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Investec Champions Cup

Leo Cullen fires off: 'You guys love kicking the boot into us'

Ian Cameron Ian Cameron
at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen and Leinster captain Caelan Doris after the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster and RC Toulon at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
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Head coach Leo Cullen cut an at times spiky figure in Leinster’s post-match press conference following his side’s Investec Champions Cup win over Toulon.

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Normally one of professional rugby’s more considered top dogs, Cullen aimed a few barbs at the Irish press following their nervy 29-25 win over the French heavyweights.

Tries from Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Garry Ringrose and captain Caelan Doris; plus Harry Byrne’s at times erratic boot, built a commanding position despite two second-quarter sin-bins.

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Pierre Mignoni’s side surged care of a pair of late tries from Baptiste Serin and Gael Drean, but Leinster’s resilience and defence held firm to secure a ninth Champions Cup final appearance.

“At 29-11, for everyone’s stress levels, it would be nice if you could keep the margin like that, but we know the quality Toulon have off the bench,” said Cullen, reflecting on the final 15 minutes of the contest. “Caelan touched on the international quality they bring on. They recruit from the four corners of the globe – that’s the firepower they have. And yeah, because indeed, they tested us.”

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Leinster
29 - 25
Full-time
Toulon
All Stats and Data

“A few times we were scrambling to get in for tries. I wasn’t sure the legality of that line drive that they had, but they score again and you’re sort of hanging in there down at the end.

“That’s where you just need to show a bit of courage and chase back at the end to force the knock-on. That’s just great commitment.

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“You asked about the last 10 minutes. I think you naturally sort of try and protect things, whereas the other team is just throwing everything at it.”

Harking back to last year’s semi-final loss to Northampton Saints, Cullen directed a few digs at the press pack over how he perceives Leinster have been covered at the business end of the season.

“We were sitting in this room this time last year. We were in that situation and we were throwing everything at Northampton. Pollock gets a poach – it should have been a penalty. Like I said, it’s clearly illegal – but nobody talked about it after. Just wanted to kick the boot into us, don’t you?

“But that’s the way it goes.”

Leo Cullen
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen before the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster and RC Toulon at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
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“The reality is the way I’d see a semi-final is two teams go at it, and there’s a winner and a loser. I thought Toulon were amazing in terms of how they stuck at it to the very end.

“Some of the semi-finals over the years are decided on the tightest margins. It just comes down to moments, and you’ve got to keep battling for every single one.”

“We move on into the next game. I’d be very kind to Toulon because I thought they showed great spirit to the very end, which is what you want in this tournament.

“I can’t speak for other teams, but we love it. It’s not easy when you’re up against these juggernaut teams.”

Cullen correctly pointed out that this was the first time in five attempts that Leinster had beaten Toulon, a remarkable stat given the Irish outfit has won the competition four times.

“This is the first time we’ve ever beaten Toulon. You know, ’cause that goes back to the period where they were signing global superstars. That’s the firepower they have in that competition.

“We’re delighted with what the atmosphere the fans created today. It was a really special day. I have to applaud the players for the desire they’ve shown through the season to want to put themselves back in this situation again.

“Because, listen, you guys love throwing the boot into us when things don’t go well. Well, listen, whatever sells, obviously, because you read plenty of it.

“The courage that the players show, you know, it’s testament to the group.”

“Caelan leads the group incredibly well. You’d love if everybody got behind the team now, wouldn’t you? Because it’s not easy doing this.

“It’s not necessarily always pretty, but that’s the game. It’s insanely hard to win this competition.”

It indeed was a brutal game for the home side, who were left with a fair amount of walking wounded to contend with this week, with a particularly ugly collision involving centre Robbie Henshaw.

“Him [Robbie Henshaw] and Josh [van der Flier] both had knocks so they’ll go through the return-to-play protocols. We’ll get them checked and see how they are. Jack [Conan] was hobbling off with his knee, so we’ll inject that and reassess. Tommy [O’Brien] was cramping. Jamison [Gibson-Park] took a few knocks – you could see they were targeting him early – but he managed himself through it.

“We’re fighting on two fronts. We turn attention back to the URC now because we’ve a big game against the Lions next week.

“To get to a final you’ve got to win a lot of games. There’s a lot of moving parts. We just need to keep managing the group and making these weeks special, because the group is always changing. That’s the challenge.”

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Comments

2 Comments
J
Jon 4 days ago

Did anyone else spot the attempted eye gouge on Doris by the Toulon 18 as he scored his try?

D
Daisylong3 5 days ago

Credit where Credit is due, brilliant game, well done Leinster 👏 AnneL.

