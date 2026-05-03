Northern | US
34 - 31
FT
36 - 20
FT
21 - 31
FT
45 - 14
FT
19 - 13
FT
36 - 38
FT
28 - 44
FT
31 - 33
FT
26 - 47
FT
21 - 15
FT
40 - 17
FT
38 - 38
FT
43 - 17
FT
31 - 26
FT
17 - 50
FT
32 - 15
FT
54 - 19
FT
27 - 15
FT
33 - 61
FT
WOMENS
46 - 7
FT
41 - 17
FT
45 - 14
FT
38 - 40
FT
59 - 7
FT
59 - 17
FT
28 - 69
FT
WOMENS
26 - 41
FT
27 - 20
FT
31 - 7
FT
33 - 12
FT
WOMENS
15 - 24
FT
26 - 7
FT
27 - 51
FT
17 - 76
FT
35 - 12
FT
24 - 26
FT
Investec Champions Cup

Bordeaux Begles player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Bordeaux-Begles' New Zealand prop Ben Tameifuna (2nd R) celebrates after scoring the team's fourth try during the European Champions Cup semi-final rugby union match between Union Bordeaux Belges (UBB) and Bath Rugby at the Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on May 3, 2026. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
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Bordeaux Begles player: The champions are en route to recapture their Investec Champions Cup crown, having confidently overcome Bath 38–26 in a match in which they were dominant from the very first minute.

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Maxime Lucu was once again the bread and butter of a team that does everything well, and that is targeting a second consecutive piece of European silverware.

1. Matis Perchaud – 7
Provided a good tussle with Thomas du Toit, holding his own against one of the game’s best scrummagers. While Sadie racked up several good carries, Perchaud was invaluable as a tackler, completing 16 successful tackles that gradually wore the opposition down.

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2. Maxime Lamothe – 7
The locals’ set-piece performed well overall, with Maxime Lamothe running a smooth lineout and steering the driving maul in the right direction most of the time.

3. Carlü Sadie – 7
Didn’t enjoy the best of starts, but as the game progressed the immense South African prop gained momentum and began to dominate as a scrummager and ball-carrying operator, repeatedly winning the collision battle.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Bordeaux
38 - 26
Full-time
Bath
All Stats and Data

4. Boris Palu – 6
Among the Girondins’ forward pack, Palu had the quietest game. While he didn’t concede any penalties or make any mistakes, the lock didn’t have the same impact as Coleman or the loose forward trio.

5. Adam Coleman – 7.5
Aside from a debatable collision with Alfie Barbeary, Coleman was monstrous, repeatedly tearing apart Bath’s maul while making a few crucial interventions close to his own in-goal area. His work around the ruck and breakdown was sensational, giving the opposition no quarter as they tried to build a platform. 20 successful tackle attempts in 80 minutes for a 34-year-old lock… monstrous.

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6. Pierre Bochaton – 8
Injected pure positive aggression into the UBB defence, constantly pinning down Alfie Barbeary and Guy Pepper, which made Bath’s task even harder. His hunger to prowl and hunt down Bath’s main ball carriers boosted the reigning Champions Cup holders’ chances of reaching another final.

7. Cameron Woki – 7
A thorn in Bath’s lineout, Cameron Woki was a constant problem for the visitors’ set-piece, allowing the Les Bleus international to steal two throws.

8. Marko Gazzotti – 7
Was far from the flashiest ball carrier, but Gazzotti worked tirelessly to create opportunities for his side to exploit. Put his body on the line and was titanic against the likes of Pepper, Bayliss and Barbeary.

9. Maxime Lucu – 9
Heroic, to say the least. Lucu’s determination to steer his team towards another Champions Cup final was formidable, with the scrum-half scoring a try and creating two others in another fine performance from the Les Bleus international. He also added two jackal steals to his impressive repertoire. Even if Bordeaux-Bègles do not manage to lift the Champions Cup for a second consecutive time, Maxime Lucu’s heroics here cannot be forgotten, as he was the main reason they came out on top in this semi-final.

