubting his work rate that facilitated for those around him. Carrying hard into the teeth of the UBB defence, Lawrence tidied up a few loose plays for his side when the action could’ve come to a halt. Two of these moments came early in the second half when Bath were camped in the Bordeaux twenty-two, both times Lawrence held on to sloppy passes under intense duress to set up the next phase. Minutes later, Lawrence delivered the key pass that put his centre partner over the try that brought Bath back within a score.

13. Louie Hennessey – 7
Reinforced why so many see him as a future star for Wales in the test arena, the young centre didn’t look one bit out of place against elite international operators. Splitting Bordeaux’s defence early with a searing break, Hennessey put Damian Penaud in particular on notice. His footwork, power and finishing ability brought Bath right back into the contest when UBB were threatening to run away with the result.

14. Henry Arundell – 6.5
Defied gravity to pluck Finn Russell’s early kick pass which set the stage for Bath’s first potent attack into UBB’s red zone. Five minutes later, he was caught out of position by a superb Maxime Lucu pass which ultimately led to the reigning champions getting back on top. This moment aside, the winger was solid across the board with a few potential breakout moments only

15. Santiago Carreras – 7.5
A constant threat with ball in hand, the elusive Argentinean exploited a few cracks in the Bordeaux defence. Defensively, outside of being caught for the second try courtesy of his inside defenders biting in, Carreras was rock solid. Just clinging on to Louis Bielle-Biarrey on a few occasions, Carreras shut down certain tries for the most dangerous finisher in professional rugby.

Substitutes
16. Kepu Tuipulotu – 8
Brought huge impetus early in the second half with several muscular carries that made the hard yards in the build up to Hennessy’s try. His 9 carries and a turnover is a snapshot of just how impactful his performance was.

17. Francois van Wyk – 5
Continued Bath’s dominance at scrum time but was a tad quiet around the park.

18. Vilikesa Sela – 4
Came on for the final 7 minutes when UBB had just taken control and as such didn’t have much time time to impact proceedings.

19. Ted Hill – 4
Got through a handful of tackles and a couple of decent carries but struggled to match the precedent set by the starting backrow.

20. Sam Underhill – 4
Not quite the impact he would’ve been hoping for, perhaps reiterated why he is a better starter than bench option.

21. Tom Carr-Smith – 6
Scored a late try to give a more respectable and in truth fair representation of the match as a whole.

22. Tom de Glanville – 4
Very limited impact in place of the superb Will Muir.

23. Miles Reid – 4
Definitely brought work rate but the accuracy was missing with a key penalty concession that ultimately piled the pressure back on his side.

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Comments

5 Comments
M
Mark 6 days ago

Bath didnt lose because the French director was, well er french.

They lost because their pack wasnt abrasive nor dominant enough, and for all of the hype, finn russell was comprehensively outplayed by Jalibert.

As was spencer by lucu.

S
SB 6 days ago

Arundell 6.5 seems high.

P
PMcD 7 days ago

UBB’s defence shot down Bath time and again. It was the star of the show for them and once the attack got going, they scored the most points and were the best side on both sides of the ball.

u
unknown 7 days ago

On balance with the number of mistakes, the result was fair. However. How the high shot to barbs (twice) was not clear, is utterly beyond me. The French director is always a 16th man.

t
torwald 6 days ago

1) The TMO had all the camera views available, checked it and said to the ref play on.

2) It’s exactly the same when an irish or english team plays at home ; the director choose the views that goes on the giant screen (and not TMO) and that can influence the central ref. Remember James Lowes leg 20cm in touch…

3) If you had a look at the disgraceful performance from Andrew Brace during the MHR-Newport game, maybe you should put your own house in order.

How a man born in Glagow (and who learned rugby there…) can be the ref for a welsh team against a french team… ? It’s a recurrent issue, a british ref shouldn’t ref a british nation. You can say whatever you say about your old rivalry, in the end it’s the same country, the same language, you play under the same flag at the olympic games, and be part of an Lion’s tour is the greatest distinction…We have a big rivalry between Paris and the rest of France, but I’m not sure you would fancy a parisian ref for UBB-Leinster.

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BH 24 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

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BH 27 minutes ago
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jh 27 minutes ago
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BH 29 minutes ago
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Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

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MM 1 hour ago
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Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

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BigGabe 2 hours ago
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It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

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Cantab 2 hours ago
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The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

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BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

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BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

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BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



...

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Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
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That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

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Bazzallina 2 hours ago
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Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

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jh 2 hours ago
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Bazzallina 3 hours ago
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ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

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Hammer Head 3 hours ago
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They need to take that pressure off the young man by playing to their fullest potential week in and week out.



...

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