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Comments on RugbyPass

F
FCM 27 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

While I definitely do recognise a rivalry, I am not sure about ‘hate’. As a South African I love it and think the Irish fans are great. I’ve been to the pool match between SA and Ireland and there was a lot of banter between the fans, but we had a great time and had a couple of beers with Irish fans even after the game. Actually exchanged numbers and have kept contact. I’ve also been to the Ireland-Scotland game in the WC in my Springbok jersey and of course had a lot of comments, but all in great fun. At the Ryder cup in Rome during the WC we also met Irish fans and also had beers with them. Really fun times. Think it remains keyboard warriors that paint a different picture.

2 Go to comments
R
RW 43 minutes ago
'South Africans just hate the Irish': McCloskey on growing 'beef' with Boks

Probably in person its fine, I think Irish and SA fans travelling to each others’ countries would have few problems. Online, very different.

Obviously craic is a nuanced thing.



...

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

“I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.”

You’re onto something here Toko. The considerable number of top players like PSDT, Damien de Allende that SA hasn’t had to support over the pest ten years but who have been available for the Boks must add up to a staggering figure. That money could be used to keep fringe players at home - think of a player like Schalk Brits who could have been part of the Bok setup for at least five years more if they could have afforded to have an extra fringe player - and how valuable was he in 2019. Your observation is spot on that there are many solid and pretty good fringe players who are just not in the big show mix, but are solid additions to any team especially helping to rest and rotate top players.



...

17 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

Some tough calls went against the Reds for sure. Either way, it was a good game with some quality players around the park.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Crusaders vs Blues takes: The fairy tale first, what can't he do?

Bower making a case to be de Groot’s backup in July.

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter welcome back two stars but big names are still missing

Rob Baxter is absolutely correct when he describes these as “four knockout games”.

But in many ways, this is Exeter's most important game of the season.



...

1 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

17 Go to comments
J
JJ 2 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

17 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

So much for their big talk of finishing in the top 3.

This is why you don't upsell it. It makes you look extremely foolish when the result that you're essentially proclaiming as a foregone conclusion doesn't materialize.



...

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

Yes Fainga'nuku is certainly proving to be a revelation in recent games for the Crusaders and has turned their fortunes around. The pending return of Jordan and a couple of others after their bye week can only make them even more formidable. I foresee them finishing the regular season in at least 4th place and possibly even 3rd. Rennie is going to have some genuine depth to sort through when it comes to AB selections.

2 Go to comments
M
Mancgra1 2 hours ago
Tom Willis set to return to the international stage this summer

England need to get with the times ,players are playing all over the world to earn a living ,england need everyone of thuer top players no matter where they play,especially a big no8 like willis

3 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
Sam Prendergast starts as Leinster face Lions in top four URC clash

So Ciaran Frawley will have to come off the bench against Bordeaux with no experience if Byrne needs replaced on the day?

Surely Cullen is not contemplating having Prendergast in the squad?



...

1 Go to comments
R
RM 2 hours ago
The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision

70 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily



I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

Isn’t it a redundant question when 4 Flanders aren’t going to help you win a Greatest Rivalry tour?



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17 Go to comments
u
unknown 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

What a fabulous ground the Brewery Field is. As an English player we always hated going there to play Bridgend. What an atmosphere! Also, a very knowledgeable crowd.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Yeah it’s a proper comp like the NPC.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Two World Rugby Players of the Year go head to head

Wow had no idea the table was so lop sided, fourth team (out of 12) has a losing record.

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

I guess the question is how many Devin Flanders’ could you re-sign for the cost of a Beauden Barrett or an Ardie Savea. It could be as many as 4 solid super rugby players, maybe more.

We know what the elite and experienced guys can do, they may have even learnt all there is to learn in NZ and be better from playing overseas (maybe not in Japan but hey). I think we should let them play overseas and use their salaries to retain a more solid base of Super Rugby players.



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17 Go to comments
S
SL 3 hours ago
Ospreys bid farewell: 'It will probably be an emotional one'

I don’t know where these reporters are getting their information from but St Helens will not be ready fro rugby in September. There is still no sign of anything happening there and with the massive change that is proposed along with the new shed being erected, and Swansea Council in charge of the project, they will be lucky to get there by January 2027!!

2 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 4 hours ago
Fainga’anuku stars as Crusaders hold on for statement win over Blues

I had doubts about Fainga’anuku at flanker… well, all of that is being swept away. Once again, he dominated the match with an XXL performance. What if — just what if — he ended up wearing the All Blacks’ number 7 jersey? Two weeks ago, I wouldn’t have bet a single dollar on it, but today, anything seems possible if he keeps delivering performances like this.

Just imagine Frizell, Savea and Fainga’anuku starting, and as backups Sititi, Lakai and Segner.



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2 Go to comments
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