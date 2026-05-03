Bordeaux Begles player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Bordeaux Begles player: The champions are en route to recapture their Investec Champions Cup crown, having confidently overcome Bath 38–26 in a match in which they were dominant from the very first minute.

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Maxime Lucu was once again the bread and butter of a team that does everything well, and that is targeting a second consecutive piece of European silverware.

1. Matis Perchaud – 7

Provided a good tussle with Thomas du Toit, holding his own against one of the game’s best scrummagers. While Sadie racked up several good carries, Perchaud was invaluable as a tackler, completing 16 successful tackles that gradually wore the opposition down.

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2. Maxime Lamothe – 7

The locals’ set-piece performed well overall, with Maxime Lamothe running a smooth lineout and steering the driving maul in the right direction most of the time.

3. Carlü Sadie – 7

Didn’t enjoy the best of starts, but as the game progressed the immense South African prop gained momentum and began to dominate as a scrummager and ball-carrying operator, repeatedly winning the collision battle.

Bordeaux Bath All Stats and Data

4. Boris Palu – 6

Among the Girondins’ forward pack, Palu had the quietest game. While he didn’t concede any penalties or make any mistakes, the lock didn’t have the same impact as Coleman or the loose forward trio.

5. Adam Coleman – 7.5

Aside from a debatable collision with Alfie Barbeary, Coleman was monstrous, repeatedly tearing apart Bath’s maul while making a few crucial interventions close to his own in-goal area. His work around the ruck and breakdown was sensational, giving the opposition no quarter as they tried to build a platform. 20 successful tackle attempts in 80 minutes for a 34-year-old lock… monstrous.

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6. Pierre Bochaton – 8

Injected pure positive aggression into the UBB defence, constantly pinning down Alfie Barbeary and Guy Pepper, which made Bath’s task even harder. His hunger to prowl and hunt down Bath’s main ball carriers boosted the reigning Champions Cup holders’ chances of reaching another final.

7. Cameron Woki – 7

A thorn in Bath’s lineout, Cameron Woki was a constant problem for the visitors’ set-piece, allowing the Les Bleus international to steal two throws.

8. Marko Gazzotti – 7

Was far from the flashiest ball carrier, but Gazzotti worked tirelessly to create opportunities for his side to exploit. Put his body on the line and was titanic against the likes of Pepper, Bayliss and Barbeary.

9. Maxime Lucu – 9

Heroic, to say the least. Lucu’s determination to steer his team towards another Champions Cup final was formidable, with the scrum-half scoring a try and creating two others in another fine performance from the Les Bleus international. He also added two jackal steals to his impressive repertoire. Even if Bordeaux-Bègles do not manage to lift the Champions Cup for a second consecutive time, Maxime Lucu’s heroics here cannot be forgotten, as he was the main reason they came out on top in this semi-final.

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10. Matthieu Jalibert – 8.5

While Jalibert’s ball-running flair usually sits at the centre of praise, his tactical approach was just as influential in this victory over Bath, orchestrating several strong plays without needing to take them on himself. However, the Les Bleus magician still came close to scoring what would have been a spectacular solo try, losing control of the ball just inches from the whitewash after beating several defenders over 30 metres. Ultimately, he finished as UBB’s top line-breaker (5), defender-beater (7) and offloader (4).

Bordeaux-Begles’ French fly-half Matthieu Jalibert runs with the ball during the European Champions Cup semi-final rugby union match between Union Bordeaux Belges (UBB) and Bath Rugby at the Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on May 3, 2026. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey – 7

Ice-cold, Louis Bielle-Biarrey needed few opportunities to make his mark, scoring a try with his first touch of the ball. While he made more than a handful of handling errors, LBB’s constant threat was felt from start to finish, with Bath avoiding sending the ball in his direction for much of the game.

12. Yoram Moefana – 8

Arguably one of Moefana’s strongest performances in recent months, with the inside centre making several key contributions, his sit-down on Guy Pepper perfectly illustrating his afternoon. While he shares some of the blame for a missed tackle that almost resulted in a try, Moefana executed his role close to perfection, limiting Finn Russell’s options for most of the game.

13. Damian Penaud – 7.5

Are we witnessing a real-time evolution, with Damian Penaud slowly becoming a reliable centre option? That slick early break sent the Girondins surging towards the Bath in-goal area, repeatedly unsettling the English side’s defence.

14. Pablo Uberti – 7

Doesn’t possess the same stardust as LBB but did his job well. Supplied the assist for Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s finish and, although Bath consistently targeted his channel, Uberti delivered a solid outing.

15. Salesi Rayasi – 7

Top-level as an attacking threat, less convincing in defence. The Fijian outside back made Bath sweat whenever he found space, but his aerial work was far from perfect, offering the visitors a route into the hosts’ 22.

However, two turnovers just inches from his own in-goal area proved crucial, allowing UBB to maintain control of the contest.

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16. Gaëtan Barlot – 7

Did his job well before being forced off following an HIA.

17. Ugo Boniface – 7

Arrived at the right moment, re-energising the Girondins scrum as Bath looked for a way back into the game.

18. Ben Tameifuna – 8

Aside from Lucu, does Bordeaux-Bègles have a servant as passionate as Ben Tameifuna? The behemoth’s monumental finish effectively sealed the game, but his wider contribution went far beyond that moment, acting like an iron hammer that smashed through tacklers and ball carriers alike.

19. Cyril Cazeaux – 6

Wasn’t able to hit his top level, but UBB didn’t particularly need him to.

20. Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer – N/A

Featured for the final 10 minutes with little opportunity to make an impact.

21. Temo Matiu – 7.5

Came off the bench with real energy, making several strong carries and punching holes in the Bath defence — a tremendous effort from one of UBB’s most dynamic forwards.

22. Arthur Retière – 6

A missed tackle and a few running metres.

23. Hugo Reus – N/A

Not enough minutes to rate.