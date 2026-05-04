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International

'Weird environment': The silver lining from Ryan Lonergan's Rugby World Cup snub

Ryan Lonergan of the Wallabies (C) looks on during The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between Australia Wallabies and New Zealand All Blacks at Optus Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
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ACT Brumbies stalwart Ryan Lonergan was one of eight uncapped players named in the Wallabies squad for the 2023 Rugby Championship, which was announced less than 80 days out from the team’s opening match at the Rugby World Cup.

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Australia had parted ways with coach Dave Rennie earlier that year, with Eddie Jones coming into the setup ahead of the sport’s marquee event in September. The Wallabies started their new era with a defeat to the world champion Springboks, with some debutants getting their chance.

When another Wallabies squad was announced one month before the World Cup, Tate McDermott and Nic White were among the halfbacks chosen. But Jones sprung a surprise by overlooking Lonergan in favour of another potential debutant.

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Isaak Fines-Leleiwasa played two matches during the pool stage, coming off the bench in Tests against Fiji and Portugal in Saint-Etienne. Australia won two of their four matches but missed out on the quarter-finals for the first time.

Lonergan has since taken over as Brumbies captain and was capped by the Wallabies during the Rugby Championship last season. But the scrum-half admits there is a sense of relief after not being included in the squad for that World Cup all those years ago.

“It was pretty tough. Not so much personally, it was more just for the group,” Lonergan told RugbyPass during Super Round in Christchurch.

“It was probably the weirdest environment I’ve been a part of. The environment here at Brums has always been so good and the environment in the Wallabies setup before that was really good with Rens and it sort of felt quite similar, and then that one was just odd.

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“While it was disappointing to not be able to play at that World Cup, it was almost like a small amount of relief that I wasn’t there part of that setup because the feeling definitely wasn’t great.

“I’m just happy that it’s turned around, for me as well but also for the group. The group deserves the environment that we’ve got now and some consistency and some continuity in the coaching staff that are coming through.

“I probably learnt a lot out of that year without even realising it. I’ll just keep chipping away… I tend to ignore a lot of the stuff that goes out and I know what I need to work on, so I’ll just keep chipping away at that and see how we go.”

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Wallabies great Matt Burke likened Lonergan to Irish halfback Jamison Gibson-Park last month, after the Brumbies skipper produced a standout performance in an important 14-10 win over the Highlanders at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium.

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That was Lonergan’s 100th Super Rugby appearance, with the No. 9 touching down for a crucial score in the nail-biting round nine win. Lonergan has featured in nine matches so far this season, including the clash with the Hurricanes in Super Round.

Burke noted that Lonergan “has to be in contention” for higher honours again this year, after playing six matches for the national team in 2025. The 28-year-old finished last season with appearances against Japan, England, Italy and Ireland during the Spring Tour.

“I’ve always been able to block it out really. I don’t know if it’s because there was a whole lot of talk about me and the Wallabies a few years ago and it never really came to anything, and then I kind of just got sick of it really and just ignored it,” Lonergan explained.

“I try to stay off social media around the rugby stuff as much as I can because I know that it’s important to a lot of people but in terms of the inner group of the players, the stuff that comes out in the media is not always great.

“I know that it’s there and that it’s the goal individually for everyone playing in Australia is to represent the Wallabies but I kind of steer away from all the chat.”

When Lonergan spoke with RugbyPass in Christchurch, Super Rugby had taken over the city ahead of the opening match at One New Zealand Stadium that night. A sold-out crowd packed the stands for the Crusaders versus the NSW Waratahs, with the home side winning 35-20.

The Brumbies took the field the next day, losing to the high-flying Hurricanes. They have since been beaten by the Queensland Reds in Brisbane, and now sit in sixth place on the ladder with only four rounds remaining.

“We’ve struggled around the contestable catching in probably our most disappointing losses,” he reflected.

“Just our breakdown. If we want to be able to play our footy, we need to be able to have quick ball and be able to flow from breakdown to breakdown.

“They’ve probably been the two consistent points where we haven’t quite been where we need to be at but again, the teams are all so good in the comp that if you’re 10 per cent off, it makes you look like you’re terrible compared to the week before.

“We know we’re not that far off but we’ve just got to really nail those key points.”

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Comments

3 Comments
S
SB 5 days ago

Sounds like a toxic environment for the Wallabies at the World Cup. What Eddie tried was something if he got the job in 2020, not 2023.


Wallabies great Matt Burke likened Lonergan to Irish halfback Jamison Gibson-Park last month

No where near. The playmaking ability with the threat with ball in hand is chalk and cheese. Lonergan is a very solid player, reminds me a bit of Roe of the Chiefs. But when his team is losing, his playmaking and creativity is lacking.

K
KwAussie 5 days ago

I agree, he’s nowhere near that level yet. If he keeps improving he may get there but for some reason most Australian players seem to think once they become a Wallaby they’ve made it and so don’t need to get better

S
Snoz 5 days ago

Hope you’re listening Eddie

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Comments on RugbyPass

P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 8 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

I still don’t believe NZR will enforce this. No way. They need him for SA. know it’s a ‘prep for the World Cup’ mission but still.

I don’t think NZ rugby can afford a losing tour, not with the amount of people turning more to rugby league.



...

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BH 30 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

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BH 33 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

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j
jh 33 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

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BH 34 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

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B 38 minutes ago
All Black Ardie Savea puts one over Springbok superstar

Points of difference…Malcom scored a try and Ardie kicked the ball out at full-time…

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Cantab 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

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Bazzallina 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

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Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

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MM 2 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

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BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

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Cantab 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

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BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

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BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

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BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



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Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

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BH 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 salvage late draw in dramatic clash with South Africa

Amazing achievement by the NZ team to draw with the mighty South Africans who had a big home advantage and a very boisterous crowd cheering them along. Could’ve beaten them had they kicked their goals.

Signs are looking great for NZ!!! Rotorua Boys High School are the world champs and then this. Nice work NZ.



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Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

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jh 3 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

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Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

42 Go to comments
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