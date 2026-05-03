Northern | US
34 - 31
FT
36 - 20
FT
21 - 31
FT
45 - 14
FT
19 - 13
FT
36 - 38
FT
28 - 44
FT
31 - 33
FT
26 - 47
FT
21 - 15
FT
40 - 17
FT
38 - 38
FT
43 - 17
FT
31 - 26
FT
17 - 50
FT
32 - 15
FT
54 - 19
FT
27 - 15
FT
33 - 61
FT
WOMENS
46 - 7
FT
41 - 17
FT
45 - 14
FT
38 - 40
FT
59 - 7
FT
59 - 17
FT
28 - 69
FT
WOMENS
26 - 41
FT
27 - 20
FT
31 - 7
FT
33 - 12
FT
WOMENS
15 - 24
FT
26 - 7
FT
27 - 51
FT
17 - 76
FT
35 - 12
FT
24 - 26
FT
World Rugby Junior World Championship

Argentina U20 topple New Zealand in famous victory as ill-discipline bites

Argentina celebrates the win during the U20 Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 03, 2026 in Gqeberha, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)
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5 Comments

The New Zealand U20s have been tipped up by Nicolás Fernández Miranda’s Argentina U20s, in the second round of the Rugby Championship U20 competition in Gqeberha, South Africa.

Argentina deserved their narrow 25-17 victory against the Kiwis, after coming from 36-0 down against South Africa the week before to salvage some much-needed confidence ahead of their clash against New Zealand.

The Kiwis had their chances at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, but ultimately the two-try swing in the first half cost them as Argentina ran in four tries to New Zealand’s three.

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Much like the start against Australia the week prior, New Zealand started heavily on the back foot, being forced to defend a number of phases on their own line during the opening ten minutes.

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Jarred Percival knocked over two penalties to give New Zealand a 13-7 lead heading into the break, also by that stage it was clear that the scrum dominance the home side had enjoyed in the first game was no longer a factor. 

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Somehow, Kane Jury’s side managed to come away from that dangerous attacking period by Argentina unscathed, even after conceding three separate penalties.

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After being denied by the TMO, Argentina weren’t going to be stopped again, with Federico Serpa the beneficiary of some powerful counter-rucking at the breakdown.

Argentina won back the ball inside New Zealand’s half, before darting short side to create a two-on-one situation, where Serpa held off Charlie Sinton’s last-ditch tackle to score the first of the evening.

Serpa failed to add the extras from his own try, but sent a routine penalty over the posts minutes later to extend the lead to 8-0.

A bullet pass by New Zealand’s first-five, Mika Muliaina, to Kobe Brownlee opened up a gap in the Argentinian defence, before Sinton in support was stopped just short of the line. With an unorganised backline tracking back, New Zealand captain Haki Wiseman had the easy job of beating one to dot down under the posts. 8-7 to Argentina after 33 minutes.

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With just four minutes until halftime, referee Ella Goldsmith deemed that the number of penalties just short of New Zealand’s line warranted a yellow card, as Crusaders lock Jake Frost jumped across illegally at the lineout.

It went from bad to worse for Jury’s side, with the driving maul from the previous penalty resulting in an automatic penalty try, sending Ethan Webber to the sideline for ten minutes, too.

On the stroke of halftime, the Kiwis bounced back with only 13 players on the field, as another Muliaina dart allowed JD Van Der Westhuizen to go in untouched in the corner.

HT: 15-12 to Argentina.

In what looked like a threatening attack for Jury’s side shortly after halftime, it quickly turned into another nightmare for the Kiwis as Luciano Avaca picked off a needless Oliver Guerin offload to go the length of the field.

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Avaca’s try went unconverted from the sideline, but it was a crucial lead-extending try, to capitalise on New Zealand’s ill-discipline and unforced errors with ball in hand.

Jury’s New Zealand side then struggled to create clear-cut chances to slim the margin, before Argentina fired the hammer blow with under ten minutes to go.

Argentina carried powerfully in midfield with some efficient attacking shape out the back, leading to some space on the right edge where Ramón Fernandez stepped off the right foot to put Argentina’s lead out of touching distance.

A late try by the ever-present Finn McLeod, who made a game-high 13 carries in the contest, closed the gap to eight during the final ten minutes, but it wasn’t enough as New Zealand slumped to their first defeat in the three-round tournament.

FT: Argentina U20 25–17 New Zealand U20.

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Comments

5 Comments
C
Carlos 6 days ago

And the early charge on the Argentinian kicker, late too, was not worth of a YC?

R
Rina Lazenby 6 days ago

Very deserved victory. Congrats!

G
GS 6 days ago

After watching the first two games for NZ U20, I can comfortably say that Junior Boks could run up a cricket score when they play them on Saturday.


Lack of investment in junior ranks in NZ is becoming a little concerning - schoolboys had 80 odd points put on them last year by Oz, and if U20S don’t improve big time, it could be nasty vs Boks and then U20 RWC.

A
Andrew Nichols 6 days ago

Lack of investment? How? Could it just be that the cattle arent there anymore?

I
Icefarrow 6 days ago

Man, this year's coach for NZ sucks. Why'd we change from actual club coaches with pedigree to some assistant coach at Super Rugby or whatever?

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B
BH 24 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

21 Go to comments
B
BH 26 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

21 Go to comments
j
jh 26 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

41 Go to comments
B
BH 28 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

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B 32 minutes ago
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Points of difference…Malcom scored a try and Ardie kicked the ball out at full-time…

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Cantab 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

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B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

10 Go to comments
L
Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

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M
MM 1 hour ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

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BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

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C
Cantab 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

10 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

15 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

41 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



...

41 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

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B
BH 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 salvage late draw in dramatic clash with South Africa

Amazing achievement by the NZ team to draw with the mighty South Africans who had a big home advantage and a very boisterous crowd cheering them along. Could’ve beaten them had they kicked their goals.

Signs are looking great for NZ!!! Rotorua Boys High School are the world champs and then this. Nice work NZ.



...

9 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

10 Go to comments
j
jh 2 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

41 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

41 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'

JP has tons of potential. What he needs more than anything is for his senior players to play for him. He couldn’t be around a tougher collection of players to manage.

They need to take that pressure off the young man by playing to their fullest potential week in and week out.



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2 Go to comments
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