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10. Matthieu Jalibert – 8.5
While Jalibert’s ball-running flair usually sits at the centre of praise, his tactical approach was just as influential in this victory over Bath, orchestrating several strong plays without needing to take them on himself. However, the Les Bleus magician still came close to scoring what would have been a spectacular solo try, losing control of the ball just inches from the whitewash after beating several defenders over 30 metres. Ultimately, he finished as UBB’s top line-breaker (5), defender-beater (7) and offloader (4).

Bordeaux player ratings
Bordeaux-Begles’ French fly-half Matthieu Jalibert runs with the ball during the European Champions Cup semi-final rugby union match between Union Bordeaux Belges (UBB) and Bath Rugby at the Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on May 3, 2026. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey – 7
Ice-cold, Louis Bielle-Biarrey needed few opportunities to make his mark, scoring a try with his first touch of the ball. While he made more than a handful of handling errors, LBB’s constant threat was felt from start to finish, with Bath avoiding sending the ball in his direction for much of the game.

12. Yoram Moefana – 8
Arguably one of Moefana’s strongest performances in recent months, with the inside centre making several key contributions, his sit-down on Guy Pepper perfectly illustrating his afternoon. While he shares some of the blame for a missed tackle that almost resulted in a try, Moefana executed his role close to perfection, limiting Finn Russell’s options for most of the game.

13. Damian Penaud – 7.5
Are we witnessing a real-time evolution, with Damian Penaud slowly becoming a reliable centre option? That slick early break sent the Girondins surging towards the Bath in-goal area, repeatedly unsettling the English side’s defence.

14. Pablo Uberti – 7
Doesn’t possess the same stardust as LBB but did his job well. Supplied the assist for Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s finish and, although Bath consistently targeted his channel, Uberti delivered a solid outing.

15. Salesi Rayasi – 7
Top-level as an attacking threat, less convincing in defence. The Fijian outside back made Bath sweat whenever he found space, but his aerial work was far from perfect, offering the visitors a route into the hosts’ 22.

However, two turnovers just inches from his own in-goal area proved crucial, allowing UBB to maintain control of the contest.

REPLACEMENTS

16. Gaëtan Barlot – 7
Did his job well before being forced off following an HIA.

17. Ugo Boniface – 7
Arrived at the right moment, re-energising the Girondins scrum as Bath looked for a way back into the game.

18. Ben Tameifuna – 8
Aside from Lucu, does Bordeaux-Bègles have a servant as passionate as Ben Tameifuna? The behemoth’s monumental finish effectively sealed the game, but his wider contribution went far beyond that moment, acting like an iron hammer that smashed through tacklers and ball carriers alike.

19. Cyril Cazeaux – 6
Wasn’t able to hit his top level, but UBB didn’t particularly need him to.

20. Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer – N/A
Featured for the final 10 minutes with little opportunity to make an impact.

21. Temo Matiu – 7.5
Came off the bench with real energy, making several strong carries and punching holes in the Bath defence — a tremendous effort from one of UBB’s most dynamic forwards.

22. Arthur Retière – 6
A missed tackle and a few running metres.

23. Hugo Reus – N/A
Not enough minutes to rate.

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SB 6 days ago

Gazzotti was a 9.

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B
BH 24 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

21 Go to comments
B
BH 27 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

21 Go to comments
j
jh 27 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

41 Go to comments
B
BH 29 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

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B
B 33 minutes ago
All Black Ardie Savea puts one over Springbok superstar

Points of difference…Malcom scored a try and Ardie kicked the ball out at full-time…

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C
Cantab 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

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B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

10 Go to comments
L
Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

15 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

41 Go to comments
B
BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

15 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

10 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

15 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

41 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



...

41 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

4 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 salvage late draw in dramatic clash with South Africa

Amazing achievement by the NZ team to draw with the mighty South Africans who had a big home advantage and a very boisterous crowd cheering them along. Could’ve beaten them had they kicked their goals.

Signs are looking great for NZ!!! Rotorua Boys High School are the world champs and then this. Nice work NZ.



...

9 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

10 Go to comments
j
jh 2 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

41 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

41 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'

JP has tons of potential. What he needs more than anything is for his senior players to play for him. He couldn’t be around a tougher collection of players to manage.

They need to take that pressure off the young man by playing to their fullest potential week in and week out.



...

2 Go to comments
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