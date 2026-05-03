Argentina U20 topple New Zealand in famous victory as ill-discipline bites

The New Zealand U20s have been tipped up by Nicolás Fernández Miranda’s Argentina U20s, in the second round of the Rugby Championship U20 competition in Gqeberha, South Africa.

Argentina deserved their narrow 25-17 victory against the Kiwis, after coming from 36-0 down against South Africa the week before to salvage some much-needed confidence ahead of their clash against New Zealand.

The Kiwis had their chances at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, but ultimately the two-try swing in the first half cost them as Argentina ran in four tries to New Zealand’s three.

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Much like the start against Australia the week prior, New Zealand started heavily on the back foot, being forced to defend a number of phases on their own line during the opening ten minutes.

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Somehow, Kane Jury’s side managed to come away from that dangerous attacking period by Argentina unscathed, even after conceding three separate penalties.

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After being denied by the TMO, Argentina weren’t going to be stopped again, with Federico Serpa the beneficiary of some powerful counter-rucking at the breakdown.

Argentina won back the ball inside New Zealand’s half, before darting short side to create a two-on-one situation, where Serpa held off Charlie Sinton’s last-ditch tackle to score the first of the evening.

Serpa failed to add the extras from his own try, but sent a routine penalty over the posts minutes later to extend the lead to 8-0.

A bullet pass by New Zealand’s first-five, Mika Muliaina, to Kobe Brownlee opened up a gap in the Argentinian defence, before Sinton in support was stopped just short of the line. With an unorganised backline tracking back, New Zealand captain Haki Wiseman had the easy job of beating one to dot down under the posts. 8-7 to Argentina after 33 minutes.

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With just four minutes until halftime, referee Ella Goldsmith deemed that the number of penalties just short of New Zealand’s line warranted a yellow card, as Crusaders lock Jake Frost jumped across illegally at the lineout.

It went from bad to worse for Jury’s side, with the driving maul from the previous penalty resulting in an automatic penalty try, sending Ethan Webber to the sideline for ten minutes, too.

On the stroke of halftime, the Kiwis bounced back with only 13 players on the field, as another Muliaina dart allowed JD Van Der Westhuizen to go in untouched in the corner.

HT: 15-12 to Argentina.

In what looked like a threatening attack for Jury’s side shortly after halftime, it quickly turned into another nightmare for the Kiwis as Luciano Avaca picked off a needless Oliver Guerin offload to go the length of the field.

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Avaca’s try went unconverted from the sideline, but it was a crucial lead-extending try, to capitalise on New Zealand’s ill-discipline and unforced errors with ball in hand.

Jury’s New Zealand side then struggled to create clear-cut chances to slim the margin, before Argentina fired the hammer blow with under ten minutes to go.

Argentina carried powerfully in midfield with some efficient attacking shape out the back, leading to some space on the right edge where Ramón Fernandez stepped off the right foot to put Argentina’s lead out of touching distance.

A late try by the ever-present Finn McLeod, who made a game-high 13 carries in the contest, closed the gap to eight during the final ten minutes, but it wasn’t enough as New Zealand slumped to their first defeat in the three-round tournament.

FT: Argentina U20 25–17 New Zealand U20.